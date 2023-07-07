July 7 (UPI) -- A pair of aviators broke a Guinness World Record by flying to each of the 48 contiguous United States in 38 hours and 13 minutes.
John Skittone and Bob Reynolds took off from Sanford, Maine, and made stops at airports in 48 states, ending in South Bend, Ind.
Their final time of 38 hours and 13 minutes earned them the Guinness World Record for fastest journey by plane through all 48 contiguous states.
"The shortest distance we spent between two states was probably about four minutes and that happened twice Nebraska and Iowa and Ohio and West Virginia," Skittone told WTMJ-TV.
Skittone said the feat was a long-planned adventure.
"You know, for me, it was personal. I have a bucket list. I wrote the bucket list about 15 years ago, and a lot of things on that list were aviation-related places I wanted to go, things that I wanted to see. Well, one of the things on that list -- I wanted to visit all 48 states in the same trip," he said.
Another pair of pilots, Barry Behnfeldt and Aaron Wilson, recently completed their own trip to all 48 states and attempted to earn the Guinness World Record, but their time of 44 hours and 7 minutes fell short of Skittone and Reynolds' total.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 7 (UPI) -- A snail racing event making its return this weekend in England has been awarded a Guinness World Record as the longest running humane snail-racing world championships.
The Snail Racing World Championships in Congham, England, are returning Saturday after being suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was founded by Tom Elwes in the 1960s after he attended a snail racing event in France. Guinness World Records has now named the annual event the longest running humane snail-racing world championships.
The race features snails attempting to cover a distance of 13 inches. The world record of 22 seconds was set by a snail named Archie in 1995.
The top prize in the race is a tankard of lettuce.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Seoul, South Korea
Reuters
—
An android robot, EveR 6, took the conductor's podium in Seoul on Friday evening to lead a performance by South Korea's national orchestra, marking the first such attempt in the country.
The two-armed robot, designed by the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology, made its debut at the National Theater of Korea, leading musicians in the country's national orchestra.
The robot, with a humanoid face, first bowed to the audience and started waving its arms to control the tempo of the live show.
"Movements by a conductor are very detailed," Choi Soo-yeoul, who led Friday's performance alongside the robot, said.
"The robot was able to present such detailed moves much better than I had imagined."
But EveR 6's "critical weakness," Choi said, is that it cannot listen.
Lee Young-ju, an audience member who studies traditional Korean music, said the robot's moves, though impeccable in keeping the rhythm, lacked "breath" — or the ability to keep the orchestra ready to engage collectively and instantly — which he said was essential in performance.
"It seemed there was some work to be done for the robot to do the job," Lee said.
Song In-ho, 62, another audience member, also said EveR 6's performance appeared to be at an elementary level.
"I guess it would be able to do the conducting all by itself when it's equipped with artificial intelligence to understand and analyze the music," Song said.
The humanoid robot guided three of five pieces showcased on Friday evening, including one jointly conducted with Choi.
"It was a recital that showed that (robots and humans) can co-exist and complement each other, rather than one replacing the other," Choi said after the concert.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Outbursts of Canadian wildfire smoke have filled the sky over the eastern United States in recent weeks, but a new airborne danger from a different source is approaching from the tropics.
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking several large clouds of dust from Africa's Sahara Desert that are currently drifting over the Atlantic Ocean. The immense clouds have the potential to traverse the entire ocean and reduce air quality across the Caribbean and the southeastern United States in the coming days.
The Saharan dust is so dense and widespread that it could be seen from space on Thursday. NOAA's GOES-EAST weather satellite spotted the first cloud of dust over the eastern Caribbean Sea and the Lesser Antilles, with an even bigger plume of dust emerging off the coast of Africa.
"Saharan dust is common most years across parts of the Atlantic basin and sometimes spreads as far west as the Caribbean and Florida," said AccuWeather Director of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin. "The location and magnitude of the dust changes frequently throughout the season."
Forecasters warn that while the dust is not a particularly rare occurrence, it could still impact people across the Southeast in the coming days.
The cloud of dust currently over the Caribbean Sea is predicted to reach Florida by Saturday and could extend toward coastal areas of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama by Sunday. This initial wave of dust may not be as extreme as the Saharan dust that spread across the Southeast in June of 2020, which was so massive it was dubbed the Godzilla dust cloud, but the upcoming event could still impact air quality and make the sky appear opaque.
A dust-filled sky over Florida may also help to block out some sunlight to knock down temperatures by a few degrees compared to the heat during the first week of July. During the extended Independence Day weekend, temperatures across the state reached the mid- to upper 90s with AccuWeather RealFeel Sun™ Temperatures nearing 120 degrees in some towns.
And the impending Saharan dust may be a preview of what's to come next week.
A larger, more robust cloud of Saharan dust is being blown off the coast of Africa and will quickly cross the Atlantic Ocean. The dust is being carried by the trade winds that blow from east to west over the tropical Atlantic Ocean.
The thicker dust cloud is predicted to reach the eastern Caribbean by the end of the weekend and may approach Florida by Tuesday. If this forecast comes to fruition, it may cause air quality to worsen across Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba and Florida.
During similar events in recent history, dust has collected on car windows and reduced visibility to a few miles.
People across the Gulf Coast who plan on spending extended time outdoors over the next week are encouraged to check the air quality forecast for their area due to the possible impacts of the dust.
While Saharan dust can affect everyone, there are groups that are more vulnerable to particulate pollution health effects than others, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Children and babies, older adults and people with underlying lung conditions or chronic cardiopulmonary diseases are among those outlined by the CDC.
Saharan dust particles can irritate the skin and eyes in addition to worsening asthma symptoms and other respiratory and cardiovascular symptoms and events.
The widespread Saharan dust is putting a lid on tropical development across the Atlantic Ocean following a burst in activity in late June.
"Tropical waves, the origin of many tropical storms and hurricanes, thrive on a moist atmosphere," DePodwin explained. "When Saharan dust is present, development of these waves can be impeded due to the atmosphere being drier than what is typical."
With the Saharan dust forecast to become even more widespread across the Atlantic hurricane basin into next week, and with disruptive winds blowing over the ocean, it is unlikely that another tropical system will spin up in the coming days.
Saharan dust will likely be just a temporary slowdown in tropical activity before the Atlantic hurricane season shifts into a higher gear.
AccuWeather meteorologists say that 11 to 15 named tropical systems will spin up in the Atlantic basin this season, right around the historical average of 14. Of the named storms, four to eight are forecast to become hurricanes, with two to four systems predicted to have a direct impact on the United States.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Earth recorded its hottest day on record on Thursday, making it the fourth straight to set or tie the record for warmest day globally.
Why it matters: The daily records are a symptom of the heat that human emissions of greenhouse gases are adding to the climate, combined with an El Niño event in the tropical Pacific Ocean.
By the numbers: The NOAA data shows the global average temperature climbed to an unprecedented 17.23°C (63.02°F) on Thursday.
This was 1.02°C (1.8°F) above the average for the date, and an increase from the previous record-holder of 17.18°C (62.9°F) set just one day before.
The period from July 3 through 6 is now the hottest four days on record globally.
The global mean temperature statistic masks the extreme events taking place worldwide.
These include an unprecedented marine heat wave in the North Atlantic, a recently concluded long-duration heat wave in Texas and Mexico, record heat in China, plus extreme heat and wildfires still raging out of control in Canada.
Between the lines: The reliable, though preliminary, global daily records are a new phenomenon given improvements in climate monitoring.
The data comes from a computer model run by NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Prediction, displayed via a University of Maine climate data website,
The model, known as the Climate Forecast System Reanalysis (CFSR), incorporates temperature readings from land surface stations, weather balloons, satellite measurements and ocean buoys to arrive at a best estimate for the planet's mean temperature at hourly intervals throughout any given day.
While the CFSR data only goes back to 1979, studies tracking the planet's climate history further back in time show it is likely that these daily global average temperatures are unprecedented in the context of human history.
The intrigue: The global heat records reflect the influence of a natural climate cycle as well, with a strengthening El Niño event in the Pacific Ocean. El Niño tends to cause global average temperatures to climb on top of human-caused global warming.
The oceans absorb about 90% of the extra heat from climate change, and during El Niño, some of this heat is released back into the atmosphere.
Reflecting the long-term climate trend, each El Niño year has tended to be hotter than the last, as temperatures march ever higher.
What's next: July tends to be the planet's hottest month, and between that and El Niño, climate scientists warn that more records could be broken, both regionally and globally, in the near future.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A would-be robber found out that he may not be cut out for the outlaw lifestyle when he tried to rob a nail salon but the patrons and employees didn't budge.
Police are still looking for a man who was caught on video walking into an Atlanta nail salon with his hand in a bag (giving the impression he had a gun) and ordering people to "Get on the ground."
In response to his demand, people just looked at him.
"Who's got the money?" the man says.
One woman gets up to walk out before the robber stops her.
"Give me the money! Where's the money?"
"I don't have any," the woman responds before walking out of the salon.
"Everybody give me everything!" he reiterates.
Completely baffled by the response he's getting, the robber just stands still for a few seconds and then walks out.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------