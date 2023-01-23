WILBRAHAM, Mass. (AP) — It's hoped that the lights at a Massachusetts high school will be able to be turned off by the end of next month, about a year-and-a-half after a computer glitch kept the lights on night and day, officials say.
The unusual challenge faced by Minnechaug Regional High School, located in the western Massachusetts town of Wilbraham, means there has been no way to turn the lights off short of unscrewing bulbs or flipping circuit breakers that leave entire sections of the building in the dark.
"We are very much aware this is costing taxpayers a significant amount of money," Aaron Osborne, an assistant superintendent of finance at Hampden-Wilbraham Regional Schools, told NBC News. "And we have been doing everything we can to get this problem solved."
Osborne estimated the extra cost to the district for the nearly 7,000 lights in the 248,000-square-foot building is in the thousands of dollars a month, but "not in the tens of thousands."
The school serves about 1,200 students from the towns of Wilbraham and Hampden.
The situation has drawn the attention of Saturday Night Live, which mentioned the lights-on challenge during the Weekend Update segment of its Jan. 21 broadcast.
The school reached out to the original installer and found the company had changed hands several times. Global supply chain issues kept delaying efforts to get the parts needed to fix the system.
In a Monday email, Osborne said officials had thought the repair could cost $1.2 million, which would have entirely replaced the system. Now the actual cost of fixing the system by replacing lighting panels and the server, while updating the software, will be between $75,000 and $80,000.
As of October, the new equipment has been received and installed. It had been hoped the software could have been updated last month, but it was delayed.
"At this point, it is just the software transition that was missed in December and is now rescheduled for February," Osborne said.
He said that while the lighting issue has been receiving the most attention, the school has been coping with other supply chain issues over the last three years, including finding enough computers for all the students.
Paul Mustone, the president of the Reflex Lighting Group, which now owns the company that originally installed the system in 2012, said they are ready to go next month.
"And yes, there will be a remote override switch so this won't happen again," he said.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill allowing police to charge a bigger fine for people driving slow in the left lane of interstates and other multilane highways is one of the first to be taken up at the South Carolina Statehouse in 2023.
A Senate subcommittee Tuesday approved increasing the fine from $25 to up to $100 and giving most of the increased amount to the state Highway Patrol. The full Senate Transportation Committee is scheduled to take up the bill Wednesday.
Lawmakers passed the so-called "slowpoke" bill in 2021. Over roughly a year, state troopers wrote nearly 500 tickets. It requires drivers in the left lane to move over if a car comes up behind them and the right lane is clear.
The fine is not a criminal penalty and doesn't get reported to a driving record.
The senators on the subcommittee said they noticed compliance when the law was first passed, but slower drivers have started to creep back into the left lane, necessitating a tougher penalty.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Hampshire were summoned to a local business for an unusual situation -- a snake in the bathroom."We believe he may be someone's pet that possibly escaped his home," the post said. "Please contact us if you are missing your pet snake."
The Littleton Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers and a New Hampshire Fish and Game officer responded to the business on Meadow Street in Littleton when workers discovered a snake loose in the bathroom.
The serpent was identified as a non-native gopher snake.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Rangers at a national park in Queensland, Australia, found a massive 5.9-pound cane toad that they said might be the largest ever on record.She said The Queensland Museum has shown interest in taking Toadzilla for further study.
The Queensland Department of Environment and Science said in a post on its website that Conway National Park rangers stopped their vehicle for a snake crossing a road near Airlie Beach and spotted a "monster cane toad" nearby.
"I reached down and grabbed the cane toad and couldn't believe how big and heavy it was," ranger Kylee Gray said.
The rangers nicknamed their discovery "Toadzilla" and removed it from the park due to the danger it could pose to the environment.
"A cane toad that size will eat anything it can fit into its mouth, and that includes insects, reptiles and small mammals," Gray said.
She said the toad, believed to be a female, weighed in at 5.9 pounds, which could be a new record for the species.
"I'm not sure how old she is, but cane toads can live up to 15 years in the wild -- so this one has been around a long time. We're pleased to have removed her from the national park," Gray said.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A British library said a patron will not be charged late fees of approximately $52,400 after returning a book that was 58 years overdue.The school said the copy of Great Expectations by Charles Dickens was returned by a man whose grandfather had checked the tome out in 1903.
David Hickman, 76, said he checked out a book called The Law for Motorists from the Dudley Library in 1964, when he was preparing to go to court to defend himself against a minor traffic charge.
Hickman said the book proved to not be very useful in the case, and he ended up paying a minor fine for driving without due care and attention.
The man said the book came with him when he moved to London in 1970.
"I used to come across it now and then and think 'I must pop that back next time I'm in Dudley,'" Hickman told the Express & Star newspaper. "I even considered posting it anonymously, but then I decided I would face the music and take it back in person."
Librarians said they decided to waive the overdue fee of about 25-cents per day, saving him from a fine of about $52,400.
Dudley librarian Sharon Whitehouse said the book might soon have a new home at the Black Country Museum.
The Toowoomba Grammar School in Queensland, Australia, said a book returned to its library in December 2022 was even more overdue -- about 120 years.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Too funny: In a freak series of seemingly random events, a Switch owner's pet fish accessed his eShop account and added funds to it using his credit card. The crime was caught on video during an unsupervised live stream. Hundreds of viewers watched as the little fish stole their owner's identity while he was gone.Mutekimaru contacted Nintendo, explaining what happened, and asked for a refund of his 500 yen. Hilariously enough, Nintendo granted the request. So all said and done, nothing was truly lost except 10 points for an avatar. No harm, no foul. Hopefully, Mutekimaru sees it that way, too, and doesn't flush the little thieves down the toilet.
The entire heist started as an experiment to see if fish could complete Pokémon Scarlet and Violet unassisted. To do it, Japanese YouTuber "Mutekimaru Channel" set up a webcam focused on his fish bowl. Motion-tracking software monitored the fish as they swam across an overlaid grid populated with controller inputs. If a fish paused or changed direction, the correlating controller input registered in the game.
Mutekimaru had done this experiment before. In 2020, his fish successfully completed the test, finishing Pokémon Sapphire in about 3,195 hours — something an actively playing human could do in around 30. However, this time around, things did not go as quite as planned.
The identity theft occurred while Mutekimaru was away from the YouTube live stream. The game went swimmingly, with the fish winning several battles. At the 1,144-hour mark, the game crashed, as games sometimes do, but without Mutekimaru present to fix the situation, the system continued registering inputs from the fish.
Eventually, the pesky little critters got the Nintendo eShop to come up (twice) and, entirely by chance, registered the correct sequence of inputs to add 500 yen (only about $4 US) to Mutekimaru's account from his credit card that was saved on the Switch. They also exposed his credit card information to everyone watching.
Then the scoundrels managed to use some of Mutekimaru's accumulated reward points to purchase a new avatar, download the N64 emulator, get PayPal to send him a setup confirmation email, and change his Nintendo account name from "Mutekimaru" to "ROWAWAWAWA¥." The fish free-for-all went on for seven hours in total before the future bait finally managed to power down the Switch.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
The first Saturday of 2023 drew an especially large crowd — the weather was lovely, and only seven days into the new year, resolutions still glinted with potential.
"It was a really beautiful day," Sanchez remembers. "I kept saying, 'Don't forget to look up at the beautiful trees and the beautiful sky.'"
Trigger warning: You won't believe what happened next.
The class proceeded as usual for 47 minutes: breathing exercises, upward and downward dog, warrior, triangle, and seated stretching poses. As always, Sanchez concluded by instructing yogis to roll onto their backs, lift their hips, and begin to look inward.
It was then that a series of noises — tree branches rustling, a loud thud, a cacophony of gasps — ensued.
"Guys, I think we are going to close the class," Sanchez can be heard saying on the Instagram Live video recording. "I'm going to take care of someone who just got an iguana dropped on his face."
That someone would be Michael, who agreed to speak with New Times on the quite understandable condition that we not publish his last name. ("I don't want to be known as the guy whose face was used as an iguana landing pad," he says.)
As Michael tells it, one moment he's relaxed on his back with his shade hat covering his face preparing for the final resting pose (savasana, sometimes referred to as "corpse pose"), and the next he's in excruciating pain, bleeding, and unable to open his eyes.
"I didn't see it coming. It felt like a sandbag hit me in the face," Michael says. "The first thing that went through my head was it must have been a coconut. But there were no coconut trees. And then I thought maybe the guy next to me slugged me — but, I mean, we're in a yoga class and it's so calm and peaceful. Why would the guy hit me?"
Nearby yogis who had their eyes open at the fateful moment would later inform Michael that his assailant was a green iguana weighing "between 20 and 30 pounds." Though iguanas are locally and nationally famed for lapsing into temporary paralysis and falling from high places when ambient temperatures drop below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, witnesses reported that this particular specimen had been dueling with an even larger iguana on a branch roughly 25 feet off the ground.
"There's a giant iguana that is the king of that frickin' park. I have seen it chase squirrels," Sanchez elaborates — though the eyebrow-raising weight estimate may bear a proportional relationship to the unsettling nature of the creature's arrival. "These two iguanas were having a moment in the tree, and I guess the smaller one was like, What the hell? I'm getting out of here! and jumped or was pushed — I don't know what the heck happened — I guess it might've lost its footing, and then fell onto this man's face."
Though Michael was in a lot of pain — his eye had swollen shut and he was bleeding from his nose and lip — paramedics with the City of Miami Fire Department happened to be at Legion Park's Saturday farmers market. They can be seen just beyond minute 48 on the livestream as they arrive on the scene holding bouquets of sunflowers.
Paramedics with sunflowers respond to a yogi injured by an iguana. Screenshot via Instagram/@legionparkyoga
The paramedics took Michael's vitals and checked his pupils. Assured that he'd be fine, he declined emergency transport to the hospital. A fellow yogi offered him an "anti-inflammatory tea" as he and Sanchez waited for Michael's wife to drive him home.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), green iguanas are native to Brazil and Mexico. They were first reported in Florida in the 1960s in Hialeah, Coral Gables, and Key Biscayne, apparently having arrived via the exotic pet trade. South Florida's extensive manmade canal system has provided the reptiles with what the FWC calls an "ideal dispersal corridor."
The reptiles, which can grow to more than five feet in length and weigh up to 17 pounds, can be troublesome neighbors, burrowing underground tunnels that collapse seawalls and sidewalks and occasionally popping up in your toilet. They feast on tree snails and the host plant of the Miami blue butterfly. Their watery scat is a nuisance. For all of these reasons — which don't even include the creatures' disconcerting tendency to fall to earth with no provocation whatsoever — the FWC encourages homeowners to humanely kill iguanas on their property (and on 25 separate public lands in South Florida), no permit required.
For the record, at least one South Floridian has taken to eating them.
In September 2022, the City of Miami Beach quadrupled its iguana-removal budget to $200,000 in response to residents' complaints. At the time, council member Kristen Rosen Gonzalez suggested a bounty. "I don't know — dead or alive. But if we pay per iguana we're going to get more iguanas," she said. (The Cayman Islands instituted a bounty in late 2018; three years later, the green iguana population on Grand Cayman reportedly dropped from 1.32 million to 25,000 before bouncing back thanks to "an increasingly alert iguana population.")
As for what befell Michael, Zoo Miami spokesperson and wildlife conservationist Ron Magill tells New Times that it's not uncommon for male iguanas to fight, especially when females are around. That said, Magill adds, "It is less common when they are in the trees. It is certainly not something that the public needs to be worried about. You are much more likely to be bitten by a stray dog."
In the days since his injury, Michael has been urged to play the lottery and assured that an iguana landing on him was, like bird poop, a sign of good luck.
"It's kind of scary if you believe that kind of thing — out of 150 people in the class, I just want to know why me? But I'll put it this way: I don't think having an iguana fall on your face is good luck. I don't believe in guns, but iguanas should be shot on sight."
He points out that more than a week after the encounter, he still has a black eye and it hurts to laugh.
"I'm sure there are crazies out there who will come out to protect the iguanas," he says. "But we should shoot them out of the trees. If they're so beautiful, you should mount them."
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A mattress-reviewing website is seeking study participants willing to get paid $1,000 to eat cheese snacks before going to sleep.The study will last for three months. Applications are being accepted through Feb. 10.
Sleep Junkie announced it is seeking five "dairy dreamers" for a study that seeks to address the commonly held belief that consuming cheese or other dairy products before bed leads to nightmares.
"We also want to look at, if this is true, do different cheeses have more of an effect than others?" the company's post states.
The five chosen dairy dreamers will be asked to track their sleep and provide written evaluations of their sleep quality, energy level throughout the day and reports on dreams and nightmares after consuming various cheese products before going to sleep.
"We're also aware that it isn't just nightmares that can play havoc on a good night's sleep so we wanted to see if there was a link between the different types of cheese and other symptoms that can leave you feeling unrested," Sleep Junkie spokeswoman Dorothy Chambers said in the announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who won a small prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket she received as a Christmas gift used her winnings to buy a Powerball ticket worth $150,000.
The Myrtle Beach woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials her lucky streak began on Christmas Day.
"My mom put a $5 ticket in my stocking, and I won a little bit," the woman said.
She used her winnings to buy a Powerball ticket at the Refuel gas station on Highway 707 in Myrtle Beach.
"I remember the store clerk wished me good luck," she said.
The ticket earned the player a $150,000 prize in the Dec. 26 Powerball drawing. The prize was originally valued at $50,000, but since she paid an extra dollar for the PowerPlay option her prize was tripled to $150,000.