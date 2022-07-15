NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — A wayward dolphin has been swimming in a Connecticut river after making its way upstream from Long Island Sound.
The dolphin was first spotted Thursday morning by fishermen along the Thames River. A video posted to Facebook shows the dolphin jumping around near the Norwich Marina, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the Sound. Eventually, the animal rescue team at Mystic Aquarium was notified. They have been monitoring the situation along with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The ocean mammal was spotted in the same area again on Friday morning.
The dolphin appears to be small and may be a juvenile, said Alexandra Cojocaru, the aquarium’s animal rescue technician.
It’s possible it was looking for food or simply got turned around and separated from its pod, she said.
Cojocaru said it’s unusual, but not unheard of, for a dolphin to make its way into the river, and she is hopeful it will eventually find its way back to Long Island Sound without needing to be rescued.
“If they remain in fresh water for extended periods of time, that could lead to issues with their skin and other things,” she said. “So, it’s definitely not ideal for them to be in fresh water for a long period of time.”
New York City stinks -- or so say a growing number of 311 callers filing odor complaints in the five boroughs these days. Mayor Eric Adams says it smells, too, but for him, the biggest offender isn't anything related to trash or hygiene.
It's pot.
"The number 1 thing I smell is pot," the Democrat said when asked about a New York Post report on odor complaints reaching an all-time high during an unrelated news conference on Friday. "It's like everybody is smoking a joint now, you know? Everybody's got a joint."
"Maybe I have a New York nose," Adams added. "I'm not smelling, you know, filth."
The mayor may say he's not smelling any general nastiness on New York City streets, but thousands of others are - and they're making their feelings known, according to the Post.
Complaints about outdoor smells to 311 soared 54% in the first six months of the year compared with the first six months of 2021, with 5,746 reported between the start of 2022 and June 30, 2022, the Post analysis of city data found.
The sanitation department's assistant commissioner for public affairs, Joshua Goodman, said he could not confirm the exact numbers reported by the Post because odor complaints might go to different places. "Foul odor from an unknown source," for example, would route to 311 while "foul odor from a neighbor" might to go the NYPD or a different agency.
Calls about body odor or cooking smells do not go through 311, the mayor's office confirmed.
Regarding the smells people are complaining about that do, Adams said idling vehicles are prime offenders. His deputy press secretary, Kayla Mamelak, followed up with a later statement saying that the numbers cited by the Post show a significant increase in "vehicle idling" odor complaints and that's "what's driving the overall number of 311 odor complaints up this year."
Mamelak also pointed to a 2019 initiative launched by then-Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration that actually pays New Yorkers who submit proof of idling vehicles. The Department of Environmental Preservation issues summonses based on that evidence, she said.
Overall, Adams' administration insists that the city is getting "cleaner and cleaner" on his watch. Twice-a-week alternate side parking resumed earlier this month on certain blocks for the first time since the pandemic as part of the intensified effort.
That's just one prong in the multi-faceted strategy, Goodman said. Last month, Adams and NYC Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced more than $40 million in new funding specifically for street cleanliness. Goodman said that's the "highest level of litter basket service ever" and will allow for "vastly expanded precision cleaning in the neighborhoods of the greatest need, and restored service for vacant lots."
"This is a level of funding for cleanliness that New Yorkers have never seen before. It means litter baskets across the city are being emptied 50,000 times more per week, to use just one example," Goodman said.
The funding only kicked in on July 1 when the new fiscal year began, which means odor complaints for the first half of the year came before the new investment. Goodman says that $40 million "is already making a difference across the five boroughs."
"Every New Yorker knows that the city became noticeably dirtier during the pandemic, as behaviors changed and budgets were cut. But we're fighting back – the 10,000 DSNY employees work every day to keep the city clean, safe, and healthy, and that's why this administration is giving them the tools to do the work they get up every day to do," Goodman said. "New Yorkers hold our heads high, we don't hold our noses, and DSNY is doing its part to make sure it stays that way."
July 15 (UPI) -- A family surfing off the Florida coast captured video when a curious manatee swam up and placed a flipper on a child's board.
Leesa Blais, who posted the video to Facebook, said she and her family were surfing off the Fort Pierce Inlet in St. Lucie County when they spotted a pair of manatees nearby.
"Evan and Logan were out surfing when two manatees appeared. It was a relatively calm day, and the water was clear," Blais told WKMG-TV. "The manatees kept swimming around the boys despite their best efforts to avoid them."
Blais' husband used a GoPro camera to film as one of the manatees swam up to one of the boys, Evan, and placed a flipper on his surfboard.
"Evan was definitely scared in the beginning -- he thought it was a shark," Blais said. "I think he was a little intimidated by how big the manatee was and how it grabbed his board. Evan thinks he just wanted to surf, too."
Residents of Bermuda were perplexed on Thursday night as a massive cloud illuminated the dark night sky and appeared to glow as it grew larger than the moon.
"What is that?" Christian Oatley said while watching the glistening cloud over Bermuda on Thursday while walking his dog. "Is that a comet?"
Although the mysterious object resembled a comet with a massive tail radiating from the point, it was not a space rock. However, there was a faint comet in the sky on Thursday night that could be viewed by folks with a clear sky and a telescope.
A massive cloud created by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket illuminated the sky over Bermuda on July 14, 2022. Photo courtesy of Christian Oatley via Storyful
The origins of the cloud could be traced back to a SpaceX rocket that blasted off from Florida minutes earlier.
The uncrewed SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket fired up its engines at 8:44 p.m. EDT on July 14 to start its long journey to the International Space Station. The rocket is carrying cargo for a routine resupply mission, including food and scientific experiments.
July 15 (UPI) -- A fan of the Maryland Lottery's Racetrax virtual horse racing game won her second $30,946 prize in two months by placing the same bet on the same horses.
The 51-year-old Hyattsville resident told Maryland Lottery officials 11, 10 and 12 represent her favorite Racetrax Trifecta bet, and in May the combination earned her a $30,946 prize.
"I've been playing them ever since, once or twice a week," the player said.
The woman said she had a "feeling" Tuesday morning that it was the right time to place another bet, so she bought a ticket from the Sunoco station on Kenilworth Avenue in Hyattsville.
"When I first bought my ticket, the cashier got the numbers out of order. When I reminded him what I wanted, the numbers stuck in his head, I guess," the player said.
She said she wasn't paying attention to the race, but the cashier noticed her numbers coming up.
"I wasn't watching the races, so when he called out, I was shocked. $30,946 again? I started jumping up and down," she said.
The winner said she and her husband are in the process of finding a new home.
"This win will make our down payment a little more impressive," she said of her prize.
July 15 (UPI) -- A California woman shared video of a mother bear and cub that broke into her house and feasted on doughnuts from a kitchen counter.
Alice Taylor said she was at her Monrovia home when she heard a noise that turned out to be a mother bear and cub that had broken into her house by removing a window screen.
Taylor said the bears ate a box of doughnuts that had been left on the kitchen counter.
The homeowner said she made some loud noises and the bears left through the same now-screenless window.
Taylor said it was the second time that bears have come inside her home.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shared photos last month when a bear broke into a vacation home near Crivitz while a family was inside. The family closed themselves into other rooms and a conservation officer was able to coax the bear out of the home.
July 15 (UPI) -- Astonished onlookers captured video in Texas when an escaped emu led police on a chase through traffic.
Yvette Fleming said she was in her car Thursday in the Greenspoint area when she captured video of Houston Police Department cruisers chasing after a large flightless bird that she initially thought was an ostrich.
Another witness, Lola Oyekan, recorded video of the emu when she spotted it while driving in the area of Beltway 8 and Imperial Valley.
Police said officers responded to a report of a traffic hazard and discovered the cause of the call was an emu on the loose. The bird was eventually wrangled by a game warden and returned to its owner, police said.
(The Guardian) A mayor in the Philippines has ordered all local government workers and officials to smile while serving the public – and threatened disciplinary action against those who fail to comply.
Aristotle "Aris" L Aguirre, the mayor of Mulanay municipality in Quezon, has sought to tackle an apparent problem of low spirits among staff by signing an executive order adopting a "smile policy".
The policy will be one of the flagship programmes of the administration, the order said, and will "give sincerity by showing a feeling of calmness and friendly atmosphere"
It states that there should be "strict compliance" with the policy among "all departments, offices, units and sections" while serving the public, and that human resources would provide further details, including how staff would be monitored.
"Any employee/official who is found through appropriate action to have violated this order shall be a sufficient ground for administrative liabilities with reference to existing laws, policies, guidelines, rules and regulations," said the order, which was dated 5 July.
Aguirre is not the only official insisting members of local government be more cheerful. Kevin Anarna, recently elected mayor of Silang, south of Manila, has also instructed employees not to frown, promising a new style of service.
"First of all, it should be: when you go to the municipal hall today, all the employees are smiling. Frowning is prohibited," Anarna said in a speech, reported by ABS-CBN. "Some of our employees, I don't know if they were conceived out of resentment," he said.
Anarna also said officials and employees would wear white, and not colours that were associated with different political camps, to ensure all members of the public felt equally welcome, following divisive elections. "White is our colour, so there will be no bias and we are one," he said.
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 9-year-old took a car and led troopers on a chase in Knightdale early Thursday, officials said.
The Highway Patrol said troopers were able to track the vehicle down which led to a brief pursuit that ended in the 800 block of Old Knight Road near Knightdale Boulevard.
Troopers set up a roadblock but the child drove the Mini Cooper over a drain – which stopped the vehicle, troopers said.
The child was taken by EMS to WakeMed Pediatric Hospital with minor injuries.
The boy's mother spoke with CBS 17 and said the child is diagnosed with autism and this isn't the first time he's taken a car like this.
She said the boy's therapist was at the family's residence Thursday morning when the child snuck out of the house and got into the vehicle.
The therapist attempted to get the boy out of the car before he took off, the mother said.
After treatment at the hospital, the child will be released to his parents.
Further information was not immediately available.