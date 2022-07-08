SITKA, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska family had given up hope of finding their blind, elderly golden retriever who wandered away from their home three weeks ago, but a construction crew found Lulu in salmonberry bushes after initially confusing her for a bear.
Lulu was barely alive after being found Tuesday, but she is being nursed back to health and is back home with her family, the Daily Sitka Sentinel reported.
“She means everything,” owner Ted Kubacki said. “I have five daughters and they’re 4 to 13 years old, so they’ve spent every day of their life with that dog.”
The Kubacki family searched for weeks after Lulu wandered off June 18.
“She’s just so helpless, and you kind of imagined that she can’t get real far because she can’t see,” he said.
It didn’t help when the family was the subject of a terrible joke when someone claimed they found Lulu a few days into the search.
“We put the kids to bed and got a text saying, ‘We found your dog,’ or ‘I have your dog,’ and we’re like, ‘Oh my god, this is incredible,’” he said. “Then the person texted me, ‘Just kidding.’ This happened, yeah, that was all part of this terrible story.”
After searching weeks, the family had given up hope.
But then a construction crew this week spotted Lulu lying in the brush alongside a road not far from the Kubacki’s home. She was about 15 feet (4.57 meters) down an embankment, and at first the crew thought it was a bear.
“They got a closer look and they realized that it was a dog, and they got her out of there,” Kubacki said.
All the sadness melted away when he got the call that Lulu had been found.
“I called my wife from work and it was just screaming... She just starts yelling, then she yells to the kids. And I just hear them screaming like crazy,” Kubacki said.
Although alive, Lulu was in bad shape. The 80-pound (36.29-kilogram) dog had dropped 23 pounds (10.43 kilograms) since she was lost; she was dehydrated, dirty and her fur was matted.
“I just expected to come back and be like ‘Hey, here’s my dog.’ She’s going to jump up and wag her tail and kiss my face, and she couldn’t even pick up her head,” he said. “She’d been through the wringer.”
Lulu’s condition has markedly improved with medical care, food and rest.
“Slowly but surely she started eating and she was kind of able to pick her head up,” Kubacki said. “But then yesterday, she propped herself up on her front paws by herself, like nestled into me and gave me a kiss and wagged her tail and it was just so great.”
A day later, she was able to stand on her own.
Kubacki, a grocery store employee and the sole provider for his family of seven, then worried about the veterinarian’s bill.
Those fears were unfounded as Sitka residents donated hundreds of dollars to cover Lulu’s recuperation bills.
“We have our family member home,” Kubacki said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(UPI) One unlucky driver in suddenly ended up in the middle of a real-life James Bond movie when a mountainside in China's southwestern Sichuan province gave way, causing rocks and debris to spill onto the roadway, leaving the imperiled car no choice but to outrun the carnage.
The landslide, which occurred on July 5, sent plumes of smoke and piles of small debris and mud careening down towards China's Wenchuan-Maerkang Highway -- and the car driving on it.
The massive rockfall, which appears to have begun high up on the mountainside, nearly crushed the car, with the driver barely making it out of a mountain tunnel before the debris caught up with the vehicle.
While the bad guy in a James Bond movie might have intentionally caused the rockslide with some sort of explosion, the rockslide in this case was more likely a product of the wicked weather that China has been enduring in recent weeks.
So far this summer, temperatures in China's north have been extraordinarily hot, and southern parts of the country have seen unusually wet conditions. Deluges of rain often precede landslides, as the rainfall allows mud and water to carry rocks and small pieces of debris downhill. As the debris accelerates on its path down the mountainside, a landslide can gain enough force and mass to be dangerous to property and potentially even deadly.
Landslides can occur all over the world, with a particularly deadly landslide occurring in Brazil earlier this year. In that incident, more than 100 people died after a rain-induced landslide tore through the city of Petrópolis, a mountainous city about 25 miles north of Brazil.
The United States is not immune from devastating landslides, with a 2018 landslide killing more than 20 people in Montecito, California, after heavy rain fell on burn scar areas from fires that raged earlier that year, triggering deadly waves of flowing mud, rock and debris. In 2014, a gargantuan landslide destroyed dozens of homes in Oso, Washington, killing 43.
The landslide in China resulted in no casualties, meaning that our would-be James Bond survived the death-defying adventure without any injuries, according to local reports. It may be some time before anyone can drive that road again, though, as the highway has been closed for repairs.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 8 (UPI) -- An escaped sheep that wandered onto a Maine resident's property received a lift home in the back of a police cruiser.
The Old Town Police Department said in a Facebook post that a sergeant and deputy chief responded to a report of a loose sheep on a resident's property in Old Town.
The officers were able to wrangle the sheep and coax it into climbing into the back seat of a police cruiser.
The deputy chief "lives on a farm and has extensive experience handling farm animals," the post said.
"After a brief stroll around the neighborhood, they were able to locate the sheep's home and return him to his owner," the department said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 8 (UPI) -- Officials at an Illinois high school said a loose pig has taken up residence on campus and has thus far managed to evade all attempts at capture.
Mount Vernon Township High School in Jefferson County said in a Facebook post that the pig wandered onto the campus Thursday and took a tour of the school's exterior while officials attempted to capture it.
The school contacted the local animal shelter for assistance, but the pig proved too elusive for both school employees and shelter personnel.
The pig was last seen in the bean field next to the school Thursday evening. The Facebook post said officials plan to continue attempting to capture the pig and return it home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(SF Gate) Men, if you've had a vasectomy you're entitled to a free milkshake from, of all places, a hot dog restaurant.
Daddy's Dogs in Nashville, Tennessee is giving men who can show proof of a vasectomy free milkshakes in response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and an increase in inquiries regarding the procedure.
Word of the promotion was posted to social media last week.
In a report from WTVF-TV in Nashville, Sean "Big Daddy" Porter is calling the promotion "Snip For Shake" and a doctor's note or insurance document confirming the procedure allows men to leave with a cold, frosty treat on the house.
"Email or text your doctor and be like, 'Hey I want a milkshake, can you help me out?' And most of them have been like, 'this is hilarious' — yep," Porter told the CBS affiliate.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania will present a combat drone to Ukraine that was donated by the Turkish manufacturer after a private crowdfunding campaign among ordinary Lithuanians, who raised nearly 6 million euros ($6.1 million) for the purpose within days.
The campaign's success inspired Turkey's Baykar defense company, which makes the Bayraktar TB2 drone, to provide it free of cost. Some of the money raised in Lithuania was used to arm the drone, and the rest will be funneled to Ukraine to address "critical needs," the Lithuanian government said.
Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas presented the drone, which arrived in the country earlier this week, to the public at a local air base.
"One weapon won't win a war but symbols are extremely important in any war," he told public broadcaster LRT Wednesday. It will be handed over to Ukraine in the coming days.
The crowdfunding initiative was launched at the end of May with a target amount of 5 million euros, which it reached in just days as thousands of citizens chipped in.
Lithuania, a Baltic nation of 2.8 million that's a former Soviet republic, is among the most active supporters of Ukraine and has provided military aid to Kyiv on a regular basis since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 7 (UPI) -- The superhero costume worn by George Clooney in 1997's Batman & Robin is up for auction -- and it comes with a "hyper-realistic" Clooney mannequin.
Heritage Auctions said the bat-suit, made famous by the Joel Schumacher film and infamous for the exaggerated nipples featured on the body armor, will be sold as part of its Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction, scheduled for July 22 and 23.
The listing states the suit has been "assembled on a life-size poseable mannequin with hyper-realistic George Clooney head with prosthetic grade false eyes."
"Costume pieces include hero signature cowl, full length superhero cape with 2-cape clips, muscle tunic with signature 'Batman' icon on the chest, muscled tights, peaked and finned gauntlet gloves and knee-high character boots," the listing states.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 8 (UPI) -- A New York restaurant announced a $200 plate of French fries certified as the world's most expensive by Guinness World Records will be returning to the eatery for National French Fry Day.
Serendipity3 on Manhattan's Upper East Side earned a Guinness World Record for the world's most expensive French fries when chefs cooked up Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites, a plate of fries listed for $200.
The restaurant said the record-breaking fries are returning to the menu for July 13's National French Fry Day.
The fries feature ingredients including Chipperbeck potatoes, Dom Perignon Champagne, J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, cage-free goose fat from France, Guerande Truffle Salt, truffle oil, Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese, shaved black summer truffles from Italy, truffle butter, organic A2 A2 100% grass fed cream from Jersey Cows, Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclette and a topping of 23-karat edible gold dust.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Euronews) A plane that flew for 14 hours with a large hole in its side is a 'one in a million case', according to one aviation expert.
Passengers on the Emirates flight from Dubai to Brisbane were shocked to see the damage when they disembarked on Friday 1 July.
The airline says the hole was created when one of the Airbus A380's 22 tyres burst shortly after take off. No passengers were injured, and flight EK430 was able to complete its journey as planned.
The incident is highly unusual, Dr Johannes Boroh, a former commercial pilot and senior lecturer in aviation studies at London's Kingston University tells Euronews Travel.
"It's a one in a million case probably. It's something that we don't see every day."
One passenger from the flight, called Patrick, told Australia's Courier Mail that he heard an alarming noise around 45 minutes into the flight.
"There was a loud bang and I felt it through the floor as well," he said. "The cabin crew remained calm, stopped the food service and got on the phone and checked the wings, engines."
On approach to Brisbane Airport, the crew informed air traffic controllers that they would need emergency services on landing, the Aviation Herald - which covers aviation incidents - reports.
It's the kind of incident to send shivers down the spine of a nervous flier. Some commenters on social media have even questioned why the crew decided to press on after detecting a fault.
But from a pilot's perspective, Dr Boroh explains, if there are no 'indications' showing up on the system then they can't do much.
The damage occurred to part of the plane's aerodynamic fairing - the outer panel or 'skin' of the aircraft.
"At no point did it have any impact on the fuselage, frame or structure of the aircraft," Emirates stated.
It would have been a different story had the dent been made in the compartment where air is pressurised.
"If you hear a loud bang as a pilot, first things first the cabin crew will stop and inspect, taking a look outside the aircraft," says Dr Boroh. In this case, "Of course they couldn't see anything because the hole was underneath them."
There are no cameras trained on this part of the plane, and no sensors to check for holes. With visual checks and indicators showing no issues, the pilots didn't have cause to be overly concerned, he adds.
A third check they are likely to have made is contacting Dubai Airport to see if any part of the plane was lost during take off. But reports indicate the runway was clear of debris.
Passengers would have experienced a noisier flight than normal, but were not in any danger according to the aviation academic. He draws a stark contrast with an Aloha Airlines Flight in 1988, when an explosive decompression tore the roof and sides from the fuselage, killing one flight attendant.
The tragic incident changed the way Boeing 737s were made, with an extra outer layer of skin added, and led to tighter safety checks.
In response to Friday's "technical fault", Emirates adds, "The fairing has been completely replaced, checked and cleared by engineers, Airbus and all relevant authorities.
"The safety of our passengers and crew has always been our top priority."