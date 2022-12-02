Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A bull escaped from its enclosure outside of Sydney, Australia, and surprised residents by wandering through a suburb.
Residents of Menangle said they were shocked to see the bull in their yards and approaching the front door of one home.
The animal was recorded by CCTV cameras as it walked through the area.
The bull left after a few moments. It was unclear whether the animal was returned to its enclosure.
Another escaped bull made headlines in October when it wandered into traffic on the M8 highway near Glasgow, Scotland. Police said the bull, named Loverboy, was returned to its owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN Business) 'Tis the season to mix milk into your soda. According to Pepsi, anyway.
Pepsi launched a campaign Thursday encouraging customers to try the combination and use the hashtag #PilkandCookies (as in Pepsi plus milk) to showcase their Santa-friendly concoctions. Those who participate in the online challenge running through Christmas Day will have the chance to win cash.
"Combining Pepsi and milk has long been a secret hack among Pepsi fans," said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's chief marketing officer, in a statement about the campaign.
Pepsi is now publicizing the mix as its spin on "dirty soda," a popular TikTok trend that combines soda with syrup and cream. Companies like PepsiCo (PEP) pay attention to what's happening on TikTok, and often look for ways to get in on trends as a way to stay relevant to young consumers.
"With the rise of the 'dirty soda' trend on TikTok and throughout the country, we thought Pilk and Cookies would be a great way to unapologetically celebrate the holidays," said Kaplan.
To make the campaign even trendier, Pepsi tapped Lindsay Lohan, star of the Netflix (NFLX) Christmas movie "Falling for Christmas," to promote the combination.
Pepsi is recommending a number of recipes to those who want to go beyond just Pepsi and milk, perhaps hoping to launch its own viral combination.
A handful of those recipes include the Naughty & Ice, which is Pepsi with one cup of whole milk, one tablespoon of heavy cream and one tablespoon of vanilla cream, plus Pepsi; the Cherry on Top combines Pepsi Wild Cherry with half a cup of 2% milk, two tablespoons of heavy cream and two tablespoons of caramel creamer; and the Snow Fl(oat) is Pepsi Zero Sugar and half a cup of oat milk with four tablespoons of caramel creamer.
The soda cocktails are relatively new to TikTok — but they have been popular for years in Utah, which has a high concentration of Mormons, some of whom abstain from alcohol and hot beverages.
TikTok discovered the drink after Gen-Z pop star Olivia Rodrigo posted a photo of herself holding a Swig cup in December last year, sending fans in search of answers about the Utah-based chain. Swig, which calls itself "home of the original dirty soda," has been around since 2010 and serves a wide array of the carbonated mash-ups.
The trend quickly took off, Eater reported in April, saying "TikTok is now replete with more than 700,000 mentions of the #dirtysoda hashtag, most of which accompany videos of creators showing viewers how to make their own dirty sodas at home."
Viral food sensations have inspired companies to capitalize on the trends, sometimes even creating new products based on what they see.
In September 2020, for example, Dunkin' partnered with TikTok star Charli D'Amelio on a limited-time drink called The Charli — cold brew with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl — inspired by D'Amelio's favorite order. On launch day, Dunkin' hit a record for daily active app users. And last year, Starbucks experimented with selling the TikTok-popular Iced Matcha Latte with Chai on social platforms.
Kraft Heinz (KHC) this year launched Dip & Crunch, a burger dipping sauce packaged with "salty potato crunchers." The idea is for people to dip a burger or sandwich into the sauce, then into the crunchers, and then take a bite — something that had apparently been trending on TikTok with some loving the trend and others questioning it.
"For us to hear that debate online, then bring it to life, is an example of how we're listening," Sanjiv Gajiwala, then Kraft Heinz North America's chief growth officer, told Fast Company in April. Now, you can find videos of TikTok influencers testing out the product in ads, and others reviewing it for their followers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Workers cleaning out a closet at a South Carolina office were able to reunite a family with a long-lost photo.
Chris Dyches, social media manager for Sunbelt Rentals, said workers were cleaning out a closet at the company's headquarters in Fort Mill when they found a photograph showing what appeared to be a military medal ceremony.
The photo was signed with the message: "With love, your brother, Joe.
"It became a mystery, and we were just like, 'Alright, we've got to figure this out,'" Dyches told Queen City News.
Dyches posted the photo to LinkedIn, asking other users to share his post in the hopes of finding the photo's owner.
The post came to the attention of Lisa Coyne, whose aunt, Kathy Gorton, used to work for Sunbelt.
Gorton confirmed the man receiving a medal in the photo was her father, Joe Wateski, who flew 62 combat missions in World War II.
"It's just such a miracle that people I don't know found that photo, posted it, and looked for me," Gorton said.
She said having the photo back is especially meaningful, as she doesn't have many photos father.
"We had this great scrapbook, but in 1972 there was a flood named 'Agnes' which took our home," Gorton said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ASH-SHHANIYA, Qatar (AP) — Like all good pageant contestants, Nazaa'a displayed not only dazzling beauty but also poise and grace.
She batted her eyelashes and flashed a toothy smile for the television cameras at the Mzayen World Cup, a pageant held in the Qatari desert about 15 miles (25 kilometers) away from Doha and soccer's World Cup.
Nazaa'a, mind you, is a camel.
Think Westminster Dog Show crossed with the Miss America Pageant, except for, well, camels.
Nazaa'a is a majestic light-haired creature that overcame several preliminary rounds and hundreds of other camels to win the pageant at Qatar Camel Mzayen Club on Friday.
The event, which was designed to bring cultural awareness to World Cup visitors, was sponsored by the Ministry of Sports and Youth, in conjunction with the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the local World Cup organizing committee.
Nazaa'a was one of 15 camels who competed for the crown, parading by fans while wearing bejeweled collars and draped with strings of gemstones.
"I thought our camel was better than Ronaldo and Messi," joked Jassim al Kuwari, part of the family that owns Nazaa'a.
These events are held regularly throughout the Middle East, where the people have connected with camels for generations.
"This is our culture. This is from long time ago, from our fathers and grandfathers," Al Kuwari said. "Today is a competition, a beauty competition. We like these camels. We give them names. It's like a family."
Visitors were greeted by a camel jingle "Welcome to the Camel Competition" and served Karak, a spiced tea with milk. Owners and their families sat in an air-conditioned luxury tent with red velvet chairs and a glass wall to watch the competition.
The main attraction were the pure-bred female camels. Competitors makes several passes in front of a stand of fans that cheer for their favorite. There's also a milking competition, with the prize going to the camel that produces the most milk.
Make no mistake, this a serious contest: A doctor is on staff to make sure the animals don't use fillers or Botox to make them more beautiful. Last December dozens of camels were disqualified from the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Saudi Arabia for cosmetic enhancements.
Then there's the money: The winner, runner-up and third place camels all receive trophies. Nazaa's owners earned 200,000 Qatari riyals ($55,000). The camel that produces the most milk wins 15,000 riyal.
"I have been with camels and their contests since I was a child," camel owner Hamad al Greissi said. "Camels were there before planes and cars. They were called the ships of the desert. after modern vehicles, the camels became less popular, but they still hold a big place in our culture."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said she almost missed out on her $50,000 lottery prize when she forgot where she had hidden her winning ticket months earlier.
Srijana Wosti, 41, of Silver Spring, told Maryland Lottery officials she bought a $5 Family Feud scratch-off ticket from Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli in Silver Spring in June.
"I like to watch the show on television," Wosti said, "and, I like that Steve Harvey."
Wosti said she initially thought the ticket was a $50 winner, but she later scanned it with her phone and discovered it was worth $50,000.
"I kept scanning it over and over," she said. "I was so happy."
Wosti said she told her family about the ticket before hiding in a safe location -- a location she forgot when it came time to cash the ticket months later. The player, who feared the ticket was able to expire, searched her home in a panic and eventually found the ticket tucked away in a suitcase.
"I was so relieved to find it," she said, "and to know I wasn't too late."
Wosti said her winnings will go toward paying off some family bills.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Florida man who was alerted to the presence of a bear in his neighborhood discovered the animal taking a nap outside his front door.
Chuck Robbins of Heathrow said he had heard there was a bear in his neighborhood and went out to try to take photos or video of the animal, but he couldn't locate the bear went home.
Robbins said a neighbor contacted him later in the evening to tell him there was a large bear in his yard.
The resident said he looked out a window and discovered the bear was on his porch, sleeping right in front of his door.
"It was amazing. I just walked out, and it was like right there in front of me and so close," Robbins told WOFL-TV.
A bear previously paid a visit to a Nevada family's yard earlier this week. Dave Lester of Zephyr Cove shared video showing the bear destroying the inflatable Rudolph decoration.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Transportation officials in Arizona said up to 30 cows were loose on a highway after a crash involving a cattle trailer.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said workers responded to the Loop 101 freeway in Glendale early Friday morning when between 15 and 30 young cows escaped from a trailer after a crash.
The department said the truck had been carrying 109 cows before the crash.
Road workers corralled the cows on the right shoulder of the highway to await transport in a replacement trailer.
There were no injuries reported from the crash or the cows' time on the loose.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Employees at a Home Depot store in Tennessee worked together to track down the owner of $700 cash found in an envelope dropped in an aisle.
Adam Adkisson, who works at the Bellevue store, said he spotted the envelope on the ground in aisle 22.
"I didn't think anything of it at first. I thought it was empty, but I thought I'd go back to make sure and when I picked it up, I could feel that It had stuff in it. It had money," Adkisson told WSMV-TV.
He handed the envelope over to manager Alissa Rocchi, who waited to see if anyone came in looking for it.
"I was the closing manager that night and I noticed it was still here. I thought to myself, oh, my goodness, he or she didn't know they even lost it here. It was just sad at that point," Rocchi said.
Rocchi posted about the envelope on Facebook, omitting certain details so the owner could describe it.
Rocchi said she soon received a message from a man named Mark who said the envelope belonged to his business partner. He was able to accurately describe the envelope so it could be returned to its owner, Johnathon Clayton.
"I was stressing over it pretty bad. So, I am glad that he is a social media guy and was able to see that because I would have never seen it," Clayton said.
Clayton visited the store to personally thank Adkisson for turning the envelope in.
Rocchi praised Adkisson on Facebook.
"Adam did the right thing and I am proud of him," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Police in Texas said they apprehended a "reckless driver" that turned out to be a dog after two vehicles were hit in a Walmart parking lot.
The owner of one of the vehicles said he saw "the suspect barreling down on him," but he was unable to avoid the crash. He was "shocked" to see a dog in the driver's seat.
The Kilgore Police Department confirmed the dog was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.
Police found that the dog was sitting in the unoccupied truck waiting for its owners, who were inside the store. Police said the dog set the truck in motion after it "apparently got a little antsy and bounced around" inside the cab.
According to police, the steering column had prior damage that apparently allowed the pooch to accidentally place the truck in drive. The leash the dog was wearing is also believed to have gotten caught on the emergency brake, releasing it.
"It doesn't sound feasible, but an eyewitness saw the pooch behind the wheel just before the crash," said the Kilgore Police Department. "He certainly has a guilty look on his face."
Police said no one was hurt in the crash.
Several social media users commented on Facebook, including Kilgore Animal Control, which said in a post, "I did NOT issue this pups license, before anyone asks…"