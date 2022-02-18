Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A serial Guinness World Record-breaker from Australia recaptured his former record by arranging six M&M's into a vertical stack.
Brendan Kelbie, 22, previously stacked four M&M's in 2020, equaling the record originally set by Italian Silvio Sabba and making him the joint holder of the title.
The record was broken in June 2021, when British man Will Cutbill created a stack of five M&M's, and Rocco Mercurio of Italy became a joint holder of the record when he equaled the total the following month.
Kelbie recaptured the title by stacking six M&M's into a tower that stood for at least 10 seconds at his home in Queensland, Guinness World Records said.
"I've decided to break this record because I'm a serial record breaker, and I am a versatile world record holder," Kelbie told Guinness.
The Australian's other records include most drumstick flips in 1 minute (98), longest duration spinning a basketball on a pair of spectacles (29.67 seconds), tallest tower of dice stacked on the back of the hand in 30 seconds while blindfolded (13), most dice stacked into a tower in 30 seconds while blindfolded (20) and longest duration spinning a basketball on the nose (9.57 seconds).
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Missouri ended up helping to deliver a baby on the highway during a snowstorm.
The Boone County Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post that Boonville police officer Clinton Barger was driving a couple to Woman's Hospital in Columbia for a delivery Thursday morning and called for an ambulance to meet him at a fire station in Midway.
The couple were transferred to the ambulance, driven by Boone County Fire Protection District firefighter/EMT Ben Juengling, and the emergency vehicle headed toward the hospital on Interstate 70.
The fire protection district said the ambulance, which had to travel slowly due to the snowstorm, was only about halfway to the hospital when the baby was born.
Firefighter/EMT Ryan Benedict helped deliver the baby in the back of the ambulance with MU Health Care Paramedics Jessica Talbert and Joe Piskulic.
The mother, named Elizabeth, and new baby girl Nova, were said to be doing well once the ambulance arrived at the hospital.
"Please help us congratulate them on their new healthy baby girl," the Facebook post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said a bat falcon spotted in Texas is the first member of its species to ever be documented in the United States.
The Fish and Wildlife Service said in a Facebook post that the bat falcon was photographed at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Texas.
"This is the first recorded time that a bat falcon has ever been seen in the U.S.," the post said.
The species is typically found in Mexico, Central America and South America.
The Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge said the falcon was first spotted in December and is believed to be a juvenile due to its coloration. The size and shape of the avian's beak implies it is likely a male, the refuge said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NY Post) Nearly a dozen men associated with the Brooklyn-based Woo gang were charged Thursday with allegedly stealing more than $4 million in COVID-19 relief cash — and boasting about the scam in a music video, the feds said.
The 11 suspects – nine of whom live in Brooklyn – used personal information, including driver's license numbers, from 800 people to submit unemployment claims worth about $20 million, according to a criminal complaint against them.
The gang members were able to fleece some $4.3 million from the unemployment program between March 2020 and October 2021 as part of the scam, the feds said.
A number of the suspects allegedly flashed stacks of the cash on social media – and made reference to the scam in a rap video for the song "Trappin," according to the complaint unsealed in the Eastern District of New York Thursday.
The song includes the lyrics: "Unemployment got us working a lot," a reference to the scheme, according to federal prosecutors.
One of the suspects, Christopher Jean Pierre, bought identifying information of his victims, including driver's license numbers, for $150 apiece, according to the complaint.
The feds recovered messages sent by Jean Pierre on an encrypted messaging app to a person identified as "Skyscraper," who sold him the information, the complaint states.
"Yoo bro I need NY pros with the DL ASAP," Jean Pierre wrote, referring to "driver's licenses," according to the complaint.
"Is 150," Skyscraper wrote back.
In a statement announcing the charges, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said he would continue to go after gang members who attempt to rip off the US government.
"These government programs are designed to provide financial assistance to those who are most in need during an unprecedented pandemic," Peace said. "This Office and its law enforcement partners will vigorously prosecute gang members and anyone else who exploits the pandemic and steals from taxpayer-funded programs."
Eight of the suspects were arrested Thursday in New York and are scheduled to be presented in Brooklyn federal court.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo Finance) Funds used to win an auction of Melania Trump's first NFT were traced back to a wallet that belongs to the creators of the project, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.
The former first lady delved into the booming world of digital collectibles late last year. And in late January, her website showed the NFT from the "Head of State Collection" auction sold for 1,800 SOL, the Solana blockchain's native token. The bid's value was roughly $178,400 during Wednesday's session.
Bloomberg outlined a series of blockchain transactions showing the cryptocurrency used to purchase the NFT came from a wallet belonging to the entity that originally listed the project for sale.
Transactions reviewed by Bloomberg show that on January 23, the digital wallet listed as the creator of Trump's NFT transferred 372,657 USDC to a second wallet. USDC is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar.
The second wallet later sent 1,800 SOL to a third address. The third address is listed as the winner of the auction on Trump's website.
The original wallet on January 27 sent 1,800 SOL back to the second wallet address, said Bloomberg.
"The nature of Blockchain protocol is entirely transparent. Accordingly, the public can view each transaction on the Blockchain. The transaction was facilitated on behalf of a third-party buyer," Bloomberg quoted the Office of Melania Trump as saying in a statement.
That quote was also sent to Motherboard, an online tech magazine from Vice Media, which published its own analysis of the Trump NFT blockchain transactions earlier this month.
The "Head of State Collection" was centered on the first official state visit hosted by the Trump administration -- a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron in April 2018. Along with the NFT, the collection also included the white wide-brimmed hat worn and later signed by Melania Trump during the visit.
Read the original article on Business Insider
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo) The Felicity Ace, a cargo ship designed to transport vehicles, was reportedly evacuated Wednesday as it was in transit near the mid-Atlantic Azores Islands following reports of a fire aboard the ship, according to The Washington Post. All 22 crew members have been rescued, but the Porsches, Volkswagen, and other brand-new cars left on board, which were set to be delivered to North America, might not be so lucky.
The 656-foot long ship departed from its origin port in Emden, Germany on February 10, and was set to arrive at its destination port in Davisville, Rhode Island on February 23. On February 16, the vessel let out a distress signal after a fire broke out in the cargo hold. Shortly after, a Portuguese navy patrol boat, along with four merchant vessels, responded to help with the rescue. There's an ongoing effort to bring the situation back under control, according to The Drive, though a photo taken from aboard one of the assisting merchant ships and shared by Greek publication Naftika Chronika on Wednesday shows the Felicity Ace seemingly ablaze from a distance.
The Felicity Ace was built in 2005 and has a total load capacity of 17,738 tons. That translates to a maximum load of nearly 4000 vehicles—a non-insignificant amount, especially considering the market's ongoing supply shortages. When reached for comment by Road & Track, a Volkswagen spokesperson told us the company was aware of the situation and was working with local authorities and the shipping company to investigate the cause of the incident. Porsche gave the following statement to The Drive:
We believe a number of our cars are among the cargo on board the ship. No further details of the specific cars affected are available at this time—we are in close contact with the shipping company and will share more information in due course.
We've also reached out to the firm that owns the Felicity Ace, though we have yet to receive a response.
It's unclear right now what will happen to all of the cars aboard the now-abandoned cargo ship as it continues to float through the Atlantic. Buyers waiting for their cars to be delivered have shared their concerns both on Porsche forum Rennlist and Volkswagen forum VWIDTalk, while people on 718forum.com are reportedly receiving a message from the company's "Track Your Dream" service notifying them the company is aware of the Felicity Ace situation, and to contact their dealer for more info.
Matt Farah, Road & Track contributor and founder of The Smoking Tire, confirmed with his dealer a Porsche Boxster Spyder he recently ordered is aboard the Felicity Ace. He tweeted on Wednesday saying he planned to send the car to DeMan Motorsports to have the firm's 4.5-liter engine upgrade and shorter gearing installed. If things don't improve, though, he might not have a car at all.
Not all hope is lost for the buyers of extra-special Porsches, though. Back in 2019 Porsche restarted production of the 911 GT2 RS after four of the last allocations were lost on a sunken cargo ship.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Officials with a California park said they are searching for a large ball python spotted slithering on the loose after apparently being abandoned by its owner.
Anna Hoffman said she was hiking with friends at Anthony Chabot Regional Park, near Oakland, when she spotted the snake and snapped photos.
"I was frankly terrified because I'm really scared of snakes," Hoffman told KNTV.
Hoffman alerted park officials, who initially identified the snake as a red-tailed boa constrictor, but later said it appeared to be a ball python.
Neither boa constrictors nor ball pythons are venomous or dangerous to humans, experts said.
"It appears to be an adult snake. It was probably a pet someone had four to 20 years, decided they didn't want it anymore and discarded it like a piece of garbage," Oakland Zoo Manager Adam Fink said. "The chances of them harming you is zero."
Officials said park staff are searching for the snake, but the park encompasses 3,304 acres and provides plenty of hiding spots.
"Park staff has been informed and are keeping an eye out for it. If it is found, our stewardship staff will collect it and work with the Oakland Zoo to assess its health and determine proper long-term placement," East Bay Regional Park District spokeswoman Jen Vanya told KRON-TV.
Vanya said park visitors who spot the loose snake should keep a safe distance and, if possible, snap a photo and make note of the location for park staff.
"It is safest for both visitors and the snake if you do not approach it or try to capture it," Vanya said.
The spokeswoman said officials are concerned for the python's long-term safety.
"The snake may be in danger, as it is not native to our Bay Area climate, which is much colder than its native habitat of warm tropical forests or grasslands," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A 5-year-old Texas boy who lost his teddy bear at a Wisconsin airport in 2021 was reunited with his beloved toy after the airport launched a social media campaign to find the stuffed animal's owner.
David Burnett said his family was catching a flight home to Texas at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport after Thanksgiving when his son, Ezekiel, 5, tossed his teddy bear into the air, where it became stuck in some rafters.
"He was tossing it up in the air, you know -- kids. And he tossed it a little bit too high, and it got stuck up in the rafters," David Burnett told WITI-TV. "And I looked at it and said, 'Nope, that's there. It's not coming back down.' And from there, giant tears came down."
Airport workers found the bear in January and a social media campaign was launched to find the teddy's owner.
The airport's posts went viral on Twitter, Facebook and Tiktok after social media users pointed out the heart shape on the teddy bear's chest, which could signify that its owner has a heart condition.
Burnett said his wife saw one of the posts when a friend shared it on Facebook.
"My wife was sitting there, and a friend of hers had shared it via Facebook," he told WISN-TV. "It was just a fun story. She was just on her phone and then she just jumped up and then she said, she couldn't even speak! I looked at it, and I was like, 'That's his bear.' Without a doubt, and it just took off from there."
The airport had Ezekiel and his dad flown to Milwaukee for a reunion with the teddy bear Tuesday morning.
"I'm so happy," Ezekiel told WTMJ-TV.
Burnett said Ezekiel is in perfect health, but the parents were happy to learn the teddy bear's story had raised awareness of children with heart problems.
Harold Mester, director of public affairs and marketing for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, said the hub also benefited from the story of Ezekiel's bear in an unexpected way.
"And now as a result, MKE has more TikTok followers than any other airport in the world," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AUSTIN (KXAN) — There's an at-home daycare that backs up to a golf course in northwest Austin that the City of Lakeway is looking to shutdown.
A recent lawsuit filed by the Institute for Justice alleges the City of Lakeway is taking away the small business owner's right to do business.
"I was excited to do something I was passionate about, and be there for my children," said Bianca King. "As a mom of two, I know the challenges of finding a safe, quality daycare with loving caregivers."
King launched her at-home daycare in March 2020 shortly after she was laid off.
A few months after, she started hearing about complaints from Lakeway golfers. Her daycare, which is home to a vibrant play structure in her backyard, posed an issue for some golfers taking their swings at the eighth hole.
There were noise complaints about the small business, where children were playing in the backyard, and a visibility issue.
"The City of Lakeway called me and said I needed to apply for an additional home-use permit," said King.
King has already received a permit from the Department of Licensing, but Lakeway's Planning and Zoning Commission requires another permit to operate an at-home business.
She applied to get the permit from the Lakeway Zoning and Planning Commission. As part of that process, she had to inform her neighbors there would be a public hearing about her business where they could voice their opinions.
According to the lawsuit, the commission denied King's request.
"Officials didn't provide a specific reason, but several of them brought up the claim that the city's ordinance requires home businesses to be undetectable," said the lawyers representing the Institute for Justice's case.
In February, King appealed the commission's decision with the Board of Adjustments. In order to overturn the original decision, Bianca needed six of seven board members to vote in her favor. Members ultimately voted 4-2 to uphold Zoning and Planning's decision.
Some golfers practicing on the course Wednesday told KXAN King's daycare doesn't bother them.
"Sometimes there's kids out there making noise, but there's cars driving by and maintenance equipment going, that's nothing," said Richard Rains.
The Institute for Justice is hoping to change the ordinance that currently stands in Lakeway.
"They showed up to the Board of Adjustment hearing with the list of 19 criteria, and they went down and said in Lakeway, you're not allowed to provide a service out of your home — a daycare is a service. You're not allowed to have customers come to your house. Their parents are dropping their children off," said attorney Jared McClain with Institute for Justice.
City of Lakeway council members or the mayor didn't wish to comment on the lawsuit to KXAN. The city's home occupation list doesn't state a home occupation is prohibited from customers driving or commuting to the home.