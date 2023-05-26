AVON, Conn. (AP) — A hungry black bear barged into the garage of a Connecticut bakery, scared several employees and helped itself to 60 cupcakes before ambling away.
Workers at Taste by Spellbound in the town of Avon were loading cakes into a van for delivery on Wednesday when the bear showed up. There are between 1,000 and 1,200 black bears living in Connecticut, the state environmental agency says, with sightings last year in 158 of the state's 169 towns and cities.
Bakery owner Miriam Stephens wrote in an Instagram post that she heard employee Maureen Williams "screaming bloody murder" and yelling that there was a bear in the garage.
Williams told TV station WTNH that she shouted to scare the bear off but it retreated and came back three times.
Williams said the bear charged at her so she backed out of the garage and ran.
Surveillance video obtained by WTNH shows bakery workers walking around the side of the business to try to scare the bear, but then running away after it scares them.
The video shows the bear dragging a container of cupcakes from the garage into the parking lot. Stephens said the bear ate 60 cupcakes.
A baker finally got the bear to leave by honking a car horn, Williams said.
The four-footed thief was gone by the time police and officers from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection arrived.
No one was injured in the encounter — one in a series of troubling interactions between black bears and humans in Connecticut.
A 74-year-old woman suffered bites to her arms and legs last month when she was attacked by a bear while walking her dog in a Hartford suburb, the first such attack this year. There were two attacks last year, including one in October where a 10-year-old boy was mauled in a backyard.
"The frequency and severity of bear-human interactions is increasing," DEEP spokesperson Paul Copleman said Friday.
Statistics compiled by the department show that there were a record 67 reports of bears entering Connecticut homes in 2022. The previous record was 45 in 2020.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland high school was listed on Zillow for $42,069 in what school officials described as a senior prank.
The listing, which briefly appeared on Zillow before being removed hours later, described the 12,458-square-foot Meade High School as a "half-working jail."
"All 15 bathrooms come with sewage issues," the listing stated. "There is a nice spacious kitchen and dining room, with a private basketball court!"
The listing said the property comes with "complementary trash scented air freshener and water issues!"
Bob Mosier, a spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, called the listing "incredibly creative advertising."
"But we are frankly stunned the listing so vastly under-estimated the value of a prime piece of real estate like this, especially one with such amazing amenities," Mosier told the Baltimore Banner. "I can't imagine that there isn't going to be a rush of bidders to snap this one up."
Mosier said school officials believe the listing was a prank by seniors. He said administrators are taking it in good humor.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Driver Services issued a public service announcement about the newly-launched digital driver's license and IDs, asking Georgia residents to please wear clothes when taking their photos.DDS says the digital driver's license isn't a replacement for your physical copy, but it will allow you to do things like get through TSA. Currently, it's only available to add to Apple Wallet.
The new Georgia digital driver's licenses and IDs require a photo. And if you're setting up the ID through your phone, it stands to reason that you would need to take your new ID photo yourself. DDS is reminding you that you should probably wear clothes in that photo.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 26 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man said he won a $1 million lottery jackpot thanks to what initially seemed like an unlucky event -- he ran out of gas."I told the dealership I'm waiting for a big check to come in and then I hit that," he said.
Michael Schlemmer of Corbin told Kentucky Lottery officials he just barely made it to the Convenient Food Mart in Corbin.
"I ran out of gas, and I coasted in there," Schlemmer said. "I had $40 bucks on me and bought $20 worth of gas and bought a ticket."
Schlemmer selected a $20 $1,000,000 Luck scratch-off ticket.
"I scratched it off and I looked at it and went back in the store. I showed the girls that sold it to me, and they about had a fit. The owners of the store were there, and they both started grinning," the player recalled.
The ticket was a $1 million top prize winner.
Schlemmer said he will use some of his winnings to buy a new vehicle and the rest will go into savings.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DELFT, Netherlands (AP) — For those seeking to live in the most sustainable way, there now is an afterlife too.
A Dutch intrepid inventor is now "growing" coffins by putting mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms, together with hemp fiber in a special mold that, in a week, turns into what could basically be compared to the looks of an unpainted Egyptian sarcophagus.
And while traditional wooden coffins come from trees that can take decades to grow and years to break down in the soil, the mushroom versions biodegrades and delivers the remains to nature in barely a month and a half.
In our 21st century, when the individual spirit can increasingly thrive way beyond the strictures of yore, death and funerals are all so often still hemmed in by tradition that may fall far short of the vision of the deceased or their loved ones.
"We all have different cultures and different ways of wanting to be buried in the world. But I do think there's a lot of us, a huge percentage of us, that would like it differently. And it's been very old school the same way for 50 or 100 years," said Shawn Harris, a U.S. investor in the Loop Biotech company that produces the coffins.
With climate consciousness and a special care of nature a focal point in ever more lives, Loop Biotech says it has the answer for those wanting to live the full circle of life — and then some — as close to what they always believed in.
Bob Hendrikx, the 29-year-old founder bedecked in a "I am compost" T-shirt at a recent presentation, said that he had researched nature a great deal "especially mushrooms. And I learned that they are the biggest recyclers on the planet. So I thought, hey, why can we not be part of the cycle of life? And then decided to grow a mushroom-based coffin." Moss can be draped within the coffins for the burial ceremonies.
And for those preferring cremation, there is also an urn they grow which can be buried with a sapling sticking out. So when the urn is broken down, the ashes can help give life to the tree.
"Instead of: 'we die, we end up in the soil and that's it,' Now there is a new story : we can enrich life after death and you can continue to thrive as a new plant or tree," Hendrikx said in an interview. "It brings a new narrative in which we can be part of something bigger than ourselves."
The coffins cost 995 euros (more than $1,000) each, and the price for an urn is 196.80 euros ($212).
To put nature at the heart of such funerals, Loop Biotech is partnering with Natuurbegraven Nederland — Nature Burials Netherlands — which uses six special habitats were remains can be embedded in protected parks.
Currently, Loop Biotech has a capacity to "grow" 500 coffins or urns a month, and are shipping across Europe. Hendrikx said they have caught on in the Nordics.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 26 (UPI) -- An opossum that hitched a ride to Alaska in a shipping container has been caught after nearly two months and will have a new permanent home at the Alaska Zoo, officials said.
The Homer Police Department said in a Facebook post that an officer "observed a wanted fugitive and somewhat local celebrity on the lam near Lakeside Drive and Smokey Bay."
The officer "attempted to apprehend the suspect, who then let out a little hiss and growl and bit our officer in the hand," the post said.
The "suspect," an opossum on the loose in the area since late March, was taken into custody without further incident.
The opossum, dubbed "Grubby" by city officials after first being seen on Grubstake Avenue in Homer, was turned over to the Homer Fish and Game office.
Fish and Game officials said opossums are not native to the state and raised concerns about the effect the animal could have on the local ecosystem. They had earlier announced Grubby would be euthanized, but said after the capture that the animal will now live out the rest of her life at the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 26 (UPI) -- The graduation ceremony at New Jersey's Seton Hall University featured a diploma being presented to one very special graduate: a student's service dog.
"It begs the question what is this trying to assess/consolidate?", someone fumed. "Because it's certainly not to deepen an understanding of square numbers."
A video tweeted by the university shows Grace Mariani and her service dog, Justin, being presented with diplomas by Seton Hall's Joseph E. Nyre.
Mariani received a bachelor's of science in education degree, while Justin was presented with an honorary diploma for attending all of his owner's classes.
Mariani said she plans to teach elementary and special education, and Justin will remain by her side in her career.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
If you weren't a fan of maths in school and don't want to be left scratching your head, look away now. But for those people who want to try and solve a maths problem for 10 year olds to see whether you're smart enough, read on.
SATs exams, or equivalent, may feel like so long ago for many people, but how much information from your school days can you actually remember?
Maths is something that we often use in our daily lives, but there are parts of it that you'll probably have forgotten. For example, do you remember what a square number is?
Pharmacist warns common hay fever habit could cause more serious eye problems
Kit Yates, a maths biologist and author, took to Twitter to ask people how they'd answer a SATs question, which are exams that are sat by children in the UK at ages 10 and 11, depending on when their birthday is.
He wrote: "Imagine you've just learned what a square number is. How would you answer this? (From this years Year 6 SATS)"
The question asked pupils to "write the missing square number to make this addition correct."
Some people cited that the question had a "serious error" in it though, which Kit explained, saying the question could potentially be confusing and misleading, especially for kids.
Kit wrote: "For context, my view is that the number that should go into the blank space to complete the equation is three. This, however, is not a square number.
"I think the wording of the question would very easily confuse some children and potentially lead to them pondering how to answer."
Adults were baffled in the comments, saying how kids could be tripped up by the question.
One wrote: "Heck. I went straight for the calculation and got three. It was only afterward that I noticed I was being asked for the *square* number. Nine? But that couldn't fill in the blank, as the square sign is already there. I don't know what I'd put. Either way, I'd have to explain it."
Another said: "I'd consider that pretty a serious error. Who is in charge of checking SATs exams for correctness?"
A parent said that their child didn't think it was difficult though, claiming: "My year 6 remembered the question and answered it correctly again to me. I explained that some people felt it was a little hard but he said that it wasn't very hard at all provided you had paid attention in square number lessons."