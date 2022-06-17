SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A restaurant created by KFC founder Harland Sanders for his wife decades ago is for sale.
Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Shelbyville, Kentucky, hit the market this week, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the listing agents describing the nearly 25,000-square-foot restaurant and banquet hall.
The sale of the 3-acre property is being handled by Six Degrees Real Estate and includes the trademark and likeness of the Claudia Sanders name as well as memorabilia from the Sanders family. Also included is a 5,000-square-foot residence where Harland and Claudia Sanders lived for more than 20 years.
The Claudia Sanders Dinner House opened in 1959 and also served as the first KFC headquarters, but was sold to a local couple years ago.
The listing does not include a sale price. Listing agent Morgan Hancock said that potential buyers will have to sign a non-disclosure agreement and show proof of at least $5 million cash on hand.
“The restaurant has only been owned by the Sanders and their close friends, the Settles,” Hancock said in the statement. “The Settles are now committed to finding the next caretaker of this historic brand that will not only fight to maintain its legacy, employees and staple dishes here in this community, but potentially expand the Claudia Sanders brand nationwide.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 17 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire distillery unveiled a new whiskey with an unusual key ingredient -- invasive green crabs.
Tamworth Distilling said it teamed up with the University of New Hampshire's NH Green Crab Project to develop House of Tamworth Crab Trapper, which is billed as being "made with a bourbon base steeped with a custom crab, corn and spice blend mixture."
Steven Grasse, owner of Tamworth Distilling, said the developers boiled more than 90 pounds of the tiny crabs into a crab stock that was then fortified with Tamworth-made neutral grain spirits and distilled on a rotary vacuum.
"It has crab on the nose, for certain," Grasse told Forbes. He said the taste is like "a briny and better Fireball."
The crabs used for the liquor came from a Seabrook, N.H., trapper. Green crabs are native to Europe and are considered an invasive threat to the New England ecosystem.
"We are raising awareness of the problem in a way that is fun and interesting, but it also shows that through creativity and gumption, we can turn these pesky critters into a tasty treat," Grasse says. "We want more brave souls in the culinary arts to rise to the challenge: Defeat the enemy by eating them!"
House of Tamworth Crab Trapper is being sold at a price of $65 for a 750 milliliter bottle.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 15 (UPI) -- Police in Virginia pulled over a vehicle hauling a house on a trailer after the vehicle ran into trouble, including becoming stuck in an intersection and hitting a bridge.
Witnesses said the house-hauler attempted to merge onto Interstate 95 from Broad Street in Richmond on Tuesday evening, but ended up blocking four lanes of traffic and getting a tree branch stuck on the house roof.
Virginia State Police said the house appeared on Virginia Department of Transportation traffic cameras after making it onto I-95, and officials noticed the plastic wrapping around the home had come loose and was being dragged behind the trailer.
Troopers pulled the vehicle over a short time later after the roof of the house came into contact with a bridge. They said the bridge did not appear to be damaged.
The driver, who was not injured, will be charged with a vehicle height violation, police said.
Another house moving mishap made headlines in April when police in Labette County, Kan., found a mobile home abandoned in the middle of a gravel road.
Authorities said they later learned the house had been left behind due to trouble with several of the vehicles' tires. It was retrieved by its owner and continued its journey to Oklahoma.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 17 (UPI) -- Guests at a California Airbnb were forced to retreat to their rooms and call for help when an "extremely aggressive bear" entered the residence through an open window.
The California Highway Patrol said personnel stationed in Truckee responded alongside the Placer County Sheriff's Office when guests at an Airbnb in the Northstar area called for help.
The CHP said officers arrived to find an "extremely aggressive bear" had entered through an open window and the occupants had locked themselves in other rooms to hide from the animal.
The bear "proceeded to destroy the house looking for food," the CHP said. "The bear charged at officers multiple times until they were able to get it back outside."
Police found the bear was a mother with three cubs waiting in a tree outside.
"Good reminder to all who live up here and all that come to play up here, you are in bear country and it was their home first," the CHP said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 16 (UPI) -- A headstone at an Iowa cemetery is raising controversy after residents noticed the family had included a hidden profanity in the grave marker's engraved message.
The family of Steven Paul Owens, who died at age 59 in September 2021, said the hidden message in Owens' headstone at Warren-Powers Cemetery in rural Polk County is meant as a tribute, not an insult, to their departed relative.
The headstone message reads: "Forever in our hearts, until we meet again, cherished memories, known as our son, brother, father, papa, uncle, friend & cousin."
The formatting of the type causes the first letter of each line to spell out the message "(expletive) off."
"It was a term of endearment," Owens' daughter told WHO-TV, "If he said that to you, it meant he liked you. If he didn't like you, he didn't talk to you."
The Camp Township Board of Trustees said officials rejected the headstone, but the family had it installed anyway.
The board said in a statement that it does not allow profanity on gravestones because "those others who have a place in the cemetery have the right of decency afforded to them."
The statement said community members are preparing legal action to have the headstone removed.
"They do not want nor do they appreciate the stone being in the cemetery," the statement said. "This community will not stop until they have the headstone removed."
Owens' family said they are hoping to reach an agreement with the community to allow the stone to remain in place.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 15 (UPI) -- A crew doing work in a river in Mississippi found a message in a bottle that turned out to have been launched 33 years earlier into a lake 295 miles away.
Billy Mitchell of Vicksburg-based Big River Shipbuilders said his crew was working in the Yazoo River when they found a glass bottle floating in the water.
The bottle turned out to contain a letter, but the paper was wet and difficult to remove, so they put the bottle into the microwave for a few seconds to help dry it.
The note came apart, but Mitchell and colleague Brad Babb were able to piece it together enough to determine it had been launched into Sardis Lake, about 295 miles from where it was found, in 1989.
The note had been authored by a sixth grader named Brian Dahl for a school project.
Photos of the message in a bottle were posted to Big River Shipbuilders' Facebook page in the hopes of finding Dahl, but a few days after the post Babb received a call from a man who identified himself as Dahl's father.
Babb said the phone call turned emotional when Dahl's father told him his son had died several years earlier.
Mitchell and Babb said they are hoping to meet up with the family in person in the near future to learn more about Billy Dahl.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 17 (UPI) -- A dog missing for several days in a Pittsburgh neighborhood was reunited with its owner after being rescued from underneath concrete slabs.
Pittsburgh Public Safely said in a Twitter post that the dog was reported missing on Friday and Animal Care & Control searched for the canine in the Swisshelm Park neighborhood.
The dog was located Wednesday when someone spotted the canine trapped beneath concrete slabs. It was unclear whether the slabs had fallen on the dog or if the animal had burrowed underneath the heavy objects.
Public safety officers used pry bars to lift the slabs and rescue the dog, which was returned to its owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 15 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania firefighter's helmet, lost during a water rescue, was found three years later after floating 422 miles to Kentucky.
Daniel Hughes said he was kayaking in the Ohio River in Maysville, Ky., when he found a bright yellow helmet tangled in some debris on the riverbank.
"I thought at the time that maybe it was a hard hat or a ball, something like that, but I got it into the boat and it was a firefighter's helmet with the owner's ID still attached to it," Hughes told The Ledger Independent newspaper.
Hughes shared photos of the helmet, which belonged to Franklin Park, Pa., firefighter Dave Vodarick, to the Franklin Park Fire Department's Facebook page, where it came to the attention of Chief Bill Chicots.
"The helmet belonged to Dave Vodarick, he's been a member of our fire department since 1974; he lost the helmet during a water rescue in October 2019," Chicots said.
He said the rapidly moving water nearly carried Vodarick away, and was successful in taking the helmet off his head.
"The chief said they went back and looked for the helmet but never found it, it took three years for it to end up here in Maysville," Hughes said.
Hughes said he is making arrangements with Chicots to mail the helmet back to the department.
"The chief told me they are actually going to put the helmet in their trophy case; they never expected to see it again," Hughes said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 17 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Wyoming said a non-native opossum found hiding under a house likely hitched a ride on a semi truck from another state.
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Animal Control Officer Chris Thomas responded to the Western Hills neighborhood, west of Rock Springs, after a resident reported spotting an opossum under his house.
Opossums, the only marsupial native to the United States, are not generally found as far northwest as Wyoming, the sheriff's office said.
Thomas, who nicknamed the opossum George, said she does not believe the male opossum to be an escaped pet.
"Rather, possums often seek refuge in dark, tight spaces, and she believes it most likely that George hitched a ride on a semi on the interstate and probably went looking for food when the rig's driver stopped to rest or for fuel," the news release said.
Thomas personally cared for George until she was able to find a licensed rehabilitation center. The sheriff's office said the facility will have George examined by a veterinarian and transferred to an area of the country where opossums are found in the wild.