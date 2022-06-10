June 10 (UPI) -- The iconic "Mystery Machine" van from the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo film is available for three overnight stays in Southern California on Airbnb.
Airbnb announced the Mystery Machine is being listed for three one-night stays June 24, 25 and 26, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the movie's release.
The van is decked out with 2002 "throwbacks" including a Sugar Ray album with a portable CD player, a lava lamp and a vintage TV for a late-night viewing of Scooby-Doo.
The stay also comes with meals and snacks, mystery games and a virtual greeting from "host" Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the movie and its sequel.
"I've been channeling Shaggy since the live-action adaptation in 2002, and he's been a part of me ever since," Lillard said in the Airbnb announcement. "I can't wait to welcome guests into the world of the Mystery Inc. gang as their Airbnb Host and give them a summer vacation they'll never forget --monsters not included!"
The Mystery Machine is available for booking starting June 16 at 1 p.m.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 10 (UPI) -- An escaped alpaca was spotted running loose through the busy streets of Birmingham, England.
A video posted to the Instagram page @imjustbrum shows a "llama" running on Soho Road, near Bobby's Punjabi Food Corner.
While the post identified the animal as a llama, experts said it actually was an alpaca, a smaller member of the same animal family.
Another video posted to TikTok by user @sach_shn shows the alpaca running along Soho Road while a man attempts to catch it.
The alpaca was last seenrheading toward a residential area. It was unclear where the animal came from and whether it was safely recaptured.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 9 (UPI) -- Two people were rescued after getting trapped in a large tank of chocolate in Lancaster County, Pa., emergency crews confirmed Thursday afternoon.
The two people got trapped in the tank at the Mars Wrigley plant in Elizabethtown.
The borough has a population of approximately 11,600 and is located about 18 miles southeast of Harrisburg.
WHP-TV in Harrisburg reported the two people fell into the tank, which was waist-deep with chocolate.
The two were apparently not badly hurt at the time they were taken to the hospital, according to Penn Live.
Crews were called to the plant at around 2 p.m. after the workers became trapped.
Mars Wrigley didn't immediately comment on the situation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 9 (UPI) -- A Virginia Lottery player bought 54 tickets bearing the same numbers for a single Pick 4 drawing -- and won $236,400.
Elisha Chapman, of Smithfield, told Virginia Lottery officials she bought her tickets for the May 17 Pick 4 night drawing at the Harris Teeter store in Suffolk.
Chapman's tickets bore the numbers 1-4-0-6, and those were the winning numbers in the drawing.
"I was so excited," the winner recalled. "I jumped up. I ran outside in my pajamas to tell my daughter!"
Chapman bought 40 of the tickets with an "exact order" wager, enabling her to win $5,000 per ticket. The other 14 tickets were purchased with a "50/50" wager, earning her $2,600 per ticket.
The winner visited lottery headquarters to collect the total prize.
"It feels awesome," she said. "I still can't believe it."
Chapman said she plans to use her winnings to take care of her family.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters teamed up with other agencies in Odisha, India, to rescue a leopard that fell into a deep well and was unable to climb back out.
The Odisha Fire Service tweeted video showing the rescue of the leopard in Sambalpur district.
Firefighters and Forest Department officials used a wooden plank tied to a rope as a flotation device to keep the leopard from becoming exhausted in the water. The rescuers then lowered a ladder into the well to allow the feline to climb to safety.
Officials said the leopard was not injured and was released back into the wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Fox) A man who raps about robbing ATMs was arrested for robbing an ATM. Ladesion Riley, 30, was one of four people arrested in Tennessee on Monday.
The Nashville Police Department says the four carried out a plot to rob an ATM technician as he serviced a Bank of America machine.
Darius Dugas, 27, Sashondre Dugas, 32, and Christopher Alton, 27, from Houston, Texas, were also arrested. The four were picked up just after they checked out of a motel.
Police say two of them approached the victim from behind and told him to not do anything stupid and hand over the money.
Detectives were able to determine that one of the getaway vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra, had been rented from Hertz. Using information provided by Hertz, detectives, with the assistance of aviation units, found the Hyundai and a maroon Jeep that accompanied it parked at the Motel 6 in Dickson.
Detectives watched as what appeared to be cash was loaded into the Jeep. When the Dugas couple and Riley pulled away from the motel in the Jeep, and as Alton drove away in the Hyundai, Dickson Police moved in with the assistance of the Nashville Police Department and the FBI.
The vehicles pulled over and the four were taken into custody without incident. Police released photos of the cash that was found in the trunk.
The four face federal charges and the FBI is investigating whether they committed similar robberies elsewhere.
Riley performs under the name '213 Jugg god' and has released music videos on YouTube.
His latest song is called "Make it Home" and refers to robbing ATMs.
The Houston Police Officers' Union mocked him in a Facebook post after his arrest, saying: "IRONY: When you make a rap song called "Make It Home", about bank jugging and hitting atm's out of state, and then don't make it home to Houston."
Jugging is slang for following unsuspecting victims to rob them.
The police union also noted that Riley was already out on felony bond with a long rap sheet.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NPR) The Mars Perseverance rover is 130 million miles away doing important work for humanity. And while it may not have found water yet, it did manage to find what's being called its pet rock. A few months ago, a rock the size of a potato got stuck in the rover's front-left wheel. It's been along for the ride for more than five miles of Martian surface. NASA says that's a record. Although, this companion does not count as an intelligent life form.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Fox) A scuba unit with the Delaware State Police recovered a vehicle from the bottom of a creek on Monday.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) had contacted state police about assisting with a 1994 Hyundai Elantra from Broad Creek in southwestern Delaware.
The Hyundai was recovered from approximately 16 feet of water, police said.
Police said the vehicle has not been reported missing or stolen.
Photos shared by Delaware State Police show the car smashed and eroded. No further details were released.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) You should have seen the one that got away.
When Richard Kesar of Shelbyville, Indiana, took his friend Jon Hoop fishing on the Ohio River last week, the goal was for Hoop to land his first blue catfish.
Well, he did, but this fish came with a secret toy surprise: a sex toy to be specific. (Warning: The photo below is not safe for work.)
"We noticed when we got it in the boat that its stomach was huge," Kesar told Bloomington, Indiana Fox affiliate WXIN. At first, he assumed it was because of eggs or maybe some wildlife the fish had eaten.
"It's common to find other fish, sometimes turtles, muskrats, and other animals," he told the station.
It wasn't until later in the day that he actually pressed down on the catfish's abdomen and felt two hard objects that he knew couldn't be eggs.
When they returned to Kesar's home and cut open the catfish, they discovered what was bulking up the fish's tummy: A foam ball, part of another fish and, oh, a fairly large-sized dildo. Or, as Kesar referred to it, "the other object."
Kesar posted photos of the catfish and that "other object" on his Facebook page, where it immediately aroused, er, interest to the tune of more than 19,000 shares as of Friday afternoon.
It has also created some challenges for him as the Dad of a three-year-old girl.
"When it came out, Jon, my wife, and I started laughing," he told WXIN. "My wife immediately covered my daughter's eyes and turned her away from it."
The daughter keeps asking what it is, but that's probably a conversation for a different time.
Kesar told HuffPost via Facebook that Hoop has the catfish, but he didn't think his fishing companion had eaten it "yet."
Meanwhile, he still has "the other object," but probably not for much longer.
"I don't have any use for it," he said.