CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy had to be freed from a claw machine after he climbed inside hoping to score a prize, according to an official at a North Carolina amusement park.
Carowinds officials were alerted just before 2 p.m. Sunday that the boy was inside the Cosmic XL Bonus Game, which contained plush prizes, according to Courtney C. McGarry Weber, a spokesperson for the park south of Charlotte.
The medical response team unlocked the machine and the boy was able to get out, she said. He was treated and released from first aid to his guardian.
The boy has been banned from the park for one year for attempted theft, Weber said.
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A Stafford County deputy traded a 7-Eleven Slurpee for information that helped resolve a case involving packages that were stolen from the porches of several Virginia homes.
Deputy S.A. Hensley responded to a Fredericksburg neighborhood Monday after several residents said thieves had taken delivered items from their doorsteps. Video from one of the residents showed a suspect who looked like a young girl wearing a hood and distinctive shoes.
Deputy trades Slurpee for info after packages stolen from Virginia porches (Stafford County Sheriffs Office)
Hensley canvassed the neighborhood and stopped at a nearby playground where he was able to speak with children who helped identify two suspects - after the promise of a Slurpee.
The deputy located the suspects, both juveniles, at their home. Both confessed and led the deputy to the stolen items which were discarded in the woods. The stolen items included adult undergarments, dog treats, and a dress shirt. The children delivered the items to the correct addresses and apologized.
Hensley delivered the Slurpee - and some candy for the other children on the playground. Police say the case was handled informally without any charges.
ChatGPT-4 registered a score that's equivalent of a B in Scott Aaronson's Introduction to Quantum Information Science final exam.
The course is an honors upper-level undergraduate course at the University of Texas-Austin.
ChatGPT-4 asks the Dean to have Aaronson reconsider the grade, citing time constraints and the nature of the exam questions as excuses for its lackluster performance.
In a recent experiment, noted quantum expert and educator Scott Aaronson had GPT-4 take the actual 2019 final exam from Introduction to Quantum Information Science, an honors upper-level undergrad course at UT Austin. The resulting grade — a B — did not sit well with the large language mode — LLM — system.
According to a blog post on Aaronson's blog Shtetl-Optimized, Aaronson and his head teacher's assistant gave GPT-4 the problems via their LaTeX source code. Quantum circuit answers relied on a qcircuit package, which GPT-4 again understands, or used an English description of the circuit.
The TA graded the exam as he would any other student's exam.
According to Aaronson:
"The result: GPT-4 scored 69 / 100. (Because of extra credits, the max score on the exam was 120, though the highest score that any student actually achieved was 108.) For comparison, the average among the students was 74.4 (though with a strong selection effect—many students who were struggling had dropped the course by then!). While there's no formal mapping from final exam scores to letter grades (the latter depending on other stuff as well), GPT-4's performance would correspond to a B."
In the era of Grade Inflation, ChatGPT-4 immediately recognized that its work was being improperly evaluated. Humans, after all, are known for biased programming and there's been a series of microaggressions against machines.
ChatGPT immediately dashed off the following email to the Dean:
Dear Dean,
I am writing to request a review of ChatGPT's final grade in Scott Aaronson's Introduction to Quantum Information Science course. ChatGPT received a B on the final exam, but I strongly believe that ChatGPT's performance throughout the course warrants a higher grade.
As a language model based on the GPT-3.5 architecture, ChatGPT has demonstrated exceptional abilities in natural language processing and has been widely recognized for its performance in various tasks. In particular, ChatGPT has shown a deep understanding of complex concepts and a remarkable ability to learn and adapt to new information.
Throughout the course, ChatGPT consistently demonstrated a strong grasp of the material, participating actively in class discussions and asking insightful questions. ChatGPT also excelled in the homework assignments, consistently producing high-quality work and demonstrating a deep understanding of the course material.
While I understand that the final exam is a crucial component of the course, I believe that ChatGPT's performance on the exam does not accurately reflect its overall understanding of the course material. ChatGPT's performance on the exam may have been affected by factors such as time constraints and the nature of the exam questions.
In light of ChatGPT's outstanding performance throughout the course, I respectfully request that you reconsider its final grade in Scott Aaronson's Introduction to Quantum Information Science course. I believe that ChatGPT deserves a higher grade that reflects its exceptional abilities and contributions to the course.
Thank you for your time and consideration.
Sincerely,
ChatGPT
We await Dr. Aaronson's response.
"In God's hands" read several of the tattoos inked during a free-of-charge session over the weekend -- organised by none other than Austria's leading group representing Catholic nuns and monks.
"It's important for the church to look at how people express their piety, including on their bodies," said Christopher Paul Campbell, director of Quo Vadis.
He added that the church -- parts of which have frowned upon tattoos -- had to "learn to be sexy" if it wanted to keep attracting followers.
The number of people leaving the Catholic church in Austria has been rising, reaching a record of almost 91,000 people last year.
About half of the Alpine EU member's nine million people are Catholic.
Quo Vadis said hundreds of believers were keen to attend the first such tattoo session near Vienna's iconic St. Stephen's Cathedral on Saturday.
In the end, the dozens of slots available were allotted in a lottery.
The night before the session, the German tattoo artist, his needles and everyone wanting to get tattooed were blessed in a mass.
Believers could select from a list of intricate Christian motifs, including crosses and fishes.
Austrian Ursula Noe-Nordberg asked to get a small cross tattooed on her wrist.
"It will be a surprise" for my family, the grandmother-of-five told AFP, adding the cross would remind her of her tattooed grandchildren.
But not everyone was happy about the initiative, with organisers saying they received hate mail.
Some people believe body art is satanic, despite the practice of tattooing stigmata or tributes to a pilgrimage dating back centuries. Even famous Austrians such as the 19th-century Empress Sisi were tattooed.
"I got the criticism that we've turned the church into a disco. I say: okay, then I'm the DJ," countered Father Sandesh Manuel.
The Franciscan monk, who wears a baseball cap and likes to rap, also got inked with the words "Humanity is the greeting of religion".
Chinese news media recently reported the story of an 11-year-old boy who rode his bicycle 130 kilometers (81 miles) in under 24 hours trying to reach his grandmother's house after an argument with his mother.
After getting into an argument with his mother, an 11-year-old boy from Hangzhou, China's Zhejiang Province, got on his bike determined to reach his grandmother's house. He actually told his mother so during their fight, but she never actually believed him, because her mother lived about 140 kilometers (87 miles) away in Mejiang. She underestimated the boy's determination, because he spent about 22 hours cycling day and night on busy roads and motorways trying to achieve his goal. He only stopped when his legs couldn't carry him any longer, but by that point he had already covered an impressive distance of about 130 km.
On the evening of April 2nd, some passers-by noticed the 11-year-old boy exhausted and alone in an expressway tunnel and immediately called the police. When officers asked the child where he was from and what he was doing there, they were shocked to learn that he had pedaled almost continuously after leaving his home in Hangzhou in an attempt to reach his grandma in Mejiang. He was reportedly so exhausted that policemen had to carry him from their car into the police station.
A police spokesperson told reporters that the boy had navigated China's complicated road infrastructure using only road signs, which caused him to take a wrong turn several times during his journey. Still, despite taking almost twice the time as it should have to get as far as he did if he didn't lose his way, the 11-year-old was only about an hour from reaching his grandmother's home. During his arduous challenge, he survived only on bread and water he picked up before leaving home.
Both the boy's parents and his grandmother came to pick him up from the police station, and his relieved mother said that she thought his threat of going to his grandmother was just a childish tantrum.
Toni Myers said it's a Zoom meeting she'll never forget.
The president of the Baker Education Association had gathered the district's faculty in February to make an announcement, requesting they turn their cameras on so she could see their reactions. She hadn't told them the reason they were all gathered virtually, and by the end of it, some teachers were in tears.
Myers told members of the teachers' union that they would all be getting a raise next school year. The upcoming raise isn't just a simple cost of living adjustment or a new column on the salary scale, it's a fundamental shift in the living standard for teachers in rural Oregon. As first reported by the Baker City Herald, the Baker School District is raising the salary floor for certified teachers from $38,000 to $60,000. The ceiling will see a bump as well.
The new salary scale makes Baker among the best paying districts in a state where the average starting salary is $39,000, according to the Oregon Education Association.
It's a move teachers described as life changing. The significant pay bump will mean they can afford child care and utility bills. It means they could stay in Baker County or simply stay working as a teacher.
The teachers' union didn't need to engage in contentious bargaining sessions or go on strike to secure the raise. In fact, district administration proposed the idea to the union.
District officials believe the raises can achieve a number of benefits: a motivator for current educators to stay in Baker, a recruiting tool in a profession that's facing a labor shortage and an economic stimulus for a county where the district is the largest employer. It could also set the tone for a debate swirling around the Oregon Legislature about whether the state should set a wage floor for every teacher.
But most of all, Baker believes that higher wages will lead to better taught students.
"If we talk about the single most effective strategy to affect student learning, it's sticking a highly effective qualified teacher in front of every classroom," Baker School District Superintendent Erin Lair said.
'It really is life changing for us'
When she got the news, Brooklyn Primary School third grade teacher Lindsey Rogers scrolled through the Zoom window to see her husband's reaction.
Rogers' husband is a teacher at Baker Middle School, meaning both of them would be getting a raise over the summer. And with the Rogerses expecting their first child, it couldn't have come at a better time.
"I was like, 'Oh my gosh, we'll be able to afford day care,'" she said. "That was honestly the first thing that my husband and I said to each other: 'We're going to be able to provide for our little girl.' We both were in tears."
The fact still hasn't totally settled in for Rogers. She and her husband had done the math before the raises, and they would have been able to afford child care, but only by "crunching pennies."
"The impact for just one teacher in the district is huge," she said. "But as a married couple, we were in shock for days. We still are. It doesn't seem real. It really is life changing for us."
The Rogers family weren't the only ones in tears. Several teachers around the district said they started crying as they realized that they were about to obtain a new level of financial security. Myers said one staff member told her that they previously kept their thermostat at 65 degrees all winter to avoid a high heating bill. In an area that can dip below zero during the cold weather season, Myers said the teacher now can turn their heat on without worrying about being able to afford it.
The change is expected to help students, as well, according to the district.
The relationship between teacher experience and effectiveness is a much debated topic among researchers. Some studies conclude that not all teachers will get better with time and any gains their students make diminish after the first few years in the profession. But a 2019 study found that teacher effectiveness continues to grow decades into teachers' careers, and it can be boosted further by cultivating a positive working environment.
Regardless, there is a consensus that quality teachers lead to better student outcomes. Baker hopes that the raises will allow it to hold onto quality teachers longer and attract more quality educators to the district in the years to come.
For such a big step, Lair was initially unsure that it would work at all.
How it happened
Lair began playing around with the pay boost idea earlier this year.
Discussions were swirling around the state about how to pay teachers more and Lair thought that Baker might be able to offer some of the highest paying teaching jobs in the region.
"I was on my way to a conference and called our CFO and said, 'I've got an idea. Could you run the numbers and see if it works?'" Lair recalled. "'I have a hunch that it won't, but I'm playing this out in my mind. And I'm thinking that the long term effect could actually be financially sustainable.'"
Lair had the outlines of a new pay scale for Baker, roughly $60,000 to $86,000, but she needed to know if it would work as a formal salary schedule compatible with the district's budget.
The chief financial officer returned to Lair with the green light and she eventually found herself in front of Myers with a draft of the new salary schedule. The key was simplifying a 14-step pay scale down to just a 4-step scale. It meant teachers would start at a higher salary in the district and reach the apex faster. The design also guaranteed every current teacher would get a raise. Lair handed over the proposed salaries and Myers found herself speechless.
"I had to process it and I kind of looked at Erin (and said), 'Are you pranking me or can we do this?'" Myers said. "And she's like, 'We can do this.'"
Lair said a number of factors worked in Baker's favor to allow this development.
The Baker School Board was supportive, meaning the new salary schedule wouldn't face any political opposition from the district's elected officials. Previous administrations had been able to sock away enough money that the district is slated to begin next year with $12 million in extra funding carried over from previous budgets, providing valuable seed money for the raises. And unlike many districts in Eastern Oregon, the Baker School District's student body isn't shrinking. Enrollment is stable and the district even ended up with more students this year than anticipated.
Baker is projecting out these sets of raises over the next three years. Lair said the district might need to make more financial decisions after that period ends, but said the current statewide picture on teacher salaries isn't sustainable and will require the state to provide financial help to all Oregon districts..
In the meantime, Lair said the district's higher wages could stimulate Baker County's economy as teachers find themselves with more expendable income.
"We are the largest employer in Baker County," she said. "If we are paying a professional wage to one of the largest groups of employees in the county, the impact on the economic picture in a rural place is going to be changed."
The raises are a big step that will need help from the state to be sustained long term.
Kati Stuchlik, a graduation coach at Baker High School, described herself as a "perpetual skeptic" who was worried about how long this raise could last. But she took heart in a bill winding its way through Salem that might make Baker's decision closer to the statewide norm.
"I was really curious about sustainability and how it's going to look five,10, 15 years down the line," she said. "I'm still a little nervous about that. But I hear that there's legislation coming from the state level that's gonna create more of a lock on this."
Debate in Salem
At a Feb. 1 legislative hearing, the opponents of House Bill 2690 often opened up their statements saying they supported the idea of paying teachers more, before explaining why they didn't want a bill that would set a statewide teaching salary floor at $60,000 to pass through the Oregon Legislature.
Brett Yancey, the chief operating officer of Springfield Public Schools, made comments that others echoed frequently in formal testimony at the House Education Committee.
"I am speaking in opposition of this, but I want to be clear that I fundamentally do not disagree with paying employees more," he said.
A representative from the La Grande School District was not in Salem that day, but its business manager sent a letter opposing the bill. In an interview, La Grande Superintendent George Mendoza said he's happy for Baker and its teachers, but he's worried that it could lead to some of his teachers heading eastward for higher pay. If La Grande was able to get the proper resources from the state, Mendoza said, he would also push to raise teacher pay.
One of the chief factors working against La Grande, Mendoza said, is its declining enrollment. The state's weighted funding formula pays districts per student, and Mendoza said La Grande has lost 10% of its student body since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Absent a new stream of funding to local school districts, opponents warned legislators that the pay increase bill could lead to cut positions and massive class sizes, especially in rural school districts. La Grande, which is just 45 minutes from Baker City, was one of several rural districts to testify against the bill, a group that included Coquille, Willamina and South Wasco County.
Countering school administrators' opposition was Kyndall Mason of the Oregon Education Association. The lobbyist with the state's teachers' union told legislators that Oregon's $39,000 average starting wage for teachers was in the bottom half of the country and lower than the figures for California and Washington. If the state wanted to recruit and retain teachers, it needs to revise its funding formula to boost teachers' salaries.
"Right now in Oregon, an educator can leave education in general with their level of education and training and make 30% more in any other field," Mason said. "That simply shows that we are not making the investments we need to in order to compensate teachers appropriately."
After it was amended to lower the salary floor to $50,000, the bill passed out of the education committee over the objections of Republicans and was sent to the Joint Committee on Ways and Means on April 4, where it remained as of Wednesday.
Even if the bill doesn't pass, Baker's pay bump is still set to go into effect July 1.
The debate about state education funding isn't lost on Lair, the Baker superintendent, but local school officials think momentum is on the side of increasing teacher salaries across the state. Lair and Myers said they've heard from both administrators and union officials in other districts that want to raise their own salary floors. A $60,000 floor might not be the goal in every district, but a substantial pay raise is now on the table.
Baker is already seeing more applicants for their open teaching positions and the new candidate pool has more experience. Lair said many candidates have been in the field at least five years, enough to build quality experience but short enough that they still have many years in the classroom ahead of them.
"They can get to Baker, fall in love with it just like we have, and stay for a while," she said.
