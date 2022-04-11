A group of 107 skydivers over age 60 jumped out of planes in California and narrowly missed breaking a world record.
The group Skydivers Over Sixty, or SOS, gathered members from around the world Sunday in Riverside County and attempted to break a Guinness World Record for the largest snowflake formation while in freefall.
The record, in the category of people over 60, currently stands at 75 participants, and was set in Illinois in 2015.
The skydivers, ranging in age from 60 to 78, made seven attempts at the record on Sunday and nearly found success on their final attempt.
"The formation built perfectly. It was just one person that was out," SOS President Dan Brodsky-Chenfield told KABC-TV. "And that's the trick of doing large formations, is that all 107 people have to have a perfect minute at the same minute."
The group had planned to attempt the record a few more times on Sunday, but further attempts were canceled due to uncooperative weather.
Brodsky-Chenfield said the group is hoping to attempt the same record next year.
A Missouri man captured video of his close encounter with an albino deer he spotted standing at the side of a road.
Dale Richardson posted a video to Facebook showing the all-white deer he spotted standing just a few feet from a road in Marshfield.
Richardson said he has seen the albino white-tailed deer wandering in the area on two previous occasions.
Francis Skalicky, of the Missouri Department of Conservation, said the albino deer, sometimes known as a "ghost deer," is known to officials.
"This particular one around Marshfield we've actually got several reports of," Skalicky told KOLR-TV. "She has been around there for at least a few months."
The department said about one in 30,000 deer is born albino, meaning their bodies lack all pigment.
"One in 30,000 sounds like a rare ratio, which it is. However, when you have over a million deer in Missouri, which we do, that means you will probably have a few albino deer a year," Skalicky said. "We get reports of them around the state."
A race car driver who was blinded in an accident 10 years ago broke a Guinness World Record by driving a customized cat at a speed of 211.043 mph.
Dan Parker took to the track at Spaceport America in Truth or Consequences, N.M., in his customized Corvette and broke the Guinness World Record for fastest speed for a car driven blindfolded.
Parker reached a top speed of 211.043 mph, beating the previous record of 200.51 mph.
Parker, who achieved the record on the 10-year anniversary of the day he was blinded in a racing accident, used an audio guidance system to help him control the vehicle during his attempt.
The record attempt was part of the National Federation of the Blind's Blind Driver Challenge.
"We have not only demonstrated that a blind person can operate a vehicle safely, but that we can do it at over two hundred miles per hour," Parker told the Las Cruces Sun News.
"We hope this success inspires blind people and shows the world the potential of modern technology like self-driving cars to help the blind break barriers in everyday mobility and beyond."
A Montana-based company broke a Guinness World Record when it unveiled a giant belt buckle measuring nearly 15 feet across in Texas.
Montana Silversmiths, based in Columbus, Mont., had the belt buckle shipped to its Dallas showroom in four parts, and the pieces were then assembled into the world's largest belt buckle.
Guinness World Records confirmed the massive belt buckle, a replica of of the company's most popular buckles, measured 10 feet and 6 inches tall and 14 feet and 6.4 inches wide, enough to claim the record.
The "Big Horn trophy" buckle features the silhouette of a cowboy with golden flowers, silver stars and the company's signature silver filigree.
"We are paying homage to a quintessential piece of the West and cowboy way of life," Judy Wagner, Montana Silversmiths' chief marketing officer, told Guinness World Records.
"The buckle is a perfect way to celebrate the industry and come together to showcase our lifestyle in iconic fashion. It's a culmination of a lot of people's hard work, it is amazing," Wagner said.
An Idaho man with more than 200 Guinness World Records to his name recaptured one of his previous titles by balancing a lawn mower on his chin for 30 minutes and 33 seconds.
David Rush, who has been breaking Guinness World Records for more than 6 years to promote STEM education, originally set the record for longest duration balancing a lawnmower on the chin (not powered) in 2017, when he reached the mark of 5 minutes and 32 seconds.
The record was later beaten multiple times and stood at 13 minutes and 7 seconds when Rush decided to take on the challenge again.
"The first 13 minutes were very painful but when I got to about 15 minutes, while still incredibly painful, I went into the zone. The world seemed to fade away and I felt like I could go longer than I previously thought possible," Rush said.
He ended with a time of 30 minutes and 33 seconds, more than doubling the previous mark.
Police are investigating the theft of a 7-foot-tall (2.13 meter-tall) metal sasquatch lawn ornament from a home in southern Michigan.
The item crafted from sheet metal was stolen from a home in St. Joseph County’s Park Township on or after March 22, Michigan State Police said.
It has a rusty brown color with various sharp edges to resemble the fur of the mythical, ape-like bigfoot.
It appeared the sasquatch was cut away from a steel post with a pair of bolt cutters or a similar instrument, police said.
A white panel van with dark driver- and passenger-side windows was observed parked in the area on March 22, police said.
The Transportation Security Administration said a traveler at a Boston airport security checkpoint was shocked to learn his cane contained a sword.
TSA New England tweeted a photo showing the sword cane that had been brought to Logan Airport by an oblivious passenger.
The TSA said in a statement that the passenger had recently purchased the cane and had been unaware that it contained a sword until it was examined by security personnel.
The passenger turned the sword cane over to Massachusetts State Police and was cleared to catch his flight to New York, the TSA said.