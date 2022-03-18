CHILTON, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man who called a wrecker service asking to have a 70-ton crane pulled out of the woods is now charged with stealing the heavy machinery, sheriff’s officials said.
The owner of a towing service contacted the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, saying the man had called claiming someone gave him the crane, and he wanted it removed so he could sell it for scrap, the agency said in a statement.
The wrecker service owner recalled moving the same crane a few years before and contacted its owner, who denied having given it away. The towing operator then called law enforcement. The man who wanted the crane moved fled before officers arrived, driving the rig into a ditch where it became stuck.
The 26-year-old Clanton man was arrested Tuesday on a probation violation and first-degree theft charges. Court records didn’t include the name of a defense attorney who could speak on Mims’ behalf.
“We have worked a lot of theft cases over the years, but this one definitely takes first place in the heavyweight category,” Sheriff John Shearon’s office said in a statement, thanking the wrecker service.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 18 (UPI) -- Seres Therapeutics, a biotech company, has opened a donor collection facility to collect poop for cash in Arizona.
The company operates GoodNature, which has set up shop in Tempe and is asking for donations of poop that can earn donors at least $25 and up to $75 per sample.
"Everyone has to do their business. Make sure yours does some good," the GoodNature website states.
GoodNature is looking for healthy adults aged 18 to 50 and notes that donors can earn up to $1,500 a month in compensation.
Potential donors need to have regular bowel movements, are of normal weight, don't smoke, are not pregnant, have no history of gastrointestinal disease or history of alcohol and drug abuse. Donors must also be able to donate poop three to four times a week at the collection site.
The poop is being collected to help lead to future developments in gastrointestinal infections and disorders.
Seres Therapeutics is a publicly-traded company that operates out of Cambridge, Mass. Poop collection programs are also available in Irvine, Calif., and Cambridge.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 18 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of a playful alligator chasing a remote-controlled toy boat across the surface of a retention pond.
The filmer, a producer for WJAX-TV, captured footage when the gator's attention was grabbed by a neighbor's remote-controlled boat in the Jacksonville retention pond.
The video shows the gator chasing the boat as it zooms across the surface of the water.
It was unclear whether the alligator had simply confused the boat for a potential food source, but University of Tennessee at Knoxville researchers said in a 2015 study that playful behavior had been identified in alligators and other crocodiles.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — A particularly prized copy of the first-ever Marvel comic book fetched more than $2.4 million in an online auction, the auctioneer said Friday.
Known as the Marvel Comics #1 "pay copy," it's "arguably one of the top three comic books in the world of comics collecting," said Vincent Zurzolo, chief operating officer of ComicConnect. The New York-based auctioneer sold the book Thursday night for a bit under $2,427,800.
The buyer's name has not been disclosed. He is "an extremely passionate comic book collector and investor" who also collects other items, Zurzolo said.
Published in 1939, Marvel Comics #1 introduced characters including Sub-Mariner and the original Human Torch, a precursor of the character of the same name that was later a member of Marvel's Fantastic Four. The book launched what became the Marvel universe of comics, movies, TV shows and video games.
The very well-preserved "pay copy" is especially sought-after because it bears the publisher's handwritten notes recording how much the multiple writers and artists were paid. For example, Frank R. Paul earned $25 for drawing the cover of a book now worth nearly 100,000 times as much.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 18 (UPI) -- A California man enjoying a corned beef sandwich in his car captured video when a trio of hungry bear cubs approached his vehicle and opened the door -- twice.
Bill Duvall said he was in the car with his dog in Sierra Madre and had a St. Patrick's Day corned beef sandwich on his lap when the bear cubs appeared nearby.
Duvall captured video as the cubs approached his car and immediately attempted to open the door.
The bears managed to open the door two times, but both times Duvall was able to quickly close it before they could reach inside.
Duvall's wife, Sandy Lewis-Duval, said the bears are frequent visitors to the neighborhood.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 18 (UPI) -- A pair of Indiana University cheerleaders sprang into action to save the day when a basketball got stuck between the backboard and the shot clock in the team's game against St. Mary's College.
March Madness turned into frustration early in the second half of Thursday's game when a missed shot resulted in the ball becoming stuck between the backboard and shot clock.
A video tweeted by the official NCAA March Madness account showed how players and referees attempted unsuccessfully to reach the ball with a pole. One referee attempted standing on a folding chair, but still came away unsuccessful.
Indiana cheerleaders Nathan Paris and Cassidy Cerny sprang into action, with Cerny standing atop Paris' hands to reach the ball.
"What a play! The cheerleader saves the day," a commentator said in the video.
The cheerleaders were praised by the official IU Cheerleading account on Instagram.
"Their 'One Shining Moment' tonight doing what they do everyday. Nathan Paris and Cassidy Cerny," the post said.
Cerny and Paris said it was an unusual moment, but the skills they used the retrieve the ball were ones they had practiced numerous times and felt comfortable utilizing to rescue the ball.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 18 (UPI) -- Police and animal control officers in Indiana came to the rescue of a deer that fell into an empty backyard pool and couldn't find its way back out.
The South Bend Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded alongside animal control personnel on Thursday when a deer was found stranded in a South Bend resident's backyard pool.
The rescuers initially attempted to guide the deer to the stairs in the shallow end so it could climb out on its own.
"However, the animal became frightened and jumped back into the pool just as it had a chance to escape," the post said.
The team tried a few other tactics before one of the police officers ended up simply lifting the deer out of the pool.
"The deer then darted away from the backyard and returned to the wild," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 18 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Alabama said an eastern indigo snake found in the wild is only the second of the species to be discovered in the state in over 60 years.
The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division said a young eastern indigo snake was found by researchers in Conecuh National Forest.
The division said the snake is the product of natural pairings of snakes released into the national forest as part of the state's eastern indigo project.
The project began releasing captive-raised snakes into the wild in 2010 as part of efforts to establish a population in the wild, but no wild-born eastern indigos were identified by researchers until one was discovered in 2020.
The snake found on Wednesday is only the second of the species found in the wild in over 60 years.
"The snake found yesterday indicates that the project is resulting in some thriving and reproducing indigos -- just what we wanted! Reintroducing a species to its native range is a daunting task, and we celebrate each step of its success," the division said in a Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 17 (UPI) -- A sheep found wandering on an Australian mountain was relieved of a great weight when his first shearing in at least six years removed 88 pounds of fleece.
Pam Ahern, owner of Victoria animal sanctuary Edgar's Mission, said she recently received a call about a sheep found by a hiker on nearby Mount Alexander.
The sheep, dubbed Alex in honor of where he was found, had apparently escaped from a farm when he was only a baby and hadn't been sheared in at least six years, and may have escaped before even receiving his first shearing.
"He had 40 kilos of wool on him when he came to us," Ahern told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. "He had urine, sticks, twigs and bugs all over him -- it was heartbreaking.
Ahern said Alex's wool was so matted she had to call in an expert to perform a shearing.
"Holly came out at midnight and worked on him for about an hour," she said. "It was critical, if we didn't get it off him that night, I actually don't think he would have made it through the night."
Holly Kendall, who performed the shearing, said Alex's condition began to improve quickly.
"When we finished he still needed help to stand but you could see his eyes getting brighter by the minute," she said.
Edgar's Mission shared video of Alex's transformation on Facebook.
"Did you know that sheep, like Alex, require at least annual shearing for their welfare? This is a direct result of human selective breeding for wool that is harvested for commercial purposes and speaks to how we have altered their lives," the group's post said.
Ahern said Edgar will have a new permanent home at her sanctuary.
"He'll now stay with us, and he's already formed a strong bond with Chloe and Molly Brown, our two other sheep," she said.