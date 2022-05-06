BERLIN (AP) — Firefighters in the western German town of Bocholt received an unusual distress call Friday from a local high school after teachers were unable to open a safe containing the questions for a final-year exam that students were due to take.
Firefighters raced to the scene to find that the lock had jammed and set about sawing open the safe, the Bocholt fire department said.
“That way the students were able to sit their exam with about an hour’s delay,” it said.
While teachers cheered the firefighters for saving the day, the reaction from students was mixed.
“Some of them would probably have enjoyed a sunny day off instead,” said fire department spokesman Matthias Hanne.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill store is temporarily on display at a San Antonio museum after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since World War II.
The bust, which art collector Laura Young found at Goodwill in 2018, once belonged in the collection of King Ludwig I of Bavaria, according to the San Antonio Museum of Art, which is temporarily displaying the piece until it is returned to Germany next year.
The ancient Roman bust dates to the first century B.C. or first century A.D. and historians believe it may depict a son of Pompey the Great, who was defeated in civil war by Julius Caesar, the museum said. The sculpture was last seen in Aschaffenburg, Germany, and experts believe a soldier took the sculpture and brought it to the United States, the museum said.
A Sotheby's consultant identified the work and it was further authenticated, the museum said.
"We are very pleased that a piece of Bavarian history that we thought was lost has reappeared and will soon be able to return to its rightful location," said Bernd Schreiber, president of the Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens, and Lakes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 6 (UPI) -- A seagull left dangling from a utility wire due to some fishing line attached to its foot was rescued by firefighters who slid the bird along the cable like it was zip line.
The RSPCA said rescuers and firefighters responded to the Sunderland, England, utility wire to rescue a seagull that became trapped on a utility wire.
Rescuers said the bird had a fishing hook caught on one of its feet and the attached line snagged on the cable while it was flying over it.
Firefighters latched a throw line onto the bird and used it to slide the bird along the cable like a zip line until it was close enough to a pole to be reached by a rescuer.
Veterinarians removed the fishing hook and rescuers said the gull will soon be returned to the wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GENEVA (AP) — Swiss police say an investigation is underway after workers at a Nespresso warehouse in western Switzerland found 500 kilograms (over 1,100 pounds) of cocaine, with a street value of $50 million, as they unloaded coffee beans that had arrived by train.
Regional police in Fribourg said late Thursday they were alerted Monday by the company to the discovery at the facility in the town of Romont and immediately set up a "broad security perimeter" around it with a large deployment of officers. Customs and border control agents were called in.
Early indications were that the shipment turned up in five containers that had arrived by sea from Brazil before being transferred onto a train, authorities said.
"The cocaine seized has an 80% degree of purity and its market value is estimated at more than 50 million francs," the police said, adding that the stash appeared "destined for the European market."
On Friday, the European Union's law enforcement agency Europol and the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction reported that cocaine availability in Europe "is probably at an all-time high."
Switzerland is not an EU member but is part of the Schengen zone that allows for visa-free travel among many European countries.
The monitoring center said it estimates the EU cocaine retail market was worth at least 10.5 billion euros ($11.1 billion) in 2020, while cautioning that the figure was likely to underestimate the true size of the market.
It said the largest quantities of cocaine are seized in Belgian, Dutch and Spanish ports, but increasing amounts are turning up at ports elsewhere "suggesting that trafficking groups are extending their activities to ports where cocaine interdiction measures may be perceived as less intensive."
Swiss food and drinks giant Nestle, which owns Nespresso, sought to reassure customers that "all our products are safe to consume."
"We have strict quality controls in place for green coffee arriving at our warehouses right up to the finished product," the Vevey, Switzerland-based company said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press. "The substance in question did not come into contact with any of our products or production equipment used to make our products."
Nestle said it could not provide more details because of the ongoing police investigation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 6 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Australia used the loose change in his car to purchase a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him $10,000.
The man, from Helensvale, bought a $1 Lucky Clover ticket and won the game's top prize.
He told lottery officials at The Lott that he has only played scratch-off games a handful of times.
"I thought 'why not,' and grabbed a bunch of coins that were sitting in my car and before I knew it, I was holding a $10,000 ticket," he said.
"Having never really won anything before, I raced back to the newsagent to get it scanned again, just to make sure it was real," the man continued.
The man said he will use his winnings to fix his car and plans on celebrating with his friends and family in a couple of weeks.
Recently, an unidentified woman from Carrum Downs, Australia, won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket she originally threw away that her husband retrieved.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 6 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's detective made a "new canine friend" when he opened the door of his patrol vehicle and a loose dog jumped into the passenger seat.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that a detective was sitting in his car when he spotted a loose dog wandering in traffic.
The detective opened his door to call to the dog, and the canine jumped right into the passenger seat of his patrol vehicle.
The detective "drove his new canine friend to Animal Care and Control, where his microchip identified his owners," the post said.
The dog was reunited with his family, officials said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(tampafp.com) SARASOTA COUNTY, FL. – The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Thursday for an attempted boat theft after the Aviation and K-9 Units helped track him down in the Intercoastal Waterway.
Just after 1:00 a.m. on May 5, deputies responded to a report of an unknown man attempting to steal a boat docked in the 700 block of West Wentworth Street in Englewood. Before deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect jumped from the vessel and was seen by a witness swimming into the Intercoastal Waterway.
The agency's Aviation and K-9 Units also responded and conducted a search using infrared equipment. The suspect, later identified as Matthew DiPaolo, 35, was spotted attempting to conceal himself underwater.
The Aviation Unit guided K-9 and Patrol deputies to his location, and they took him into custody.
DiPaolo, of 13308 Englewood Road in Port Charlotte, is charged with Attempted Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Resisting Arrest with Violence.
He remains in custody today on $15,000 bond.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Discovery.com) The message will also come with an invitation to respond, should aliens ever discover it. The pictures aren't graphic, but rather illustrations of a naked man and woman with DNA descriptions.
To make the unclad humans more inviting, the man and woman are waving in the picture.
NASA revealed the image in a study that's part of "Beacon in the Galaxy," (BITG) the latest in a string of attempts to reach other intelligent life.
This isn't the first time naked depictions of humans have been sent to space. The Pioneer plaques sent to space on the 1972 Pioneer 10 and 1973 Pioneer 11 missions also featured illustrations of a stripped-down man and woman.
"The proposed message includes basic mathematical and physical concepts to establish a universal means of communication followed by information on the biochemical composition of life on Earth, the Solar System's time-stamped position in the Milky Way relative to known globular clusters, as well as digitized depictions of the Solar System, and Earth's surface," says the study, devised by Jonathan Jiang.
BITG's message is written in binary code, which the scientists believe is the closest thing to a universal language. Should the message be sent into space, it will be transmitted from the 500-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope in China and the SETI Institute's Allen Telescope Array in Northern California.
The Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) where the message to extraterrestrials could be beamed into space.
Perhaps most controversially, the message will include information about the location of the Earth. Some experts worry this will be seen as an invitation for a potentially-hostile alien species to damage our home planet.
"Logic suggests a species which has reached sufficient complexity to achieve communication through the cosmos would also very likely have attained high levels of cooperation amongst themselves and thus will know the importance of peace and collaboration," said the team.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 6 (UPI) -- A pair of goats named Jack and Jill were apprehended by police after they were spotted roaming the streets of Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.
The incident took place just before 4 a.m. EDT.
CBS Philly uploaded to Twitter video footage of police trying their best to corral the goats into their squad cars.
Jack and Jill were then returned to their home, which was located about three blocks away.
"That has to be the oddest thing I've ever seen," Rumilio Torres of Nicetown in Philadelphia said.
Recently, police in England had to round up a loose goat that was running through lanes on a busy highway.