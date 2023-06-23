An American family living in the United Kingdom has had to pull their ad for a live-in dog nanny that fetches a $127,000 (£100,000) salary because they received so many job applications.
Fairfax and Kensington is a high-end international recruitment agency based in South Kensington, London, and are the original posters of the job.
The company posted the live-in dog nanny position on LinkedIn about two weeks ago, but after local news outlets recently reported on it, the job applications have soared from 300 to over 2,000 in a span of a few days, George Dunn with Fairfax and Kensington, told FOX TV Stations.
"This is the first role we've offered of its kind. The salary connected to it is pretty unheard of," Dunn said, according to a New York Post report. "Even as a vet, you'd be struggling to earn that amount of money."
The original job description, which has since been taken down from the Fairfax and Kensington website, detailed the responsibilities the desired live-in dog nanny should have which included providing "unparalleled care and attention" to the owners' two dogs.
This care and attention entailed feeding, grooming, coordinating vet appointments, vaccinations and health checkups.
The dog nanny would also be required to develop a personalized exercise routine and schedule for each dog to ensure "they receive the appropriate physical and mental stimulation," according to the job description.
The chosen candidate would also be required to travel with the dogs, both during domestic and international trips, to ensure "their comfort and safety throughout the journey."
And since the dog nanny would be working for an affluent family worth billions, they would also need to have "the ability to handle sensitive information with the utmost discretion and confidentiality," the job description added.
The family, as well as the breed of the two dogs, were not revealed but Dunn did tell FOX that the dogs were of a larger breed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Hong Kong
CNN
—
Dubbed "the world's hardest dish" – literally – a traditional stir-fry featuring stones as its key ingredient has sparked culinary curiosity on Chinese social media.
Patrons are supposed to suck on the small rocks to relish the rich and spicy flavor of the dish, which originated in the eastern Chinese province of Hubei.
They are instructed to suck off the flavors, then spit out the rocks – hence the dish's name suodiu, meaning "suck and dispose."
Videos of internet users sampling suodiu have sprung up all over Chinese social media platforms over the past week.
They also show how street vendors cook up the unusual dish. Vendors pour chilli oil onto pebbles sizzling on a teppanyaki-style grill, sprinkle garlic sauce all over them, then stir-fry everything with a mix of garlic cloves and diced peppers.
As they prep the ingredients, these sidewalk chefs sometimes narrate their every move with rhymes, according to videos on Xiaohongshu, China's equivalent to Instagram.
"A portion of spice brings the passion alive," the chef said in one video, adding that the dish is as popular as alcohol.
Customers are then served the flavored stones in palm-sized boxes. Each portion costs about 16 yuan (US$2.30), according to the video.
"Do I have to return the pebbles to you after I finish?" one customer asked in the same clip.
"Bring them home as a souvenir," the chef quipped.
Suodiu is believed to date back hundreds of years. It was passed down for generations by boatmen through their oral history, according to a local media report.
Back in the old days, boatmen could become stranded in the middle of a river and run out of food while delivering goods.
To "find happiness in the bitterness," the report said, they would find stones to cook with other condiments to make a dish.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A pod of killer whales bumped one of the boats in an endurance sailing race as it approached the Strait of Gibraltar, the latest encounter in what researchers say is a growing trend of sometimes-aggressive interactions with Iberian orcas.
The 15-minute run-in with at least three of the giant mammals forced the crew competing in The Ocean Race on Thursday to drop its sails and raise a clatter in an attempt to scare the approaching orcas off. No one was injured, but Team JAJO skipper Jelmer van Beek said in a video posted on The Ocean Race website that it was "a scary moment."
"Twenty minutes ago, we got hit by some orcas," he said in the video. "Three orcas came straight at us and started hitting the rudders. Impressive to see the orcas, beautiful animals, but also a dangerous moment for us as a team."
Team JAJO was approaching the mouth of the Mediterranean Sea on a leg from the Netherlands to Italy when at least three orcas approached the VO65 class sloop. Video taken by the crew showed one of the killer whales appeared to be nuzzling the rudder; another video showed one of them running its nose into the hull.
Scientists have noted increasing reports of orcas, which average from 16-21 feet (5-6½ meters) and weigh more than 8,000 pounds (3,600 kilograms), bumping or damaging boats off the western coast of the Iberian Peninsula in the past four years.
The behavior defies easy explanation. A team of marine life researchers who study killer whales off Spain and Portugal has identified 15 individual orcas involved in the encounters — 13 of them young, supporting the hypothesis that they are playing. The fact that two are adults could support the competing and more sensational theory that they are responding to some traumatic event with a boat.
The sailors were warned of the hazard.
"We knew that there was a possibility of an orca attack this leg," Team JAJO on-board reporter Brend Schuil said. "So we had already spoken about what to do if the situation would occur."
Schuil said there was a call for all hands on deck and the sails were dropped to slow the boat from a racing speed of 12 knots. The crew made noises to to scare the orcas off, but not before it had fallen from second to fourth on the leg from The Hague to Genoa, where it is expected to arrive this weekend.
"They seemed more aggressive/playful when we were sailing at speed. Once we slowed down they also started to be less aggressive in their attacks," he said. "Everyone is OK on board and the animals are also OK."
The Ocean Race involves two classes of sailboats at sea for weeks at a time, with the IMOCA 60 boats competing in a six-month, 32,000-nautical mile (37,000-mile, 59,000-km) circumnavigation of the globe. Boats have already contended with a giant seaweed flotilla, catastrophic equipment failure, and a collision that knocked the leader out of the decisive seventh leg.
Although the race course navigates around exclusion zones to protect known marine habitats, there have been previous encounters with whales in The Ocean Race and other high-speed regattas.
However, they usually involve the boats crashing into the animals, and not the other way around.
One of the boats in the around-the-world portion of this year's Ocean Race triggered its hazard alarm after hitting what they suspected was a whale off the coast of Newfoundland in May; two crew members were injured in the collision. At the beginning of the 2013 America's Cup on San Francisco Bay, a whale was reported in the bay and organizers were prepared to delay a race if it wandered onto the course. In 2022, the start of SailGP's $1 million, winner-take-all Season 2 championship race on the same area of San Francisco Bay was delayed when a whale was spotted on the course.
In 2005, the first South African yacht to challenge for the America's Cup hit a whale with its 12-foot keel during training near Cape Town, stopping the 75-foot sloop dead in the water, injuring two crewmembers and snapping off both steering wheels.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Tulsa gas station clerk is being accused of staging a robbery because he felt tired and needed an excuse to get off work early.
On June 5th, Isaias Jones called the Tulsa Police Department that a masked man had walked into the gas station store he was working in, pulled out a firearm, and threatened to shoot him if he didn't give him all the money in the register. Jones allegedly complied and the masked robber left in a hurry. Surveillance cameras confirmed the clerk's version of the events, but the footage also helped police identify the robber, and when they managed to apprehend them, they learned that there was more to this case than they originally believed…
On June 8th, police managed to catch the robber, a man named later identified as Steven Jones. He had no relation to the clerk, Isaias Jones, but he did tell investigators that he wasn't the one who planned the robbery. Apparently, a woman by the name of Alyia Locke, who turned out to be a mutual friend of the two men involved in this case, had asked Steven to rob the store, because Isaias, the clerk, was feeling tired and wanted to leave early.
Locke was arrested for an outstanding warrant and confirmed the robber's version, even providing texts between herself and the two men as proof. The young clerk was also arrested and ended up confirming that he had indeed asked Alyia Locke to find someone to rob the gas station because he was tired and needed an excuse to leave early.
Isaias Jones is currently charged with embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony, while Steven Jones is charged with conspiracy to commit embezzlement and possession of a firearm. Both men were released on bond, while Locke remains in the Tulsa County Jail and could face charges of embezzlement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Two Toronto police officers accused of stealing whisky that they had recovered during an arrest were both charged after a LCBO tracking device led investigators to one of their homes, newly released disciplinary documents suggest.
The officers were charged criminally after they allegedly stole two bottles of alcohol that were seized following the arrest of a suspect on April 12.
At the time, police said that the stolen items were recovered from one of the officer's homes and a vehicle belonging to the other officer.
But few other details were provided.
Police tribunal documents that were released earlier this week, however, shed more light on the case.
The documents state that both officers had responded to a reported theft from an LCBO near Dundas and Yonge streets when they took a male suspect who was wanted on several outstanding warrants into custody.
At the time of the arrest the suspect was allegedly in possession of two stolen bottles of Johnnie Walker Black Label whisky.
Those bottles were never submitted to the 51 Division property locker system, according to the documents.
"You paraded the arrested male in relation to the Hold Up Squad case and never disclosed that there was a seizure of alcohol during the arrest of the male," the allegations contained in the Notice of Hearing for Const. Brian James state. "You and PC (Thomas) Victor were later observed on CCTV leaving the station in uniform, each carrying a box of the Johnnie Walker liquor. You walked through the station parking lot to the area of your personal cars. Unbeknown to you, the box in your possession contained an LCBO tracking device."
The documents say that Ontario Provincial Police in Bracebridge were contacted by LCBO investigators, on April 23, who advised them that they had located the tracking device.
At that time, the OPP identified that address as belonging to James.
"On April 26, 2023, investigators executed a Criminal Code search warrant on your personal vehicle and located one bottle of the stolen liquor," the documents state. "Upon arrival at 51 Division, you were observed to be discarding a piece of paper towel with an unknown object wrapped inside. PRS investigators retrieved the item which is believed to be the LCBO tracking device."
Both James and Victor appeared before the Toronto Police Tribunal for an initial hearing on Tuesday, however a spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service says that the disciplinary case will be put on hold pending the resolution of the criminal case.
James and Victor were previously charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and breach of trust.
The allegations against them have not been tested in court.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MACON, Ga. (AP) — A doctors' group that promotes plant-based eating and animal rights is makin' a fuss over the Macon Bacon baseball team.
The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine has sent a letter urging the Georgia summer collegiate team to change its name, WMAZ-TV reported. The group has also sponsored a billboard imploring Macon fans to "keep bacon off your plate."
"Macon Bacon's glorification of bacon, a processed meat that raises the risk of colorectal cancer and other diseases, sends the wrong message to fans," Anna Herby, the group's nutrition education program manager, wrote to the team's president.
The Macon Bacon had its first season with the Coastal Plains League in 2018 after the name was chosen in a vote by fans. The team's mascot, Kevin, won over "Footloose" actor Kevin Bacon, who once wore a Macon Bacon hat in an Instagram post.
And it's not just a name. The ballpark concession menu includes bacon-wrapped bacon, steak-cut bacon, bacon-loaded cheese fries and bacon chips.
The Washington-based Physicians Committee advocates for plant-based diets and scientific research without animal testing. Herby's letter dated June 1 suggests the team change its name to "Macon Facon Bacon," referring to a plant-based bacon.
Team President Brandon Raphael said the Macon Bacon name and brand have been embraced by fans for their "lighthearted and playful nature." He also noted ballpark concessions include "a plant-based option."
"The Macon Bacon do not view ourselves as a glorification of an unhealthy lifestyle," Raphael's statement said. "Rather, we pride ourselves on being a fun-natured organization focused on bringing families and communities together of Middle Georgia and beyond."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------