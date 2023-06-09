June 9 (UPI) -- A California man's love of robots in disguise led to his collecting 5,150 pieces of Transformers memorabilia.
AJ Ard, who first captured the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of Transformers memorabilia in 2017 with 1,313 items, revealed to the record-keeping organization that his collection has now grown to 5,150 pieces.
Ard's new record coincides with the release of the latest film in the franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.
Ard said his love of the Autobots and their Decepticon rivals began when the original animated series premiered in 1984, and it wasn't long before his mother bought him his first Transformer, Cliffjumper, an Autobot who transforms into a Porsche 924 Turbo.
The collection is now housed in three separate rooms, which each represent an era of the franchise.
Ard, an artist, said he has also started designing his own Transformers, which he hopes will eventually become a part of the franchise's official canon of characters.
"I hope to add to the Transformers multiverse someday. I have 300, but 30 visually ready for illustration, modeling and eventually 3D printing," he told Guinness World Records.
June 9 (UPI) -- It was a day of celebration in Baran, India, when 2,143 couples exchanged their vows in under 6 hours, breaking two world records.
A registered trust called Shri Mahaveer Goshala Kalyan Sansthan organized the mass wedding, which included both Hindu and Muslim marriages.
The event lasted less than 6 hours, breaking the Guinness World Records for the most couples married in 12 hours and the most couples married in 24 hours.
Each couple received a blessing from officials including Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and Cabinet Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya.
The trust presented each couple with gifts including jewelry. a mattress with bedding, kitchen utensils, a television and a refrigerator.
Officials said the goal of the event was to help underprivileged couples get married and start their lives together.
Tens of thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks were seized from a South Los Angeles warehouse Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Around 3 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department was "conducting routine compliance inspections" in the 900 block of East 61st Street in the Florence neighborhood when marshals found "a large number of fireworks in a storage room," police said in a news release.
The illegal, "commercial-grade" fireworks were seized by authorities, who "immediately began the process of packaging and removing the fireworks from the area, which totaled 38,000 pounds in weight," the release added.
Two Angelenos, 64-year-old Lorenzo Ponce and 35-year-old Diego Ponce, were arrested for possession of illegal fireworks over 5,000 pounds.
CalFire will assist with the disposal of the fireworks, and the investigation is ongoing.
2 years after botched police fireworks explosion, South L.A. residents are still displaced, angry
Nearly two years ago, the LAPD attempted to dispose of fireworks in South Los Angeles using a specialized vehicle that was supposed to contain the ensuing blast, but an "apparent miscalculation" led to the vehicle's destruction and widespread damage in the area.
What would you do with 1 million pennies?
That's the question facing John Reyes and his wife after a discovery they made in her father's former home in Los Angeles.
The pennies were found in a crawlspace in the basement while the family was cleaning out the home in Los Angeles' Pico-Union neighborhood, according to KTLA.
Reyes and his wife, Elizabeth, along with her sister, her cousin and their spouses, have been cleaning out the home with plans to renovate it. Elizabeth's father, Fritz, and his brother, both German immigrants, lived in the house for decades until Fritz died and his brother moved away.
"They kept everything," Reyes told KTLA, adding that it's taken several years with their busy schedules to get the place clean and ready for renovations.
They first spotted some loose pennies, which led to boxes, which eventually led to the discovery of dozens of bank bags filled with the coins.
Reyes said the family was in disbelief at what they were looking at.
The family members confirmed the pennies were copper and not zinc, which the United States switched to in 1982.
They weighed the bags to determine how much each bag contained and came to an estimate: at least 1 million pennies.
"'We've got to take these to Coinstar,'" Reyes recalled thinking at the time, but they quickly changed their minds. "We didn't want to pay 8%, and there's no way we can take these all the way (home) to (Ontario, California)."
After months of struggling to find a bank that would take that many pennies, Reyes listed the coins on OfferUp, a popular resale app and website, asking for $25,000.
Reyes has received piecemeal offers but no offers to take the pennies completely out of their hands.
"The value is in the uniqueness," Reyes told KTLA, and taking less than their full value would go against the ideals of his father-in-law.
NEW YORK (AP) — Two apologetic lawyers responding to an angry judge in Manhattan federal court blamed ChatGPT Thursday for tricking them into including fictitious legal research in a court filing.
Attorneys Steven A. Schwartz and Peter LoDuca are facing possible punishment over a filing in a lawsuit against an airline that included references to past court cases that Schwartz thought were real, but were actually invented by the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot.
Schwartz explained that he used the groundbreaking program as he hunted for legal precedents supporting a client's case against the Colombian airline Avianca for an injury incurred on a 2019 flight.
The chatbot, which has fascinated the world with its production of essay-like answers to prompts from users, suggested several cases involving aviation mishaps that Schwartz hadn't been able to find through usual methods used at his law firm.
The problem was, several of those cases weren't real or involved airlines that didn't exist.
Schwartz told U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel he was "operating under a misconception ... that this website was obtaining these cases from some source I did not have access to."
He said he "failed miserably" at doing follow-up research to ensure the citations were correct.
"I did not comprehend that ChatGPT could fabricate cases," Schwartz said.
Microsoft has invested some $1 billion in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.
Its success, demonstrating how artificial intelligence could change the way humans work and learn, has generated fears from some. Hundreds of industry leaders signed a letter in May that warns " mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war."
Judge Castel seemed both baffled and disturbed at the unusual occurrence and disappointed the lawyers did not act quickly to correct the bogus legal citations when they were first alerted to the problem by Avianca's lawyers and the court. Avianca pointed out the bogus case law in a March filing.
The judge confronted Schwartz with one legal case invented by the computer program. It was initially described as a wrongful death case brought by a woman against an airline only to morph into a legal claim about a man who missed a flight to New York and was forced to incur additional expenses.
"Can we agree that's legal gibberish?" Castel asked.
Schwartz said he erroneously thought that the confusing presentation resulted from excerpts being drawn from different parts of the case.
When Castel finished his questioning, he asked Schwartz if he had anything else to say.
"I would like to sincerely apologize," Schwartz said.
He added that he had suffered personally and professionally as a result of the blunder and felt "embarrassed, humiliated and extremely remorseful."
He said that he and the firm where he worked — Levidow, Levidow & Oberman — had put safeguards in place to ensure nothing similar happens again.
LoDuca, another lawyer who worked on the case, said he trusted Schwartz and didn't adequately review what he had compiled.
After the judge read aloud portions of one cited case to show how easily it was to discern that it was "gibberish," LoDuca said: "It never dawned on me that this was a bogus case."
He said the outcome "pains me to no end."
Ronald Minkoff, an attorney for the law firm, told the judge that the submission "resulted from carelessness, not bad faith" and should not result in sanctions.
He said lawyers have historically had a hard time with technology, particularly new technology, "and it's not getting easier."
"Mr. Schwartz, someone who barely does federal research, chose to use this new technology. He thought he was dealing with a standard search engine," Minkoff said. "What he was doing was playing with live ammo."
Daniel Shin, an adjunct professor and assistant director of research at the Center for Legal and Court Technology at William & Mary Law School, said he introduced the Avianca case during a conference last week that attracted dozens of participants in person and online from state and federal courts in the U.S., including Manhattan federal court.
He said the subject drew shock and befuddlement at the conference.
"We're talking about the Southern District of New York, the federal district that handles big cases, 9/11 to all the big financial crimes," Shin said. "This was the first documented instance of potential professional misconduct by an attorney using generative AI."
He said the case demonstrated how the lawyers might not have understood how ChatGPT works because it tends to hallucinate, talking about fictional things in a manner that sounds realistic but is not.
"It highlights the dangers of using promising AI technologies without knowing the risks," Shin said.
The judge said he'll rule on sanctions at a later date.
A 20-year-old man is facing criminal charges after police said he was filmed breaking into Florida's Busch Gardens theme park and entering an alligator exhibit, in an apparent attempt to gain online notoriety.
Jacob Pursifull was arrested Monday on burglary, theft and trespass charges following the brazen stunt in Tampa on June 1, according to a Tuesday statement from city police.
A video uploaded to Pursifull's TikTok account appears to show the Louisiana man scaling a wall to enter the park. He then appears to take ice cream snacks from behind a counter without paying and climb two fences to enter the gator enclosure.
"Crikey, look how big that bugger is," he says at one point, seemingly imitating the late Australian zookeeper Steve Irwin while standing just feet away from the reptiles' water habitat.
Pursifull accuses horrified onlookers of being "Karens" when asked to get out, and he appears to gleefully run and evade security as he exits the park.
Police said they used the social media video to track down Pursifull.
"Following investigative leads based on the linked social media posts, investigators were able to positively identify and locate Pursifull," said Tampa police.
He was arrested on suspicion of burglary of an occupied structure, which is a second-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of trespassing and first-degree petit theft.
HuffPost reached out to Pursifull on Thursday but did not immediately receive a response.
The aspiring social media influencer has created a number of online videos that show him carrying out crude pranks and attempting to get a rise out of strangers. One video, posted to YouTube a day before the Busch Gardens incident, shows him pestering people on the streets of Tampa's Ybor City neighborhood and repeatedly asking a man for a blowjob. Footage from his TikTok account shows him screaming "help" in a mall while walking past shoppers.
