DEADLINE EXCLUSIVE: BBC News presenters have been told that they can relax their formal dress code in the pursuit of more authentic reporting as the broadcaster seeks to reinvent its 24-hour news channel.
Naja Nielsen, BBC News' Director of Digital, told staff last week that the more rugged "sweaty and dirty" look certain journalists adopt when away from the studio can be more trustworthy.
Nielsen was speaking as the BBC steps up plans to merge BBC World News with its domestic news channel in an effort to cut costs and make its rolling news output more appealing to online audiences. Managers argue it is a chance to create the best news channel in the world.
Nielsen told a wide group of journalists: "It's a bit like, be as sweaty and dirty as when we're in the field is actually more trustworthy than if we look like we've just stepped out of an awards ceremony or a fine dinner party."
Some presenters took this as a signal to ditch suits and dresses. One source said dress code changes were already happening on screen, pointing to weather presenter Tomasz Schafernaker wearing a jacket and T-shirt on at least one occasion. Other insiders said Nielsen's comments were simply her expressing a desire for increased authenticity.
Her ambition is to encourage more smartphone camera reporting from journalists as the channel seeks to engage the TikTok generation. She told journalists that her mother is impressed by studio presentation, but her children are less so.
The relaunched channel will feature more links hosted from the heart of the newsroom and, as one insider put it, "presenters standing in front of giant iPads to show how we verify footage."
The BBC News channel will have a team of eight journalists who will serve as both correspondents and studio presenters. Recruitment is underway for the roles.
Deadline revealed earlier this month that 10 of the BBC's most seasoned anchors face an uncertain future after being told they will not be Chief Presenters on the channel.
Martine Croxall, Ben Brown, and Annita McVeigh were among those who were not successful. The channel's lineup will comprise: Matthew Amroliwala, Yalda Hakim, Christian Fraser, Lucy Hockings, and Maryam Moshiri. They will earn as much as £230,000 ($276,000).
The BBC hopes to launch the new channel on April 3, though insiders said changes will be phased in over an unspecified period of time. Pilots are underway, with a dry run of the new schedule taking place on March 6.
One senior source said: "The single channel operation will be a phased launch over months, with different elements being introduced over time. No-one should get hung up on April or expect to see everything change at once."
Paul Royall, the BBC's acting Editor of news channels, said he has high hopes for the relaunched service. "My aim, my objective is that we will have the best global news channel in the world," he told staff.
The channel will carry more international news, but will split up for big UK news, so that domestic audiences will receive bespoke output. It will be anchored from London during UK daytime and evening, and from Washington D.C. and Singapore overnight.
One source said that the BBC is yet to get its technical setup in Washington right and that people on the ground think the operation is a "shambles."
There remains a great deal of anger about the treatment of presenters with decades of experience. "People are furious about it," said one insider. "Producers think the presenters have been treated brutally."
A woman is accused of plowing her car into a Popeyes after the restaurant forgot to give her biscuits, authorities in Georgia say.
Belinda Miller, 50, is charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage to property after she drove her Toyota RAV4 through a wall at the Augusta eatery Feb. 18, nearly hitting an employee, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
A manager said Miller became irate when she realized biscuits were missing from her order, deputies wrote in an incident report. Staff corrected the mistake and gave Miller her biscuits, but the manager said Miller was still angry.
A customer who was waiting in line said Miller rushed her "to hurry up and get her order because she was coming back in there," the report states.
A short time later, Miller's SUV barreled through the restaurant's entrance just feet from where an 18-year-old worker was standing, deputies said in the incident report.
Before the crash, the manager told deputies Miller had threatened employees but left before law enforcement arrived. She then called the restaurant and said "she was already on 'Papers'" and would drive her car into the building, deputies said.
Miller drove away after the crash but was arrested days later on Feb. 22, online records show. Authorities said they found her SUV with front-end damage at her home.
She remained in the Richmond County Jail as of Friday, Feb. 24, on a $4,600 bond.
TOYOHASHI, Aichi Prefecture--Tassel-turning and cap-tossing just didn't do it for a 22-year-old student here graduating from a university who wanted to go out with a "bang."
Instead, Harutaka Sugiura, a.k.a. Macho Gyarozu, organized a wrestling competition for university students on a running streetcar to mark the end of his college days.
Sugiura, who lives in Anjo, Aichi Prefecture, is a senior at Aichi University and heads a campus group called the university's "Puroresu Doukoukai" (Professional wrestling club).
Sugiura thought a local streetcar, which Toyohashi Rail Road Co. operates, would be a fitting ring, and so he chartered one.
"I am deeply moved by my accomplishment, hosting Japan's first ever streetcar pro wrestling competition," he said.
Responding to his call, 13 student wrestlers from Aichi University, Keio University, Hitotsubashi University and Kyushu Sangyo University signed up for the event, billed as "Japan's first-ever streetcar pro wrestling competition."
The competition was held on Feb. 18 for 30 minutes while the streetcar traveled along a 4.8-kilometer route starting from Ekimae Station to Akaiwaguchi Station.
About 30 fans who bought tickets in advance filled the seats on the streetcar.
Every time the streetcar stopped at a station, a new wrestler boarded the train, with the one who remained until the end being declared the winner.
Fans enjoyed seeing competitors show off their special skills, such as a dropkick using the hanging straps equipped in the streetcar.
A student from Hitotsubashi won the title of being the first streetcar pro wrestling champion. The student won 100 packs of "Black Thunder," a famous and popular chocolate bar made in Toyohashi.
It was Sugiura's last day as a student wrestler.
"I hope my juniors will do it again next year," he said.
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A visitor to a state park in Pennsylvania found a bottle on the ground in the woods that contained a message from a family camping trip 50 years earlier.
Joe Fresetta said he and his wife, Marci Mowery, were at Fowlers Hollow State Park in Perry County when he saw wheat he initially thought was trash on the ground.
Fresetta picked up the bottle and noticed there was paper inside with writing on it.
"I'm thinking, well, people don't usually write on their trash, so maybe there's something here," Fresetta told WGAL-TV.
The bottle contained Bernard Moore's campground receipt for $6 from Aug. 31, 1973, as well as a paper plate that bore messages written by five members of the Moore family during their camping trip.
"It brought back memories for me of my camping in a state park," Mowery said.
Mowery, president of the Pennsylvania Parks & Forests Foundation, shared the story with the organization's newsletter in the hopes of tracking down one of the campers or a relative.
"Hopefully we can connect up with the family that left this message and return it to them. That would be awesome," Fresetta said.
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Indian actor Akshay Kumar broke a Guinness World Record by snapping selfies with 184 fans in 3 minutes.
Kumar took on the record for most selfies taken in 3 minutes at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai.
More than 240 fans split into two lines and Kumar stood between them, so he could quickly pivot and snap a new selfie with another fan.
Kumar took 209 photos in the allotted time, but some were disqualified due to poor quality. He successfully broke the record with 184 selfies, beating British man James Smith's record of 168.
Kumar attempted the record while promoting his film Selfiee, which opens Friday.
Previous holders of the record include Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Donnie Wahlberg.
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Virginia said a cat missing for 9 years was reunited with her owner after showing up on a local resident's porch.
Henrico County Police said in a Facebook post that its Animal Protection Unit dispatched an animal protection officer on Tuesday when a local resident called to report a stray cat had taken up residence on their porch and was refusing to leave.
The officer brought the cat back to the county shelter, where the feline was scanned for a microchip and identified as Piper, a cat reported missing 9 years earlier.
"After searching for so long, the owner eventually marked her as deceased with the microchip company. However, Piper clearly had other plans," the post said.
The post included photos of Piper reuniting with her owner.
"The moral of the story, microchips help pets get back to their family. Make sure to microchip your pet, and keep your contact info up to date," the post said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — What IS it? That was the question a lot of people in western Maryland and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia asked themselves (and other people) Thursday night into Friday after they found cars and other items outside coated in dust.
People were quick to share pictures and videos of the coatings on Facebook and other social media platforms. Some of the video showed particles falling prior to landing on a variety of surfaces, although people overwhelmingly chose to share images of their coated cars.
Conversations about the dust and speculations about what it was seemed to appear all over the place.
We reached out to Scott Bachmeier with the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies (CIMSS) which blogged about blowing dust in New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma.
Bachmeier said that meteorologists were tracking the dust layer as it moved from the Great Plains over West Virginia. Bachmeier said "it's all but certain that this dust layer eventually moved across the DC area a few hours later."