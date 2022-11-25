Internet users are divided on whether or not a woman was disrespectful to her family for leaving a Thanksgiving celebration abruptly due to the presence of her sister's dog.
Reddit user One_Procedure8627 posted a note in the subreddit "Am I the A*****e" on Friday, Nov. 25, asking others for their opinions about her handling of the situation.
The woman — in a post titled "AITA for going home because of my [Notes:sister's] dog being at Thanksgiving" — explained that she does not like dogs in general, and that her 29-year-old sister "has a dog that she says her world revolves around."
The dog "sheds a lot," the original poster wrote, also noting that she'd previously found dog hair in dishes that her sister prepared.
"I don't eat food at/from my sister's house," she said in her post. "I've found dog hair in her cooking before, so I gently pass on her dishes. Privately I have told my mom that I don't like her dog around food and I won't eat my sister's dishes."
Thanksgiving dinner was to be held at her parents' house, the poster explained, saying that when she arrived, she found her sister helping to prepare the meal.
"Next thing I know the dog is trotting through the kitchen," the poster said. "This whole situation was too much, and I told them I wouldn't be eating this food," she wrote.
"You're approaching this as if your stance is common and therefore your family was being unreasonable."
"They ask why, I tell them why," the poster continued. "My sister says I'm blowing things out of proportion. Mentions lots of people eat food prepared [Notes:while] dogs are nearby. I tell her I'm not one of those people."
She left the house at that point, she said — although she did leave the pies she brought for the meal, she noted.
Others in the family did not receive her decision well, she wrote. "When dinner was supposed to happen, my phone was blowing up and I was told I should have just dealt with it by multiple family members. So AITA?"
On the AITA subreddit, Reddit users can reply to posts saying that the poster is "NTA" ("Not the A*****e), "YTA" ("You're the A*****e"), "NAH" ("No A*****e Here") or "ESH" ("Everyone Sucks Here"). Users can "upvote" responses they think are helpful and "downvote" ones that are not.
Replies to the original poster's question were all over the map.
The top upvoted response came from user genxerbear, who said that One_Procedure8627 was not in the wrong for leaving.
"NTA, sounds like your sister has a messy house and the dog is not properly groomed either," the user wrote. "I totally get it, and you shouldn't have to put up with the dog mess."
Another chimed in, empathizing with both the poster and the family, as this person's own dog is apparently constantly shedding despite proper grooming.
"For me, I will pick NAH since I can understand both sides. She is in the right to refuse to eat there," wrote IIBuffaloII.
"Your family relationships will do better if you own up to having an unusual and very strong phobia against eating around pets."
The second highest upvoted post, however, took a different approach to the situation.
"YTA but only for your failure to communicate," wrote Reddit user capmanor1755.
"Most people would refuse to eat food in a home where pets were licking off the dishes, but most people would not refuse to eat food in a home where a dog was present," said one Reddit commenter.
"You're approaching this as if your stance is common and therefore your family was being unreasonable," wrote capmanor1755.
"There are 69 million dog owners and 45 million cat owners in the U.S., most all of whom eat food prepared around pets," this person continued.
"Most people would refuse to eat food in a home where pets were licking off the dishes, but most people would not refuse to eat food in a home where a dog was present."
While One_Procedure8627 has a "right to have an atypical stance on eating around dogs," she should be proactive in making her stance known to others, continued Capmanor1755.
Reddit users were torn about whether or not the original poster, who left before Thanksgiving dinner was served, was rude to others or not.
"To avoid being an a******e, you need to explain the extent of your aversion and ask for their support," the person continued.
This commenter also suggested that One_Procedure8627 use terms like "phobia" to better characterize her displeasure around eating in the presence of dogs and other animals.
"Your family relationships will do better if you own up to having an unusual and very strong phobia against eating around pets," wrote capmanor1755.
"Ask your mom and sister if they are open to accommodating you rather than suggesting that they're unhygienic beasts, and you'll be more likely to preserve your family relationships."
Another top comment was more succinct in its view of the story.
"YTA," wrote Reddit user SoloPiName. "I am absolutely not a dog fan but unless they were wiping their utensils on his butt, I think you're being pretty dramatic."-----------------------------------------
A Colombian judge known for sharing racy photos on her Instagram page has been suspended for three months after appearing on a virtual Zoom meeting while half-naked and smoking a cigarette in bed.
In a 33-second clip circulating on social media, the 34-year-old judge, Vivian Polanía, can be seen lounging in bed, appearing half-awake while taking a drag from a cigarette. At one point in the hearing, a prosecutor tells Polanía that her camera is on, and she immediately turns it off as the hearing continues, local media reported.
The virtual court hearing centered around debates over whether a man charged in a 2021 car bombing should be granted bail.
One of the solicitors on the call reported Polanía's alleged impropriety to Colombia's National Commission of Judicial Ethics.
The commission said in a written ruling that Polanía's suspension will remain in effect until February 2023, Spanish-language outlet Infobae reported.
"It is a duty of this commission to avoid repeating the judge's contempt for the investiture of her position and the contempt she showed with her peers in the public prosecutor's office, the prosecution and the defense," the commission wrote.
"We find no justification for the judge to have presented herself in such deplorable conditions when she had the facilities of her own home and all the amenities necessary to prepare for a public hearing appropriately and with the respect such a hearing deserved."
Responding to the incident, Polanía told a local radio station she was laying in bed during the hearing because she was suffering from an anxiety attack, according to the Spanish-language outlet El Pais.
She further alleged that she'd been threatened with disciplinary proceedings in the past because of her online conduct.
"You never know when you're going to have an anxiety attack. I always wear my gown," she reportedly said, adding that she "had low blood pressure."
----------------------------------------BOSTON (AP) — A long-forgotten, and somewhat unsettling, statue of Mickey Mouse with giant lobster claws for hands has found its way back to Boston.
The 700-pound statue was last seen in the city nearly two decades ago at Quincy Market where it entertained tourists and shoppers — before slipping out of sight and into city lore after it was sold in 2005 at an auction organized by Disney.
In the interim, references to the 6-foot tall "Lobsta Mickey" appeared on Atlas Obscura, a website for oddball landmarks, and in a "Zippy the Pinhead" comic strip from 2019.
Still, the statue itself — one of 75 Mickey Mouse-inspired sculptures commissioned by Disney for the cartoon character's 75th anniversary — remained elusive.
That's until Deon Point, creative director for the Boston sneaker store Concepts, became fixated on tracking down the creation. Concepts collaborates with Nike on a line of lobster-themed sneakers.
Point told The Boston Globe that he spent five years following online threads before finally spotting a listing for the mouse/crustacean relic on eBay.
The statue had found its way to a New Jersey lawn, but was in need of some repairs. It was discolored, split in sections and its concrete foundation had begun to crumble.
The day before Halloween, "Lobsta Mickey" made its second public debut in the city, when it was set up on Concepts' Newbury Street showroom floor.
"People were a little terrified," Point told the Globe, referring of the customer response. "People think we created this thing, which, of course, we didn't."
Point said he plans to keep "Lobsta Mickey" on display through the holidays, before finding a new, long-term home somewhere within Boston.
-------------------------------------------------ATLANTA (AP) — Yes, they've nicknamed the baby "Nugget," after a woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald's.
Alandria Worthy tells WXIA-TV that her labor was intensifying and her fiancé was driving her to the hospital Wednesday morning when they stopped so she could use the bathroom at the fast food restaurant.
"I went into the bathroom and my water broke immediately," Worthy said.
Worthy said she started screaming. Restaurant manager Tunisia Woodward went to see what was happening.
"I open this door, didn't see anyone, but I saw feet (under the door)," Woodward said. "I opened, and she was on this toilet lying back, screaming. Then I knew to tell my crew, 'We're having a baby today.'"
Woodward and two workers began to help. The fiancé, Deandre Phillips, came in to check what was taking so long, only to find Worthy giving birth.
"I was trying to calm her down because she was frantic," Phillips said. "I was like, 'Just breathe.' I got her on the floor, and I took off my clothes. The ladies at McDonald's were at her front side, holding her hands, I had her feet propped up on my knees. We told her to push three pushes. She was a fighter."
Less than fifteen minutes later, Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips was born.
"Oh, my God, it's still crazy that it happened," Worthy said.
"Yes, she popped out onto my hand," Phillips said.
The parents tell the TV station "divine intervention" brought them to McDonald's where three women could help.
"We all are mothers and so we put our heads together and all we needed daddy to do was catch the baby. And he did," Woodward said of herself and her coworkers, Sha'querria Kaigler and Keisha Blue-Murray.
Although the baby's birth certificate reads "Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips," the McDonald's crew gave the baby girl another name.
"I said, we're going to name her Little Nugget. That's her nickname: McDonald's Little Nugget," Woodward said.
That nickname may stick.
"She's definitely a nugget," Phillips agreed. "My parents loved the name, too. We were like, okay, it fits her. My little nugget."
Steve Akinboro, who owns the franchise, awarded the employees $250 gift cards. Woodward said she'll spend all the money on Nandi.
---------------------------------------------A Chinese couple recently sparked controversy online after punishing their child for watching too much television by making him stay up all night watching TV.
It's a problem most modern parents – myself included – deal with at some point. Kids today love looking at screens, be they big or small, and unless you do something about it, they become little addicts. And it's up to parents to either prevent that from happening or manage screen time to ensure they actually do something else. Anyway, this story is about a couple of parents who decided that more TV was actually the way to wean their son off watching TV. So they made him stay up all night watching whatever he wanted.
Before going out, the couple, who hail from China's Hunan province, reportedly asked their 8-year-old son to finish his homework and be in bed at 8:30. But when they returned later that night they found him on the sofa watching TV even though it was passed his bedtime. They also learned that he had not done his homework, so they decided to teach him a lesson.
According to the home CCTV footage that recently went viral on Chinese social media, the events unfolded on the night of November 11. When the parents came home, the boy can be seen going into the bedroom, but upon checking the TV and his notebooks, the couple quickly realize what's going on and drag him back into the living room.
The boy actually gets more than the verbal scolding he was probably expecting. Instead of sending him back to his room and saving his punishment for the following days, his parents actually turn on the TV and tell him to keep watching his favorite programs. He actually looks relaxed at first, but as the hours go by, you can see him struggle to stay awake.
This form of punishment has attracted the parents a fair bit of criticism online, with some calling it a form of abuse. The video shows the boy repeatedly trying to go to his room to sleep, only to be turned back by his mother and made to watch more TV. At around 2 a.m., he can be seen crying and pleading with his mother to be allowed to sleep, but to no avail.
More than once, the boy can be seen falling asleep on the couch, only to be nudged awake by his mother or father and forced to watch more television. According to the CCTV timestamp, the boy was only allowed to finally go to sleep at around 5 in the morning.
Although the boy may have been taught a lesson and will probably avoid the TV for a while, many on social media wondered if it was worth it. Then again, tough parenting, known as 'tiger parenting' in China, has been in the news a few times over the years, and many parents swear by it.
-----------------------------------------------