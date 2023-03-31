UPDATE: An employee at one of the largest clinical testing labs in the U.S. triggered a large emergency response Friday when she walked into the Bergen County building wearing a devil mask, handed a supervisor a jar of salsa with her name on it and then left, authorities said.
Ray Greenwald, 27, of Ardsley, and the supervisor at BioReference Laboratories just off Route 80 in Elmwood didn't know one another and apparently had never met before, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.
However, Greenwald, who works in another building, told police she'd heard that the female supervisor was a "hard ass," so she decided to pull a stunt that "would make her feel uncomfortable," Foligno said following the 9 a.m. March 31 incident.
The commercially-produced salsa was harmless, the chief said. But the supervisor didn't know that.
Nor did a throng of emergency responders -- among them, a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit, the county Bomb Squad and borough police and firefighters -- who converged on the BioReference campus while the building was being evacuated of 125 or so employees.
"How would YOU react if that happened to you?" Foligno asked.
As the experts were determining that the spicy mixture was harmless -- save for a potential pang of heartburn -- police went looking for the masked stranger.
Turned out to be relatively easy.
Greenwald had used her swipe card to enter the building, Foligno explained. The company also had sharp surveillance footage, he said.
From there it was simply a matter of identifying Greenwald, with help from BioReference's human resources folks, and then pinging her cellphone, the chief said.
Greenwald was picked up a short time later in Clifton, he said.
Foligno said he and his staff considered charging her with causing a false public alarm. They went with harassment and disorderly persons, however, after consulting the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
Greenwald received summonses for both and was released pending a court appearance.
The building on the BioReference Laboratories campus in Elmwood Park was evacuated.Boyd A. Loving
BioReference Laboratories is the largest independent clinical laboratory in the Northeast and one of the biggest full-service specialty laboratories in all of the U.S., servicing an estimated 11 million patients a year.
In Elmwood Park for 35 years, the company focuses primarily on clinical testing for physicians offices but also services hospitals and health systems, correctional institutions, government agencies and sports leagues.
BioReference conducts drug testing for major corporations, drug treatment centers and psychiatric hospitals nationwide, among other specialties.
March 31 (UPI) -- A utility company in South Carolina found a migratory bird nesting in a parking lot -- and the bird can't be moved due to federal law from 1918.
The Berkeley Electric Cooperative said an employee found a killdeer nest being tended by a mother bird in the company's parking lot, and officials soon found the nest could not be relocated due to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.
The act bans U.S. property owners from relocating "protected migratory bird species without prior authorization by the Department of Interior U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service."
The company decided to surround the killdeer nest with traffic cones to protect the mother and her eggs while waiting for the babies to hatch.
"It's just another way we're helping to keep the Lowcountry beautiful," the company said in a Facebook post.
Tomato and tobacco plants make distinctive sounds when cut or dehydrated, a new study has found.
Those sounds change depending on the plant emitting them and the type and severity of the threat that prompts them, according to the study in Cell.
The findings shatter the common perception of plants as silent, passive background players to the animal life in their environments.
Instead, they show those plants could send out signals that animals in their environment can hear and pick up on — and potentially use to change their behavior.
Tomatoes left without water begin making noise "on the second day — even while the tomato still looks good," Lilach Hadany, a Tel Aviv University mathematician who co-authored the study, told The Hill.
The sounds, which somewhat resembled the noise of popcorn popping, peaked after five days of water stress, and then began to decline as the plant dried out.
The sounds happen at the approximate volume of human speech but outside the range of our hearing, the study found.
They also differed depending on the plant making them and the form of injury, with cut and dehydrated plants making different noises.
The research opens the tantalizing possibility that for organisms able to hear these pitches, a landscape of plants is also a soundscape of information — revealing essential information about both plants and the wider environment.
Hadany runs a lab at Tel Aviv University in Israel that uses machine learning to study plant evolution, including the emerging field of plant acoustics and, in particular, how plants use sound.
The word "use" in the sentence is a landmine in scientific circles: It can imply a level of intent that scientists have traditionally been reluctant to ascribe to plants.
Hard consensus on the matter has slowly softened in recent years, however. A considerable body of evidence now suggests that plants emit cues that other plants and pollinators pick up on — in particular by releasing floating airborne chemicals, as Richard Karban of the University of California, Davis has found.
It made sense that plants would also use sound, Hadany told The Hill in a video interview — sound takes little energy to produce and carries a long way.
But when Hadany began considering earlier in her career whether to investigate whether plants might hear sounds in their environment — and even send audio signals of their own — colleagues warned her to wait for fear of damaging her career.
The colleague said, "'Do not work on it before you have tenure,'" Hadany said, noting that the whole topic had a slightly disreputable flavor in academia.
"But now that I am a full professor, it is good," she said, smiling over the Zoom video.
Previous research out of her lab found that some plants can hear — and change their behaviors based on what they are hearing.
When her team played the sound of buzzing bees near primrose bushes, their flowers began within a few minutes to release sweeter nectar — something they did not do when exposed to other frequencies, according to a 2019 study her team published in Ecology Letters.
The primrose bushes "heard" the bees through the flowers themselves, which perhaps helps explain why bees hover and buzz near flowers, Hadany said.
Those 2019 findings opened the door to larger questions, Hadany said. The existence of one such channel of helpful, audible information — which gives pollinators a way to signal their presence to plants, and plants an opportunity to woo them — suggested the kind of two-way relationship that evolution often works to strengthen, she added.
"Once you have this interaction, there is selection on both sides to improve hearing and emissions of sounds," she said.
Hearing and interpreting such information can be particularly important to plants, which have an even greater need than animals "to interact with their environment, to respond to the environment — because it cannot go to a different environment," Hadany said.
Plants use environmental information to trigger the production of new chemicals or physiological responses, from generating insecticides or retaining water to turning to follow the sun.
Discovering that plants could hear hovering bees led Hadany's team to ask in Thursday's paper if they could also transmit news of drought or distress. The team found that they could, through means that are still poorly understood but may involve the release of bubbles through the plants' stalks.
Further study will be needed to determine if other plants — or animals — can hear the sounds of crying tomatoes or tobacco.
If they do, such knowledge could drive other nearby plants to take protective action, like closing up their hatches against water loss or bacterial threat, Hadany said.
It could also provide a definite advantage to animals who can hear it. For example, moths that lay eggs on tomatoes can hear frequencies in the range that tomatoes are transmitting.
Does that mean they are more or less likely to lay eggs on water-stressed plants? Hadany's group is working on this question.
But she noted that Thursday's findings showed the benefits of scientists arriving "at a project from a completely evolutionarily open question," rather than assuming they understood how systems worked.
March 31 (UPI) -- An Australia resident broke a Guinness World Record when they crafted a wig measuring 8 feet and 6 inches wide.
Guinness World Records announced Dani Reynolds broke the record for the world's widest wig when they created the oversized faux-hairdo.
Reynolds based the color and texture of the wig on their own hair and created a substructure to support the massive mop of fabric.
The support structure was made from a bike helmet, PVC pipe, pool noodles, cable ties and aluminum rods, GWR said.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraskans are being asked to use their livers for a good cause this April.
New officers at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center need to practice field sobriety tests.
They'll require eight to 10 volunteers on April 11 and 12 to help them learn.
Anyone interested will be asked to drink for five hours, and officials will pay for your drink of choice.
You're asked to email Gene.Boner@Nebraska.gov the following information to sign up:
Full legal name
Date of birth
Home address
Telephone number
Whether you need a ride (available from and to Grand Island addresses only)
Drink of choice (within reason for both availability and cost)
Which day you wish to drink
WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) - It was quite a shock for a Massachusetts mom when thousands of dollars' worth of Amazon packages started arriving on her doorstep earlier this week.
The culprit was a feisty 5-year-old who had momentary access to mom's phone.
Lila Varisco, 5, said she bought 10 motorcycles "Cause I wanted one."
What Lila wants, Lila gets.
"She ordered five pink motorcycles, five blue motorcycles, 10 pairs of cowgirl boots and a jeep," the girl's mom, Jessica Nunes, said.
Lila ordered over $3,000 worth of goodies herself, and her mom said she didn't have a clue - all thanks to Amazon.
"You just press the yellow button, and you press the brown button," the girl said.
Nunes said she remembers giving Lila her phone to play some games in the car, or so she thought.
"I had looked back at the time. It was around 9:30, which is exactly when we were in the car," Nunes said. "So wasn't fraudulent. It was just this one. The bikes and the Jeep came out to about $3,180. The boots alone were about $600."
And thanks to Amazon's two-day shipping, Lila's ill-gotten gains arrived in no time at all.
"These were actually non-returnable originally, but I had reached out to Amazon at two o'clock in the morning, and I was like, 'Please, is there anything that we can do?'" Nunes said.
They eventually obliged and sent the return labels, and she was able to cancel those cowboy boots before they left the warehouse.
"We still have a giant two-seat Jeep coming in as well that I couldn't cancel the order, but they are going to let me return it," Nunes said.
Instead of a punishment, Lila's mother is using this as a teachable moment.
"I did tell her that maybe if she acts right, she behaves and she does some chores around the house, that we can get her a bike that's more geared towards her age range, a little slower, maybe," Nunes said.
