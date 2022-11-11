Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A South African man living in Australia broke a Guinness World Record by taking an epic pub crawl to 78 different establishments in a 24-hour period.
Heinrich de Villiers received word from Guinness World Records that his Feb. 10-11 pub crawl across Melbourne with a support team consisting of brother Ruald de Villiers and friend Wessel Burger has been certified as the record for most pubs visited in 24 hours (individual).
De Villiers took the record from Englishman Nathan Crimp, who visited 67 pubs in the Brighton, England, area in a 24-hour period.
"It is important to note that, as per the Guinness World Record rules, we only had to consume 125 milliliters 4.2 ounces of any drink at each place we visited," de Villiers told Broadsheet.
-----------------------------------------
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- An Illinois man with multiple Guinness World Records to his name added another title when he donned 509 lanyards at once.
Woodstock resident Salacnib "Sonny" Molina, a surgical nurse with 20 years of experience, tackled the record for most lanyards worn at once in tribute to the healthcare system that employs him.
Molina donned 509 lanyards, successfully breaking the record.
The record attempt also raised money for nonprofit group Soles4Souls.
Molina's previous records include most ultra marathons completed in a month (male), farthest distance walking barefoot on Lego bricks and largest collection of salt and pepper sachets.
---------------------------------------
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A shoe-typing specialist from Spain earned a Guinness World Record when he tied the laces of three pairs of shoes in under 10 seconds.
Guinness World Records said Alvaro Martin Mendieta took on the record for fastest time to tie three pairs of shoelaces in a bow in Vaciamadrid.
Mendieta tied the laces of all six individual shoes with a total time of 9.99 seconds.
The success of the Nov. 6 record attempt was confirmed on Guinness World Records Day.
--------------------------------------
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A city in Mexico broke a Guinness World Record by unveiling a calavera catrina, a traditional Dia de los Muertos skeleton figure, measuring 74 feet and 4.87 inches tall.
Guinness World Records announced the city of Puerto Vallarta earned the record for the tallest calavera catrina when it unveiled the towering skeleton for Dia de los Muertos, Mexico's Day of the Dead.
The catrina was installed at the Faro del Malecon, a retired lighthouse that serves as one of the city's most popular landmarks.
Officials said it took over a year to design and build the catrina, a process spearheaded by local artist Alondra Muca.
The skeleton is composed of metal and fiberglass. The catrina was dressed in a blue garment made by a team of local seamstresses.
The city said the catrina will be disassembled soon and the dress fabric will be donated to local seamstresses and dressmakers.
---------------------------------
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Strong National Museum of Play in New York announced the 2022 inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame are Masters of the Universe, Lite-Brite and the top.
The Rochester museum announced the inductees were selected from a field of finalists that also included bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Nerf, pinata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O and Spirograph.
The museum said the spinning top has been a favorite children's toy since ancient times, with cultures in Asia, Europe, the Americas and Australia enjoying the spinning toy.
"The top is one of the oldest toys and an integral part of many cultures, where it developed independently as a plaything. With more than 5,000 years of history behind it, it's about time that the top spun its way into the National Toy Hall of Fame," Chief Curator Christopher Bensch said.
Masters of the Universe, Mattel's toy line centering around heroes He-Man and She-Ra, hit shelves in the 1980s and spun off into multiple animated TV series, comic books and a feature film.
"Part of the appeal of Masters of the Universe toys grew out of their being well-suited to the way kids play. The team at Mattel understood that kids spend lots of time in fantasy play and like the opportunity to project themselves into the role of the hero," Curator Michelle Parnett-Dwyer said. "Masters of the Universe characters had the strength, weapons, and power to defeat the villain -- and give kids confidence. He-Man, after-all, regularly asserted 'I have the power!'"
Lite-Brite, a creative toy that made its debut in 1966, allows children to create glowing images against a black background, with children being able to create both stenciled images and images of their own creation.
"Whatever their shape or size, Lite-Brite play sets have encouraged kids to color and draw with light, applying 20th-century technology to ancient mosaic techniques. In 1968 promotional materials, Hasbro declared Lite-Brite a 'magic light box,' and that magic continues more than 50 years later," Curator Nicolas Ricketts said.
--------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman said an impromptu stop at a 7-Eleven store led to her winning a $250,000 Powerball prize.
Nancy Reeve, of Herndon, told Virginia Lottery officials that she and her sister were driving past a 7-Eleven on Van Buren Street in Herndon when they spontaneously decided to stop and take a chance at the growing Powerball jackpot.
Reeve's ticket ended up winning her a $250,000 prize in the Oct. 15 drawing. She matched four winning numbers plus the Powerball, which would normally be a $50,000 prize, but her payout was increased to $250,000 when the 5x Power Play multiplier was drawn.
Reeve did not disclose whether she has any immediate plans for her winnings.
-----------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- An animal rescuer in England responded to an unusual situation when a homeowner found an eel flopping around on their doorstep.
The RSPCA said inspector Sarah Morris was called to a Plymouth, England, home where a resident discovered an eel on dry land by the back door.
"This was not your usual type of animal rescue call," Morris said in an RSPCA news release.
Morris said she initially thought the resident must have confused a slow worm for an eel, but after talking to them about their discovery she became convinced it was an actual eel.
"On arrival, I went to the back garden and found a pink child's paddling pool where the finder had kindly placed the eel until I arrived," she said. "In 24 years of being an inspector, I've never had a call about an eel out of water!'
Morris loaded the eel into a small fish tank and drove it to the nearest estuary for release.