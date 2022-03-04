BOSTON (AP) — A bronze bell cast in 1834 in Paul Revere’s Massachusetts foundry has come home — capping a nearly two-century, cross-country odyssey that saw it hauled by oxcart to churches in Ohio before languishing for decades in a California garage.
After a weeklong journey across the U.S., the historic bell was returned Friday to the site where it was created 188 years ago, said Kiley Nichols, a spokesperson for the Paul Revere Heritage Site in Canton, just south of Boston.
The museum said the 1,000-pound (453-kilogram) bell was made by the Revolutionary War patriot’s son, Joseph Warren Revere, who took over his father’s foundry in 1804.
In 1984, real estate agent Jeannene Shanks became the bell’s accidental owner. She’d helped broker the sale of what once was First Baptist Church in Vermilion, Ohio, to a fitness center — but the gym didn’t want the heavy bell, and Shanks didn’t feel good about it being scrapped. She made a $1,000 donation to the church in exchange for the bell, which earlier had adorned the belfry of the First Presbyterian Church of Cleveland.
When Shanks and her husband, Robert, retired in Chino Hills, California, they hauled the bell with them.
“It became the joke of the family,” said Shanks’ daughter, Amy Miller, 66, a psychologist in Chino Hills. “They’d open the doors to the garage and ring the bell every Fourth of July. People would look at it and say, ‘What the heck is that?’”
After their parents’ deaths, Miller and her 69-year-old brother, retired Ford Motor Co. executive Robert L. Shanks Jr. of Miami, moved the bell to Miller’s garage, where it’s sat since 2009.
A collector in Texas offered $50,000 for the bell, which bears Revere’s imprimatur. But after he casually mentioned he’d melt it down if he decided not to keep it, the siblings spurned the offer.
Miller did some online sleuthing, figured out where the bell was forged, and decided to donate it to the Massachusetts museum so the public could view and appreciate it.
“I don’t need a bell in my garage, and this bell has a story of its own,” she said. “It represents what our history and our country are all about. I wanted it to go beyond us — to go back to where it started. We’re the keepers of our history.”
Local historian George Comeau, a board member of the Revere & Son Heritage Trust Corp., which operates the museum, said few of the hundreds of bells the Reveres produced are in private hands — and most are hidden from public view.
“This bell went 3,000 miles (4,800 kilometers) from Canton to California,” he said. “It just shows the long reach of history. We’re super excited it’s coming home.”
Police in Canton ceremonially escorted the truck carrying the bell to the Paul Revere Heritage Site, a sprawling 9-acre facility that preserves Revere’s legacy. Revere, an entrepreneur and innovator, is credited with launching the U.S. copper industry after the war.
Revere is best known for his midnight ride from Boston to Lexington on April 18, 1775, warning the Colonial militia that British forces were coming.
His backup plan — lighting either one or two lanterns as signals from the steeple of Boston’s Old North Church — is immortalized in a line in “Paul Revere’s Ride,” a Henry Wadsworth Longfellow poem: “One if by land, and two if by sea ...”
Nearly 2 1/2 centuries later, Revere still fascinates. In 2017, archaeologists excavated what they believe was the site of an outhouse next door to his home in Boston’s North End.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 4 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in India said a leopard was tranquilized and will be relocated after wandering into a city and entering an occupied home.
Officials with the Meerut Forest Department said the leopard was spotted Friday morning in the Pallavpuram area of Meerut.
The leopard then entered a home in which the family barricaded themselves in another room while waiting for assistance.
Forest Department officials were able to ensnare the leopard in a net, but the big cat escaped and was caught on camera running down a street alongside pedestrians.
Rescuers said the leopard was tranquilized after about eight hours on the loose in the city. Officials said the animal would be relocated to a habitat in Hastinapur.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Police removed a JetBlue pilot from the cockpit of a plane about to depart Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday morning who had a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit for pilots, a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority spokesperson said.
The pilot was "removed from his duties," the airline said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.
James Clifton, 52, of Orlando, was passing through security when Transportation Security Administration agents noticed he may have been impaired, the NFTA spokesperson said.
NFTA police were contacted and removed Clifton from the cockpit of the plane headed for Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Police administered a Breathalyzer test and Clifton registered a blood-alcohol level of 0.17%.
According to Federal Aviation Administration brochure called "Alcohol and Flying: A Deadly Combination," a pilot or other airline employee "who performs a safety-sensitive function" would be removed from performing their duties if they have a blood or breath alcohol concentration of 0.04 or more. That is half the legal limit for driving in the United States. Pilots also are not allowed to drink any alcohol within eight hours of acting or attempting to act as a crew member.
Clifton was taken into police custody. Federal authorities were notified and Clifton was released to JetBlue security.
He may face federal charges, the NFTA said.
Derek Dombrowski, manager of corporate communications for JetBlue Airways, emailed a statement following the disclosure of the incident:
"The safety of JetBlue's customers and crewmembers is our first priority. We adhere to all DOT rules and requirements concerning alcohol at all times and have a very strict zero tolerance internal alcohol policy. We are aware of the incident that occurred this morning in Buffalo and are cooperating fully with law enforcement. We are also conducting our own internal investigation. The crewmember involved has been removed from his duties.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) The United States returned several stolen artifacts to France on Wednesday, including five gold bars from a 1746 shipwreck after a decades-long investigation led US federal agents to seize the items from an online auction in California.
Seven artifacts were transferred from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations to French Ambassador to the US Philippe Étienne during a formal repatriation ceremony Wednesday at the French Embassy in Washington.
Among those items were the five gold ingots, or bars, from the 18th century.
The gold bars, used as a form of currency at the time, were on a ship that sank off the coast of France after returning back from a two-year voyage to China. Some of the items were recovered at the time but it was mostly forgotten until the mid-1970s, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent David Keller, who led the US investigation, told CNN.
At the time, a group of divers discovered the wreck and applied for a French permit to excavate the site. But the excavators ultimately looted the wreck site, according to Keller.
The French government indicted several of the excavators in the early 1980s, and it's been "chasing down these artifacts and the ingots from the vessel ever since then," he said.
The bars made an appearance in a 1999 episode of "Antiques Roadshow," when a woman presented the ingots and pieces of Chinese porcelain, claiming they had been found off the coast of Africa, according to Keller.
But it wasn't until years later that the bars resurfaced and Homeland Security Investigations federal agents got involved in the case.
In 2018, a couple in Tampa consigned the ingots to an online auction in Santa Rosa, California, that initially listed the items as being from the French wreck, Keller said. That prompted the French government to notify Homeland Security Investigations, the primary US federal agency that investigates stolen antiquities.
The agency seized the items under US law as part of the administrative seizure process, leading to the repatriation of the items to the French government this week.
"We are very grateful to the United States for the action taken by its services to return these artifacts," Étienne said in a statement. It "emphasizes the quality of cooperation between the French and American customs, police, and judicial services in the fight against trafficking in cultural property."
As part of Wednesday's ceremony, the US also returned a coin believed to be part of the "Lava Treasure" collection that had been traced to a transport ship lost in French territorial waters more than 1,700 years ago off the coast of Corsica in the Mediterranean Sea. The coin was seized by Homeland Security Investigations from a Los Angles auction house in 2013.
In a third case, a human skull found in Houston was traced back to a collection from the Catacombs in Paris.
On June 19, 2014, US Fish and Wildlife discovered the skull within a shipment of antique furniture imported from France. The inspectors contacted Homeland Security Investigations, which determined the importer had provided false information about the skull. It will be returned to the Catacombs museum in Paris, according to Homeland Security Investigations.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 3 (UPI) -- An unusual submarine-shaped vehicle that captured the attention of drivers on a Florida road was identified as an enclosed recumbent bicycle.
Michael Ruede captured video when he spotted the bright yellow vehicle, which he compared to a "spaceship," on U.S. 41 in Punta Gorda.
Ruede said the vehicle was very low to the ground.
"If there was somebody in there, they had to be lying back," he told WBBH-TV.
Michael Holm, owner of Fort Myers Cyclery, said the vehicle appears to be a recumbent bicycle -- a bike in which the rider leans backward -- with an expensive cover.
"I would expect in the excess of $20,000," Holm said.
Ruede said the bike had a blinking red light, but became difficult to see once it was next to his car.
"This is like begging to get hit or run over," he said.
Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Ken Watson said bicycles are allowed on U.S. 41, but he would have stopped the rider to discuss the visibility issue.
"You're putting yourself in a very dangerous situation," Watson said. "With that bike being so small and so low to the ground, it can be very difficult to see."
He said the rider could have also been cited for holding up traffic.
"They have every right to be there, but we want them to be safely there," Watson said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 4 (UPI) -- Security cameras were recording at a dress shop in Virginia when a deer crashed through a window and ran wild through the store.
Libbie Small, a relative of the owners of Penelope in Forest, said the deer crashed through a front window while employees and customers were inside.
"They were scared to death obviously because they didn't know what it was because everyone was busy, Small told WDBJ-TV.
Small said the deer explored the store for some time before three men were able to lure it outside. She said the deer's attentions were focused on a mirror at the back of the store, so the men took the mirror off the wall and turned off the lights so the animal would follow as they lured it outside.
Small said damage to the store was minimal, aside from the broken window. She said none of the people inside the store was injured.
"We were kinda joking because we're like, oh, she just wanted a pair of earrings and she couldn't open the door herself," Small said.
She said the owners hope to track down the three men who escorted the deer out of the store.
"We want to thank them for their help because there could have been a lot more damage to merchandise and to the store," Small said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Globalnews.ca) A Quebec restaurant has dropped the word "poutine" from some of its branding because the famous dish shares a name with Russia's president.
Drummondville, Que., diner Le Roy Jucep announced last week on Facebook it was temporarily removing the word "poutine" from some of its online branding to express its "deep dismay" over Russian aggression in Ukraine.
In French, Vladimir Putin's last name is written and pronounced "Poutine," exactly like Quebec's signature dish.
The restaurant has since deleted the post, but its Facebook page still describes it as the inventor of the "Fries cheese gravy" rather than poutine.
Poutine was invented in Quebec in the 1950s or 1960s, and the founder of Le Roy Jucep is among those who claim to have invented the fast-food staple.
The diner also shared a video on its Facebook page of a Ukrainian woman who appeared on Radio-Canada and thanked the restaurant for the gesture.
"If we were able to make someone smile over there, it's already a win!" the restaurant wrote on Facebook.
"We are with you with all our hearts."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you're looking to make some extra cash and have a fenced off backyard, a new service to the Las Vegas area will allow you to rent it out. It is called Sniffspot and it's like Airbnb for land allowing property owners to rent their yards out for dogs to play.
"I love dogs. Always loved dogs. Had them since I have been a little girl, so I am in a ton of different Facebook groups for dogs," said Breanna Baldridge, a host on Sniffspot.
Sniffspot allows people to rent out their land as private dog parks. Baldridge rents out her backyard and pool.
"They typically just come in the backyard on their own, I give directions. We have a gate in the back that they just walk right around. It's completely private, fenced off," Baldridge said.
Baldridge said a lot of people who live in apartments with dogs use the service. It's also an alternative for dogs that don't do well at dog parks. With Sniffspot, people can take their dog to a safe location that is only available for them.
"We have guests that come in and have doggy birthday parties and invite their families and their dogs over," Baldridge said.
Anyone that has a yard or land can earn money by letting dog owners rent their land by the hour. Listings in the Vegas Valley range from $4 per hour to $25. Some Sniffspot hosts are earning $2,000 and more per month, according to the company.
"During the summer months, we were able to get upwards for close to $600 a month," said Baldridge.
Unlike other side gigs, Sniffspot does not require work, it's just sharing land. Owners are required to stay with their pet and pick up after them.
"Not everybody has that luxury of having the pool with the dogs so for us its really about everybody just enjoying the space," Baldridge said.
Sniffspot reported thousands of these private dog parks are now available for rent in hundreds of cities across the U.S. Sniffspot requires all dogs to be vaccinated for owners to sign up.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(BBC) An international cat federation has said it's banning all Russian cats from entering its competitions.
In a statement on its website the Fédération Internationale Féline said it was "horrified" by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and had subsequently decided to disallow Russian cats from competing in its competitions, which take place around the world.
As well as this, it said that no cats bred in Russia would be allowed to be registered with its organisation outside of Russia.
The rules will be in place until the end of May, when they will be reviewed.
It added that it would dedicate a part of its budget to support cat breeders in Ukraine who are suffering because of the current situation.