Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Michigan sheriff's office used a hovercraft to rescue a swan that got stuck to the newly formed ice on a lake.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said its Search and Rescue Team responded to Voorheis Lake in Orion Township on a report of a swan stuck to the ice.
The team used the hovercraft to break up the ice around the swan, in the hopes of giving it a path to swim back to shore, but they ended up catching the bird in a blanket when it remained stuck in place.
The swan was given a lift back to shore and turned over to Oakland County Animal Control to receive treatment for a suspected leg injury.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBS) For the Scott family, Dec. 18 is a big day.
Cassidy and Dylan Scott, a married couple from Huntsville, Alabama, just happen to have the same birthday. This week, they welcomed their first baby – on their birthday.
For the couple to have their baby on their birthday is a one in 133,000 chance, according to Huntsville Hospital for Women and children, which shared the family's story on Facebook.
Their baby girl, who they named Lennon, arrived at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 18 – just in time to celebrate.
To celebrate their birthdays, here are more fun stats about babies and birthdays.
While this phenomenon is rare, in 2017, another couple who shared a birthday also welcomed a baby on the same day – and it happened to be Dec. 18, just like the Scotts. Luke and Hillary Gardner of Baldwyn, Mississippi, welcomed their son Cade Lee Gardner, 27 years after they were born.
The family's birthday, Dec. 18, is actually a common one – ranking No. 56 out of all days, according to reporter and data journalist Matt Stiles, who compiles data stories for his blog, the Daily Viz. Stiles compiled birth data – the average daily births each day – from 1994 to 2014.
Out of all the calendar days, including leap day on Feb. 29, the two least common birthdays are Jan. 1, ranking at No. 365, and Dec. 25, ranking at No. 366, according to Stiles. Leap day, which only occurs every four years, is also uncommon, ranking at No. 347. Other uncommon birthdays include Christmas Eve and July 4.
The most common birth day is Sept. 9. September has some of the most common birth dates overall.
Stiles emphasized that there isn't much of a difference between average birth rates for most days. Sept. 9 averaged 12,301 births, but the median births per day is 11,000. Christmas Day averaged 6,574 births and New Year's Day averaged 7,792 births.
Some notable celebrities share a birthday with Cassidy, Dylan and Lennon. They include Billie Eilish, Brad Pitt, Sia, Christina Aguilera, Stephen Spielberg, Katie Holmes and Stone Cold Steve Austin, who were all born on Dec. 18.
The name Lennon ranked No. 236 in popularity for baby names in the U.S. in 2021, according to the Office of Social Security. That means last year, 1,268 babies got the name, which is 0.071% of total female births in 2021. The name first broke in to the top 1,000 names in 2013, ranking in at No. 932 and steadily climbing the charts since.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Vermont family was reunited with their lost cat five months after the feline jumped out of the car through an open window while parked at a Connecticut rest stop.
Herwig Goldemund said he and his wife were in the midst of moving from Georgia to Vermont in July of this year when they stopped at the rest stop along Interstate 91 northbound in Middletown, Conn.
The couple cracked a window for some fresh air while they napped in the car, and when they awoke, their cat, Minka, was gone.
"We saw the little paw prints on the car that she had escaped through the window," Goldemund told WTIC-TV.
The pair spent hours searching the area for Minka before they had to continue their drive to Vermont.
"We were really heartbroken that the cat was gone and we did not think that we'd ever see her again," Goldemund said.
Cortney Madore of Wallingford spotted Minka wandering around the highway and contacted Middletown Animal Control.
"We went out there and sure enough, there she was," Middletown Animal Control said in a Facebook post. "She ran."
Animal control officers set out traps baited with sardines and other snacks, and they found Minka in one of the traps a few days later.
"Once at the shelter, a scan found the microchip that confirmed it was Minka! She was dirty, skinny and covered in ticks, but otherwise OK," the post said.
Goldemund's wife, Susan, made the drive back to Middletown to bring Minka home.
"Minka knew her Mom instantly and put her head right in her hand," the Facebook post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo) A former north Alabama prison guard was arrested Tuesday and now faces a litany of charges, including promoting contraband in a state prison.
The forbidden items?
Hamburgers.
Online court records show that former Limestone Correctional Facility officer Jason Chambers and his wife Sophia Chambers surrendered to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday after the Alabama Department of Corrections issued warrants for their arrests.
Both were booked and released on $5,000 bond.
Authorities claim that Jason and Sophia Chambers were implicated in an ongoing investigation that found he brought in several apparently illicit materials in return for cash over a five-month period ending in October.
"ADOC Agt. Ken Pierce has probable cause for believing ... James Wesley Chambers ... intentionally and unlawfully makes, obtains or possesses any contraband, to wit: hamburgers," a complaint from Pierce reads
Court records show Jason Chambers now faces six counts for promoting prison contraband, seven counts of using his office for personal gain and one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Sofia Chambers is charged with four counts of bribing a public servant, one count of promoting prison contraband and one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Four of the contraband charges levied against Jason Chambers concern his alleged possession of hamburgers, while the other two charges are related to possession of a smart watch and a National Geographic magazine. A complaint from Pierce implicates Sophia Chambers in bringing in the smart watch to Limestone Correctional Facility.
Records did not specify whether misuse of a public office charges and conspiracy charges are related to the hamburgers, watch or magazine.
The ADOC said Jason Chambers was hired on Oct. 20, 2021, and resigned Nov. 3, 2022.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Texas said a 16-foot albino python was reunited with its owner after being lost for more than five months.
The Austin Animal Center said in a Facebook post that the snake's owner, from the Dallas area, said the albino reticulated python, named Snow, was in a tote that was stolen from his car during a break-in while he was visiting Austin several months ago.
The AAC said it received a call from a group of Austin residents this week reporting they had captured the 16-foot snake.
"Due to the temperatures the snake was lethargic enough that a couple of residents were able to catch it and keep it in their garage," the post said.
The neighbors said the snake had been wandering their neighborhood since July.
Snow spent a day at the Austin Zoo before being reunited with its owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
When was the last time you used – or even saw – a pay phone?
A Philly guy is trying to bring back a bit of nostalgia – and those big clunky phones – without the pay part.
The ring might sound a bit different. But there's no mistaking the iconic calling contraption – at least for people of a certain age.
"I probably used one back in my teen years," PhilTel's Mike Dank said.
Digging for change, timed calls, waiting for that annoying person in front of you to hang up -- it's all coming back isn't it?
"Now when I see one on the street I have to go up and see if it's working, go check it out," Dank told NBC10. "They intrigue me."
So much so that Dank decided it was time for a comeback. He heard of a guy in Portland who put a pay phone on his lawn. Dank thought why not do the same – except maybe not his lawn.
"It's been fun putting it together," Dank said.
Dank has embarked on a tech project with a passion.
"I am trying to put them in places that will benefit the community," he said. "There is a population of people who don't have access to cellphones or they have them, but can't keep up with the bills."
So, Dank took the guts out of a phone he bought at a flea market 10 years ago and brought the hunk of metal into the 21st Century.
The pay phone now operates like any normal phone.
If you look hard enough you can still find pay phones but finding a working one -- that's even harder. There are only a few dozen left in the city.
The first of Dank's PhilTel phones -- as he calls them – will start making calls Saturday afternoon at Iffy Books on North 11th street in the Chinatown neighborhood.
There are some hang ups for Dank or anyone trying to do the same thing. It's all out of pocket for him – anywhere from $300 to $1,000 per phone plus the cost per minute.
So, he's calling on the kindness of strangers who are able to spare a dime or two.
"Hopefully with donations and funds that'll be covered, but even if it's not it's a low out of pocket cost," Dank said.
His dream? To see a revamped pay phone in every neighborhood.
"I think one of the more interesting things is going to be seeing how kids react to it or how parents show their kids how to use it and see how this sort of archaic process that was once everywhere… works."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(arstechnica.com) Scientists at the University of Waterloo have determined the optimal design for a splash-free urinal: a tall, slender porcelain structure with curves reminiscent of a nautilus shell, playfully dubbed the "Nauti-loo." That's good news for men tired of having urine splash onto their pants and shoes—and for the poor souls who have to regularly clean up all the splatter. Bonus: It's quite an aesthetically appealing design, giving this workhorse of the public restroom a touch of class.
"The idea originated exactly where you think it did," Waterloo's Zhao Pan told New Scientist. "I think most of us have been a little inattentive at our post and looked down to find we were wearing speckled pants. Nobody likes having pee everywhere, so why not just create a urinal where splatter is extremely unlikely?" His graduate student, Kaveeshan Thurairajah, presented the results of this research during last week's American Physical Society (APS) meeting on fluid dynamics in Indianapolis.
It's not the first time scientists have attempted to address this issue. Pan is a former graduate student of Tadd Truscott, a mechanical engineer who founded the so-called "Splash Lab" at Utah State University. In 2013, the Splash Lab (then at Brigham Young University) offered a few handy tips on how men could avoid staining their khaki pants with urine splashback while relieving themselves in restrooms. "Sitting on the toilet is the best technique, since there's less distance for the pee to cover on its journey to the bowl," I wrote previously at Gizmodo. "If you opt for the classic standing technique, the scientists advised standing as close to the urinal as possible, and trying to direct the stream at a downward angle toward the back of the urinal."
For those who lack optimal anti-splash technique, another of Truscott's graduate students, Randy Hurd, presented an optimal design for a splash-free urinal insert at the 2015 APS fluid dynamics meeting. There are three basic types of inserts. One employs absorbent cloth to keep splashing to a minimum; another uses a honeycomb structure—a raised layer (held up by little pillars) with holes—so urine droplets pass through but splash doesn't come out; and a third type featuring an array of pillars. However, absorbent fabrics can't absorb liquid quickly enough and soon become saturated, while the honeycomb and arrayed pillar structures don't prevent urine pools from gradually forming.
Hurd and Truscott's insert design drew inspiration from a type of super-absorbent moss (Syntrichia caninervis) that thrives in very dry climates and thus is very good at collecting and storing as much water as possible. And they found that the manmade material called "VantaBlack" mimicked the moss' absorbent properties. They copied that material's structure for their urinal insert and found it successfully blocked droplets of pee from escaping—effectively acting as a "urinal black hole."
Nor have the ladies been left out of this scientific (ahem) pissing contest. Women, too, suffer from urine spillage, most notably when required to pee into a cup for medical testing purposes. In 2018, the Splash Lab conducted a series of experiments involving a model of an anatomically correct female urethra. (They used a soft polymer to model the labia.) The results inspired the (patented) design of the "Orchid," a funnel-shaped attachment for urine cups that reduces spillage. The research could lead to devices that allow women to pee standing up, which would be a boon to women in the military or female academics working in the field.
According to Pan, the key to optimal splash-free urinal design is the angle at which the pee stream strikes the porcelain surface; get a small enough angle, and there won't be any splashback. Instead, you get a smooth flow across the surface, preventing droplets from flying out. (And yes, there is a critical threshold at which the urine stream switches from splashing to flowing smoothly, because phase transitions are everywhere—even in our public restrooms.) It turns out that dogs have already figured out the optimal angle as they lift their legs to pee, and when Pan et al. modeled this on a computer, they pegged the optimal angle for humans at 30 degrees.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PHOENIX — Kayla Howard got a call from her bank on Saturday as her 7-year-old son was playing Roblox.
It's one of the more popular apps across the country – and Howard found out the hard way that there are a lot of opportunities within the app to spend money.
"They explained to me that there was a total of seven unauthorized charges on my account," Howard said about the call from her bank.
The charges were from Roblox and totaled $897.
Howard is a single mom and told 12News she's working two jobs to support her four kids – including one with autism – so technology is big in her household.
"Sometimes as busy parents, we do overlook things," Howard said. "He's 7. He has autism. You know it's hard for him to recognize consequences for his actions. That's what he's working on."
A week before Christmas and with rent due days later, the $897 overdrafted from her bank account is leaving her with nothing.
"The timing could not have been worse," Howard said. "I'm trying my best not to cry, not to stress out about it. I'm just trying to be as solution-focused about it as I can."
Howard said she reached out to Google Play and Roblox right away. Google refunded her $10.
She has filed a claim with Roblox and she's still waiting to hear back.
After 12News provided Roblox with Howard's claim number, a spokesperson told 12News they are reviewing her claim, adding, "We review each request individually and, whenever possible, we work with parents and customers directly as part of our permissive refund policy to provide a refund for unauthorized purchases."
In Howard's case, the issue is time sensitive.
"That's what I'm hoping for. Just a refund would be awesome," Howard said.
Howard has a GoFundMe page to help get her family through the holidays.
According to the Roblox website, parents can set a monthly spending limit within the app.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Yvonne Faulkner-Grant and her husband, David Grant, noticed something unusual about their dog Scruff last year while they were out walking in their town of Nuneaton in central England.
The 13-year-old border collie had always enjoyed fetching sticks, but the Grants stopped throwing them after a veterinarian said they might leave cuts inside Scruff's mouth, Yvonne said.
Border collies are natural working dogs and love to play fetch, she said, so she and David were happy when Scruff started picking up discarded plastic bottles in fields, parks and streets around town.
"He would see a bottle that somebody had tossed out, and he'd go pick it up, play with it, then drop it and leave it," Yvonne said.
"We'd praise him and he'd go look for another one, but we started to feel bad about leaving the bottles," David added. "Even though they weren't ours to begin with, we thought of it as littering."
He and Yvonne developed a plan: They would bring a cloth sack along on their twice-daily walks so they could collect and recycle all of the bottles Scruff picked up.
It was close to the new year, so the Grants also thought it would be fun to document all of the littered plastic water, soda and juice bottles that Scruff found in 2022.
They now post about his cleanup adventures once a month on David's Facebook page under the hashtag #scruffsbottlepatrol.
In January, the first month when they kept track, Scruff found 41 bottles, they said. When David snapped a photo and shared it on Facebook, friends and neighbors chimed in with praises of "Good boy!" and "Well done, Scruff!"
"Good work, Scruff … you deserve a treat (and) your owner deserves a pint," one follower commented.
"I just think this is absolutely brilliant. Good lad, Scruff," wrote another.
One man nicknamed the pooch "Scruffy the Eco Warrior," and that was soon shortened to "Eco Dog," Yvonne said.
"We were all amazed at how many bottles he would find – and we were also shocked at how many people were tossing them on the ground," she said. "Everyone loved that Scruff was helping to clean up our town."
In February, Scruff upped his game and found 61 plastic bottles, followed in March by 110 bottles and one plastic cup. In August, he found a whopping 143 bottles, David said.
"We think it was related to kids being out of school, but that's no excuse for littering," he said. "We're glad that Scruff enjoys picking them up and can help set an example of how to care for the planet."
He and Yvonne store the bottles in their backyard and will add them up to get a grand tally in early January before recycling them, he said.
"There are definitely more than 1,000 right now," David said. "There are very few days when Scruff doesn't find one."
"Finding plastic bottles is his focus and passion," added Yvonne, 47. "He's the kind of dog that needs command, and he feels like he's pleasing us when he drops another plastic bottle at our feet."
Scruff has been part of their family since 2009 when she brought him home as a puppy after picking him up at a farm in Wales, she said.
"He's always been a really smart and playful dog who loves long walks and games of fetch," Yvonne noted. "It could be pelting rain and he doesn't bat an eyelid. He loves to be outdoors."
When she and David, 48, met about three years ago at a running club (they married in September), he also fell in love with Scruff, she said.
"Scruff is an older dog, but he has a lot of energy and is always ready to play," she said. "Both of us have always enjoyed two long walks with him, morning and night."
Yvonne works as a supervisor for a food distribution company while David works in a factory that manufactures aerospace products, he said.
"You get home and you're tired and Scruff will come up and put a ball in your lap," David said. "We probably walk 5f miles a day with him, through the woods and fields near where we live. It's always a fun adventure to go out with him."
When Scruff finds a bottle, he will race over and sit by it until he is given permission to pick it up, he said.
"And if it's across the road, he won't cross unless we tell him to," David said. "He's a brilliant dog."
Another dog in London made headlines in October for collecting 6,000 stray golf balls, but the Grants said Scruff isn't worried that other canines are out to steal his limelight in the United Kingdom now that he's been featured by the BBC.
"He hasn't let the attention go to his head," Yvonne said. "Lots of people tell us he doesn't look his age."
"He really is a hero dog," David added, noting that it will be a fun surprise to add up all of Scruff's plastic bottles for the year.
He and Yvonne plan to continue storing bottles for Scruff in the yard throughout 2023, but this time they'll recycle them at the end of each month, he said.
"Let's just say he collected far more bottles this year than we ever imagined he would," David said.