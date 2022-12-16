Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Automotive service technicians came to the assistance of authorities in Ontario to rescue a dog found stuck in the engine compartment of a car.
Ottawa By-law & Regulatory Services said officers were summoned to the area near Moodie Drive and Barnsdale Road when a dog was found to have climbed into the engine compartment of a car in an apparent search for warmth.
"Officers tried for over an hour to free the dog, but were unsuccessful," Ottawa By-law officials tweeted.
The car was towed to Barrhaven Honda, where service technicians put the vehicle onto a lift so it could be partially dismantled to reach the stuck dog.
The freed canine was taken to the Ottawa Humane Society.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A British couple are applying for Guinness World Records certification after they circumnavigated the globe on a tandem bicycle -- riding about 18,000 miles through 21 countries.
Laura Massey-Pugh and Stevie Massey arrived Dec. 1 in Berlin, the city where they had begun their record attempt 180 days earlier.
The couple, who took a ride on a tandem bike on their first date, said they were inspired to attempt the record for fastest circumnavigation by tandem bicycle (mixed) after reading about fellow Britons Cat Dixon and Raz Marsden, who set the female team version of the record in 263 days, 8 hours and 7 minutes.
The couple soon discovered the male team record was 281 days, 22 hours and 20 minutes. Guinness World Records lists a category for the mixed version of the record, but there is no current record-holder.
Massey-Pugh said she was certain that she and her husband could best both of the single-gender records, so they researched the record-keeping organization's rules, which included traveling for a minimum of 18,000 miles in a single direction, passing through two antipodal points and finishing their trek at the same place it started.
The couple said they were relieved to finish their long journey.
"It was just a massive sense of relief," Massey-Pugh told CNN. "To finally be able to stop riding and to see certain friends and family loved ones that we've not seen for six months was absolutely immense."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WFSB) OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - An Old Saybrook police officer was arrested and placed on administrative leave for using a police database to look up a woman's personal information.
Old Saybrook police said Patrolman Josh Zarbo was accused of illegally using an online law enforcement system called COLLECT to get information about the woman, whom he saw while he was on patrol.
They said Zarbo noticed the complainant while he patrolled Walmart for a Black Friday event.
According to the arrest warrant, the complainant said she saw Zarbo staring at her as she drove away.
Zarbo allegedly used her vehicle registration along with her plate number to gain access to her personal information.
The then used that information to follow the complainant on Instagram, the arrest warrant said.
The warrant also released a text conversation between Zarbo and a dispatcher. Zarbo wrote "Bro I'm gaming right now," which is slang that refers to "picking up women."
Zarbo was charged with third-degree computer crimes and was placed on paid administrative leave.
Police said Zarbo has been with the department since 2017.
Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera provided a statement to Channel 3:
Old Saybrook Citizens must be assured that they can trust their Police Department not only to provide superior traditional and nontraditional law enforcement services every day, but that they can also trust their Police Department to maintain high standards, swiftly address internal matters, and possess the ability to properly police our own. - Chief Michael Spera, Old Saybrook police
Zarbo was released on a $5,000 bond.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Michigan rescued a deer seen wandering with a plastic Halloween bucket stuck over its face.
South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery said members became involved when residents of a Bloomfield Hills neighborhood reported seeing a deer wandering the area for several days with a pumpkin-shaped plastic bucket on its face.
The group set up drop nets in the yard of a couple whose home the deer, nicknamed Bucky, frequented. After a few days, the animal triggered a net and was captured.
The rescuers then wee able to cut through the bucket's plastic strap and free Bucky.
The rescue group said cameras in the couple's yard have since recorded Bucky feeding normally.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo) A single serving of Kellogg's Froot Loops cereal clocks in at one and one-third cups, weighs 39 grams, and contains 150 calories, according to the nutrition facts printed on the side of the box. Though we've never actually counted how many loops are in that single serving, we assume it's more than one. Oh, you only want one? OK then. Big Fruit Loop is here to deliver.
The Big Fruit Loop is just as the name implies: a single massive loop. It's also a very much unauthorized version of the longtime breakfast cereal, and it's the latest drop from Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF.
That one big loop contains 930 calories and weighs around half a pound, or the equivalent of about half a box of regular Froot Loops mashed into one bowl-filling monstrosity. There's absolutely no reason for it to exist, which seems to be exactly why MSCHF decided to create it.
"With MSCHF, we are always looking at cultural readymades we can play with," Daniel Greenberg, MSCHF's co-founder, told Food & Wine via email. "Cereal is, of course, one of those things. When looking at the object and thinking about what we could do with it, enlarging it to fit the size of the box seemed too perfect to pass up."
Greenberg declined to explain what the production process for the Big Fruit Loop was like, other than to admit that "it was not easy." He also said that the company had to reverse-engineer its loop to match the flavor of the Kellogg's originals. To Greenberg, the two kinds of cereal taste "almost identical." You know, minus one being gigantic and all.
MSCHF releases a new limited-edition drop twice a month, and it seems to enjoy shaking up our perceptions of the food space. Its "Illegal Chips" pushed against the arbitrary boundaries of which artificial flavors are (and aren't) acceptable, selling snacks that tasted like horse meat, Sicily's Casu Marzu "maggot cheese," and potentially deadly fugu. (The actual versions of those foods cannot legally be sold in the United States.) They've also collaborated with Rihanna's Fenty Beauty on a line of individual lip gloss packets that either held a shimmery red shade of makeup or a mouthful of ketchup.
And its "Stolen Stories" drop allowed everyday Instagrammers to give their friends the (online) impression that they were eating at some of the country's most exclusive restaurants. "It's obviously really enjoyable to pull one over on your friends, but there's also this subversive aspect to it, " Greenberg said. "You might as well just use our assets and go get yourself a burger."
If you'd like to get your hands on your own Big Fruit Loop, it will be available on the Big Fruit Loop website starting Monday, December 19. Each box goes for $19.99, and the team will choose the color of your loop at random. "I don't think there is a major takeaway from this drop," Greenberg said. "But as always with any MSCHF release, it is up to you to decide."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Employees at a butcher shop in South Africa were shocked when the building was invaded by an unusual patron -- a live warthog.
Stephen Nel, owner of Camo Meat in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, said workers were closing up the shop for the day when a warthog ran into the business.
"The warthog went into the kitchen behind the building, but could not seem to find his way out," Nel told news outlet Die Pos.
The local fire brigade was summoned to the store and was able to wrangle the warthog. The animal was taken to the Forever Resorts nature reserve, where locals suspect it had originated.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HUMBLE, Texas - Porch pirates that struck last week actually returned to the same house this week, but it isn't what you think. You won't believe what they did and said to the homeowner there where it happened in Northeast Houston.
"I was shocked," said homeowner Bryant Clark.
This time of year countless packages are stolen from porches, but this may be the only time the thief actually returned to the house days later and gave the stolen items back.
"Honestly, it was shocking. You don't expect somebody to steal something from you and bring it back," Clark said. "These are for our two nieces and my nephew".
FOX 26 Reporter Damali Keith spoke with one homeowner who was targeted by porch pirates.
Those gifts going under the Christmas tree are so remarkable because Clark and his wife thought they'd never see them again. You see, they were stolen. The porch pirate was caught on their doorbell cam minutes after delivery but guess what? Every present in the pilfered package was given back to the family.
"The fact that they were able to say, 'OK we're going to step out - even in fear and do the right thing,' is big," Clark said. "The level of courage in that, I have to respect. I've been a young man before. I've made foolish decisions. I think we all have. I believe grace is something given when not deserved, and we have to give it."
Turns out, deputies arrested the 19-year-old girl suspected of taking the package and several other young ladies are believed to have also been involved but even scarier than the police? Apparently, the porch pirates that hit this home have parents who 'persuaded' all four girls to go back to the Clarks, apologize, and return what they stole.
"I'm proud of those young ladies who did that and their parents for saying hey look you guys made a mistake, not saying it's right but you guys have to go make it right to some degree," Clark adds.
After a long talk with the ladies, Mr. and Mrs. Clark accepted their apology. The gifts are now where they belong.
The Clarks are ready for Christmas, and they actually have a few more youngsters who are in their hearts this holiday season, who ended up there in a most unlikely way.
"Change is possible," Clark explains. "Despite where you start, it's how you finish and everyone deserves a little bit of grace. God gave it to us. We have to give it to others."
The Clarks say they hope these young ladies and everyone hearing about the story will learn a valuable lesson about doing what's right even when you think no one is watching.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(abc.net.au) A pair of celebrity emus that vanished after being banned from an outback pub for bad behaviour have been rediscovered — and they have multiplied.
Yaraka is a small red-dirt town with a population of about 20, two-and-a-half hours south of Longreach in Queensland.
It has a church, a police station, a caravan park, a school and a pub that shot to international fame in 2020 due to its hardline stance against two strange visitors.
The Yaraka Hotel was forced to barricade the pub entrance in order to keep Kevin and Carol the emus out after they developed a taste for tap-room hospitality.
The emus had been targeting tourists and pinching food, drinks and car keys, and leaving behind a general trail of devastation.
But now they're back.
A full-grown adult emu can weigh up to 60 kilograms, which equates to roughly the same poundage as 150 well-fed pigeons.
If you consider the kind of mess one pigeon can cause, it stands to reason that the droppings caused by one well-fed emu would be something akin to a bombardment.
Leanne Byrne says it was the back-end blitzkrieg that pushed Kevin and Carol beyond the realm of cheeky punters and into full-blown public nuisance territory.
Ms Byrne is known around town as the "Yaraka Mother of Dragons", a reference to the Daenerys Targaryen character from Game of Thrones who hatched three dragon eggs.
The enduring legacy of Australia's strangest 'military conflict'
Ninety years ago, the Australian military failed in its efforts to exterminate 20,000 emus ravaging WA farmland.
Kevin and Carol were inside two of nine eggs that were given to Ms Byrne after some blokes discovered an emu nest while pushing scrub.
She wrapped them in an electric blanket and they all hatched.
Sadly, only Kevin and Carol made it to adulthood, with truck and car collisions claiming most of their siblings' lives.
"They love cuddles," Ms Byrne says.
The Yaraka emus achieved notoriety for their confidence around humans, and now even feature on a range of tourist merchandise.
Unfortunately, their troublemaker tendencies came back to bite them with a ban from their beloved watering hole.
"I had to start buying them cartons of beers and getting takeaways for them," Ms Byrne jokes.
"They handled it. They used to try and get up the stairs and stuff, but they did put a chain across there to stop them.
"It doesn't stop all the people from coming to see them though."
And then, they disappeared.
Ms Byrne leaves Yaraka to work for a few months most years, and Kevin and Carol would traditionally run off into the wilderness until her return.
After her last trip to Yamba in January, they didn't come back.
Photos of the skittish baby emus are hard to come by, but they are welcome additions to the town of Yaraka.
"But I have done some investigating, and I do know that they are still local," Ms Byrne says.
"And one of them has four baby chicks.
"And they're brother and sister, so we'll just leave that alone."
Tourists and locals would still love Kevin and Carol to come back to the township for a stickybeak, even though the pub ban is set in stone.
But Ms Byrne is encouraging them to stay up in the nearby hills until the chicks have grown, since Kevin and Carol's siblings fared so terribly with traffic.
"With all this rain, there's lots of waterholes and everything," she says.
"When I got the chicks it was quite drought-affected out here.
"I think they've got enough food and water and everything now.
"They're not my pets. They just tended to stay, and everyone looked after them type thing. They're still wild animals."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
J.M. Smucker Co. has issued a warning against a small business in Minnesota that's selling peanut butter and jelly sandwiches without a crust, according to a new report from the Star Tribune. The food giant alleges a crustless sandwich called Gallant Tiger infringes on the trademark protections of its Uncrustables brand.
Smucker insists that it doesn't have any issue with other people selling peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, but the Fortune 500 company is claiming it holds a trademark on a "round crustless design" and the packaging photo choice that shows a bite taken out of the sandwich.
As you can see from the side-by-side above, the idea that customers might confuse the two brands seems a bit far-fetched.
The Gallant Tiger sandwich brand was started by Kamal Mohamed, who, along with his family, owns the Nashville Coop food company in St. Paul. Mohamed also owns a restaurant called Stepchld in Northeast Minneapolis.
Mohamed recently received a letter from Smucker demanding he "permanently cease and desist from manufacturing, marketing, sales, and distribution" of the Gallant Tiger brand sandwiches.
"We have no issue with others in the marketplace selling prepackaged PB&J sandwiches, but Gallant Tiger's use of the identical round crustless design and images of a round crustless sandwich with a bite taken out creates a likelihood of consumer confusion and causes harm to our goodwill in our Trademark," said the letter, according to the Star Tribune.
Smucker manufactures roughly 1 billion of its round sandwiches every year, according to the Star Tribune, raking in about $500 million, while only a few hundred Gallant Tiger sandwiches are made each week and distributed largely to coffee shops in the Twin Cities. Gallant Tiger, which takes its name from the mascot at South High in Minneapolis where Mohamed went to school, according to Racket MN, is very conscious of the fact that it's taking on a large company with more resources.
But Mohamed's lawyer sent a letter back to the food giant explaining, "There are not very many shapes that a sandwich can be made into."
Mohamed told the Star Tribune that his sandwiches sell for $5.75 and are made from different ingredients, an arguably much more upscale product than the Uncrustables you'd find at any grocery store.
"We're not in any way trying to say that we are a competitor," Mohamed told the Star Tribune.
"From a traditional trademark perspective, a customer would not mistake the two, because our price point is different, our packaging is different and our quality of ingredients is also significantly different. In fact, we're twice as expensive as the market leader. So if somebody saw us in store side by side, why wouldn't you just go with their product?" Mohamed asked.
Copyright law does not cover recipes, but other intellectual property protections like trademarks can cover specific design choices used to sell products. Patents can also be granted for packaging choices, like Coca-Cola's so-called "contour bottle." However, not all countries will agree on when a trademark or patent are distinctive enough to warrant protection, especially in food marketing. Turning back to Coca-Cola's bottle, the European Union ruled in 2016 that the Coke bottle wasn't distinctive enough to warrant its own intellectual property protections in Europe.
Smucker did not respond to questions emailed overnight. Gizmodo will update this article if we hear back.
Again, it seems wildly implausible that the average consumer would confuse the two brands, but we're not trademark lawyers. If someone can really get a trademark for a round crustless sandwich, it might be time we re-evaluate the role of trademark law in society. Because while these kinds of intellectual property protections are important for making sure consumers get what they're paying for, does anyone really think people might confuse these two products? Get smucked.