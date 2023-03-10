NEW YORK (AP) — An 82-year-old Colorado man was charged Wednesday with selling and trading fake Michael Jordan basketball cards in a scheme that prosecutors said resulted in him making more than $800,000 over four years.
Mayo Gilbert McNeil was arrested in Denver, where he lives, after a complaint was unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn charging him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's office.
McNeil was accused of making numerous fraudulent deals beginning in 2015, including the 2019 sale of a counterfeit card to a victim in Manhasset, New York, for $4,500, and a 2017 deal in which he traded two counterfeit cards for two authentic Tom Brady football cards.
"Mr. McNeil defrauded sports memorabilia collectors of more than $800,000 by intentionally misrepresenting the authenticity of the trading cards he was peddling when, in fact, they were counterfeit," Michael Driscoll, assistant director-in-charge of the FBI's New York field office, said in a news release.
In a brief phone call, McNeil said he was released without bail after an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Colorado.
"I did nothing wrong," he said, declining to comment at length.
Prosecutors said he will appear in a New York courtroom at a later date.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Giving your neighbour the middle finger may not be polite but is protected as part of a person's right to freedom of expression under the Canadian constitution, a judge has ruled.
In a 26-page decision, Dennis Galiatsatos dismissed a case against a man accused of harassing his neighbour in a Montreal suburb.
"To be abundantly clear, it is not a crime to give someone the finger," he said in a ruling dated 24 February. "Flipping the proverbial bird is a God-given, charter-enshrined right that belongs to every red-blooded Canadian," he added, referring to Canada's charter of rights and freedoms.
The accused, Neall Epstein, a teacher, had been arrested by police in May 2021 for uttering death threats and "criminal harassment" against his neighbour in Beaconsfield, Quebec.
In his decision, Galiatsatos launched a stinging rebuke of the neighbour and complainant, Michael Naccache, whose grievances, he said, were "nothing more than mundane, petty neighbourhood trivialities".
"It is deplorable that the complainants have weaponised the criminal justice system in an attempt to exert revenge on an innocent man for some perceived slights that are, at best, trivial peeves," Galiatsatos wrote.
Naccache had previously accused Epstein of assaulting his parents in March 2021, a claim the judge dismissed outright.
The focus of the case happened later that year, however. In May, Epstein testified his neighbour held up a handheld drill and said: "You fucking crazy neighbour; you dipshit," adding: "You're fucking dead."
In response, Epstein told him to "fuck off" and proceeded to give Naccache the finger as he walked away, court documents showed. Video evidence, taken from CCTV footage, "clearly shows that Epstein is looking in the complainant's direction and giving him the finger, sometimes with both hands".
Later that day, Epstein returned home to find police officers waiting for him. They arrested him for uttering death threats.
Galiatsatos's view, however, was that "being told to 'fuck off' should not prompt a call to 911".
The judge said: "The complainants are free to clutch their pearls in the face of such an insult. However, the police department and the 911 dispatching service have more important priorities to address." he said.
The middle finger gesture, Galiatsatos ruled, "may not be civil, it may not be polite, it may not be gentlemanly … Nevertheless, it does not trigger criminal liability."
He added that despite common vernacular, "cases aren't actually thrown out," but that in this matter, "the court is inclined to actually take the file and throw it out the window".
"Alas," he said, "the courtrooms of the Montreal courthouse do not have windows."
Agence France-Presse contributed to this report
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sales of vinyl records have been on the rise for years, but according to the RIAA's 2022 year-end revenue report for the music industry (PDF), record sales hit a new high last year. For the first time since 1987, unit sales of vinyl albums outpaced those of CDs, vindicating all the people who have spent decades of their lives talking about how vinyl "just sounds better."
Although vinyl unit sales only surpassed CDs last year, revenue from vinyl records has been higher than revenue from CDs for a while now. In 2022, the RIAA says that vinyl albums earned $1.2 billion, compared to $483 million for CDs. The growth in vinyl was more than enough to offset a drop in CD revenue, helping overall physical media revenue climb 4 percent over 2021 (which was already way up over 2020).
Why vinyl records survive in the digital age
Streaming services still account for the vast majority of all music revenue in the US—84 percent, up from 83 percent in 2021. The RIAA says there was an average of 92 million streaming music subscriptions active in 2022, which, together with digital radio and ad-supported sites like YouTube, generated $13.3 billion. The growth of streaming services and physical media comes at the expense of paid digital downloads, which accounted for a mere 3 percent of all music revenue in 2022.
There have always been people who have asserted that music played on vinyl sounds better than digital music, but that probably doesn't explain vinyl's increasing popularity this long after the advent of CDs, MP3s, and streaming music. A vinyl album is large enough to double as an art piece, and there's something appealing about the tactility of physical objects in an age where media is increasingly ephemeral.
There's also a retro-tech element to vinyl's resurgence. Old 2000s-era digital point-and-shoot cameras are currently popular with high schoolers and college students who grew up with smartphones, and there are enduring communities around modding and restoring old PCs, game consoles, typewriters, and all kinds of other things that have ostensibly been "replaced" by superior alternatives. CDs and iPods are down and out right now, but they're apparently just one viral TikTok trend away from renewed relevance.
If you want to start (or re-start) your own vinyl collection, the format has become popular enough for companies like Audio Technica, Sony, and Victrola to release new turntables with modern amenities like Bluetooth connectivity.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Out of the millions of asteroids in our solar system, there's a very small fraction known to potentially impact Earth. But scientists found a new one just two weeks ago that so far seems to pose one of the greatest risks of them all.
The asteroid, known as 2023 DW, was only first discovered on Feb. 26, according to the European Space Agency. It's now been added to the agency's Risk List, a catalog of space objects that could potentially have some kind of impact on Earth, and because of what scientists have so far seen – it's ranking on the list is currently at No. 1.
But don't worry, that doesn't mean catastrophic damage is imminent.
2023 DW has a Torino Scale ranking of 1, meaning that it's currently predicted to pose "no unusual level of danger," according to the scale. Researchers believe that it has about a 50-meter diameter – about the length of an Olympic-sized swimming pool – but said that the "size uncertainty could be large."
"Current calculations show the chance of collision is extremely unlikely with no cause for public attention or public concern," that ranking categorization states. All of the other 1,448 asteroids on the Risk List have a scale ranking of 0.
The ESA currently estimates that the asteroid has a 1 in 607 chance of impacting Earth.
The soonest the asteroid would potentially impact Earth isn't for more than two decades. According to the European Space Agency, it's predicted that 2023 DW could impact the planet on Valentine's Day 2046. It also has the potential to impact on Valentine's Days thereafter – from 2047 to 2051, according to the Risk List.
NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office says that it has been tracking the asteroid and that its risk of impacting Earth in 2046 remains "very small."
"Often when new objects are first discovered, it takes several weeks of data to reduce the uncertainties and adequately predict their orbits years into the future," the office tweeted. "Orbit analysts will continue to monitor asteroid 2023 DW and update predictions as more data comes in."
Astronomer Piero Sicoli said he believes there's about a "1 in 400 chance" that the asteroid will actually have an impact.
"Surely this possibility will soon be ruled out," he tweeted last week. "However, as an exercise, I calculated where the asteroid might fall if this possibility occurred."
A map of his calculations – which could change over time – show that if it were to collide with Earth, it could fall anywhere between the Indian Ocean to just off the U.S. East Coast.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A high-flying kite posed a serious problem Thursday at Holmes Playground in Fresno.
According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were told about a kite that was soaring over 150 feet in the area.
Officers say they flew to the area and tried to reach the man flying his kite, but he failed to understand their commands over the helicopter PA system.
A short time later, officers then approached the man and mentioned that it was illegal to fly a kite above 150 feet in the air.
The kite was also flying in the Community Hospital helicopter flight path.
Officers say the man did not receive a ticket and he left the park.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 10 (UPI) -- An Australian man bounced 12 table tennis balls off a wall and caught them on his shaving cream-covered head in 30 seconds to break a Guinness World Record.
Oscar Lynagh of Melbourne covered his head in shaving cream to break the Guinness World Record for most table tennis balls bounced and caught in shaving foam on the head in 30 seconds (individual).
Lynagh managed to catch 12 of the balls with his foam-covered head in the 30-second time period.
"Yes, this is a real record you can try at home," GWR tweeted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 10 (UPI) -- At least five goats were spotted running loose in the streets of San Francisco and the origins of the animals remain a mystery.
San Francisco's Animal Care & Control confirmed a caller reported a gray goat running in traffic Wednesday, but the animal fled after being chased by witnesses.
A video posted to Reddit shows at least four goats running near the Rincon Hill Dog Park in the South Beach area while bystanders attempt to wrangle them. The footage shows the goats elude their pursuers and flee the area.
Twitter user Kayla E. Galloway posted a video showing a goat wandering loose down Folsom Street, near the Bay Bridge. The goat does not appear to be one of those from the Reddit footage.
Genevieve Church, executive director of nonprofit goat rental organization City Grazing, said the animals do not belong to her group, and she believes it unlikely that they escaped from a similar grazing service.
Church suggested the goats may have escaped on their way to slaughter. She said the breed of goat seen in the Reddit video is often used for meat.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------