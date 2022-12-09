Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. Areas west of Spokane along Highway 2 will see the highest snow totals, with local amounts to 7 inches. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, Davenport, Hayden, Fairfield, Post Falls, Worley, Downtown Spokane, Cheney, and Airway Heights. * WHEN...Until Noon PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&