The assistant principal at a Mississippi elementary school was fired last week after he read the children's book "I Need a New Butt!" to a second-grade class.
Toby Price, who worked at Gary Road Elementary School in Byram, a suburb in metropolitan Jackson, said he was asked to set up a Zoom class for the kids.
Price said that when the principal didn't show up to the class as planned, he was instructed to read them a book.
"I text my boss, she said, 'Well, go ahead and read.' I wasn't planning on reading, but I went ahead and grabbed one of my books that I had nearby. One of my favorites. I read it: 'I Need a New Butt!' It's hilarious," he said in a phone call Wednesday.
Price, who was assistant principal at Gary Road for three years, said he used to read the book at his previous school and didn't think twice about sharing it with the second-graders.
"I never had an issue with it," he said. "It's just a fun, silly book."
Minutes after the class ended, Price said, he was called to the principal's office and told that parents might complain. He was told to report to the district office the same day and was sent home on administrative leave.
To his knowledge, no parents have complained about the book.
But the school took issue with it, telling Price that it was inappropriate because it used words like "butt" and "fart" and included cartoon images of a child's butt. NBC affiliate WLBT of Jackson reported that the superintendent of the Hinds County School District wrote in Price's termination letter that he showed "a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment" when he picked the book. For those reasons, he was fired.
The school district could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
"I Need a New Butt!," written by Dawn McMillan, is described as a children’s book. In it, a young child tries to find a new butt after he discovers his "has a huge crack," a description reads.
"Will he choose an armor-plated butt? A rocket butt? A robot butt? Find out in this quirky tale of a tail, which features hilarious rhymes and delightful illustrations," it reads. "Children and parents will love this book — no ifs, ands, or butts about it!"
McMillan directed questions to her publisher, Dover Publications, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Price said that the school's reaction was unwarranted and that silly books should be allowed.
"If I had to do it all over again, I'd still share the silly, funny books with the kids, because they need them. The world's a serious, harsh, dark place, and everybody needs a little bit of silly and a little bit of laughs every now and then," he said. "They just need that reminder that it's not all bad all the time."
Price plans to appeal his termination at a hearing scheduled for March 21.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 11 (UPI) -- A Texas man rescued a deer that became stuck while trying to jump over a fence from one yard to another in his neighborhood.
Marco Rangel said in a Facebook post that a neighbor in Sienna alerted him to the deer stuck at the top of a wooden fence with its head in one yard and its backside in another.
Rangel was able to use a folding chair to help the deer get the rest of the way over the fence.
Ruthie Linsenbardt shared video showing the deer running off into the neighborhood after a less-than-graceful landing.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 11 (UPI) -- Employees at a Colorado thrift store tracked down a man who mistakenly donated a briefcase that turned out to be filled with 80 years of memories.
Josef Garrett, an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado, said he inherited a family estate and while going through items he decided to donate what he assumed was a typewriter in a large briefcase.
Employees at the Arc Thrift Stores location in Arvada opened the case and discovered it actually contained family letters and photos dating back 80 years.
The store was able to contact Garrett to tell him of the error.
Garrett said the items include a letter his grandmother wrote to her parents just before the birth of his father.
"Reading some of these letters, I started thinking about, like, 'Oh, this is why this is happening,'" Garrett told KMGH-TV. "This is how I cam to be who I am today because of the action of my grandparents and my parents. It's really kind of cool to be able to think about that when it all could have been lost."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 11 (UPI) -- An adventurer from Seattle was awarded a Guinness World Record for hosting the world's highest tea party when he and his team sat down for hot beverages at a height of 21,312 feet above sea level on Mount Everest.
Andrew Hughes, an endurance athlete and adventurer, received word from Guinness World Records this month that he and his team had officially set the record for the world's highest tea party when they had tea and snacks at an altitude of 21,212 feet on May 5, 2021.
Hughes said he was preparing to summit the Nepal mountain during the COVID-19 pandemic when he came up with the idea to set a Guinness World Record in the process.
Hughes, who successfully reached the summit on May 23, 2021, served tea to team members Ronan Murphy, Kristin Bennett, Garrett Madison, Sid Pattison, Robert Smith, Art Muir, Helen Cokie Berenyi, Krisli Melesk, Ben Veres, Kevin Walsh, Kristin Harila, Mark Pattison, Rick Irvine and James Walker.
The tea party also featured a selection of Girl Scout Cookies.
"I brought them all the way from Seattle," Hughes said of the cookies in a news release, "but had ordered them purposely from Girl Scout Troop 6000 which has been specifically designed to benefit and contribute to the girls in New York's City Shelter System."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 11 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey said an animal control officer responding to a report of a parrot on the loose in a wooded area arrived to find the alleged avian was actually a decorative ceramic bird.
The Princeton Police Department said local resident Tim Lynch contacted his nephew, a sergeant in the department, when he spotted what appeared to be someone's escaped pet parrot perched on a tree in a wooded area.
Animal Control Officer Jim Ferry was dispatched to the scene and Lynch took him to where he had spotted the exotic bird.
"The two of us were walking back there not wanting to scare away it so it flies away, and as we get closer I'm thinking 'oh my gosh, this poor thing is dead,'" Lynch told WPVI-TV. "We're about two feet away, he's about to throw the net over it, and he goes 'it's fake.'"
The police department said in a Facebook post that the supposed bird was a "decorative ceramic parrot."
"We have a saying in Animal Control that a sick or injured animal is very easy to catch, and this was probably the easiest catch I've ever had," Ferry said.
The department said the faux-parrot "is being lovingly cared for" at the police station until an owner comes forward to claim it.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 11 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain were called to a home to rescue a badger that became trapped in the narrow gap between a home and a fence.
The RSPCA said residents of the neighborhood in Reepham, Norfolk, England, heard a dog barking at 4 a.m. and later discovered the canine had been barking at a badger trapped between the exterior wall of a house and a fence.
"It was clear he had tried digging himself out, as there was the start of a hole dug under the fence, but that didn't work," RSPCA rescuer Ben Kirby said.
Kirby said a pair of neighbors helped him remove a portion of the fence and wrangle the badger into a kennel with a catch pole.
"Happily, when I checked him over he had no visible injuries so I was able to release him in the countryside nearby," Kirby said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 11 (UPI) -- Laniah Ashley, a student at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, won $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket after she played the lottery for the first time on her birthday.
Ashley turned 19 on Wednesday and bought a 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket for $20 after celebrating with her grandparents.
"It was my first time ever buying a ticket. I thought the colors on the ticket looked pretty so I chose that one," she told lottery officials.
Ashley said she was too stunned to speak after realizing she had won and kept going over the numbers and rules.
"At first I kept it to myself because I didn't want to sound crazy. I was too excited to believe it was true," she said.
Ashley, a biology major with plans to attend medical school, walked away with $71,106 in total after state and federal taxes.
She said the money will go towards school and to helping out her grandparents.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 11 (UPI) -- A couple renovating the house they recently purchased in Nebraska removed a bathroom mirror and found two letters from previous residents -- one from 1967, and another from 1995.
Jodi and Kendal Loseke said they started renovating the Columbus home they bought to flip about a month ago, and while working in the bathroom they discovered two letters hidden behind a bathroom mirror.
The first letter, dated June 7, 1967, was authored by 8-year-old Sue Marshall.
"I am Sue Marshall. I live here. Whoever finds this letter, good luck," Marshall wrote.
The second letter, written on the same sheet of paper underneath Marshall's message, was written by 27-year-old Mike Gokie on Feb. 24, 1995.
"I found this letter while remodeling the bathroom," Gokie wrote. "Perhaps you have found it doing the same."
The Losekes said it wasn't hard to track down both of the letter writers -- Jodi was already friends with Gokie and his wife, Tara, and her stepmother has been friends with Marshall for years.
The Losekes, Marshall and Gokie met up at the house Thursday to swap stories. Marshall said she doesn't remember writing the original note, but the handwriting was definitely hers and she thinks the project may have been the idea of her parents.
Marshall wrote a new letter explaining the history of the home, its various residents and hidden letters. The Losekes said it will be left with the original letters behind the mirror when renovations are complete.
Matt Streatfeild, of Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, was renovating his home in October 2021 when he made a similar discovery -- a message in a bottle stashed between walls.
Streatfeild said the message was written by four construction workers who built the walls in 1974.
Streatfeild posted photos of the note to Facebook, and was later able to get into contact with Ron Niddrie, one of the workers who authored the message.
"One of these little mementos has paid off," Middrie said. "The fact that it was 47 years ago was even more of a shock."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — It's a happy day in Milwaukee as the beloved "Bronze Fonz" statue returns along the downtown Riverwalk.
CBS 58 told you in early February the statue went missing, causing a frenzy of questions on social media.
It turns out that the statue was simply being restored at Vanguard Sculpture Services.
Visit Milwaukee representatives say Vanguard recommended removing the Fonz's paint and replaced it with a traditional patina for bronze. This will allow for better upkeep and maintenance.
CBS 58 spoke with Beth Sahagian-Allsopp, with Vanguard Sculpture Services, about the work they did on the statue. She says as an artist, it's extremely important to maintain every single piece of artwork in existence, whether that is a painting or a statue.
The statue pays homage to "Happy Days" character Arthur Fonzarelli. The Bronze Fonz was created by Artist Gerald P. Sawyer. Fonzarelli (aka "Fonzie") was the slicked-hair biker with a relaxed demeanor from the popular sitcom set in 1950s Milwaukee.
After more than a month away from the elements, the Bronze Fonz returns to his outdoor post on Friday, March 11 at 1 p.m.
They will also announce the Bronze Fonz Challenge winner.