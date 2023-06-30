PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former U.S. president has trumped all other candidates for a seat on the Hubbard Fire District board.
Following the Oregon Special Election held on Tuesday, May 16, the Statesman Journal reports that five write-in candidates received two votes for Hubbard Fire District Board Director Position No. 3.
Fire Chief Michael Kahrmann says 45th President Donald Trump was one of those candidates.
Officials rolled a 12-sided die multiple times to determine which of the individuals would take over the position. After representatives stood in for the other five candidates, none of whom were present during the meeting, Trump was declared the winner of the tiebreaker.
"The next step for the Hubbard Fire District is to determine if any of the other candidates are interested in the position," Kahrmann told KOIN 6. "There is a requirement that Board Directors must either live in or own property in the Hubbard Fire District."
The district serves about 5000 residents in seven square miles of western Oregon, compared to Portland Fire and Rescue's service area of 150 square miles with more than 580,000 residents.
With a permanent residence at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump hasn't announced any plans to relocate to Hubbard — or neighboring towns Woodburn or Aurora.
However, Trump has announced his 2024 re-election run for the presidency. He also currently faces 37 charges for mishandling classified documents at his Florida home, making him the first former president in U.S. history to have a federal case against him.
Hubbard Fire District's next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hubbard Fire Station. Officials are expected to decide who takes on the open board position then.
The Statesman Journal named Jerry Cox, Rocky Sherwood, Paula Smith and Bob Banks as the remaining write-in candidates.
Welcome to Dogg in tha Box. May Snoop Dogg take your order?
In celebration of their recent partnership, Jack in the Box announced that a Snoop Dogg-inspired pop-up restaurant will be open in Inglewood until July 2.
"Dogg in tha Box is the mash-up fans never knew they needed but will never forget, transporting them to what Jack in the Box would look like in the Snoopiverse," a news release said.
"Fans of the two California legends can order from a totally Snoopified menu: Snizzacks and Sidez from Curleez to Jalepenizzle Poppers, to Bizurgers like the D-O-Double-Jack and Tasy Mothercluckers (Jack's famous chicken sandwiches)."
The pop-up experience is located at 1220 Centinela Ave. in Inglewood and is open all day long.
Guests who visit the limited-time pop-up experience can sit and take photos on Snoop Dogg's throne, see the Snoop Dogg and Jack Box mural, see themed lowriders, purchase 90s themed merchandise and more, according to a news release.
Fans can also get a free Snoopadelic Shake by purchasing the new Snoop's Munchie Meal at the event.
Those who can't make it to the pop-up shop can still experience the Snoop Dogg and Jack in the Box partnership by purchasing Snoop's Munchie Meal, which is available at Jack in the Box restaurants nationwide.
The meal, available until Aug. 6, includes various popular sweet and savory food items from the fast-food company. The meal will cost $14 and includes:
• Spicy Sauced and Loaded Chicken Sandwich
• Classic Taco
• Medium Curly Fries
• Baked Brownie
• Sprite
For the past three years, two sporting teams have met for a grudge match with a difference. Is the River Nene pronounced "Nen" or "Nene"? Let the croquet mallets decide.
The third annual croquet match between Northampton and Peterborough is not your average regional derby.
At stake is the right to pronounce the name of a river the way they want to - for the next 12 months at least.
Because in Northamptonshire, the 90-mile (150km) River Nene is known as the "Nen". Over the border in Cambridgeshire, they call it the "Neen".
The Northampton croquet team won the inaugural match in 2021 - with Peterborough drawing level with a win in 2022.
This year, the rivals met on the lawn in the village of Roade, near Northampton, for tea, cake - and croquet.
"The one thing about croquet, it is an honesty-based activity. We don't have to enforce it - we trust people," said Paul Chard, from the Northampton club.
"We call it the 'Nen' but in Peterborough they call it something completely different," Paul Chard says
The bout began as villagers from both counties were emerging from Covid lockdown restrictions.
"Peterborough and Northampton croquet clubs don't actually compete in the same quadrant of the leagues," Mr Chard added, "but we're quite close - we're only an hour or so away from each other.
"We decided it would be good to have a social get together and to add a bit of an edge to it we decided to look for a theme."
The clubs decided the friendly rivalry over the pronunciation of the river was the perfect stake.
"In some of our electronic communications, we've now dropped into phonetic spellings rather than the actual spellings," Mr Chard added.
"This year has been another incredibly tight match - there's only a couple of hoops in it."
The teams play 12 games and two types: golf croquet (single ball shots to win hoops) and association croquet (break-making, like snooker).
"The one you see in the background in Downtown Abbey, or Poirot or programmes of that ilk," Mr Chard said.
He said the game offers gentle exercise and social interaction and that "tactics and strategies play a large part".
"It can have a reputation for being miserable, mean and vicious," he said.
Adrian Kirby, captain of the Peterborough team, said enforcing the result was "a matter of honour".
"The first time we did this, I thought: 'Maybe there's more than two pronunciations?'" he said.
"I looked it up and there's a state bird of Hawaii, called the Nene goose - pronounced nay-nay.
"I reckon at the start of match day we should all call it the nay-nay until the match determines the year's pronunciation."
The River Nene rises at Arbury Hill in Northamptonshire and flows through the county into Cambridgeshire, where it forms the border with Norfolk for a few miles, before reaching Lincolnshire and flowing into the sea at The Wash.
But who won the bragging rights?
This year, Peterborough successfully defended their 2022 win, so - for the next 12 months at least - the UK's 10th longest river will informally be known as the "Neen".
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (AP) — Lobster boat engines rumble to life in quiet coves. Lumberjacks trudge deep into the woods. Farmers tend expanses of wild blueberries. Maine's Down East region is where the sunlight first kisses a U.S. state's soil each day, where the vast wilderness and ocean meet in one of the last places on the East Coast unspoiled by development.
Which makes it a striking backdrop to one family's bold vision for the region: a flagpole jutting upward from the woodlands toward spacious skies — the tallest one ever, reaching higher than the Empire State Building. And atop it? A massive American flag bigger than a football field, visible from miles away on a clear day.
To promoters, the $1 billion project, funded in part by donations, would unite people of all political stripes and remind them of shared values in an era of national polarization. Here's how Morrill Worcester, founder of Worcester Wreath, tells it: "We want to bring Americans together, remind them of the centuries of sacrifice made to protect our freedom, and unite a divided America."
So far, the project — called the Flagpole of Freedom Park — has done precisely the opposite. In Columbia Falls, population 485, the place closest to the patch of land where the pole would rise, the debate has laid bare community and cultural flashpoints.
Read the rest of the article: https://apnews.com/article/american-flagpole-polarization-maine-1e4e4069eeba398dbc8a3196aa0e3148?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
A pilot from another airline helped land a Southwest Airlines flight that left early Wednesday from Las Vegas after its captain became "incapacitated" and required medical attention, according to the airline and radio traffic data, in an episode that surprised some passengers who had no clue a pilot had fallen ill.
Southwest Flight 6013 had taken off just after 6:30 a.m. bound for Columbus, Ohio, according to the flight-tracking site FlightAware. While it was airborne, one of its pilots "needed medical attention," a spokesperson for the airline said, without giving details about the health issue.
In radio traffic archived by the website LiveATC, a person says the captain had started to feel stomach pain and then "fainted or became incapacitated" around five minutes later.
The person says the captain "came back" around 60 seconds later and was being looked after in the back of the plane. "We need to get him on an ambulance immediately," the person says.
Las Vegas resident Diane McGlinchey, who was on the flight with her husband, said Thursday that she didn't notice any panic when crew members initially went on the plane's public announcement system to ask whether medical personnel were on board.
A passenger sitting up front who said she was a nurse put on her call light to help, McGlinchey said. She said she and her husband had been at the back of the plane and didn't notice it was the pilot who needed aid, but she said they knew the ill person was with the nurse in her row.
The crew "calmly just would give us an update saying we're going to go back to Las Vegas, we have a medical emergency on board," McGlinchey said.
Meanwhile, a credentialed pilot from another airline who was on board as a passenger entered the flight deck and assisted with radio communication as the second Southwest pilot flew the aircraft, the airline.
"We greatly appreciate their support and assistance," the spokesperson said of the pilot who stepped in.
According to FlightAware, the plane returned to Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport at about 7:50 a.m. A Southwest spokesperson said the plane landed safely and an alternate crew took over, operating the flight to Columbus.
"We commend the crew for their professionalism and appreciate our customers' patience and understanding regarding the situation," the spokesperson said.
McGlinchey said she and her husband didn't realize it was the pilot who had had the medical emergency until after the plane landed. EMS and fire officials were already waiting, she said.
"That's when the pilot did come on and say that they were taking the captain off the plane," she said.
The other pilot from another plane happened to also be in his uniform, she added, and no one seemed anxious or worried when the flight turned around to go back to Las Vegas.
We were "very thankful that he was there," McGlinchey said of the pilot who intervened. "I'm positive that the first officer would have been able to land smoothly, but it definitely made it, I'm sure, easier for him to have someone there to do the radio part while he was landing the plane. So it went very smoothly."
Ross Aimer, the CEO of Aero Consulting Experts in California and a retired United Airlines pilot, said that commercial airline pilots undergo medical checkups every six months and that such health scares are rare.
With two pilots on every flight, the captain and the first officer are "equally qualified and trained" to operate the plane by themselves if the other becomes incapacitated, he added.
That by chance a third pilot was on board "was icing on the cake," Aimer said.
Southwest declined to comment further about the incident. It said in a statement that all of its pilots are "trained to fly as single Pilots for situations such as this one and our Pilot exhibited exceptional airmanship while in control of the aircraft."
The condition of the stricken pilot was not immediately clear.
McGlinchey said that after they got off the plane, passengers expressed concern for the ill person even before many realized it was the pilot.
"People were saying we didn't know who it was," she said, "but we were just praying that whoever it was was OK."
An Alabama eight-year-old had his sights set on Disney World and decided to open up a lemonade stand to help him get there.
However, he and his mother received a surprising call that added a wrench in their plans.
Cam and his mother Cristal Johnson were contacted by the Alabama Labor Department over a complaint that the lemonade stand violated child labor laws.
"Needless to say, I was very shocked and saddened by the fact that anyone found wrong in what I was trying to do. I was trying to do a good thing, give back to my community and to find out that someone insinuated that I was trying to labor minors, that was…it was pretty sad," Cristal said on "Fox & Friends First" Thursday.
Eight-year-old Cam said he started his lemonade stand as a way to make money to go to Disney World.
"I tried to ask my mom, 'can I go to the Disney World?'" Cam told host Todd Piro.
After Cam started his lemonade stand, his mother Cristal put up a flyer encouraging other kids to take up a "one-day apprenticeship" at the stand to learn the value of hard work and money.
The flyer said Cristal and Cam were looking to have two kids joins as a "smiler" and "greeter."
"I was trying to teach them exactly what I'm trying to teach my son, just how to handle money. Customer service skills. Teach the little boys how to shake hands correctly. And just little things like that. That's all I was trying to accomplish," Cristal said.
Cristal received a call from the state Labor Department after a complaint was filed against the stand for violating child labor laws.
Cam said he "got sad" after learning about the pushback over his lemonade stand.
The Alabama mother said while she does not know who reported her flyer or son's lemonade stand, she is trying to stay positive.
"The first thing that comes to mind is who could dislike us that much to go that far? And I just have no idea. But I'm sure that whomever did it is pretty regretful right about now."
"Thank you," Cristal said, in a message to whoever complained. "Because of that person, it had the opposite effect of what they were trying to do. It propelled us even quicker in our endeavor. So I don't harbor any ill will. I thank them and I hope they have some remorse themselves for doing what they did."
