Most people understand (hopefully) that when they grab Kraft Parmesan Cheese, they're not getting official Parmigiano Reggiano from Italy. But less casual Parmigiano fraud is actually a serious issue for producers. Like many European products, true "Parmesan" cheese has a protected designation of origin, and according to the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium (the official trade group for the cheese) the amount of fraud is almost as big as product sales: Authentic Parmigiano Reggiano sales are around $2.44 billion while fraudulent cheese is a $2.08 billion market.
But now, Parmigiano Reggiano has a new high-tech partner to fight against counterfeit cheese and it involves technology you shouldn't even be able to notice. The Consortium has teamed up with Kaasmerk Matec — a leading producer of casein cheesemarks — and p-Chip — which creates digital tracing technology — to put tiny, food-safe transponders in legitimate wheels of Parmigiano Reggiano.
For the past two decades, Parmigiano Reggiano wheels have already featured a unique alphanumeric tracking code, but now, the Consortium has tested embedding p-Chip micro transponders into the casein label. As the Consortium explains, "The innovation combines food-safe Casein labels with the p-Chip micro transponder — a blockchain crypto-anchor that creates a digital 'twin' for physical items. This scannable new food tag is smaller than a grain of salt and highly durable, delivering next-generation visibility and traceability."
"By integrating p-Chip micro transponders into Casein tags, [the Consortium] can better control its inventory, protect and differentiate its products against look and sound-alike brands and have access to unmatchable track-and-trace technology to protect itself in the case of recalls or other issues," Joe Wagner, CEO of p-Chip Corporation, stated in the announcement.
The Consortium states that the new smart labels will be added to 100,000 Parmigiano Reggiano cheese wheels in the second quarter of 2022 as a final testing phase, after which, the group will determine whether to make adding this technology as a permanent part of the cheese's production.
Somewhat ironically, the Consortium points out that this cutting-edge technology is actually a great way to protect the cheese's centuries' old legacy. "Parmigiano Reggiano is one of the world's oldest and most famous cheeses, and it is a product that symbolizes Italian produce," Nicola Bertinelli, president of the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium, stated. "Since the establishment of our Consortium in 1934, we have worked to convey the value of our product globally and distinguish it from similar-sounding products on the market that do not meet our strict requirements for production and area of origin. By being the first to incorporate these secure digital labels onto our cheese wheels, we can continue to ensure consumer safety, bringing the traceability and the authentication of our products to meet industry 4.0 technological targets."
Which is the long way of saying they're doing everything they can to ensure that hunk of Parmigiano Reggiano you're nibbling is the real thing.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A pair of University of Michigan researchers are putting the "pee" in peony.
Rather, they're putting pee ON peonies.
Environmental engineering professors Nancy Love and Krista Wigginton are regular visitors to the Ann Arbor school's Nichols Arboretum, where they have been applying urine-based fertilizer to the heirloom peony beds ahead of the flowers' annual spring bloom.
It's all part of an effort to educate the public about their research showing that applying fertilizer derived from nutrient-rich urine could have environmental and economic benefits.
"At first, we thought people might be hesitant. You know, this might be weird. But we've really experienced very little of that attitude," Wigginton said. "In general, people think it's funny at first, but then they understand why we're doing it and they support it."
Love is co-author of a study published in the Environmental Science & Technology journal that found urine diversion and recycling led to significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and energy.
Urine contains essential nutrients such as nitrogen, potassium and phosphorus and has been used as a crop fertilizer for thousands of years.
Love said collecting human urine and using it to create renewable fertilizers — as part of what she calls the "circular economy of nutrients" — will lead to greater environmental sustainability.
Think of it not so much as recycling, but "pee-cycling," Wigginton said.
"We were looking for terms that would catch on but get the idea across, and 'pee-cycling' seems to be one that stuck," she said.
As part of a $3 million grant from the National Science Foundation awarded in 2016, Love and Wigginton have not only been testing advanced urine-treatment methods, but also investigating people's attitudes about the use of urine-derived fertilizers.
That is what brought them to the much-loved campus Peony Garden, which contains more than 270 historic cultivated varieties from the 19th and early 20th centuries representing American, Canadian and European peonies of the era. The garden holds nearly 800 peonies when filled and up to 10,000 flowers at peak bloom.
Love and Wigginton plan to spend weekends in May and June chatting up visitors. One important lesson they learned is about the precision of language.
"We have used the term, 'pee on the peonies.' And then it grabs people's attention and then we can talk to them about nutrient flows and nutrient efficiency in our communities and how to be more sustainable," Love said. "It turns out some people thought that that was permission to drop their drawers and pee on the peonies.
"So, this year, we're going to use 'pee for the peonies' and hope that we don't have that confusion."
The urine-derived fertilizer the researchers are using these days originated in Vermont. But if all goes according to plan, they'll be doling out some locally sourced fertilizer next year.
A split-bowl toilet in a campus engineering building is designed to send solid waste to a treatment plant while routing urine to a holding tank downstairs. Urine diverted from the toilet and urinal were to be treated and eventually used to create fertilizers, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the school to shut down the collection efforts.
In the meantime, the facility is undergoing an upgrade to its freeze concentrator and adding a new, more energy-efficient pasteurizer, both developed by the Vermont-based Rich Earth Institute.
"The whole idea is cycling within a community, so moving toward that we want to take urine from this community and apply it within this community," Wigginton said.
NEW DELHI (AP) — A retired Indian couple is suing their son and daughter-in-law, demanding that they produce a grandchild within a year or pay them 50 million rupees ($675,000).
Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad, a 61-year-old retired government officer, said it was an emotional and sensitive issue for him and his wife, Sadhana Prasad, and they cannot wait any longer. His son, a pilot, was married six years ago.
"We want a grandson or a granddaughter within a year or compensation, because I have spent my life's earnings on my son's education," Prasad told reporters on Thursday.
Prasad said he spent 3.5 million rupees ($47,300) for his son's pilot training in the United States.
"The main issue is that at this age we need a grandchild, but these people (my son and daughter-in-law) have an attitude that they don't think about us," Prasad said.
"We got him married in the hope we would have the pleasure of becoming grandparents. It has been six years since their marriage," Prasad said. "It feels as if despite having everything we have nothing."
The court accepted their petition and scheduled it for a hearing on Monday in Haridwar, a city in northern Uttarakhand state, media reports said.
The son and daughter-in-law could not be reached for comment.
Prasad said he and his wife love children.
"We are not getting love and affection from where we want it the most," he said. "I feel very unlucky.
May 13 (UPI) -- Deborah Berschbach of Royal Oak, Mich., won $500,000 playing the Powerball over Mother's Day weekend.
Berschbach told lottery officials that she stopped to buy her winning ticket before heading to a cottage over Mother's Day weekend.
Berschbach matched five balls with the numbers 14, 22, 38, 56 and 60. She then checked her ticket on Mother's Day while leaving the cottage.
"On our way home Sunday, I got the ticket out to check it, and my husband said, 'Wouldn't it be something if you won big for Mother's Day?" Berschbach said.
"When I scanned the ticket on the lottery app and the amount of $500,000 came up on the screen, we couldn't believe it. We both looked the ticket over what seemed like 100 times. We were shaking the whole way home!" she continued.
Berschbach went to lottery headquarters to claim her prize, telling lottery officials she wants to pay off her home and then save the rest of the money.
Recently, an unidentified man from Michigan said he was unaware of his $242,256 jackpot until he came across some forgotten tickets in his wallet.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – A fourth-grade student at a California elementary school shared cannabis-infused candies with other students while at school, officials revealed.
"The cannabis candy was in a package that resembled Skittles," the Twin Rivers Unified School District explained in a statement.
The unidentified student shared the candy with others during recess earlier this week at Michael J. Castori Elementary School.
The fourth-grade student handed out the candy during recess at Michael J. Castori Elementary School, officials said.
Several students reportedly ate the weed-infused candies.
"We find this whole situation distressing—edible marijuana products in packages that resemble popular brands of candy," school district officials said.
Several students ate the candy, according to the school district.
The parents of the student who shared the candy have been contacted, and an investigation into what happened was ongoing.
No students were hospitalized, according to the school district.
A botched "plane swap" stunt over the Arizona desert has led to the Federal Aviation Administration revoking the licenses of the two pilots who participated in the daring feat, the agency said Thursday.
The April 24 stunt, sponsored by Red Bull and live-streamed on Hulu, saw experienced daredevil pilots Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington attempt to sky-dive into one another's planes in mid-air.
While Aikins completed the stunt and landed his Cessna 182 model plane safely, Farrington was unable to get into the other aircraft, which crashed down about 65 miles southeast of Phoenix. Both pilots were uninjured.
In documents shared with reporters, the FAA accused the pair of being "careless and reckless as to endanger the life and property of another," charging them with taking off their seatbelts and unnecessarily leaving their crafts.
Lead pilot Aikins had applied for an FAA permit to perform the stunt in February. Two days before the stunt was set to be performed, however, the agency denied Aikins' petition.
"I made the personal decision to move forward with plane swap," Aikins wrote on Instagram on April 29. "I regret not sharing this information with my team and those who supported me."
May 13 (UPI) -- A man dressed to impersonate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, disrupted one of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's campaign events Friday, in front of multiple news outlets.
Video of the event, for Liberal MP Gladys Liu at a manufacturing business in Melbourne, shows the man in a black pinstripe suit with slicked back hair and sunglasses, in similar style to the North Korean leader.
The man was apparently able to bypass some of the event's security checkpoints before loudly declaring that Liu was supporting the Chinese Communist Party "and now she's going to support the North Korean regime."
He was confronted by Morrison's staff and eventually questioned by the police after being escorted out of the building.
The man referred to himself as "the Supreme Leader."
"Excuse me, mate, you are going to have to leave, this is the most offensive thing I've ever seen on a campaign ... this is a private business," Morrison's media adviser, Nick Creevey, told him, according to the Brisbane Times.
"Excuse me, you don't tell the Supreme Leader what to do," he replied to a member of the Prime Minister's staff.
Senate candidate Drew Pavlou later took credit for the stunt on Twitter, thanking the impersonator for his work.
"This is actually one of the best things we've ever managed," he wrote.
"Love you Howard you beautiful genius."
May 12 (UPI) -- A 75-year-old from Quebec has become the oldest man on record to successfully perform a headstand, Guinness World Records confirmed.
Tanio Helou, who goes by Tony, achieved the world record on October 16, 2021 at the age of 75 years and 33 days, according to Guinness Wednesday, which has been measuring and compiling world records since 1955.
Helou lives in the small municipality of Deux Montagnes, around 25 miles north of Montreal, where he would often walk on his hands in his younger years, after immigrating from Lebanon at age 30.
He began a concerted effort to start training and live a healthier lifestyle at 55, and once he mastered the skill of holding the inverted posture, started performing all over town.
While he doesn't necessarily seek out attention, he doesn't back away from it either.
"I'm not shy about performing headstands," Helou told Guinness in an interview.
"My friends think I am very strong, and my family worries I may hurt myself but that hasn't happened."
He says the biggest challenge the day of the record-setting performance, was making the adjustment and executing on concrete, after rain caused a last-minute switch away from soggy grass.
Once news of the world record broke, it spread quickly through the population of 17,000.
"I told two of my neighbors and by the end of the day, the whole neighborhood knew about it," Helou jokes.
At 75 now, his daily routine involves waking up early for a 20-minute run, followed by a post-coffee headstand and 20 pushups.
Those close to him can't remember a time when he wasn't performing the feat.
His daughter Rola Helou recalled her father giving her a bicycle for her 15th birthday, which was a surprise in more than one way.
"We were at a park having a picnic and my dad rode up to us on my new bike, except he was doing a headstand on the bike as it was rolling," she remembers.
It was at that moment, given his age, Rola realized how unique his ability was, encouraging him to get in touch with Guinness.
"When he retired 10 years ago, he did not know what to do with himself because he had always worked so hard," said Rola.
Now, even though Helou performs the daily routine for health benefits, he's also basking in the attention.
"My dad admittedly also likes the attention he gets as an older person doing a headstand. People often react with awe," says Rola.