SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Hank the Tank is actually a three-bear battalion.
DNA evidence now shows that the 500-pound black bear the public had nicknamed “Hank the Tank” is, in fact, at least three not-so-little bears who have damaged more than 30 properties around Lake Tahoe in recent months.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife on Thursday said it will soon begin trapping bears in the South Lake Tahoe area to tag the animals and collect evidence for genetic analysis. The bears will be released in a “suitable habitat” and the agency said no trapped animals will be euthanized as part of the project.
The bears are responsible for more than 150 incident reports in the region straddling Northern California and Nevada, including a break-in at a residence in the Tahoe Keys neighborhood last week.
One of the Hanks smashed a window Friday and squeezed into the house on Catalina Drive while the residents were at home, CBS Sacramento reported. Police responded and banged on the outside of the house until Hank exited out the back door and disappeared into the woods.
Also known as Jake or Yogi or simply Big Guy, the then-solo bear was what one wildlife official described as a “severely food habituated bear” that has “lost all fear of people” and thinks of them as a food source.
“What’s problematic about this bear is how large it is,” Peter Tira, a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, told SF Gate on Sunday. “It’s learned to use that size and strength to break into a number of occupied residences, bursting through the garage door or front door.”
Once the trapping efforts begin, the three Hanks — at least — may well form a brigade.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman who found a concealed attic door in a closet and went up to find a stash of decades-old love letters was able to connect with the grandson of the letters' sender and recipient.
Anna Prillaman said she was getting an early start on spring cleaning at her Henrico County home when she discovered a latched panel in the ceiling of a closet.
"I realized there was a door. It is not a door that had a key or anything it was just latched at the top," Prillaman told WTVR-TV.
Prillaman said the door led to a section of attic she hadn't visited before.
"I am an 80s baby, so I watched Goonies. So as I'm rummaging through the attic I'm thinking there could be treasure back here, could be a map, there could be gold coins," she said.
The homeowner said the hidden treasure turned out to be two boxes of love letters written by a man named Vance and addressed to a woman named Betty Sue McGhee.
Vance, who was serving in the Navy in the 1950s, wrote of his love for McGhee.
"When we're not together I know just the right words that I would use in telling you everything. But when we're together all I can think of is 'I love you,'" Vance wrote.
Prillaman posted about the letters on Facebook.
"Even if the two writing one another are no longer with us, I'd love to find the family to pass them on. I know I'd cherish these if these were my grandparents corresponding," Prillaman wrote.
She said web sleuths got to work on the case, and soon she was connected with Portland, Ore., man Dalton Long, 30, who confirmed Vance and Betty were his grandparents.
Long said he grew up with his grandparents in the house where Prillaman now lives, but he never knew about the stash of letters.
"To add words to that time in their life is going to be incredible," Long said.
He said he is grateful to Prillaman for seeing the value in the letters.
"She was able to find something and find the other end of it," he said. "And I think not only is it exciting for me but I hope it's exciting for her to be able to unite me with a little piece of my past."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Historians are investigating an aquatic mystery after wreckage from what is believed to be an 1800s shipwreck washed up on the beach at a North Carolina resort.
The Shoals Club posted photos to Facebook showing the pieces of a sunken ship that appeared on the resort's beachfront on Bald Head Island.
The post said the wreckage washed up during a high tide in January, and archaeologists who visited the club this week determined the items were the pieces of a ship dating to the 19th century.
"We are asking that all beachgoers stay away from these remains as we discover more," the post said.
The waters off the North Carolina coast are known to be home to hundreds of shipwrecks, and experts said it will take time to identify the washed-up wreckage.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb 21 -- At an elevation of more than 6,000 feet near the top of a volcano exists a land of snow monsters, a mountainside that is home to fleeting figures that come each winter and then fade along with the cold weather as spring approaches.
It might sound like material for a scary children's book, but these monsters are nothing to fear -- they're just one of nature's quirky and unique creations that materialize in wintertime.
On the summit of the volcanic Mount Zao in Japan, about 220 miles north of Tokyo, an unusual natural phenomenon gives birth to snowy, monster-like figures every year.
The strange occurrence, which the Japanese call "Juhyo," leads to the creation of thousands of "snow monsters" that rest on the mountain during the winter.
Those who come to see the monsters can safely walk near them, ski or snowboard alongside the creatures, or view them from the comfort of a cable car while enjoying stunning views of Japan.
The snow monsters can look even cooler at night, as some of the monsters are illuminated in a variety of flashy colors. Drone footage captured recently from above shows a frozen sea of snow monsters festooning the mountainside.
According to reporting from The Atlantic, the seemingly mystical occurrence can be explained by the unique mechanics of a few different weather conditions that all come together in just the right way.
The snow monsters are created through the repeated process of high winds blowing snow onto rime ice that then binds to trees and tree branches, creating snow clumps that appear monster-like.
Strong high winds also blow water from a nearby lake toward the mountainside, and the water droplets freeze on the branches. Also, fresh snow can fall and also bind to the ice. This process happens over and over throughout the winter.
Much like a snowflake itself, the chaotic process that forms the monsters ensures that no two snow monsters are entirely identical.
The unusual snow creatures are considered by many to be one of Japan's best winter attractions. Thousands of tourists travel across Japan each year to see the so-called snow monsters, which typically are around from the end of January through mid-March.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A Nova Scotia teen combined two of his hobbies and set a Guinness World Record by solving 211 Rubik's cubes while bouncing on a pogo stick.
Saul Hafting, 16, of Annapolis Royal, spent an hour and 12 minutes solving the 211 Rubik's cubes while bouncing on his pogo stick.
Guinness World Records confirmed this week that Hafting's feat was a new world record.
Hafting said he trained for about three months before attempting the record.
"I would bounce on a pogo stick as long as I could, as many days of the week I could," he told Global News. "So I would bounce on it for 10 minutes, and that's all I could do, and then I bounce on it the next day for a little longer."
Hafting said that once he reached the 45-minute mark on the pogo stick, he learned to wear knee pads under his pants to keep from getting blisters.
The teenager said he started solving Rubik's cubes about six years ago, after a friend showed him a technique.
"I was absolutely mind-blown. I couldn't comprehend that someone could solve a Rubik's cube in like under a minute," Hafting said.
"After that I would do it like all day every day for like six years," he said. "So here we are."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stealing a crossbow by stuffing it down his trousers in Florida.
Darren Durrant was shown on CCTV at the True Value Store on 2 February.
The 46-year-old can be seen walking into the shop with a crutch - before taking a pair of cutting tools and removing the security tag on a Ravin Rio crossbow.
He can then be seen shoving the weapon down the front of his trousers before walking out.
Amazingly he made it out of the shop, but was arrested a few days later in the car park of a nearby store.
An arrest warrant has been issued by Brevard County for Durrant, who is currently in custody on unrelated burglary charges.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New Zealand authorities have turned to the music of James Blunt in their latest musical effort to move protesters camped outside parliament.
The demonstrators, who are angry about COVID-19 vaccine mandates, were initially bombarded with Barry Manilow's greatest hits - plus the 1990s dance tune Macarena - all played on a loop from one of parliament's loudspeakers.
But on Saturday evening UK time, British musician Blunt tweeted an offer of help.
Sharing a news story about the protesters being blasted with the sounds of Manilow, he wrote: "Give me a shout if this doesn't work @NZPolice".
A few hours later, it appeared his offer had been accepted, with the star's most famous hit You're Beautiful being played over the loudspeaker.
Protesters seemed undeterred, however, singing other songs over the hit, and dancing in the rain.
The protests in New Zealand began on Tuesday when a convoy of vehicles arrived at Wellington's parliament buildings, adopting the name Convoy For Freedom and blocking some of the city's streets.
Numbers dwindled on Wednesday but increased again over the weekend.
The protesters have been inspired by similar rallies in Canada but their list of grievances has expanded to include general dissatisfaction with Jacinda Ardern's government.
On Thursday police said they had arrested 122 people, charging many with trespassing or obstruction.
Authorities turned to music after the use of water sprinklers failed to dislodge the protesters.
The loudspeakers have also played Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On, the Frozen hit Let It Go, and viral children's song Baby Shark, as well as COVID vaccine messages.
Lockdowns and border closures have kept COVID-19 death and infection rates very low in New Zealand.
Some 94% of those aged 12 and over have had two doses of a COVID vaccine, but there has been anger about rules requiring widespread use of vaccine passes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(BBC) A chunk of Mars, some of the space rock that splattered a quiet English town and a dog kennel pierced by an object that came out of the sky.
All three items go under the hammer on Wednesday when London auction house Christie's holds its annual sale of rare and unusual meteorites.
Lots in the online auction are expected to fetch well in excess of £2m ($2.7m).
UK interest will be on a 15g fragment of the meteorite that fell over the Cotswold town of Winchcombe last year.
It could go for up to £50,000 ($70,000) - or more than 70 times the value of its weight in gold.
It will be among the largest pieces ever to be held in private hands.
The Winchcombe meteorite is regarded scientifically as the most important meteorite ever to be recovered in the UK.
It's what's known as a CM2 carbonaceous chondrite and contains chemistry that existed at the formation of the Solar System some 4.6 billion years ago.
The vast majority of what was collected in and around Winchcombe - over 90% of it - is in the UK's national collection, curated by London's Natural History Museum.
Christie's actually has two pieces for sale, although the second item is much smaller at 1.7g.
Whatever the final price these rocky splinters fetch, it underscores the great generosity of those Cotswold families that had material land on their properties on 28 February, 2021, but who then decided to donate their finds to science. They could easily have sought a big personal payday.
Christie's has been running a meteorite event every year since 2014. It pulls in lots from across the world. Some items come from existing private collections, others have been newly sourced by professional meteorite hunters.
Star items this year, alongside the Winchcombe fragments, include a big 9kg Martian meteorite, which has an estimated value of up to £590,000 ($800,000).
Called NWA 12690, the rock would have been blasted off the surface of the Red Planet by a colossal asteroid or comet impact. It would then have spent time travelling through space before falling to Earth in Mali, in northwest Africa, where it was picked up by a nomad.
One lot contains more than 100 tiny shards from the meteoroid that exploded over the Russian city of Chelyabinsk in 2013. The event is remembered for the spectacular streak of light in the sky that accompanied the incoming rock, and which was captured on countless vehicle dashcam recorders.
And of particular interest in this sale will be the Costa Rican dog kennel belonging to Roky the German Shepherd. The tin roof of his wooden house was holed by a meteorite in 2019.
Remarkably, the estimated value of £150,000-£220,000 ($200,000-$300,000) is more than for the actual space rock that did the damage.
"To value all the items in the auction, I work to the four S's - size, shape, science and story," explained James Hyslop, head of the science and natural history department at Christie's.
"The story and its provenance play a very important role in determining the value," he told BBC News.
"My first question when I was offered the dog shed for auction was: 'Was Roky okay?'. I'm pleased to report that other than now being 'sans' dog shed, he's doing just fine."
Objects hit by meteorites have a history of fetching big sums at auction.
A mailbox torn off its post in Claxton, Georgia, US, was sold at auction in 2007 for £61,000 ($83,000). And an old Chevrolet Malibu car struck by a meteorite in Peekskill, New York, in 1992 changed hands for £170,000 ($230,000) nearly 20 years later.
Winchcombe made headlines in part because the fall left a sizeable dent in the driveway of the Wilcock family. The square metre of asphalt was subsequently lifted to go on display at the Natural History Museum. Were this scarred section of driveway ever to come up for auction, it too would likely command a very high price.
As far as the science of Winchcombe is concerned, there is ample material (over 500g) in the national collection to enable researchers to investigate the origins of the Solar System.
"The Japanese Hayabusa mission returned 5.4g from the asteroid Ryugu and that's keeping hundreds of scientists busy. But we have much to thank the Winchcombe families for in making their donations to the national collection. They are real heroes of science," said Prof Sara Russell from the Natural History Museum.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain rescued a cow that wandered into a deep slurry pond and sank up to its neck.
The Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service's Lutterworth Station said in a Facebook post that crews responded alongside a Technical Rescue Unit from Leicestershire's Southern Fire Station when a cow was spotted stranded in a slurry pond at a farm near Whetstone.
Firefighters said the cow was in danger of drowning in the slurry, which was composed of water and cow manure for fertilizer.
Photos shared by the Lutterworth Station show rescuers venturing out onto the pond using an inflatable raft. The firefighters used ropes to guide the bovine back to dry land.
"An excellent example of teamwork and specialist training in action," the post said.