Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Guernsey said a massive goldfish that had been left in a bucket was rescued after proving to be too large to make a meal for a seagull."Captain Birdseye is one very lucky goldfish," he said. "If he wasn't so big he would have likely been eaten."
The Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said members of the public reported a large goldfish in a bucket was being attacked by a seagull near Gibauderie.
"We are asked to help all sorts of animals but it is rare we are asked to help a goldfish abandoned in a bucket being attacked by a gull," GSPCA Senior Animal Care Assistant Yvonne Chauvel said in a news release.
"We have named him Captain Birdseye and despite his injuries he is doing well and if we don't find his owners in the next 3 weeks we will be looking to find him a home," she said.
GSPCA Manager Steve Byrne said the goldfish's massive size prevented him from becoming a meal for the seagull.
----------------------------------
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A California man said a phone call led him to get out of his parked car just moments before it was crushed by a falling boulder.
Mauricio Henao said he was parked outside his home at the side of a hill in the 20000 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu when he got out of his car to answer a phone call from his girlfriend, who asked him to retrieve something from inside the house.
"I just heard loud crashes," Henao told KTLA-TV. "And I ran out and saw my car just crushed."
The 4-foot boulder landed on the roof of Henao's car, caving it in.
"The rock is the size of the whole hood," Henao said. "The windshields are all broken and the frame of the car is just all twisted."
The rock slide debris was dispersed across four lanes of traffic, damaging at least one other parked car.
No injuries were reported.
---------------------------------------Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A jump-roping dog and his German owner broke a Guinness World Record by skipping over a rope together 32 times in 30 seconds.
Wolfgang Lauenburger, a dog trainer whose talented canines have performed in circus acts, taught one of his dogs, Balu, to jump rope on his hind legs.
The duo made an official attempt in Stuckenbrock, North Rhine-Westphalia, and earned the record for most skips by a dog on hind legs in 30 seconds when they both vaulted over the rope 32 times in half a minute.
Lauenburger and his dogs have set multiple Guinness World Records. His daughter, Alexa, is also a dog trainer and has appeared on Germany's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent.-------------------------------------
Northumberland Libraries said in a Facebook post that a book was returned this week to the Alnwick Library and librarians were stunned to discover it was nearly 42 years overdue.
The book, Knight's Fee by Rosemary Sutcliff, had a note tucked inside explaining it had been found the previous day during a clean-out of the returner's parents' home.
"I must apologize profusely on behalf of the family," the note reads.
The book had been due back March 27, 1981. The post said the nearly 42-year gap between the tome being checked out and returned "might just be our new record."
The post said librarians hope the story will inspire others to return their own long-overdue items.
"There are no late fees or fines at any of our libraries, just a warm welcome back for you and our books, so why not have a root about at home and see if there are any rogue ones hiding away somewhere?" librarians wrote.
-------------------------------------Jan. 11 (UPI) -- An Italian man who used a technique called "mirror writing" to type copies of 81 books holds the Guinness World Record for most books typed backward.
The record-keeping organization said Michele Santelia, 63, of Campobasso, has copied 81 books by working backward -- creating a mirror image of the original text -- and the languages he has typed in include Hieroglyphs, Old Hebrew, Traditional Chinese, Mayan, Etruscan, Cuneiform and Voynich glyphs.
Santelia told GWR he uses four blank keyboards for each project and codes the keys to the language for any particular project. He has typed backward copies of Epic of Gilgamesh, the ancient Egyptian Book of the Dead, the Code of Hammurabi, the Bible and Leonardo da Vinci's writings.
The typist's projects also include a copy of the Guinness Book of World Records 2002.
Santelia said he was inspired by Leonardo da Vinci, who was known to use mirror writing in his work.
-----------------------------------
The man, identified by the surname Kunjumon, told local Forest Department officials his car had been parked for two days in Palakkad District before he returned to the vehicle and found the venomous snake inside.
Forest Department rescuers arrived at the scene and removed the snake from the car. The king cobra was estimated to be about 10 years old.
The snake was returned to the wild.
King cobras are cold-blooded animals and have been known to enter the passenger areas and engine compartments of vehicles in search of warmth.
A cobra was previously rescued from under the hood of a car in Kattikulam, Wayanad, in December.------------------------------------
------------------------------------SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Lizards that once dwelled in forests but now slink around urban areas have genetically morphed to survive life in the city, researchers have found.
The Puerto Rican crested anole, a brown lizard with a bright orange throat fan, has sprouted special scales to better cling to smooth surfaces like walls and windows and grown larger limbs to sprint across open areas, scientists say.
"We are watching evolution as it's unfolding," said Kristin Winchell, a biology professor at NYU and main author of the study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
As urbanization intensifies around the world, it's important to understand how organisms adapt and humans can design cities in ways that support all species, Winchell said.
The study analyzed 96 Anolis cristatellus lizards, comparing the genetic makeup of forest-dwellers to those living in Puerto Rico's capital, San Juan, as well as the northern city of Arecibo and western city of Mayaguez. Scientists found that 33 genes within the lizard genome were repeatedly associated with urbanization.
"You can hardly get closer to a smoking gun!" said Wouter Halfwerk, an evolutionary ecologist and professor at Vrije University Amsterdam who was not involved in the study.
He said he was impressed that the scientists were able to detect such a clear genomic signature of adaptation: "The ultimate goal within the field of urban adaptive evolution is to find evidence for heritable traits and their genomic architecture."
Winchell said the lizards' physical differences appeared to be mirrored at the genomic level.
"If urban populations are evolving with parallel physical and genomic changes, we may even be able to predict how populations will respond to urbanization just by looking at genetic markers," she said.
The changes in these lizards, whose lifespans are roughly 7 years, can occur very quickly, within 30 to 80 generations, enabling them to escape from predators and survive in urban areas, Winchell added. The larger limbs, for example, enable them to run more quickly across a hot parking lot, and the special scales to hold onto surfaces far more smooth than trees.
"They can't dig their claws into it. ... (Or) squirrel around to the backside," she noted.
The scientists chased after dozens of lizards for their study, catching them with their hands or using fishing poles with a tiny lasso to snag them.
"It takes some practice," Winchell said.
On occasion, they had to ask permission to catch lizards off people's homes.
Among Winchell's favorite findings was a rare albino lizard. She also found a nearly 8-inch (20-centimeter) one, rather large for the species, that she nicknamed "Godzilla."
The study focused on adult male lizards, so it's unclear if females are changing in the same way or at the same rate as males, and at which point in a lizard's life the changes are occurring.
Halfwerk, whose own research showed how one frog species changed its mating call in urban areas, said scientists should look next for possible constraints on the evolutionary response and how morphology relates to mating behavior.
"Ultimately, to cash in on adaptive traits for survival, they need to lead to higher reproduction," he said.
------------------------------------
