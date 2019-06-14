BANGKOK (AP) — A baby dugong, a large ocean mammal, that has developed an attachment to humans after being separated from its mother and getting lost off southern Thailand is being nurtured by marine experts in hopes that it can one day fend for itself.
The estimated 5-month-old female dugong named Marium has become an internet hit in Thailand after images of marine biologists embracing and feeding it with milk and sea grass spread across social media.
The dugong is a species of marine mammal similar to the American manatee and can grow to about 3.4 meters (11 feet) in length. Its conservation status is listed as vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.
Marium was spotted alone near a beach on Ko Poda island in Krabi province in April. Officials later tried to release it into a dugong habitat off the coast of another island but it swam away.
Veterinarians and volunteers set out each day in canoes to locate Marium near the dugong habitat off Ko Libong island. It does not swim with the herd and usually comes straight to them, then follows them into shallower water, where it is fed milk and sea grass, similar to her natural diet, for up to 15 times a day while also receiving health checks.
Marium’s caretakers believe it has formed a bond with humans but is also drawn to the shape of the underside of canoes, perhaps seeing it as a mother substitute.
“She’s attached and tries to swim and cling to the boat as if it was her mother and when we are swimming she would come and tuck under our arms. It’s almost like the way she would tuck under her mother,” said Nantarika Chansue, director of the Aquatic Animal Research Center of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Veterinarian Science, who advises Marium’s caretakers.
“So I think it’s not only humans but anything that looks like another dugong that she would be attached to,” Nantarika said.
Marium has attained fame on social media, and images of it bonding with its human guardians have been widely published by Thai media. It also attracts crowds on Libong island, where its feeding is often watched by scores of people crowding the seashore.
Veterinarians say they need to continue looking after Marium for at least another year until it can be weaned off of bottled milk, after which they hope it will be able to look after herself without their help.
Nantarika said dugongs typically stop feeding on milk at around 18 months and usually spend around eight years under their mothers’ care. She said Marium would have to be trained later to detach herself from humans but, at this point, the emphasis should be on her survival.
WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman who police say was driving drunk will not be cited with a DUI because her vehicle of choice was a toy truck.
News outlets quote police as saying that instead they charged 25-year-old Megan Holman with public intoxication.
They say they spotted her cruising down the road in a Power Wheels electric toy truck after a caller reported a suspicious person on the street.
Officers say she was driving about a mile (1.5 kilometers) from her home in Walhalla when they stopped her.
BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (AP) — A crash involving two semitrailers scattered cocoa powder and lithium batteries across an interstate in Indiana, closing part of the freeway.
No one was injured in the crash about 3:40 a.m. Friday along eastbound Interstate 94 in Burns Harbor. All eastbound lanes reopened by noon.
Indiana State Police say a truck driven by 70-year-old Radmilo Samardzio of Ballwin, Missouri, pulled over with its hazard lights on so he could get a bottle of water when it was struck by one driven by 57-year-old Steven S. Dare of Hudsonville, Michigan.
Police say a preliminary investigation found Dare reached for something, causing the truck to drift.
Samardzio was hauling food products including cocoa powder. Dare had merchandise that included roughly 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of lithium batteries. Police say some batteries leaked, briefly causing small fires.
A 21-year old man was charged Thursday after police say he called 911 after being kicked out and banned for life from a bar in New Jersey last month.
Randie Bangart, of Hackettstown, is facing a fourth-degree charge of calling 911 without needing the service, police announced Friday.
According to police, on May 25, shortly after 11:30 p.m., police responded to Marley's Gotham Grill on Main Street in reference to a dispute.
While officers were responding, 911 received a call from a man named "Randie" complaining about being kicked out of the bar. When police arrived at the bar, they allegedly say Banghart outside yelling and cursing at bar staff.
Officers determined he was intoxicated and was charged with disorderly conduct related to the alleged incident.
Attorney information for Banghart was not immediately known.
A dune formation found on Mars would seem — without knowing the story of dunes, lava, and wind behind it — to be highly illogical.
Many fans of the show "Star Trek" are noting one particular dune "footprint" looks curiously like the show's logo. But scientists say this is just a coincidence. Here's why:
A long time ago, there were large crescent-shaped dunes that moved across the Hellas Planitia (plain) area of Mars. Eventually, there was an eruption that caused the lava to flow over the plain and around the dunes; not over them, according to an article posted by the University of Arizona.
This allowed the dunes to stick up like islands and the wind was still able to blow them around. When the sand piles flew away, they left these "footprints" in the lava plain. The "dune casts," as they are also known, record the presence of dunes surrounded by lava.
"Enterprising viewers will make the discovery that these features look conspicuously like a famous logo," the space team's Twitter post read when unveiling the photo.
The picture was taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE), a Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The program's Principle Investigator is Alfred McEwan from the Lunar and Planetary Laboratory at the University of Arizona, according to the orbiter's page on the National Aeroneutics and Space Agnecy's website.
(Simplemost) Staying overnight at a guest house in a vineyards has long been a travel trend enjoyed by wine lovers. Now a village in Germany is going one step further: Visitors can sleep overnight in empty wine barrels that once produced wine for the region. The wine barrels have been tidied up and made into tiny, uber-private hotel rooms.
And, hey, wine not?!
The Schlafen im Weinfass, a vineyard in Sasbachwalden, Germany, has eight 8,000-liter barrels that can be rented for overnight stays.
They sit above the wine village of Sasbachwalden and are outfitted with large windows. The views are pretty spectacular, as you can see.
The barrels start at $190 a night for two people, and that comes with a couple of bottles of wine, pastries, and breakfast.
The barrels are heated, so these unique wine dens can host stays year-round.
Each of the barrels also features a toilet and seating area in addition to a comfy bed and a rock garden outside of the barrels.
All of the eight barrels have on-theme names, like "Burgundy Place" and "Riesling Place."
Guests staying there can watch sunsets overlooking the vineyard with a glass of vino in hand. Sounds idyllic, doesn't it?
Aside from drinking wine and taking in the views, which sounds like a great way to spend a vacation, the tiny town of Sasbachwalden also offers plenty of outdoor adventures for travelers.
For example, visitors can arrange hiking and biking excursions in the Black Forest, a mountainous forest area covering 2,320-square miles.
Sasbachwalden is located near the Rhine River, which borders France to the west. It is located near the French city of Strasbourg, in a picturesque region called Alsace.
Another must-see in the area are the Triberg Waterfalls, which are Germany's largest falls. There are three marked hiking trails near the waterfalls.
Ready to have barrels of fun? You'll need a bit of patience. The popular barrel accommodations are mostly full until the end of the year. The next available dates are in 2020.
As niche as it sounds, this isn't the only wine barrel hotel. You can find some luxe barrels (even some offering jacuzzis!) in the Netherlands at Hotel Vrouwe van Staboren.
Schlafen im Weinfass
If you love wine travel, you can discover wineries with lodging here in the United States, too. For example, you can find wineries with lodging in Sonoma, California. Outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, you can also sleep over in a treehouse in a vineyard.
Happy travels!
We all know that we need to cut down on our use of plastic, but sometimes we need a nudge in the right direction.
One supermarket in the Canadian city of Vancouver has gone to innovative and humorous lengths to ensure their customers think long and hard about their plastic bag use.
Those who want to get a single use plastic bag from independent grocery store East West Market will have to endure some pretty embarrassing slogans, making for a red-faced dash home.
Designs bear slogans such as 'Into The Weird Adult Video Emporium' and 'The Colon Care Co-op', making sure nobody with an ounce of street cred would want to be seen strolling around with them.
East West Market hope these mortifying messages – written in large, bold lettering – can't be missed and will encourage shoppers to bring their own reusable bags from home, with the overall aim of reducing plastic pollution.
As reported by Global News, owner of East West Market David Lee Kwen has explained the reasoning behind these blush-worthy bags:
The message is, we should make a conscious effort to save our planet one step at a time,
plastic bags are a big problem, and every step helps.
Unlike its fellow Canadian city Victoria, Vancouver has not yet implemented a complete ban on single-use plastic bags.
East West Market's planet-friendly plan appears to be in keeping with Vancouver's Single-Use Item Reduction Strategy, where businesses are required to think up their own ways of clamping down on plastic bag use.
As well as the silly slogans, East West Market is also charging an extra five cents each, meaning customers will have to cough up for the privilege of walking around town with a bag which proclaims, 'Wart Ointment Wholesale'.
According to Global News, Kwen has admitted some customesr have been purchasing the bags as a fun novelty item to show their mates.
However, overall these wasteful wonders have helped to stimulate important conversations about single use plastic, while spreading some much needed awareness.
Kwen said, "It's certainly generated interest in what we're trying to put out. Once you start a conversation, it will skyrocket from there, I think."
According to Kwen, printing these bags comes with an additional fee, meaning these are limited edition designs.
As such, the creative campaign won't continue indefinitely, and indeed in an ideal world these measures wouldn't be needed in the first place.
June 14 (UPI) -- Greek chef Akis Petretzkis broke a Guinness World Record when he cooked up 3,378 burgers in the space of a single hour.
Petretzkis and his team assembled the 3,378 burgers Thursday in Thessaloniki, the last stop of the Coca-Cola & Akis Food Tour Festival.
A Guinness representative was on hand to verify the chef had broken the previous record for most burgers made within an hour, which stood at 2,200.
The burgers were distributed to spectators free of charge.
June 14 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wales said a small Balkan green lizard stowed away with some tourists and ended up 2,383 miles from its home on the Greek Island of Kos.
RSPCA Cymru said a family of Brigend returned from a trip to the island, one of Greece's Dodecanese islands in the Aegean Sea, to discover a lizard had hitched a hide in a suitcase.
The 8-inch lizard had shed its tail, a common defense mechanism, but was otherwise in good health when it was taken by RSPCA officers to the Silent World reptile center in Pembrokeshire.
"After a relaxing break in Kos, the last thing returning holidaymakers would have expected to find amid their belongings was this stunning Balkan green lizard!" RSPCA inspector Nic de Celis said.
"We're really grateful to the callers who contacted us, and safely confined the lizard in their utility room before we came and made the rescue," he said.
Russ and Ginny Spenceley, who run Silent World, said the lizard will have a new permanent home at the center.
"Fortunately, this lizard is doing well. He's quite friendly, went straight into a vivarium with us and is eating locusts directly from our hands," they said.
June 14 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts restaurant is showing off a rare catch -- a blue lobster -- but the crustacean won't end up on the menu.
Arnold's Lobster & Clam Bar in Eastham, in the Cape Cod area, said someone brought the lobster in after it was caught in the Atlantic Ocean.
The restaurant is inviting members of the public to come visit the unusual lobster while it temporarily lives at the eatery.
Arnold's said the lobster will eventually either be freed back into the ocean or will be donated to the New England Aquarium.
The University of Maine's Lobster Institute said only about 1 in 2 million lobsters feature the unusual blue coloration, which results from a genetic defect.