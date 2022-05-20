SCHUPBACH, Germany (AP) — Stephanie Kirchner’s journey to work has got longer but, she says, cheaper: she has left her SUV at home and switched to real horse power.
Stud farm owner and horse trainer Kirchner, 33, says she decided “it can’t go on like this” after fuel prices jumped following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “Since I also suspected hay harvesting and everything else will become much, much more expensive, we said, ‘we have to save a little money,’” she says.
So she has switched to traveling the roughly 6 kilometers (3 1/2 miles) from her home in western Germany by horse-drawn carriage. That turns a one-way trip from 10-15 minutes to as much as an hour.
But Kirchner calculates that, given how much fuel her Toyota SUV consumes, she saves about 250 euros ($264) per month if she can use horse power every day.
Her carriage, drawn by two horses, is popular with children and some others. But “of course humanity is hectic and then some people are annoyed if they can’t get past me fast enough,” Kircher says.
She acknowledges that her answer to rising fuel prices isn’t for everyone.
“I can’t put a horse in a parking garage,” she says. “I think a lot more horse riders would do it if opportunities were created for the horses.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 20 (UPI) -- A British library said a book checked out more than 60 years ago was finally returned to the facility after being found at another library in Croatia.
Vedran Levi, an employee of Dubrovnik Libraries, found a copy of The Loving Couple by Virginia Rowans in a bag of apparent donations left at the Croatian library.
He discovered the book had been checked out from the Gainsborough Community Library in Ipswich, England, in 1952. Levi mailed the book back to its original home with a note explaining the discovery.
"It was such a surprise receiving a book back after all this time and from so far away, a really lovely gesture from our colleagues in Croatia," Kim Risby, library and information advisor at Gainsborough Community Library, told the Ipswitch Star. "I was Googling away to make sure there wasn't another Gainsborough branch in a different Borough of Ipswich anywhere!
Risby said the book's return highlights the way libraries unite people around the world.
"I've always felt, and I'm sure the rest of Suffolk Libraries agree, that it takes passion to work in libraries, and it's nice to know that that is a feeling shared by other librarians in other parts of the world," she said. "We'd also like to ask our customers to return their books a little bit before 60 years have passed."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 20 (UPI) -- A pair of extremely distressed sneakers offered by luxury brand Balenciaga are drawing attention online for their "full destroyed" look and their hefty price tag: $1,850.
The "Paris High Top Sneaker Full Destroyed" is being offered at Balenciaga's website in either white or black with a price tag of $1,850 per pair.
The shoes are designed to appear shredded and dirty, with "Balenciaga" printed on the side in the style of having been handwritten with a pen.
"It is finished with distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look," the website states.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A more than 3,000-year-old gold signet ring that was stolen from an Aegean island in World War II, crossed the Atlantic, was bought by a Nobel Prize-winning Hungarian scientist and ended up in a Swedish museum has found its way back to Greece.
It was the latest in a series of coups by Greek authorities seeking the return of works plundered from the antiquities-rich country — even though an initial effort by the Swedish museum to return the ring apparently fell between the cracks of 1970s bureaucracy.
The Greek culture ministry said Friday that the gold Mycenaean-era work from Rhodes, decorated with two facing sphinxes, was willingly returned by Swedish officials who provided full assistance with documenting the artifact and its provenance.
Greek experts confirmed the identification, and the piece was handed over in Stockholm by Vidar Helgesen, executive director of the Nobel Foundation, to which the ring had been bequeathed by the Hungarian biophysicist.
The foundation, which presents annual awards for outstanding achievement in several fields, had given it to the Museum of Mediterranean and Near Eastern Antiquities in Stockholm.
Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni thanked the Nobel Foundation and Swedish authorities for the repatriation, saying it "shows their respect for modern Greece and our constant efforts to fight the illegal trafficking of cultural goods."
The ring, which would have been a status symbol for a local nobleman in the 3rd millennium B.C., was discovered in 1927 by Italian archaeologists in a Mycenaean grave near the ancient city of Ialysos on Rhodes. The southeastern Aegean island belonged to Italy until it was incorporated in Greece after WWII.
The Ministry of Culture and Sports said the ring was stolen from a museum on Rhodes during the war — with hundreds of other pieces of jewelry and coins that remain missing — and surfaced in the United States.
It was bought to the U.S. during the 1950s or 1960s by Georg von Békésy, a biophysicist and art collector whose collection was donated to the Nobel Foundation after his 1972 death and from there distributed to several museums.
The Nobel Foundation's Helgesen said there was no doubt where the ring belonged.
"To us, it was obvious that the ring should be returned," he said. "This artifact is of very great cultural-historical value for Greece."
The Stockholm museum had initially identified the ring from Ialysos in 1975 and contacted Greek authorities, the ministry said.
"But it remained in Stockholm for reasons that are not clear from existing archives," Friday's statement said. The artwork will now be displayed in a museum on Rhodes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 20 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were summoned to a warehouse office in Australia when a mother kangaroo with a joey in her pouch somehow found her way into the building.
Andrew Hargreaves said he went into the back of his office in the Richmond area of Adelaide to find a customer's order and was shocked to come face to face with a kangaroo.
"I gave it some water, some bread. It was actually coming up to me, so it was quite friendly, quite calm. And then it started coming into the showroom, just walking around customers," Hargreaves told 9News.
Animal group Fauna Rescue was summoned to the business to escort the kangaroo outside. Rescuers said the kangaroo resisted and kicked at them before being safely ushered into a carrier.
The rescuers then discovered the kangaroo was a mother with a joey in her pouch.
"Kangaroos get quite defensive when cornered in that situation," Simon Adamcyzk of Fauna Rescue said.
Hargreaves said he was unable to determine how the kangaroo got into the building.
The kangaroo was released outside the city.
Firefighters in Queensland had an unusual kangaroo rescue of their own recently when they were summoned to a Mount Isa home on a report of a kangaroo on the roof.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the roo ended up rescuing itself by jumping into some nearby shrubs, but they were left with the mystery of how the animal got into the rooftop.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROME (AP) - Doctors have prescribed a wheelchair, cane and physical therapy to help heal Pope Francis' bad knee. He has other ideas.
According to a viral video of the pope at the end of a recent audience, Francis quipped that what he really needs for the pain is a shot of tequila.
Francis was riding in the popemobile in St. Peter's Square when he stopped near a group of Mexican seminarians from the Legion of Christ who asked him in his native Spanish how his knee was doing. After he replied that it was "capricious," they told Francis that they admired his ability to smile despite the pain, and that he was an example for future priests like themselves.
"Do you know what I need for my knee?" Francis asked them from the popemobile. "Some tequila." The seminarians laughed and promised to deliver a bottle to the Santa Marta hotel where Francis lives.
The 85-year-old Argentine pope has been suffering from strained ligaments in his right knee for months, and on doctors' orders, recently has been using a wheelchair and a cane to get around so he can let it heal.
The limits on his mobility have spurred a predictable round of media speculation about his health and a future conclave, but a close collaborator recently said the pope is "better than ever" and is undergoing two hours of physiotherapy a day.
"He's in very good health and the same lucid reflection as always," La Plata, Argentina Bishop Victor Manuel Fernandez tweeted May 14 after seeing the pope. "(There's) a problem in one of his knees, but every day he has more than two hours of rehabilitation, which is producing results. For everything else, he's better than ever."
Francis recently pulled out of a planned two-day trip to Lebanon next month, citing the knee problem, but the Vatican has confirmed he will travel to Congo and South Sudan, as well as Canada, in July.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested after crashing into multiple vehicles and throwing a fake snake at deputies in an attempt to flee a traffic stop in Martin County Wednesday afternoon, deputies said.
Dawn LaShawn Laprade, 54, faces multiple charges, with additional charges possible, including four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and fleeing and eluding.
According to investigators, the chase began when the suspect intentionally hit one of the Martin County Sheriff's Office vehicles as she tried to evade a traffic stop.
She fled deputies, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph, hitting another patrol car and a civilian truck, injuring the three people inside, before ending up on Warfield Boulevard, a Facebook post from the sheriff's office reads.
"While driving, she motioned to the deputies that she had a gun, and drove erratically trying to cause them to crash," the sheriff's office said in the post.
When deputies approached the suspect, she threw a fake snake at them, the post continues.
Four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the traffic crashes, deputies said.
According to the sheriff's office, the deputies hit by the woman were not injured.
Laprade was booked into jail and is being held on a $90,000 bond.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Guardian) A coffee bar in Florence has been fined €1,000 (£846) after a customer got steamed up over the price of a humble cup of espresso.
The customer called police after being charged €2 (£1.70) for his coffee – a decaffeinated one, at that – at Ditta Artigianale in the centre of the Tuscan city.
The man complained that the price was not displayed on a menu behind the counter. It was this error that landed the bar, which is celebrated for its coffee-making and has won winning several competitions, in trouble.
Francesco Sanapo, the owner of Ditta Artigianale, vented about the fine on social media and defended his coffee, which he said comes from a small plantation in Mexico and "is prepared with great care by my baristas". He argued that the price of the coffee was displayed on a digital menu.
"They fined me because somebody got offended for paying €2 for a decaffeinated coffee, which involves a water extraction process. Can you believe it?" Sanapo said in a video while holding up a letter from the police. "Even today, someone can get so annoyed that they mobilise the police, who find us to be in the wrong due to an outdated law. This law must be changed because otherwise 99.9% of bars and restaurants would easily fall foul of it."
In Italy, the average cost of an espresso is €1, although more than 70% of bars increased prices earlier in the year due to supply chain issues and poor harvests. Consumer groups warned that the price of an espresso could rise to an average €1.50 this year.
Sanapo said that Ditta Artigianale – described on Facebook as the "first Italian coffee bar dedicated to quality coffee" – was somewhat "revolutionary" when it charged €1.50 for an espresso when the bar first opened in 2013. "There was negative and positive reaction, but until now I had never been fined," he said. "Nobody should be scandalised about paying €2 for an espresso any more," he added, citing the rise in cost of raw materials.
The Florence branch of Confartigianato, an association for small businesses, defended the bar. "This is something that deeply embitters me," its president, Alessandro Vittorio Sorani, said. "A great deal of work goes into producing a quality product. Quality pays off and benefits everyone."
Some of the bar's customers leaped to its defence too. "If this customer went to London he'd get the FBI involved," one wrote on Facebook.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Tampa Bay Times) A man from the Pinellas beaches fabricated a fake pardon from former President Donald Trump as authorities investigated him in connection with a number of fraud cases, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Tampa reported this week.
Alexander Leszczynski, 22, of North Redington Beach, is facing charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering. He was being held without bail at the Pinellas County Jail on Wednesday and could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of all the charges.
Leszczynski is accused of using fictitious charitable entities — including one called Love & Bliss Inc. — to take part in a number of schemes. One fraud included applying for and receiving two Payroll Protection Plan loans totaling about $196,000. He also was involved in a check kiting scheme and tried to deposit $2.7 million in worthless checks into the Love & Bliss business account, the government said.
After the launch of an investigation, the government seized $337,000 from one of Leszczynski's accounts.
"When he discovered that the money had been frozen, he attempted to have it released by producing a fabricated pardon purportedly signed by former President Donald Trump," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.
The government said Leszczynski was involved in another scheme in which he tried to deed himself more than 10 properties around the country that were valued at more than $300 million. When the real owners of the properties and their lawyers tried to correct the fraudulent deeds, Leszczynski "responded by sending harassing and threatening letters, emails, and faxes," the news release states.
A 2021 story in the Daily Beast reported that Leszczynski's Love & Bliss Inc. portrayed itself to be a Christian nonprofit that was trying to seize control of two properties that had belonged to Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The properties were Epstein's since-demolished mansion in Palm Beach and a ranch in New Mexico, according to the Daily Beast report.
The case was investigated by the FBI, the Largo Police Department, the Indian Shores Police Department and the Palm Beach Police Department.