When it comes to strange New York City crimes, this one is a "shoe"-in.
Police are searching for a man who on multiple occasions has allegedly removed the shoes off female victims during his grand larceny spree in Brooklyn and Queens.
The first incident occurred back on Jan. 24 on Utica Avenue in East Flatbush, according to police. The suspect allegedly followed a woman into the building around 9 a.m., and removed her right shoe.
Then, just after 11 a.m. on Feb. 9, the suspect was at the Grand Army subway station when he removed a Nike sneaker off the left foot of a woman, police said.
More recently, the suspect was inside the Rego Center on Queens Boulevard in Rego Park around 12:15 p.m. on May 24when he again removed the left shoe off of a woman, according to police.
Each of the victims was said to be 24 years old, police said. The victims in the first and third incidents are different, but it was not immediately clear if the victim in the second incident was the same as one of the others.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The small village of Brockworth, England, is bracing for an influx of visitors celebrating the return of an unusual -- and infamously dangerous -- tradition: the Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling race.The event is normally held on the United Kingdom's Spring Bank Holiday, but the 2022 event was moved to Sunday as a result of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
The annual event, which returns Sunday after the 2020 and 2021 cheese chases were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, features multiple rounds of races where the participants chase a 9-pound wheel of Double Gloucester cheese a distance of about 625 feet down Brockworth's famously steep Cooper's Hill.
The winner is either the first person to catch the cheese or, more frequently, the first reach the finish line after the wheel, which has been known to reach speeds of up to 70 mph. The winner gets to take home the wheel of cheese.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A group of knitting enthusiasts in England unofficially broke a Guinness World Record when they lined up an estimated 45,736 yarn pom-poms.Video from the record attempt is now being submitted to Guinness World Records for official verification.
Claire Watts of the Brandon Yarn Bombers group said she came up with the idea to break the world record while discussing ideas for decorations in the Suffolk town.
"I am part of the yarn bombers and we create displays within the town," Watts told the East Anglican Daily Times. "I came up with the idea to decorate the town with pom-poms. Then I thought, let's go one step further, and break the world record."
The group settled on the idea of breaking the world record for longest line of pom-poms, which was set at 29,312 in Carlisle, England, in 2016.
The pom-poms were lined up and counted Thursday at Brandon Remembrance Playing Field. She said multiple groups from the region contributed to the attempt.
"The whole community has got together to do this and it has been absolutely fantastic," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ride-sharing service Uber released its sixth annual "Lost and Found Index," revealing some of the most common -- and most unusual -- items left behind in drivers' vehicles.
The Lost and Found Index, released Friday, revealed the most common items left behind in Uber vehicles during the past year were phones/cameras, wallets, keys, backpacks/purses, headphones/speakers, glasses, clothing, vaping devices, jewelry and IDs.
Some of the most "unique" items reported lost by passengers included tater tots, a fingernail, "my grandma's teeth," 500 grams of caviar, a pizza costume, "a [expletive] painting of a moose," a Billie Eilish ukulele, an employee of the month plaque, a Bernie Sanders fanny pack, a crochet strawberry, a bucket of slime, a brown tortoise and a "ball gag and stethoscope."
Uber said more than 40 riders lost their CPAP machines, more than 30 reported lost retainers and five people reported lost dentures.
The "most forgetful" cities on the list were Austin, Texas; Charlotte, N.C.; Houston; Indianapolis; Dallas; Kansas City, Kan.; Atlanta; Tampa, Fla. Columbus, Ohio; and Phoenix.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A ruling by a California appeals court had the unusual effect of classifying bees as fish under the state's endangered species law."This decision essentially allows the state of California to protect bumblebees and other imperiled species of insects as well as other types of terrestrial invertebrates under the state's endangered species act," Sarina Jepsen, Xerces' director of endangered species, said in a news release.
The case began in 2019, when the California Fish and Game Commission classified bumblebees as endangered, and agricultural groups successfully appealed to the Sacramento County Superior Court the following year to have the insects removed.
The groups had argued that the bees could not be listed as endangered under the umbrella of invertebrates, because California's endangered species law from the 1970s explicitly defines invertebrates -- animals without backbones -- as "fish."
The 3rd district California Court of Appeals in Sacramento has now overturned the earlier decision, returning bees to the state's endangered list. The court ruled that other non-aquatic invertebrates, such as snails, were already listed as endangered under the category of fish.
"Accordingly, a terrestrial invertebrate, like each of the four bumble bee species, may be listed as an endangered or threatened species under the Act," Associate Justice Ronald Robie wrote in the decision.
The decision was hailed by the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
One village has come up with a novel way of celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - creating 104 royal-themed scarecrows.
The Herefordshire village of Wellington has been taken over by life-sized Queens, Prince Philips, and even royal guards for their gardens.
An independent judge from outside of the village will assess the figures on Saturday night and announce the winner at a local picnic.Other creations include Princess Fiona from the movie Shrek, Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, and Princess Leia from Star Wars.
Wellington Village Fun Week has been running since 1972, and first featured a scarecrow competition in 2006.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The world’s largest bottle of whisky has sold for more than a £1 million.An anonymous foreign buyer purchased the whisky at Edinburgh-based auctioneers Lyon & Turnbull for £1.1 million.
The 32-year-old, 311 litre bottle of Macallan single malt, was bought at an auction earlier today.
Called The Intrepid, the vessel stands at an impressive 5ft 11 inches tall and holds enough liquid to fill 444 standard bottles.
The Intrepid was officially certified by Guinness World Records as the largest when it was bottled last year and, before the auction, there were hopes that it might sell for as much as £1.5 million and become the most expensive ever sold.Gavin Strang, managing director of Lyon & Turnbull, said: ‘It certainly isn’t every day you get to auction a bottle of high-quality, single malt, that also happens to be a record breaker.’
The Scotch was described by Charles MacLean, one of Scotland’s leading whisky experts and Master of the Quaich, as an ‘an elegant whisky, with subtle complexity’.
After maturing in two sister casks in Macallan’s Speyside warehouse for 32 years, the alcohol was bottled last year by Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, one of the leading independent whisky bottling companies.
A small number of 12-bottle sets were also produced, each filled with the remaining whisky from the same casks used to fill the record-breaking bottle.
The sets includes a replica of the main bottle design, along with individual versions dedicated to each of the explorers associated with the project, and these were also sold at auction.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Seagulls get a bad rap for their antics pinching people’s ice creams – but when the chips are down, we still don’t want to see them trapped in a net.‘Loads of fire fighters jumped out of the engine.‘There must have been six or seven fire fighters. They jumped out of the fire engine and were checking out the bird.
That’s why ‘six or seven’ firefighters turned up to rescue a struggling bird from where it had got stuck on a roof.
The gull was spotted tangled above a building in Exmouth, Devon, on Tuesday, and the RPSCA asked emergency services to rescue it.
Eye-witness Rose Whine, who filmed the rescue, said: ‘I went into my car and then the fire engine turned up. I couldn’t get out as it was blocking my car.
‘I saw the seagull sitting there. I just watched it all.
‘People around were like, “what is going on?”‘The crew from Exmouth attended and a firefighter went up a ladder to lift the netting on the roof, allowing the seagull to fly away unharmed.’
‘When you see a fire engine, the first thing you do is look for smoke. There were no big sirens blaring. It was just calm.’
Rose added that it was lovely to see the seagull fly away freely.
She said: ‘It was really interesting and of course someone made a comment and said this is one of the most British things because there are a lot of views towards seagulls.
‘You see signs up saying not to feed them and yet a whole service has come out to rescue it.’
A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘We received a call to that location just before 2pm via the RSPCA regarding a bird in distress.