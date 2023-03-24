The Fruit Roll-Ups brand has entered the chat.
The TikTok account for the popular snack brand uploaded a video on Tuesday to debunk recent viral posts from users who said people can eat the snack without having to take off its plastic lining. Some users also suggested that there is actually no plastic on the product, and in videos document themselves eating the entire snack without appearing to remove anything.
In Fruit Roll-Ups' video, a woman is seen removing a Fruit Roll-Up from the freezer, and unwrapping it. As she bites in, the plastic lining becomes visible as it separated slightly from the food.
A spokesperson for General Mills, the manufacturer of Fruit Roll-Ups, reiterated the brand's TikTok's message in an email statement to NBC News.
"While consumers can enjoy Fruit Roll-Ups in many fun ways, including frozen, they should always remove the plastic wrap before freezing or consuming the product," the spokesperson said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A popular Japanese tailor and adventurer recently went viral on social media after climbing Mount Kinabalu, the highest mountain in Malaysia, in a three-piece suit and stylish leather shoes.
One of the last things you would expect to see at the top of the 4,095-meter Mount Kinabalu is a Japanese fellow wearing a pristine three-piece suit, classy leather sho, and an office ID tag around his neck and carrying a messenger bag. And yet that was exactly the unusual sight that mountaineers at the top of Malaysia's highest peak were treated to this week as Nobutaka Sada, a Japanese tailor and adventurer, posed for photos and videos to post on his popular social media accounts. Sada owns his own bespoke suit label and he often pulls this kind of stunt to promote his brand.
In the past, Mr. Sada climbed Japan's 26th tallest peak, Mount Shirouma (2,932m), ran the Tokyo marathon, skied on the slopes of Hokkaido and even snorkeled in the Genkai sea, all while wearing his impeccable suit, vest, tie and leather shoes. And he always talks up his attire and how it holds up in any situation. This time, he said that his suit kept him warm and toasty in the tropical humidity and rain, and helped him reach his "business meeting" at the top in time.
"Climbing Mt. Kinabalu, Malaysia's highest peak in Borneo, with SADA's order suit! Mountain higher than Mt. Fuji at 4095m elevation!" Sada wrote on TikTok. "I was able to stay in a hut in the middle of the starlight, climb up a steep area, and enjoy the light at the top of the mountain!"
The sight of a suit-wearing Japanese "businessman" climbing Mount Kinabalu attracted a lot of attention, and videos of Sada making the arduous climb started going viral online earlier this week. The Japanese entrepreneur promised to upload a video of the experience on YouTube, where he usually posts longer promotional clips.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 24 (UPI) -- An 80-year-old Alberta woman who has been regularly donating blood for nearly six decades earned the Guinness World Record for the most whole blood donated (female).
Guinness World Records said Josephine Michaluk, 80, began donating blood at age 22 in 1965, and in the years since she has donated a total 203 units of blood. A unit of blood is roughly equivalent to a pint.
Michaluk said her sister talked her into her first donation.
"I decided I would join her and that was the beginning," she told GWR.
Michaluk, whose blood type is the in-demand O+, said she likes knowing her donations are helping others.
"I feel like I have it in me to give," she said. "I can share it to people that need it."
<For reference:The Red Cross says the human body contains about 10 units of blood at a time.>
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
French luxury accessory brand Coperni recently unveiled a limited-edition "meteorite' handbag that is hand-carved from a meteorite that fell on Earth thousands of years ago. It can be yours for just $40,000 euros ($43,000)
As part of its Fall/Winter 23 fashion collection, Coperni has created a unique handbag that 'combines archeology, design, as well as classical and primitive art'. The Mini Meteorite Swipe Bag has the general shape of the brand's iconic swipe bag, but a rougher finish, which makes sense considering that it's hand-sculpted out of rock. And not just any rock, but a real meteorite, hence the name. The bag showcased on the Coperni online store supposedly contains a piece of meteorite estimated to have fallen on Earth 55,000 years ago, but because each purse is unique, the shape and color may vary slightly.
The Coperni Meteorite bag measures 9 x 12 x 23 centimeters, but you're probably more concerned about the weight. It's supposed to be around 2 kilograms, quite heavy for an empty bag, so you'll need a bit of strength if you actually plan on carrying it around. The French fashion house also stated that each meteorite will be individually sourced per each order and can come from various locations, depending on where the meteorite fell on earth.
Because of the bespoke nature of this unusual handbag, each purchase is non-refundable. Some sources claim that depending on the size and quality of the meteorite incorporated in the stone purse, the price can be higher than 40,000 euros, but we have found no such information on the Coperni online store.
In case you're considering getting one, each Coperni Mini Meteorite Swipe Bag has an expected delivery time of about 6 weeks.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Police managed to capture a fugitive on the run after he ordered an Uber Eats under his own name, allowing detectives to pounce.
Mike Stipinovich is alleged to have played a role in a cocaine smuggling operation and had been on the run from the cops since February.
However, he's now in police custody having been hiding out in a secret compartment beneath a spa out the back of a property in West Australia.
The six-week manhunt was brought to a close in bizarre fashion after he ordered Uber Eats to the property using his own name.
That gave police the tip-off they needed, and they moved very quickly.
The force claim that when they arrested Stipinovich he had a loaded gun in a bag next to him.
Apparently, neighbours were told to stay away from windows in order to keep safe whilst the police did their thing, reporting that they heard officers on a loud hailer trying to establish communication with the people in the house.
One local resident told the West Australian: "I could hear one of the officers saying, 'we know you ordered Uber Eats, we know you're in there',
"We heard them (the police) telling everyone (the local residents) to stay in your lounge rooms and keep away from your windows."
Mr Stipinovich became the third person to be charged with drugs importation offences relating to more than 300kgs of cocaine.
Stipinovich appeared at Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday (23 March), for importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug, which could carry a life sentence if he is found to be guilty.
The Australian Federal Police began searching after several cocaine-filled packages were found on an overturned boat off the West Australian coast.
Three men were found clinging to a cooler box floating in the ocean, claiming to have been fishing when their boat capsized.
Another bag of cocaine washed up on the shore, just one day before the boat was found.
The search began once the drugs were found, after a Perth judge issued warrants for their arrest.
Two of those men, 36-year-old Aristides Avlonitis and 45-year-old Karl Whitburn, were caught and arrested on February 15 and have also been charged with importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug.
The boat – called Aces and Eights – was allegedly owned by one of the men.
It was found partially submerged off the coast.
AFP Sergeant Kristen Swan said: "The AFP's investigation has not ended with the charging of these three men".
"We continue to work with our partners to track down anyone involved in this importation.
"The AFP's drug harm index estimates the seizure of this amount of cocaine has saved the community more than $190m in drug-related harm, including associated crime, healthcare and loss of productivity."
AFP is also investigating the people who might have helped Stipinovich evade capture for six weeks.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An asteroid a bit smaller than a football field will streak harmlessly past Earth at a relatively close distance of 107,500 miles on Saturday, a spectacle that happens about once every 10 years, skywatchers say.
The asteroid designated 2023 DZ2 will pass about halfway between the Earth and the moon's orbit at a speed of about 17,403 mph, astronomers said. It's an estimated 140 to 310 feet in diameter.
It's calculated to come closest to Earth at 3:51 p.m. EDT.
2023 DZ2 was detected by the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory on La Palma in the Canary Islands, Spain, on Feb. 27. The discovery was publicly announced on March 16.
How can I see asteroid 2023 DZ2?
Those in the Northern Hemisphere with a 6-inch telescope, or a telescope with a 6-inch-wide mirror, should be able to see the asteroid, livescience.com says. Larger telescopes provide a better view.
2023 DZ2 will appear to be a slow-moving star over the southeastern horizon, according to EarthSky.
The Virtual Telescope Project will livestream the asteroid at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday.
Where did the asteroid come from?
Because of its orbit, 2023 DZ2 is considered an Apollo asteroid, or near-Earth asteroid. Those objects' elliptical orbits take them from the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter to within 94.5 million miles of the sun.
2023 DZ2 orbits the sun once every 3.16 years.
There are more than 1,600 Apollo asteroids, according to the Swinburne University of Technology in Australia. Most of them are smaller than 6 miles in diameter.
Is 2023 DZ2 considered dangerous?
The asteroid will pass Earth harmlessly this year, but for a while it had a 1-in-38-million chance to hit Earth on March 27, 2026, EarthSky said.
Later calculations showed less risk, and on March 21 it was removed from the Sentry Risk Table, which monitors asteroids for possible impact with Earth.
Asteroids travel in space, become meteors when they enter a planet's atmosphere and are known as meteorites after they hit the ground.
But if it did hit Earth, what would happen?
A house-sized asteroid, smaller than 2023 DZ2, entered Earth's atmosphere, burned up and exploded about 14 miles above the Russian city of Chelyabinsk on Feb. 15, 2013.
The Chelyabinsk asteroid was estimated at 65 feet in diameter. The resulting flash was brighter than the sun, and the blast had the energy of about 500 kilotons of TNT, about 30 times more powerful than the 1945 Hiroshima bomb.
Buildings were damaged and windows were blown out over 200 square miles. About 1,600 people were injured, most of them from broken glass.
What's the difference between an asteroid and a meteor?
According to NASA:
Asteroid: A relatively small, inactive, rocky body orbiting the sun.
Comet: A relatively small, at times active, object whose ice can vaporize in sunlight, forming an atmosphere of dust and gas and, sometimes, a tail of dust or gas.
Meteoroid: A small particle from a comet or asteroid orbiting the sun.
Meteor: The light phenomena that results when a meteoroid enters the Earth's atmosphere and vaporizes; a shooting star.
Meteorite: A meteoroid that survives its passage through the Earth's atmosphere and lands on the Earth's surface.