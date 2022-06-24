BOSTON (AP) — NASA wants its moon dust and cockroaches back.
The space agency has asked Boston-based RR Auction to halt the sale of moon dust collected during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission that had subsequently been fed to cockroaches during an experiment to determine if the lunar rock contained any sort of pathogen that posed a threat to terrestrial life.
The material, a NASA lawyer said in a letter to the auctioneer, still belongs to the federal government.
The material from the experiment, including a vial with about 40 milligrams of moon dust and three cockroach carcasses, was expected to sell for at least $400,000, but has been pulled from the auction block, RR said Thursday.
“All Apollo samples, as stipulated in this collection of items, belong to NASA and no person, university, or other entity has ever been given permission to keep them after analysis, destruction, or other use for any purpose, especially for sale or individual display,” said NASA’s letter dated June 15.
It went on: “We are requesting that you no longer facilitate the sale of any and all items containing the Apollo 11 Lunar Soil Experiment (the cockroaches, slides, and post-destructive testing specimen) by immediately stopping the bidding process,” NASA wrote.
In another letter dated June 22, NASA’s lawyer asked RR Auction to work with the current owner of the material to return it to the federal government.
The Apollo 11 mission brought more than 47 pounds (21.3 kilograms) of lunar rock back to Earth. Some was fed to insects, fish and other small creatures to see if it would kill them.
The cockroaches that were fed moon dust were brought to the University of Minnesota where entomologist Marion Brooks dissected and studied them.
“I found no evidence of infectious agents,” Brooks, who died in 2007, told the Minneapolis Tribune for an October 1969 story. She found no evidence that the moon material was toxic or caused any other ill effects in the insects, according to the article.
But the moon rock and the cockroaches were never returned to NASA, instead displayed at Brooks’ home. Her daughter sold them in 2010, and now they are up for sale again by a consignor who RR did not disclose.
It’s not unusual for a third party to lay claim to something that is being auctioned, said Mark Zaid, an attorney for RR Auction.
“NASA has a track record of pursuing items related to the early space programs,” although they have been inconsistent in doing so, Zaid said. By its own admission, NASA acknowledged in one of its letters that it did not know about the previous auction of the cockroach experiment items.
“We have worked with NASA before and have always cooperated with the U.S. government when they lay claims to items,” Zaid said. “At the end of the day, we want to act appropriately and lawfully.”
RR Auction is holding on to the lot for now, but ultimately, it’s up to the consignor to work something out with NASA, he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A woman in New York is now receiving mail from the distant past — written by relatives who have since passed away.
Carol Hover, who lives near Rochester, says it started in early April. That's when she got a postcard written by her mother and dated 1960 — when her parents were on their honeymoon in Canada.
She has now received five pieces of mail, including letters and one postcard sent from New York City by her father in 1969.
There's no definitive answer as to why the mail was delivered decades late.
USPS says in situations like these, the letters are usually found by someone or bought at a flea market or antique shop, and then deposited in a collection box.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 24 (UPI) -- Emergency responders and public employees responded to a road in New Jersey when a truck spilled up to 150 gallons of tahini sesame oil into a roadway.
The Newton Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews responded alongside the Newton Police Department, Sussex County HazMat and Newton Department of Public Works when a truck carrying tahini -- an oil condiment made from crushed sesame seeds -- leaked onto a roadway.
The post said firefighters kept the oil from flowing into a storm drain and contained the spill until a cleanup crew arrived on the scene.
Emergency responders estimated 140-150 gallons of tahini spilled from the truck.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 24 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers responded to a California golf course to escort a "very pregnant" sea lion from a putting green back to the ocean.
SeaWorld Animal Rescue said a team was summoned to Omni La Costa Resort in San Diego County on Thursday when the sea lion was spotted resting on a putting green at the resort's golf course.
The rescue group said in a statement provided to NBC News that the sea lion was "very pregnant."
Rescuers said the sea lion was about three miles from the ocean, but is believed to have reached the golf course via the Batiquitos Lagoon, so it traveled about a mile over land to reach the golf course.
Jeni Smith, program supervisor for SeaWorld Animal Rescue, said the sea lion did not appear to be in distress when rescuers arrived on the scene.
"She was comfy, cozy on the golf course," Smith told KSWB-TV.
SeaWorld rescuers and resort staff used plastic sheets as shields to create a barrier and guide the sea lion to a waiting rescue truck.
The sea lion was given a lift to Carlsbad State Beach, where rescuers watched the animal swim back out to sea.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 24 (UPI) -- Parks officials in San Francisco said they do not know who installed the latest attraction in Golden Gate Park: a miniature house placed atop a 30-foot-tall tree stump.
The miniature model of a Victorian home has been drawing its own visitors to the southern entrance of Golden Gate Park and officials said they first noticed the diminutive dwelling about six weeks ago.
The blue and yellow house bears a handwritten message on the side: "Where there is hatred, let us sow love."
San Francisco Recreation & Parks officials said they do not know the origins of the art installation.
"As far as we can tell, it appeared about six weeks ago without explanation," parks spokeswoman Tamara Aparton told SFGate.
Recreation & Parks General Manager Phil Ginsburg said he has instructed his staff not to remove the tiny house.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 23 (UPI) -- An Oregon man broke an unusual Guinness World Record when he found and alphabetized all 26 letters in a can of alphabet soup in 2 minutes and 8.6 seconds.
Jacob Chandler said he decided to try to break a Guinness World Record and looked through some possibilities before reading about the alphabet soup record.
"I was intrigued by the idea of alphabetizing a can soup. I've eaten plenty of alphabet soup in my life but never stopped to think someone would make a challenge out of organizing the letters," Chandler told Guinness World Records.
Chandler said he made preparations including finding the perfect-sized bowl and spoon, identifying the right kind of alphabet soup with large and easily recognizable letters and studying up to make sure he could tell the difference between letters like "M" and "W."
"Many of the letters had similar features and I needed to know that before the attempt," he said.
Chandler said there were some factors that were impossible to predict.
"The most difficult part was not being able to know what was going to be in the can at the time of the attempt. Due to the fact each can was sealed and completely random, this made it mentally exhausting to think about," he said. "I felt I could put all this effort and time into this record but if a letter was not in the can from the factory then my record attempt would have been a failure."
Chandler successfully broke the record by finding and organizing the 26 letters in 2 minutes and 8.6 seconds. He said he wanted his accomplishment to inspire his 11-year-old son, Brycen, to achieve his dreams.
"When he was born I learned to love unconditionally. I realized every word and action would influence his well-being and future self. He has helped me to grow as a person, and as a father," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — The Supreme Court of Ohio indefinitely suspended a Hamilton, Ohio, attorney for repeatedly driving naked and exposing himself to other motorists.
During an October 2018 traffic stop, Blauvelt was charged with public indecency and reckless operation of a vehicle when it was discovered that he was driving nude.
Blauvelt pleaded guilty to the charges and was imposed in June 2020 by the Supreme Court a two-year, fully stayed suspension.
The Court noted that Blauvelt has a history of public nudity.
Three months after his 2020 suspension, the Butler County Bar Association requested an interim remedial suspension on the grounds that Blauvelt was twice again arrested for nude driving and exposing himself, and that he posed a substantial threat of serious harm to the public.
The suspension in effect today is based on a subsequent complaint filed by the Butler County Bar Association in June 2021, which alleged that Blauvelt had been convicted of three additional counts of public indecency since he was first suspended, according to Court News Ohio.
Blauvelt pleaded guilty to all charges. His sentence includes fines, a total of 14 days in jail, and probation terms ranging from two to five years.
Blauvelt also admitted that he had engaged in other similar acts of public indecency for which he was not arrested.
The Supreme Court noted that Scott Blauvelt is in treatment for bipolar disorder and has expressed remorse for his behavior, but the Court also noted that he still struggles with the urge to engage in his illicit behavior.
To be reinstated to the practice of law in Ohio, Blauvelt will have to meet several conditions, including proving that he is in full compliance with his mental-health treatment plan and orders from the Butler County Area III Court.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Kyodo News) A flying balloon carrying a hamster has been launched into the stratosphere to an altitude of 23 kilometers and returned safely, a Sapporo-based space venture said recently as it aims to realize "space travel" using balloons.
The success of a first test flight with a mammal by K.K. Iwaya Giken appears to have given momentum to the manned flight experiment that the company aims to carry out within the year.
The hamster was aboard a cabin the company had developed and lifted off with a balloon in Miyakojima, Okinawa Prefecture, on June 9.
A hamster looks out the window of a cabin about 12 kilometers up in the air over Miyako Island in southwestern Japan. (Photo courtesy of K.K. Iwaya Ginen)
The balloon gained altitude at an average speed of 6.3 meters per second and reached 23 km up in about an hour, before it landed in the sea off Miyako Island and was recovered.
The firm confirmed by monitoring sensors during the test flight that the reinforced plastic cabin in a cylindrical shape 60 centimeters high and 50 cm in diameter keeps the internal levels of oxygen, temperature and pressure almost the same as on the ground.
The hamster is in good health, it said.
Iwaya Giken is planning a manned test flight to an altitude of 25 km, where people can "feel outer space" by seeing the curve of Earth clearly.
"We will continue to carry out experiments so that people can get on board and return safely," a spokesperson said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOS ANGELES - French's, known for its iconic tomato ketchup has unveiled the most questionable summer treat — unless, maybe, you're Canadian.
"Frenchsicle," a ketchup-flavored ice pop created by French's, the condiment maker, will be releasing the new summer snack for a limited time only.
If this sounds appealing to you, there's a catch. You'll have to trek to the Great White North to get your hands on the polarizing treat.
The ice-treat is currently only available in Vancouver, British Columbia, Toronto, Ontario and Leamington, Ontario at various popups until June 24.
"Hey Canadian friends, your favorite condiment just got a whole lot cooler," French's wrote in a social media post.
It's well known that ketchup chips are already a staple in a Canuck's kitchen. In fact, a survey commissioned by French's found a majority of Canadians (79 percent) say they like or love ketchup.
The popularity of the condiment in the world's most polite nation is the reason ketchup ice pops will soon be the next big thing.
"I love creating innovative treats that appeal to Canada's diverse tastes," says Happy Pops founder Leila Keshavjee. "I started Happy Pops to bring all-natural, handcrafted flavour to Canadians, so French's locally-grown ketchup is a perfect pairing. I can't wait for people to try this condiment-turned-popsicle."
If you're lucky enough to live near Canada or willing to make the trek, here are the popups where the treat will be available:
15 York Street (Maple Leaf Square), Toronto, ON: June 23 - 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
12 W Park Lane, Leamington, ON: June 24 – 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.