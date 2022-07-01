DENVER — It's tradition for every member of a Stanley Cup-winning team to spend a day with the revered trophy.
But the Cup made an unscheduled stop Monday, the day after the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning to finish the series in six games.
Dmitri Rudenko and his husband, Kit Karbler, were at their home in Denver's Hilltop neighborhood when Rudenko noticed someone pulling into their driveway that evening.
"I was the first one who saw the car being parked in our driveway. I saw the car backing up," Rudenko said.
"The person opens the trunk and I saw the case and I recognized it, because I watched the final Stanley Cup games," he said. "Jokingly said, 'Is that the Stanley Cup?' And he says, 'Yes!'"
The keepers of the Stanley Cup told the couple were on their way to team captain Gabe Landeskog's house.
Turns out Landeskog lives in the same neighborhood as Rudenko and Karbler, and his address is very similar. A large tree obscures the couple's address, compounding the confusion.
"They’re only one digit off," Karbler said. "Because of that one digit, it was fortuitous for us!"
The keepers of the Cup were super friendly, the couple said, and they let Rudenko and Karbler spend a few minutes with it. Karbler said he even got the chance to pick it up. He said he felt like he was touching a piece of history.
"They were gentlemen, completely. They were eager to share the experience of the Cup," Karbler said. "I had no idea that I would find it so fascinating, myself."
Rudenko said having the Cup in their driveway was like finding a treasure. He said he felt like he had won something, even if he's not a member of the team.
Karbler said he didn't want to hold up the Cup's handlers any longer, so he didn't take the time to pose for a selfie.
"I was just so happy to have the Stanley Cup in our driveway," he said.
They did manage to snap a quick photo of the trophy in its case. Karbler said the Cup keepers were only at their home for a few minutes before continuing to their real destination.
"We made sure it arrived safe," Rudenko laughed.
"And we showed them where they were supposed to go," Karbler added.
Now, Rudenko and Karbler can tell their friends they were a small part of the Cup's journey through Denver.
"It made our day, and it's something that we'll be able to talk about and laugh about for a long time," Karbler said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A sunken boat dating back to World War II is the latest object to emerge from a shrinking reservoir that straddles Nevada and Arizona.
The Higgins landing craft that has long been 185 feet (56 meters) below the surface is now nearly halfway out of the water at Lake Mead.
The boat lies less than a mile from Lake Mead Marina and Hemingway Harbor.
It was used to survey the Colorado River decades ago, sold to the marina and then sunk, according to dive tours company Las Vegas Scuba.
Higgins Industries in New Orleans built several thousand landing craft between 1942 and 1945, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Around 1,500 "Higgins boats" were deployed at Normandy on June 6, 1944, known as D-Day.
The boat is just the latest in a series of objects unearthed by declining water levels in Lake Mead, the largest human-made reservoir in the U.S., held back by the Hoover Dam. In May, two sets of human remains were found in the span of a week.
Experts say climate change and drought have led to the lake dropping to its lowest level since it was full about 20 years ago.
As water levels drop at both Lake Mead and Lake Powell upstream on the Arizona-Utah line, states in the U.S. West increasingly face deeper cuts to their supply from the Colorado River. The lower levels also impact hydropower produced at Hoover Dam and Glen Canyon Dam, which holds back Lake Powell.
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton said last month that the agency would take action to protect the system if the seven states in the Colorado River basin don't quickly come up with a way to cut the use of up to 4 million acre-feet of water — more than Arizona and Nevada's share combined.
An acre-foot is about 325,850 gallons (about 1.23 million liters). An average household uses one-half to one acre-foot of water a year.
The two states, California and Mexico already have enacted voluntary and mandatory cuts. Water from some reservoirs in the upper basin — Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah — has been released to prop up Lake Powell.
Farmers use a majority of the river's supply.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 1 (UPI) -- The owners of a kangaroo that was spotted wandering around a Louisiana town said the marsupial was released from his enclosure by a mischievous parrot.
The kangaroo, named Baxter, was caught on camera wandering around Zachary on Wednesday and local police said the animal was safely captured and returned to its home Thursday morning.
Baxter's owners run a non-profit called Bird Recovery International, which specializes in returning exotic wild birds to their natural habitat. They said Baxter shares his home with more than a dozen parrots and one of the birds, named Thor, recently learned to open the lock to the kangaroo's enclosure.
Kangaroos are considered exotic animals under Louisiana law, and are illegal to be kept as pets. It was unclear if Baxter's owners, who formerly owned a zoo, have an exception for the animal due to their wildlife-based nonprofit.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Fox) A Florida man with an application pending to Walt Disney World Security, stole an R2-D2 droid worth up to $10,000 and posed as a staff member because he wanted to show weaknesses in the security of the resorts so he could get a better paying job, sheriff's deputies say.
David Proudfoot, 44, of Kissimmee, remains in custody on a charge of grand theft and obstruction of information, according to an arrest affidavit.
Orange County sheriff's deputies responded to a call from Disney security at the Swan Reserve Hotel on May 31. Upon arriving, deputies made contact with Proudfoot, who was wearing a gray t-shirt, beige work pants, and an orange vest.
Deputies said Proudfoot identified himself as David E. Rodgers, provided an address, and said he was employed by the Walt Disney Company in the receiving Division at the Yacht club resort.
Disney security had stopped Proudfoot because he was seen pushing a car and looked suspicious, according to the affidavit. When an officer offered to help Proudfoot, he was said to have looked confused as to the location of the loading docks or proper procedures of the hotel, the affidavit said.
Proudfoot told deputies that part of his duties was to move items from one location to another and that his supervisor's name was James McDaniels. Disney staff said they had no record of a "David E. Rodgers" and said James McDaniels worked for the company, but in Burbank, California, not at the Orlando resort.
When a deputy escorted Proudfoot to retrieve his belongings from the employee lockers, Proudfoot appeared to be lost and confused and could not open his purported locker, the affidavit said. The deputy asked Proudfoot if he could see his wallet and ID. Proudfoot produced his driver's license, showing his real name and address, the affidavit said.
Proudfoot later admitted to moving an R2-D2 droid from the third floor of the Swan Hotel and a game machine because he had an application for Walt Disney World Security pending and was moving the items to "show weaknesses in the security of the resorts" in the hopes of getting a better paying job at the resorts.
In a Thursday court filing, Proudfoot's lawyer said his client has remained in custody since his arrest. He has filed a motion for Proudfoot to be released on his own recognizance.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a Walmart store in Tennessee to rescue a kitten heard mewing from inside a Pepsi vending machine.
The City of Morristown said in a Facebook post that employees at the Morristown Walmart store contacted the Morristown Fire Department when they heard a kitten crying from inside the Pepsi vending machine.
"Crews could hear the kitten crying. They unplugged the machine and removed the cover on the back, but couldn't see the kitten," the post said.
The firefighters were able to find another opening in the machine and made visual contact with the feline. The rescuers were able to coax the cat to safety.
The post said the kitten was adopted by the employee who originally heard the cat's cries.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 1 (UPI) -- A Virginia man won a $250,000 prize after taxes using a set of lottery numbers that he said came to him in a dream.
Alonzo Coleman of Henrico told Virginia Lottery officials he used numbers that came to him in a dream when he bought a ticket with four sets of numbers for the June 11 Bank a Million drawing.
Coleman split his $2 wager four ways, earning him a $250,000 prize when one of his sets matched the first six numbers drawn, 13-14-15-16-17-18. He missed only the Bonus Ball, 19.
"It was hard to believe," he told Lottery officials. "It still hasn't hit me yet!"
Coleman bought his ticket from the Glenside Corner Mart in Henrico.
The top prizes in the Bank a Million game -- $1 million, $500,000 and $250,000 -- are calculated to ensure the winners receive those amounts after federal and state tax withholdings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 1 (UPI) -- A Boston woman who has been working for American Airlines for 65 years was named the world's longest-serving flight attendant by Guinness World Records.
Bette Nash, 86, started working as a flight attendant in 1957 and continues to this day without any lapse in employment, Guinness World Records confirmed.
Nash said she has spent most of her career working on the New York-Boston-Washington shuttle because it allows her to return home at night to care for her son, who has disabilities.
Guinness said Nash is also the oldest currently-serving flight attendant in the world.
Nash said in 2017, when she celebrated her 60th anniversary with the company, that the job has changed considerably since the early days.
"You had to be a certain height, you had to be a certain weight. It used to be horrible. You put on a few pounds and you had to keep weighing yourself, and then if you stayed that way, they would take you off the payroll," she told WJLA-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Fortune) It's always nice to see a little extra in your paycheck, but one employee at a Chilean company got the pay bump of a lifetime last month.
The unnamed worker at Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos (Cial), which makes cold cuts, normally received a paycheck of roughly 500,000 Chilean pesos (about $555) direct-deposited to his account. In the most recent pay period on May 30, though, a screwup in the company's HR department resulted in him getting a check for $165,398,851 (a whopping $183,593), reports Diario Financiero, a Santiago-based newspaper.
Whoops.
He took the matter to a manager to report the overpayment, which is when the HR error was discovered. The company then told him to go to his bank to initiate the return of the money. He promised to go there the next day. And that's exactly what he did.
What he didn't do, however, was return the money. And after three days of calls and WhatsApp messages, the company got a message from a lawyer representing the worker, offering his resignation.
Since then, no one at the company has heard from the worker.
The company has filed a complaint charging the worker with misappropriation of funds, in hopes of recovering some of the lost money, but so far there have been no arrests.
While a windfall like that would be huge in any country, it's especially notable in Chile, where the average worker takes home roughly $1,000 U.S. per month, according to Take-Profit.org.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(freethink.com) Hamsters have a social organization and stress response that is more human-like than any other rodent. Thus, behavioral scientists have relied on hamsters to understand the forces that govern behavior. According to a recent study, however, these forces are less well-understood than previously thought. The researchers used gene-editing technology to delete a receptor thought to cause aggression in hamsters. Instead of becoming more cuddly, however, the hamsters got mean.
In 1984, a group of researchers set out to study the circadian rhythm by injecting small amounts of hormones into the brains of hamsters. One of the hormones, arginine vasopressin (AVP), had an immediate and surprising effect. It didn't alter the hamsters' sleep cycle, but it did induce a dramatic behavioral change. The hamsters began soaking their hips (where the scent glands are located) with saliva and rubbing themselves vigorously against the wall of the cage, a behavior indicative of aggressively claiming their territory.
Subsequent pharmacological studies thoroughly examined the function of AVP's receptor, called Avpr1a. According to the studies, Avpr1a seemed to have sex-dependent effects. When male hamsters received injections of Avpr1a activators (such as AVP), they became more aggressive, whereas the female hamsters became less aggressive. Alternatively, when hamsters received injections of Avpr1a inhibitors, males became less aggressive, and females becomes more aggressive. Almost four decades of studies overwhelmingly showed that Avpr1a directly regulated aggression and anxiety-like behavior.
One study, however, created an air of mystery around Avpr1a. In 2007, a team of researchers at the University of Buffalo knocked out the Avpr1a gene in male mice, expecting the mice to show reduced aggression due to a lack of AVP signaling. However, the Avpr1a-lacking mice were no more or less aggressive than normal mice. For over a decade, this discrepancy was explained as being due to developmental compensation — that is, the embryo compensated for the lack of Avpr1a by modulating other behavioral pathways.
A team of researchers at Georgia State University led by Elliott Albers and Kim Huhman, however, disagreed. The major gripe that they had with the 2007 study was that Avpr1a was knocked out in mice, rather than hamsters. Such differences matter. So, the researchers used CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology to mutate the Avpr1a receptor gene (so that it was no longer functional) in male and female hamsters.
The researchers believed that, by removing the hamster's ability to make Avpr1a, the hamsters would become less aggressive. Their hypothesis was incorrect. To the contrary, all Avpr1a-lacking hamsters, regardless of sex, exhibited far more aggressive behavior, doing twice as much flank marking as well as chasing, biting, and pinning down other same-sex hamsters.
The authors did not expect angry hamsters. "This suggests a startling conclusion," Albers said. "Even though we know that AVP increases social behaviors by acting within a number of brain regions, it is possible that the more global effects of the Avpr1a receptor are inhibitory. We don't understand this system as well as we thought we did. The counterintuitive findings tell us we need to start thinking about the actions of these receptors across entire circuits of the brain and not just in specific brain regions."