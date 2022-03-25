(FOX) When your school picture day falls on St. Patrick's Day, you may need more than the luck of the Irish to make sure you actually appear in the photos.
Students' pictures were being shot in front of a green screen to be superimposed on a generic background later during editing, but since it was St. Paddy's Day and the traditional garb was also green, some students quite literally disappeared from their pictures.
Oliver Snow is one of those students. The kindergartner from Sugar Grove Elementary School in Greenwood, Indiana was having a green-themed party in his class on March 17.
His mother, Amanda Snow, told FOX TV Stations that Oliver really got into the spirit and wore a green shirt, a green collared jacket, lime green shorts and even colored his mohawk green.
Proofs of Oliver's pictures were made available through a link provided to parents by the studio but when Amanda went to see her smiling son's face, she got quite the surprise.
Oliver was literally disappearing into the background of his picture. And it wasn't a leprechaun's trick.
"I was confused after I clicked the link to see the proofs. After a few seconds I realized what he had worn that day (a lot of green) and figured out what happened. I laughed out loud and showed my husband," Amanda said.
Amanda decided to share the funny mishap on a local mom group on Facebook and she soon became inundated with photos of other students who encountered the same ordeal.
"I made a post in a local mom group to see if anyone else had funny pictures from that day. Knowing surely there would be a ton of them because it was St. Patrick's Day. That's a big deal in elementary school. Once I kind of made light of it, everyone else was posting their students' funny pics too. It became a huge thread of REALLY funny pictures. Everyone was really enjoying the hilarity of it all," Amanda said.
Luckily for the parents, the pictures showing disappearing children were just digital proofs and could be edited easily.
"We try to get digital proofs in front of people quickly, so this is an example of seeing it before it goes through that post production process. Typically, this is caught in an earlier, automated stage. This image is not the final product because it gets fixed in post-production," according to Inter-State Studio, the company in charge of photographing the students.
"We appreciate the opportunity to respond to this specific instance- everyone has had such a good sense of humor about this," the studio added.
While she is glad the studio responded promptly to the hilarious mistake, she was slightly disappointed she wouldn't be able to keep a copy of Oliver blending into the photo-shoot background.
"Honestly most parents will probably be bummed out about because the funny ones are just so good and memorable— I know I wanted copies of the green screen mess-ups," Amanda added.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON (AP) — The 25-foot tall (7.6 meter) sculpture of a shark crashing through the roof of Magnus Hanson-Heine’s house in rural Oxford, England, is now a protected landmark — and he’s not happy about it.
Hanson-Heine loves the installation, erected by his father and a local sculptor in 1986 as an anti-war, anti-nuke protest that still remains relevant now as bombs fall on Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin rattles his nuclear weapons.
But he says the Oxford City Council ignored his father’s other message this week when it designated the structure a heritage site that makes a “special contribution” to the community. Bill Heine installed the shark without the approval of local officials because he didn’t think they should have the right to decide what art people see, and the council spent years trying to remove the sculpture.
“Using the planning apparatus to preserve a historical symbol of planning law defiance is absurd on the face of it,” Hanson-Heine, a quantum chemist, said in an interview with The Associated Press.
Bill Heine, an American expat who studied law at the University of Oxford, got the idea for the sculpture after he heard U.S. warplanes fly over his house one night in April 1986. When he woke up the next morning, he learned that the planes had been on their way to bomb Tripoli in retaliation for Libyan sponsorship of terrorist attacks on U.S. troops.
The image of a shark crashing through the roof captured the shock civilians must feel when bombs smash into their homes, Magnus Hanson-Heine said. His father died in 2019.
Heine and his friend sculptor John Buckley built the great white out of fiberglass, then installed it on Aug. 9, the 41st anniversary of the day the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on Nagasaki.
The shark’s anti-war message is just as important today as Russian bombs fall on Ukraine, Henson-Heine said.
“That’s obviously something that the people in Ukraine are experiencing right now in very real time,” he said. “But certainly when there’s nuclear weapons on the stage, which has been through my entire life, that’s always a very real threat.”
But the sight of three-quarters of a great white shark sticking out of the roof of a row of brick houses on a quiet suburban street isn’t always a serious subject.
The shark house has its own website, which features photos of Bill Heine and Buckley sharing a glass of wine alongside the sculpture and a young passer-by in a pose that makes it look as if she’s eating the shark.
Hanson-Heine recently had it repainted to restore the blue-green shimmer to the shark’s hide — keeping it in tip-top shape.
He laughs when asked whether the shark’s head can be found inside the house.
“I believe it was an urban myth for a while that it was poking above the toilet,″ he said. “But no.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man is accused of smuggling more than 1,700 reptiles — including baby crocodiles and Mexican beaded lizards — into the U.S. since 2016, authorities said Thursday.
Jose Manuel Perez, also known as "Julio Rodriguez," was taken into custody on Feb. 25 at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico.
Border patrol agents found about 60 lizards and snakes tied up in small bags, "which were concealed in the man's jacket, pants pockets, and groin area," authorities said last month. Perez allegedly told the agents that the animals were his pets.
Perez, 30, of Oxnard, has been in federal custody since then and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles on Thursday announced additional charges on a superseding indictment that also includes Perez's sister as a defendant.
Perez is scheduled to be arraigned in Los Angeles on Monday. His federal attorney in San Diego declined to comment Thursday. Some of the smuggled reptiles were protected and endangered species, authorities said.
Beginning January 2016, Perez and his sister, as well as others, are accused of using social media to buy and sell wildlife in the U.S. The animals, including Yucatan and Mexican box turtles, were allegedly imported from Mexico and Hong Kong without permits.
The reptiles were initially taken to Perez's home in Missouri but later shipped to Oxnard when he moved to California, authorities said. His sister assisted him in the smuggling business, prosecutors alleged, especially during times when Perez was incarcerated in the U.S.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 25 (UPI) -- A Florida nonprofit has enlisted the help of a unique robot to clean cigarette butts, bottle caps and other small pieces of litter from the state's beaches.
The nonprofit Keep Florida Beautiful said the beach cleaning robot, BeBot, was donated to the group by Surfing's Evolution and Preservation Foundation.
"It is meant to go over soft dry sand and it sifts the very top layer of sand, removing very small pieces of debris that are often missed in manual cleanups," Savanna Christy, executive director of Keep Florida Beautiful, told WKMG-TV.
Christy said the robot is not yet sensitive enough to clear microplastics, which measure 5 millimeters and smaller, but it can sift out anything larger than a squared centimeter.
"It does pick up plastic fragments, bottle caps, cigarette butts, plastic straws, food wrappers -- you name it, it's picking it up and sifting it out of the sand," Christy said.
Keep Florida Beautiful is the first nonprofit in the nation to use the remote-controlled robot for beach cleaning, the organization said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Rhode Island said a family was able to escape a house fire without injuries thanks to the heroic actions of their pet dog.
Hopkins Hill Fire Chief Frank Brown said the family of five was alerted to fire at their Coventry home early Thursday morning when they were awakened by their dog.
"It appears that the fire started on the exterior structure. And the dog was pretty active in the house and they got up to see what was going on and they saw the fire out on the porch through the sliding glass door. It's a real good story for that dog and he was able to do that and rescue his family," Brown told WJAR-TV.
Family members said the heroic dog's name is Cooter and he was a recent addition to the family.
Brown said firefighters would typically draw water from Johnson's Pond, as there are no hydrants in the area, but tankers had to be called in from neighboring towns because the pond's water levels were too low.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(TheDenverChannel) DENVER — A 71-year-old Denver man is facing a felony charge after city officials say he made a pickleball court without permission. With prosecution on the table, some believe the punishment doesn't fit the crime.
"The whole pickleball community is really saddened and shocked," said Jan Devor, a friend of 71-year-old Arslan Guney and fellow pickleball player.
Guney and others use a basketball court at Denver's Central Park Recreation Center for pickleball. Last Monday, the markings on the court had faded, so Guney re-marked them with a Sharpie.
Three days later, an arrest warrant for felony criminal mischief was issued for Guney. The court document also claims ten thousand dollars in damages.
Guney also received an email notifying him his Denver Parks and Recreation membership had been suspended indefinitely.
The game — a mix of tennis, racquetball and ping-pong — is one Guney has played for years, according to close friends. Devor said she and others are appalled, shocked and saddened by the situation.
"He is what we call the mayor of pickleball," Devor said. "He is an expert player himself but always takes time to slow down his game... to teach others to play with people of any ability. I have 40 letters that have been given to me that I'm submitting to the lawyer that attest to his kindness and his generosity. He has written a letter to Denver Parks and Recreation apologizing."
Devor went on to say her friend was devastated by the ordeal.
According to her and others in the pickleball community, apologies have not been enough. Now, Guney is represented by Hollynd Hoskins, an attorney who happens to be a pickleball player herself.
"This community is willing to remove the marks, hire a contractor to do it safely, to apologize, to volunteer with the community, but this is outrageous," Hoskins said.
Denver Parks and Recreation declined to sit down for an interview with Denver7. Instead, they provided an statement:
"It is our duty and responsibility to the citizens of Denver to protect city assets and public property. Defacing or damaging public property is unacceptable, a criminal offense and will not be tolerated in any of our public buildings or spaces. Law enforcement is aware of the damage and the incident is being investigated. Pickleball play was temporarily suspended to assess the damage and related repairs."
A spokesperson added pickleball play has since resumed.
Hoskins said she is now trying to get the arrest warrant turned into a court summons so Guney can avoid jail time.
"The community wants answers but we, again, we want to sit down and work this out, reach a resolution," Hoskins said. "This was an incredible misunderstanding and a mistake. It was not a crime."
"The courts should be saved for real criminal matters, not for matters like this," Devor said.
Guney turned himself in on Thursday morning. His attorney, Hollynd Hoskins, said the district attorney agreed to a personal recognizance bond for Guney around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hoskins said Guney would be released in 6-8 hours from then if court proceedings are functioning as normal.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(KRGV) A former Cameron County employee who was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2018 for stealing millions of dollars' worth of fajitas will soon be eligible for parole.
Gilberto Escamilla pled guilty to stealing the fajitas over the course of nine years while employed at the Derrell-Hester Juvenile Detention Center in San Benito.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice website shows Escamilla has a parole eligibility date of May 24, 2023. His projected release date is May 24, 2038.
Escamilla is currently in the Alfred Hughes facility in Gatesville, Texas.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 25 (UPI) -- Police in Canada responded to a Vancouver-area highway to wrangle a loose llama spotted causing drama next to the road.
The Surrey RCMP said officers responded to the east side of Highway 99, near 8th Avenue, after a llama escaped from its owner's property through a hole in a fence.
"With the assistance of the owners and the officers they were able to sort of corral the llama back through the hole that it came out," Cpl. Vanessa Munn told CTV News.
Munn said the llama's owners used sugar cubes to lure the cooperative animal back through the hole.
"The llama was cooperative and did not spit or in any other way assault a police officer," Munn told Vancouver is Awesome.
The animal's owners said the hole in the fence would be repaired.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The CEO of Goldman Sachs is slated to perform a DJ set at Lollapalooza this summer. Yes, you read that correctly.
Investment banker David Soloman will hit the stage in Chicago's Grant Park in late July, performing alongside artists like Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day and Metallica.
"Excited to play @lollapalooza for the first time this summer. Proceeds benefit various non-profits in partnership with @paybackrecords!" Solomon wrote in a post on his music's Instagram page.
The bio for Solomon's social media account to share his DJ music reads:
@goldmansachs CEO, Dad, Music Fan, DJ since 2015. All proceeds benefit charitable institutions in the fight against addiction @paybackrecords
In February, Solomon performed a set alongside headliners Kygo and Jack Harlow at Sports Illustrated The Party in Los Angeles, according to his account.
The businessman and DJ posted his Spotify Wrapped recap in December, revealing that his music received over 13 million streams to nearly 4 million listeners in 175 countries.
Lollapalooza, the city's largest music festival, will also include sets from Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Kygo, Glass Animals and Big Sean, among others, organizers announced this week.