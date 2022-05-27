A lamb was captured, after wandering loose for nearly a week in a South Carolina community, when members of the public lured it onto a tennis court.
Kelly Housaman said she spotted the lamb feasting on a resident's lawn near the Hampton Hall Club in Bluffton on Monday.
"Another couple who had also spotted it drove up on their golf cart and showed me a video of the sheep swimming in the lagoon with two gators coming after it," Housaman told WSAV-TV.
Housaman and the couple followed the sheep through multiple back yards, until it returned to the lagoon.
"About 2 feet away from me is another giant gator," Housaman said. "All I can think is, 'Please don't make me gator bait while chasing this sheep.'"
Housaman said the lamb fled into a wooded area after about an hour and she and the couple lost track of it.
Paul Tollefson, Hampton Hall's tennis director, said he spotted the lamb when he arrived for work the following morning. He said the young sheep appeared fascinated with a woman who was walking her two golden retrievers.
"Not sure if it was trying to play or what. The old lady was scared to death that her dogs were going to attack it. I tried to use my best sheep whispering, to no avail," he said.
Tollefson had the woman walk onto the tennis court with her dogs in the hopes the lamb would follow. The sheep dashed onto the court and Tollefson closed the gates, trapping it.
"This is a first for my job.... Ye ole sheep on the court," Tollefson wrote in a Facebook post with video of the lamb wandering the tennis court. "If anyone can come catch it, I got him fenced in.
The post came to the attention of Housaman, who arrived at the court with Beaufort County Animal Services personnel.
Housaman was able to get hold of the lamb with help from a security guard and Animal Services Director Tallulah Trice.
"The sheep made a last-ditch leap and I caught the rope on my hand and grabbed him," Housaman said.
The lamb was loaded into a carrier and turned over to animal services custody.
Trice said the lamb has been on the loose for about six days. She said no owner has come forward to claim it.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A group of 1,369 people in vampire costumes gathered at a 13th century abbey in England to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker's Dracula and break a Guinness World Record.
English Heritage, which manages more than 400 cultural sites in the country, said its Thursday record attempt at Whitby Abbey was officially declared a new Guinness World Record for largest gathering of people dressed as vampires.
The group had aimed for 1,897 vampires in honor of the May 26, 1897, publication date of the classic novel, but the 1,369 people who gathered Thursday were enough to break the Guinness record of 1,039 people, set in Virginia in 2011.
The record attempt, which also coincided with World Dracula Day, was held at Whitby Abbey, where the Gothic architecture served as inspiration for Stoker's story.
Each participant in the record attempt was required to wear black pants, skirts or dresses with black shoes, waistcoats and shirts. They were also required to wear a black cape or collared overcoat and a set of artificial fangs.
"We'd like to say a BIG thank you to everyone who has supported us and joined us at Whitby Abbey to help make this happen -- you all looked fang-tastic," English Heritage said in a Facebook post.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Betty Ashley made headlines as a lively senior who walked the Gasparilla 5K during her 90s and served as Grand Marshal this year at the age of 100.
She now is facing a different challenge involving a federal government payment she had received every month for more than 20 years.
"It just stopped and it hasn't started again," Ashley said.
The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) is an agency that disperses the payments from the annuity of Ashley's late husband who served as a U.S. Postmaster.
When Ashley and her daughter Thelma Metzger looked into the six months of missing payments, Ashley was asked to prove she is still alive.
"Someone [from OPM] said, 'My goodness. She's 100 years old. Why would we think she is still alive?'" Metzger said.
Ashley sent a notarized form to OBM and a picture of her with a current newspaper. It has not been enough to unlock the payments.
"I am [alive,] " Ashley said with a smile. "I'm going to celebrate 101 in June."
OPM has not responded to requests for comment.
Metzger shared a May email from OPM that stated, "Upon approval, she should receive all missing payments on Friday, May 13, 2022." But Friday the 13th was unlucky for Ashley who is still waiting, with a quarterly federal tax bill due in a couple of weeks.
"Those payments helped me pay that tax over the years. The payment went up this time," Ashley said. "It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet."
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Taiwanese parliamentarians have debated changing legal limits on name changes, after some of the hundreds of people who legally altered their name to "Salmon" in return for free sushi reportedly became stuck with it.
In March 2021 restaurant chain Sushiro ran a promotion offering free all-you-can-eat sushi for a whole table to anyone with the Chinese characters for salmon, "gui yu", in their name. In what was later dubbed "Salmon chaos", 331 people took part, paying a nominal administration fee to legally call themselves names including "Salmon Dream" and "Dancing Salmon".
At the time the government was critical of the promotion, asking people to be "rational" and complaining that the stunt created pointless extra work for Taiwan's paperwork-heavy bureaucracy.
Some participants built social media followings off the international media attention, while others ran small businesses taking friends to the restaurant for a fee. Once the two-day promotion ended, most returned to their normal names, but more than one year on some have hit a roadblock – the government only allows people to change their names three times.
On Thursday legislators in Taiwan's national parliament debated proposed amendments to the names ordinance, with members from both the government and opposition parties calling for changes to help those stuck as Salmons, or to prevent another "salmon chaos".
"After the salmon chaos incident some people had already changed their name three times and now have no way to change them back," said New Power Party legislator, Chiu Hsien-chih, suggesting other measures including fee changes and cooling-off periods.
Other legislators, from both the governing Democratic Progress Party (DPP) and main opposition Kuomintang, called for it to be made more difficult.
"Our trust in civic rationality is too low," said legislator Kuan Bi-ling, opposing an increase to restrictions as an intrusion into people's daily lives.
On Taiwanese social media residents were scathing of the debate, saying adults should be more responsible, and that this was a waste of the legislature's time.
"How can we amend the law for those who sell their personality for the sake of benefits?" said one commenter. "Be responsible for your own life, Salmons!" said another.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
From lemons to ham, salt is a handy food preservative. But researchers studying some really old salt crystals found them preserving something else — evidence of life.
"There are little cubes of the original liquid from which that salt grew. And the surprise for us is that we also saw shapes that are consistent with what we would expect from microorganisms," said Kathy Benison, a geologist at West Virginia University. "And they could be still surviving within that 830-million-year-old preserved microhabitat."
The salt crystals (aka halite) that Benison and her team studied were originally found in central Australia. Benison was part of the team that published these findings in the journal Geology.
Although the idea that these microorganisms could still be alive is mind-boggling, Benison said science backed it up.
"We know by studying life in modern extreme environments that there are organisms that are able to undergo, like, a survival mode, almost like a hibernation. They're still alive, but they slow down all of their biological activities," she said.
Benison suspects that if there are in fact microorganisms in the crystal, they could be alive in a dormant state. The halite would need to be opened in order to confirm that this is in fact organic matter, and that it is still alive.
While cracking into that crystal might seem a bold choice — we're currently battling a global pandemic caused by microscopic viruses, after all — Benison plans to do just that. But she said there was no need to worry.
"It does sound like a really bad B-movie, but there is a lot of detailed work that's been going on for years to try to figure out how to do that in the safest possible way," she said.
Bonnie Baxter, a biologist at Westminster College in Salt Lake City, was not involved in the study, but still offered some comforting words.
"An environmental organism that has never seen a human is not going to have the mechanism to get inside of us and cause disease," she said. "So I personally, from a science perspective, have no fear of that."
Baxter said these findings weren't just a major step in studying the origins of life on Earth, but also opened the door to finding life on other planets.
"And when we're thinking about Mars, we're talking about billions of years, probably, since microbial life could have been flourishing in the waters on that planet. And so we really need longer experiments in rocks that have been around longer on our planet in order to understand what could happen on Mars," Baxter said.
And maybe, just maybe, they could move us another step closer to finding evidence of aliens.
The radio version of this piece was reported by Sacha Pfeiffer and Alisa Chang. It was produced by Michael Levitt and edited by Sarah Handel, and adapted for the web by Manuela Lopez Restrepo.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Stephen Hawking famously said sending messages from Earth into deep space could get human civilization destroyed: “If aliens ever visit us, I think the outcome would be much as when Christopher Columbus first landed in America, which didn’t turn out very well for the Native Americans.”
Hawking’s words have often been used to discourage the practice of METI, which is Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence. But how many “malicious” alien civilizations are there? And what are the chances any message we sent into our own galaxy would be received by an evil alien civilization? There is precious little research on this topic, and very few scientists have even posited a guess.
A new thought experiment attempts to at least venture a guess in hopes that other scientists will begin to take METI more seriously, and will try to determine how dangerous it actually is to try to contact alien civilizations.
According to this paper, which the author admits has “some limitations,” there are roughly four “malicious extraterrestrial civilizations” in the Milky Way, and we could likely send out 18,000 interstellar messages to different exoplanets in our galaxy and the probability of ensuring our own destruction would still be about the same as Earth being hit by a “global catastrophe asteroid.”
The paper—which hasn't been peer-reviewed—is called “Estimating the Prevalence of Malicious Extraterrestrial Civilizations" and was written by Alberto Caballero, a PhD student in conflict resolution at the University of Vigo in Spain and the author of a separate study published in Cambridge University’s peer-reviewed International Journal of Astrobiology earlier this month that attempted to analyze where the famous WOW! Signal originated.
Caballero says he had to make some assumptions that make it very difficult to know if his calculations are correct. To do the study, he researched how many external “invasions” there have been on Earth over the last 50 years, meaning countries that invade other countries. He then took that data and applied it to the number of known and estimated exoplanets, and potentially habitable exoplanets, based on Italian SETI scientist Claudio Maccone's estimate that there could be as many as 15,785 civilizations in the Milky Way. (The basic idea—extending Earthbound ideas of conflict into outer space—will be familiar to fans of sci-fi fare such as The Expanse.)
Caballero concludes that the probability of a hostile alien race invading Earth is low—very low. "The probability of extraterrestrial invasion by a civilization whose planet we message is, therefore, around two orders of magnitude lower than the probability of a planet-killer asteroid collision," which is already a one-in-100-million-years event, he writes in the paper.
He also said that there is likely fewer than one malicious extraterrestrial civilization in the Milky Way that has also mastered interstellar travel, which would make them a so-called “Type 1” civilization.
“0.22 Type-1 civilizations (capable of nearby interstellar travel), and 4.42 civilizations if all of them were like humanity (we aren't a Type 0 yet),” he said. “I don't mention the 4.42 civilizations in my paper because 1) we don't know whether all the civilizations in the galaxy are like us (below Type-0), and 2) a civilization like us would probably not pose a threat to another one since we don't have the technology to travel to their planet (we will reach that technology once we become a Type-1).”
Caballero told Motherboard in a phone call that, as society has become more advanced, there have been fewer invasions, suggesting to him that alien civilizations capable of destroying Earth would be less interested in actually doing so as they progress technologically.
“I did the paper based only on life as we know it. We don’t know the mind of extraterrestrials. An extraterrestrial civilization may have a brain with a different chemical composition and they might not have our empathy or they might have more psychopathological behaviors,” he said. “I found this way to do [the study], which has limitations, because we don’t know the mind of what aliens would be like.”
“I think unfortunately it’s still quite a secret topic, no one seems to be willing to talk about it,” he added. “There’s this fear of being afraid to send messages out there, but there’s very little research on whether it’s actually dangerous to do.”
Caballero understands that this isn’t necessarily the most sophisticated science, but said he hopes that by putting a number out there, he can start a conversation about whether it’s actually risky to send messages into space.
“The fact that the estimated probability of extraterrestrial invasion is two orders of magnitude lower than that of a planet-killer asteroid collision should open the door to the next step, which is having an international debate to determine the conditions under which the first serious interstellar radio or laser message will be sent to a nearby potentially habitable exoplanet,” he wrote.