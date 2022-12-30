CYPRESS, Calif. (AP) — Snowbirds are a common sight in Southern California in wintertime — except when they’re actually a bird. A snowy owl to be exact.
Crowds of bird-watchers have been showing up regularly in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the Arctic, Canada and several northern U.S. states.
It’s current home is a rooftop perch in the balmy city of Cypress.
“It is absolutely unique as a bird observation,” Vic Leipzig, who teaches birding at Saddleback College, told The Orange County Register this week.
The newspaper reported that local bird experts speculated that the owl could have arrived in Southern California aboard a ship or could be a captive bird that escaped.
“It’s a beautiful thing to see,” Leipzig said. “That there were so many people standing there watching this thing was very thrilling to me.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Birders from as far away as Wisconsin travelled to central Kentucky last week in the hopes of seeing a rare pink-footed goose.
The waterfowl led them on a wild goose chase, but eventually the birders got their reward, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.
The pink-footed goose is a relatively small and short-necked bird with a dark-brown head and neck, pink legs and a small black bill with a pink band, according to eBird. It is usually found in Greenland, Iceland and northwestern Europe, but is also an occasional visitor to northeastern North America, usually with flocks of Canada geese.
However, it had never been spotted in Kentucky before November, when there was a sighting in Shelby County. The goose wasn't seen again until just before Christmas, when it was spotted swimming in a pond at Ramsey Farm in Nicholasville.
On Dec. 20, birdwatchers from Wisconsin, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina converged on the farm after they were given permission to visit. The goose, however, was nowhere to be seen.
Just as they were about to give up, Central Kentucky Audubon Society board member Ronan O'Carra received a call from a fellow member that the goose had been spotted in a small neighborhood off Harrodsburg Road. The caravan of about 20 birdwatchers made their way to the new location where they took turns looking at the rare goose.
"It's probably one of the rarest ones we've had," O'Carra told the Herald-Leader. "Everyone here, if they see something rare, it goes out to all of the birders around and they'll go out flocking to it and chase after it so they can add it to their state list."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's military confirmed it test-fired a solid-fueled rocket Friday after its unannounced launch triggered brief public scare of a suspected UFO appearance or a North Korean missile launch.
The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the rocket launch was part of its efforts to build a space-based surveillance capability and bolster its defense posture.
It said it didn't notify the general public of the launch in advance because it involved sensitive military security issues.
A twisty tendril of vapor in white-to-red ombre could be seen snaking behind a bright white light in parts of South Korea's sky Friday evening. South Korean social media and internet sites were abuzz with messages by citizens who said they saw a soaring object, rainbow-colored vapor trail or other mysterious lights. Some also posted photos and videos.
"What is this? Is this a UFO? I'm scared," said one Twitter user. Another said they suspected it was a North Korean missile launch and worried about a war. Others suspected it was a drone light show or a supernatural phenomenon.
South Korean emergency offices and police received hundreds of citizens' reports of witnessing of a suspicious flying object and mysterious lights across the country, according to local media.
The South Korean rocket launch came four days after the South accused the North of flying five drones across the rivals' border Monday for the first time in five years. South Korea's military detected the drones but failed to shoot them down, causing security concerns about its air defense network. The military later offered a rare apology for that.
South Korean officials said they plan to use a solid-fueled rocket to put the nation's first spy satellite into orbit. In March, South Korea conducted its first successful launch of a solid-fuel rocket.
Solid-fuel rockets reduce launch times, have simpler structures and are cheaper to develop and manufacture than liquid-fuel rockets, South Korean officials said.
The Defense Ministry said Friday's launch was a follow-up test of the March launch.
North Korea is also pushing to develop its first military surveillance satellite and other high-tech weapons systems to cope with what it calls U.S. hostility. Earlier this year, North Korea performed a record number of missile tests in what experts call a bid to prefect its nuclear weapons technology and boost its leverage in future dealings with the United States.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A West Virginia woman was reunited with her long-lost wallet after losing the item at a school dance nearly 55 years earlier.
Sharon Day said she was 16 years old when she lost her wallet at a Fayetteville High School dance in 1968, and never expected to see the item or its contents again.
The school closed permanently in 2019, and workers with New River Contracting said were surprised when a wallet fell out of some ductwork while they renovating the building to become apartments.
Bradley Scott, owner of the contracting company, said the duct had been bolted shut for decades and contained several other long-lost items.
"There was some old admission tickets to a boxing match and some other things that all fell out of there when we broke that loose and opened it up for the first time in 100 years," Scott told WVVA-TV.
Scott used social media to try to track down the wallet's owner.
"With all the wallet photos and names on the back of wallet photos, with a Social Security card in it, it was like, 'Well, I think we can actually find this person,'" he said.
Scott found Day after about a week of searching on Facebook.
"It's something that I never thought I would see," Day said.
She said she is planning to turn photos and other contents of her wallet into a scrapbook.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An ailing cat brought to a South Carolina animal hospital is recovering after veterinary surgeons removed 38 hair ties from the feline's stomach.
The Charleston Animal Society said a cat named Juliet was brought in by a member of the public who reported the feline had been left outside a home when the former residents moved out of state.
Carers noticed Juliet was becoming lethargic and not eating after a couple weeks, and a radiograph discovered she had an unusual blockage in her stomach.
Leigh Jamison, associate director of veterinary care for the Charleston Animal Society, said the surgical team was stunned to discover the blockage was 38 hair ties swallowed by the cat.
"I've never seen anything like it," Jamison said in the news release.
Jamison said Juliet is now recovering, but the blockage led to a liver condition that is now being treated.
"We have to make sure that as we feed her, we keep her electrolytes in balance," Jamison said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo) A man in upstate New York broke into a school over Christmas break and spent several days inside, cooking in a classroom and playing basketball in the gymnasium, police said.
While driving on a state highway on Christmas Day, a 35-year-old man got stuck in a snowbank near Brownville, a small town near the Canadian border, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office press release. The area had been pummeled by a blizzard, leaving behind several feet of snow.
According to police, it appears as though the man then spent the next two days "inhabiting" General Brown High School, located nearby. He snacked on food from a concession stand, cooked in a home economics classroom and shot hoops in the gymnasium.
At one point he left the school to return to his snowbound vehicle, an SUV, but discovered that it had disappeared, according to WWNY. When he called county officials, he was told the car had been towed and to get in touch with the towing company.
Instead, the man returned to the school and stayed for another day, according to the outlet.
Afterwards, the man, a resident of Watertown, made off with the school's snow plow truck, police said.
He was later found about 5 miles away inside a Watertown general store while attempting to steal thousands of dollars worth of firearms and "hunting, trapping, camping, and fishing gear" on Dec. 27, police said. The stolen plow truck was spotted parked outside.
He had been loading all the looted gear on a sled close to an exit, police said.
The episode, which police dubbed "Blizzard Burglary Blitz Bust," resulted in the man being charged with two counts of burglary, one count of grand larceny, attempted grand larceny, three counts of criminal mischief, and possession of burglar's tools, police said.
He was arraigned in county court on Dec. 27 and is due to reappear in Watertown Court on Dec. 29, police said.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a McClatchy News request for comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Firehouse.com) A drunk off-duty city firefighter lived up to his name when he allegedly relieved himself inside a Manhattan sukkah — a hut erected for the Jewish holiday Sukkot.
Firefighter Marty P. Party kicked in a sukkah at E. 92nd St. and Second Ave. on Oct. 8, cops said. Then, they added, he urinated inside the temporary structure.
Party, 37, was arrested Friday and is suspended from his Manhattan firehouse for a month, an FDNY spokesman said. Police released his photo on Nov. 8.
Sukkot began on Oct. 9 this year, a day after Party allegedly hosed down the sukkah, the hut that Jewish people use to eat and sometimes sleep during Sukkot.The hut commemorates the time Israelites spent in the wilderness after being freed from slavery.
The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force investigated the incident but determined Party had been drinking and was not motivated by bias.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A New York foodie broke a Guinness World Record by dining at 18 Michelin-starred restaurants in 24 hours.
Eric Finkelstein, 34, said his interest in dining out spiked when he moved back to New York in 2021, and a Discord group he joined about city restaurants brought his attention to the Guinness World Record for most Michelin-starred restaurants visited in 24 hours.
"I loved the idea," Finkelstein told Guinness World Records. "It combined my loves of eating interesting food, working towards a checklist, and working towards something silly."
Finkelstein said the attempt took months of planning and working to align reservations at some of the more in-demand eateries.
The food fan started his attempt at Le Pavillon in Midtown and ended at Sushi bar Noda.
Finkelstein said he spent a total $494 on food, not counting tax or tips. He estimated the attempt caused him to consume about 5,000 calories in one day.
Finkelstein, a former competitive table tennis player, previously set the Guinness World Records for longest table tennis serve (51 feet, 1 inch) and largest table tennis ball mosaic (313 square feet, 6 square inches).
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $40,000 Mega Millions prize after a psychic told him that his deceased father wanted him to play the lottery.
The 55-year-old Washington County man told Maryland Lottery officials a professional psychic told him that his deceased father wanted him to start buying Powerball and Mega Millions tickets.
"My dad was an avid lottery player," the player said.
The man said the psychic also handed down a set of numbers supposedly from his father, but he switched to buying Quick Pick tickets when the numbers failed to yield any results.
A ticket purchased at the Corner Store in Brunswick for the Nov. 18 Mega Millions drawing ended up earning the man a $40,000 prize.
The man said most of his winnings will go into the bank.
"We are at the point in our lives where the kids' student loans have been paid off and we no longer have a mortgage," he said.
The winner said he used to be an avid scratch-off player and previously scored a $50,000 prize in 2017.