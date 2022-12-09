ELK RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The village manager in a northern Michigan community has resigned after an investigation of $32,000 in mistaken payroll payments to public workers.
The error in Elk Rapids occurred in October 2021, but the public was in the dark for nearly a year until a resident began asking questions, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.
The newspaper said $15,000 still hasn’t been repaid.
Nearly 40 people got extra pay because the village mistakenly debited bank accounts twice, according to an investigation.
The mistake was not immediately reported to the village council or the public and was not quickly fixed, according to attorney Scott Howard’s report.
Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck’s resignation was accepted by the council Monday night. Another official was reprimanded and a third, Kerri Janisse, was suspended for two weeks without pay.
“The buck stops with the village manager,” Howard’s report stated.
Jim Janisse, who was village president, had pledged before the November election to repay any money that hadn’t been returned by village employees, the Record-Eagle reported.
He lost his reelection bid. Jim Janisse is married to Kerri Janisse, who was village treasurer when the error occurred. She’s now the zoning administrator.
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A "miniboat" made by students at three Rhode Island schools was placed in the Atlantic Ocean and washed up on a British beach 10 months later.
The boat, dubbed Inspiration, was made by students at Central Falls High School, Veterans Memorial Elementary and Raices Dual Language Academy, all schools located in Central Falls.
The boat was made seaworthy by the elementary students and instruments including GPS trackers were installed by the high school students. The project was organized by the University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography to help teach kids about the ocean.
"This boat was almost a message in a bottle. It had lots of information about Central Falls and about the schools and the children that helped build it," Andrea Gingris, assistant director of public engagement at URI-GSO, told WPRI-TV.
The miniboat was placed into the Atlantic Ocean in March 100 miles off the Rhode Island coast by the R/V Endeavor, the University of Rhode Island's research vessel.
The small vessel's sails carried it across the ocean in 10 months, and in November it was found on a beach in Christchurch, England.
Instructions included aboard the boat instructed the finders to bring it to a nearby school, which turned out to be Tiptoe Primary School in Lymington.
The students who built the boat were able to video chat with a Tiptoe class Thursday morning to talk about the project.
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A pair of Virginia cow catchers responded to a doctor's office where a 650-pound bovine smashed through the glass doors and entered the building.
Timmy Lamb and Sam Crawford said they rode on horseback to the area where a cow was reported on the loose in Orange.
The cow had jumped from the back of a trailer and ran down a road to the area around Orange Family Physicians.
The cattle wranglers said the cow became spooked when they arrived and ran around the building, ultimately crashing through the glass doors and entering the office.
Employees ran for cover and Lamb and Crawford entered the building to lasso the cow in the office.
"You ain't no cowboy if you don't rope a calf out of a doctor's office," Lamb wrote on Facebook.
The men escorted the cow, which was not injured, out of the building.
"Can't make this stuff up," Orange Family Physicians wrote on Facebook.
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said his confusion about which lottery drawing had a historic jackpot on the line led to his winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize.
The Adelphi man told Maryland Lottery officials he is only an occasional lottery player and doesn't regularly play any games.
"I don't have a favorite game, really. Not even one I've played more than once or twice," the hospital maintenance worker said. "And, I wouldn't have bought a ticket that day but for all the talk I heard about the jackpot."
The man said he was driving home from work in early November "when the jackpot stuff popped in my head."
The player stopped at the 7-Eleven store in Adelphi, but while at the store he couldn't remember which drawing was supposed to have a historic jackpot on the line.
"Just to be sure, I got a Mega Millions and Powerball ticket," the man said.
The Nov. 7 Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion, but it was the man's ticket for the Nov. 8 Mega Millions drawing that earned him a $1 million prize.
The man said he was shocked when he scanned his ticket at a local store.
"I kept telling myself that I'd seen $100,000 on the screen, that I had imagined that last zero," he recalled.
The winner visited Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore to claim his prize.
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Officials in a Florida city said a "large scale outage" for power customers was caused by an iguana that wandered into a substation.
The city of Lake Worth Beach said on Twitter that the city's power company, Lake Worth Beach Electric Utility, dispatched repair crews Wednesday to tackle a "large scale outage."
The city said the outage was caused by an iguana that wandered into the 6th Avenue Substation and came into contact with equipment.
The city's outage tracking map confirmed power was restored later in the day.
Green iguanas, native to Central America, South America and some Caribbean islands, are considered an invasive species in Florida.
(Artnews.com) The world's oldest narrative scene, depicting humans and animals in a two-panel carving, has been discovered by archaeologists in Turkey.
The research, published in the peer-reviewed journal Antiquity, describes an 11,000-year-old complex at Sayburç, with several residential buildings and a large communal structure. The engraving was found on benches that line the walls in a communal area.
Both panels portray a person facing dangerous animals—the flat relief on the left shows a squatting male figure holding a rattle or a snake against a bull, while the right shows a male figure in high relief holding its phallus as leopards approach from both sides.
This human figure features a round face, large ears, and bulging eyes, and is wearing a triangular-shaped neckband. The horns of the bull and the teeth of the leopards are especially emphasized, which serves to heighten the danger in each scene.
"These figures, engraved together to depict a narrative, are the first known examples of such a holistic scene," explained Eylem Özdoğan, author of the paper and archaeologist at Istanbul University, in a statement. "This was a picture of the stories that formed the ideology of the people of that period."
Dating to the 9th millennium BCE, the site in southeastern Turkey is located under a present-day village in Şanlıurfa Province. Excavations beginning in 2021 revealed the area was inhabited with a Neolithic population that was transitioning from being mobile hunter-gatherers to a more sedentary, farming lifestyle with long-term settlements throughout the region.
"The process of Neolithisation brought with it substantial changes to the cycle of daily life, subsistence strategies and technology, but perhaps most significantly to social relations, culminating in a redefinition of humanity's place in the world," the paper explains. "The development of collective activities and rituals, and the construction of communal buildings with strong symbolic elements, was instrumental in advancing this new way of life."
While older examples of narrative art have been identified—among them, the nearly 17,000-year-old cave paintings at Lascaux and a roughly 44,000-year-old cave panel on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi—these are the first known to show a progressing narrative structure.
The 36-foot communal structure at Sayburç was carved into the limestone bedrock—it is thought to have been a place for special communal gatherings, with engraved benches lining the walls. The figures depicted in the narrative scene were likely important among this early farming community, and may have been historical or mythical figures related to the region's traditions.
As humans became accustomed to sedentary lifestyles, carvings and other visual representations of previous oral storytelling and traditions became a new connection point and a method for remembrance in a changing world. Events or stories would have been told through the medium of carving. The Sayburç reliefs, Özdoğan offers, are broadly speaking, "the reflection of a collective memory that kept the values of its community alive."
Further excavations will likely reveal more ancient scenes, as the communal building has only been partially uncovered. Though, according to Özdoğan, "Sayburç has very clear evidence and has the potential to tell us a lot about the Neolithic society that we do not know, yet."
(Today) It sounds like the beginning of a movie: After a flight cancellation left passengers stranded in Orlando, a ragtag group of 13 came together to drive a rented van more than 10 hours north to their final destination. Along the way, they found viral fame and, hopefully, lifelong friendship.
This is what actually happened on Sunday, Dec. 4, when after delaying twice, Frontier eventually canceled the flight to Knoxville, Tennessee, altogether.
"They were like, 'Well, we can get you out on the next flight, which is Tuesday night,'" Michelle Miller tells TODAY.com on Dec. 7. "That's like 48 hours later! We can't wait two days to go back, people have things to do!"
As people milled about in line and near the customer service center, Miller says one woman, named Amy, took charge and shouted that anyone who wanted to try driving north to the final destination in a rented vehicle could join her.
"The line was super long. I was like, 'I'm just gonna let my mom handle it,'" Alanah Story tells TODAY.com with a laugh. "And so she yells over at me and she's like, 'Alanah, we're headed downstairs to get this van with all these people!'"
Surprised but still game, Story joined her mother and godmother in the group of 13 for the drive north to Knoxville.
After they hit the road in a rented van, she shared a TikTok about their surprising circumstances and introduced their cast of characters.
"So we post the video and, like, we're not really thinking anything's gonna come of it. But within, like, 30 minutes, it is starting to get hundreds of thousands of views," Story explains, adding it ended up being a "very, very noisy ride."
"People in the van are refreshing my page the entire time. They're like, 'Oh my gosh, we're at this many views' ... and they're reading the comments out loud the whole time," she says laughing. "I slept maybe max 20 minutes."
The unlikely crew included Story, who works in media and lives in Knoxville, her mother and godmother, Miller, who is an agriculture influencer known as The Farm Babe, a family taking their teen daughter on a college visit at the University of Tennessee, and two Mexico-based Europeans who became farmers.
They kept updating fans on Story's TikTok and eventually arrived the next morning, Dec. 5, at about 8:30 a.m. ET.
Mikayla Puckering, the student touring University of Tennessee with her mom, Laura Puckering, and future stepdad, Carlos Cordero, made it on-time. A local influencer, @shamelesscloutchaser, even tracked them down after the tour to make a video. Mikayla also posted from her mom's TikTok account along the way, including one that said:
"I was just trying to make it to my college tour and ended up on a road trip in a creepy white van with a bunch of strangers from the airport."
In the days that followed, the group's story continued to spread online. Miller says she thinks it's because people want to hear about more good news in these trying times.
"This is the key take-home message: Why did this go viral? Why did we have 20,000 comments of people that were happy (about) the viralness of it all?" Miller asks. "(Because) it's about coming together when life gives you a s---ty situation, you turn it into something awesome."
Story echoes those sentiments. She says she thinks people are craving "good, wholesome fun" and "people just being trustworthy of each other."
"I feel like a big part of it is, because in my video, you can clearly see our differences. And, you know, I feel like we're so divided right now and to be able to see just a ragtag group of strangers who are totally different from each other, come together and just enjoy a crazy situation together," she said. "I feel like it resonates with a lot of people."
"For me, it was kind of restorative," Story concludes, adding she hopes people hear the story and "maybe find a little bit more hope and humanity."
The two confirm the people who wanted to stay in touch currently have a group chat. Story adds she plans to go to karaoke night with one of the other Knoxville-based passengers, Q, soon.
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California rescued a dog that fell through a sinkhole into an abandoned septic tank.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department said crews responded Wednesday to a report of a German shepherd that had fallen through a sinkhole outside a Willowbrook home.
The firefighters determined the 15-year-old dog, named Mayahuel, had ended up about 15 feet down in an abandoned septic tank.
Firefighters said the septic tank had been abandoned and unused for several years.
A rescuer was able to gain Mayahuel's trust using treats and then was able to keep her calm enough to be hoisted out of the hole.
A bear has made itself right at home inside a hole in a tree not far from the center of West Hartford and it does not seem to want to leave.
Martha Guidry, of West Hartford, said the bear has been in the tree for about six weeks.
"Every once in a while, he pokes his head out and says hello, but he hasn't really moved, so, I think he's down for the count," she said.
When the bear initially moved into the tree, Guidry said, she was nervous. Now there is a curiosity factor.
"Every day I wake up and I look out the window to see. Is his head sticking out? Is he smiling? Is he sleeping?" she said.
Kimberly Plumb, of West Hartford, said they are kind of worried because there are a lot of small kids in the neighborhood. And she's more cautious when she goes for a run in the morning.
"It's a little startling to see it, just hanging out there. I mean it's a pretty populated area," Plumb said.
"I just don't want it to be out looking for food and you know startling a person or a kid or an animal and having a bad outcome," she added.
Martha Guidry's house backs up against Patti Aucoin's property. All that separates her home from the tree is a six-foot fence, but she says she's not too concerned.
"He's not really bothering us," said Guidry. "He watched me rake my leaves. He watched me mow my lawn. I mean, I think I am like bear TV."
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said black bears are increasingly common in Connecticut and reports of bear sightings, even in heavily populated residential areas, are on the rise.
The Wildlife Division has also seen an increase in the number of reports of problems with black bears.
DEEP says the primary contributing factor to bear problems is easily-accessible food sources near homes and businesses.
They said if a bear is seen in your town or neighborhood, leave it alone. In most situations, the bear will usually wander back into more secluded areas.
They urge residents to keep dogs under control, to stay away from the bear and advise other people to do the same.
They urge people not to approach the bear to take a photo or video. Often a bear will climb a tree to avoid people and a crowd of bystanders will only stress the bear and also add the risk that the bear will be chased into traffic or the crowd of people, according to DEEP.
If a bear has damaged your property or you have specific questions about bears, call the DEEP Wildlife Division at 860-424-3011.
If a bear is in a densely populated area, all the DEEP Wildlife Division (860-424-3011, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) or DEEP Dispatch (860-424-3333, 24 hours) to report the sighting and obtain advice.
DEEP's website says the department might attempt to remove bears from urban locations when there is little likelihood that they will leave on their own and when they are in positions where immobilization is feasible.
In the rare instance when a bear appears to be aggressive toward people, or if there are other immediate public safety concerns involving a bear, call DEEP's Environmental Conservation Police through DEEP's 24-hour emergency dispatch line at 860-424-3333.