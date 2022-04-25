Guinness World Records announced a French nun officially became the world's oldest person living at the age of 118 years and 73 days old.
Guinness said Sister Andre, a nun born Lucile Randon on Feb. 11, 1904, was officially dubbed the oldest living person following the death of Japanese woman Kane Tanaka at the age of 119 years and 107 days old.
Sister Andre, who took her name after becoming a Catholic nun in 1944, was also awarded the title of world's oldest nun by Guinness. She is the second-oldest French person ever and third-oldest European on record.
The nun, who is partially deaf and uses a wheelchair, said she still tries to keep her mind active.
"They get me up at 7 a.m., they give me my breakfast, then they put me at my desk where I stay busy with little things," Sister Andre told Guinness World Records.
Staff at Sister Andre's retirement home said she is still given a glass of wine each day.
The oldest person ever, fellow Frenchwoman Jeanne Louise Calment, was born in 1875 and died at the age of 122 years and 164 days old.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An all-electric FedEx delivery van broke a Guinness World Record when it made the nearly 260-mile drive from New York City to Washington, D.C., on a single charge.
Brightdrop, a subsidiary of General Motors, announced FedEx driver Stephen Marlin drove the BrightDrop Zevo 600 van from New York City to Washington, D.C., making stops along the way in cities including Philadelphia and Baltimore.
The van, which was carrying sustainable cleaning products from Full Circle to retailer Mom's Organic Market, completed the 258.85-mile trip on a single charge, earning the Guinness World Record for greatest distance traveled by an electric van on a single charge.
The journey was timed to coincide with Earth Day on Friday.
"Having a long battery range with reliable power is an essential part of electrifying last-mile delivery fleets everywhere," BrightDrop CEO Travis Katz said in the company's news release. "This special delivery highlights our products' advanced capabilities and our mission to decarbonize deliveries."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Massachusetts saw a surge of lottery winners as three players won $100,000 over the weekend.
The three unidentified winners each won $100,000 across three different scratch-off games.
The first two winning scratch-off tickets were purchased on Friday. The first one came from a Massachusetts Millionaires Club game that was obtained at the Shawmut Grocery in Boston.
The second came from the $15,000,000 Money Maker game that was purchased at Town Convenience in Stoneham.
The final winning ticket was a Mass Cash game that was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Weymouth.
The Massachusetts State Lottery had more than 1,000 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 over the weekend with 21 winning tickets purchased in Springfield and 44 tickets purchased in Worcester.
Nicholas Fulmer of Dracut, Mass., previously won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket in Feburary after he stopped by a store to purchase a specific brand of ginger ale when he became thirsty.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A woman has seen so many UFOs that she's now too scared to leave the house as she fears she may be abducted.
Sacha Christie, 51, saw her first unexplained phenomenon when she was just seven-years-old and since then she's made a further eight sightings.
The stay-at-home mum from Liverpool, Merseyside, has seen lights flying across the sky and even had a joint encounter with some friends while on holiday in Wales in 1997.
Now Sacha suffers from PTSD due to her experiences and is afraid every time she leaves the house as she fears she may get abducted at any time.
Sacha said: "It's very hard to explain my encounters, as it's hard for me to believe what I've seen.
"I've spent my whole life trying to think of other scenarios, of things that it could be, but the only conclusion is that it's other life forms and UFOS.
"Looking at the sky, it scares me, as I don't know what I'm going to see next."
"As the clouds were so low, the shadows and shape of UFO made it look like bright rippling jellyfish in the sky. It was fascinating.
"That's when something reached out of the hedge and touched Louie's foot."
After fearing for her son's safety, Sacha ushered her friends and family back inside the house, before running back, incredulous, to look at the lights in the sky once again.
She said: "I really couldn't believe it; I was in shock.
"Louie had told me that something had touched his foot and I believed him, but I wanted to look at the lights more, to understand what was going on.
"I stood there for another minute or so, when I suddenly heard something running barefoot in the mud behind me. All of a sudden, it bumped into me as it ran past and my chest exploded.
"Before I even realised it was happening, I was running back to the house in a panic, in complete hysterical blindness, I couldn't see where I was going.
"I just knew I needed to run."
What is happening where you live? Find out by adding your postcode.
After her terrifying ordeal, the mum of five has spent years searching for answers and clarification on what she saw.
She attends yearly UFO conventions where people can share and talk about their experiences, which she claims have helped her to come to terms with the idea of extraterrestrial life forms.
She added: "My encounters can happen anywhere; I saw a oblong shape shoot across the sky whilst on the bus home one evening this past February.
"I'm not too sure where most UFOs frequent, but it does sometimes feel like they're always somewhere near me."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A woman who accidentally dropped her cellphone into the hole of an outhouse in a national forest and fell in while trying to retrieve it had to be rescued by firefighters in Washington state.
Brinnon Fire Department Chief Tim Manly said the woman, who was at the top of Mount Walker in the Olympic National Forest northwest of Seattle, had been using her phone when it fell into the toilet on Tuesday, The Kitsap Sun reported.
Manly said she disassembled the toilet seat and used dog leashes to try and get the phone and eventually used the leashes to tie herself off as she reached for it. That effort failed and she fell into the toilet headfirst.
“They didn’t work very well and in she went,” Manly said.
The woman was alone and tried to get out for 10 to 15 minutes. Reunited with her phone, she called 911, Manly said.
Responding firefighters passed her blocks to stand on to reach a harness, which they used to pull her out of the vault. The Brinnon Fire Department said the woman said she was uninjured.
She was washed down and “strongly encouraged to seek medical attention after being exposed to human waste, but she only wanted to leave,” the department said.
“I’ve been doing this for 40 years, and that was a first,” Manly said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A remote post office in Antarctica is hiring. And if you're good at sorting mail, selling postage stamps — and counting penguins — this could be the job for you.
The post office at Port Lockroy, also known as the "Penguin Post Office," is a popular tourist destination on Goudier Island, just off the west side of the Antarctic peninsula. The historic site receives about 18,000 visitors each season. And the area is also filled with penguins.
A British Antarctic territory, Post Lockroy's "Base A" — home to the post office — was established in 1944 and operated as a British research station. Now, it is managed by the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust, which operates the museum and gift shop. Profit from the shop supports renovations of other historic sites in Antarctica.
The UKAHT team also monitors the impact of visitors in an environmental study, which includes counting the number of penguins — and penguin chicks — on the island. The study aids in the regulation of the number of visitors to the island, and informs guidelines "to ensure the environment is properly cared for," according to the territory's website.
The group that preserves historic buildings and artifacts in Antarctica is hiring
Applications for the seasonal positions, which can run roughly from November to March, close Monday at 11:59 p.m. GMT.
Living and working on the island is far from luxurious. On top of the cold temperatures — which can dip as low as 23 degrees Fahrenheit, and can feel colder with the wind chill — the accommodations are limited, according to an information packet for a job on the island.
The staff members share a single bedroom and there's no flushing toilet. Instead, a camping toilet must be emptied daily.
There's also no running water or showers. Visiting ships offer staffers showers every few days. In some cases, staff may go up to two weeks without showers.
Communication is also limited. There's no internet access or cell phone reception, and satellite phone calls are costly. Staffers will have "very minimal communication with home," according to the packet.
And in the the event of an emergency, medical evacuations to a hospital could take as many as seven days, according to the packet.
"Antarctica is a physically and mentally challenging place to work," the packet reads.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A mum has married her pet cat in a civil ceremony to prevent her landlord from forcing her to get rid of the animal.
Deborah Hodge, 49, has said that over the years she has had to rehome three animals due to landlords not allowing pets inside their homes.
Now, Deborah is terrified that she will be forced to get rid of 5-year-old cat India.
As a result Deborah has married her furry friend to show her landlord how committed she is to her pet.
The pair tied the knot in a ceremony last week with single mum Deborah decked out in a tuxedo and India draped in gold lamé.
The ceremony was conducted by a friend who is legally ordained whilst Deborah's friends watched on from a park in south-east London and India meowed her way through the vows.
Deborah hopes that now they are married, her landlord will see just how important it is that the pair stay together.
She said: "I had nothing to lose and everything to gain so I married my cat! I recited vows under the universe that no man will ever tear myself and India apart.
"I set out my intention that I would never be separated from the animal I adore. I can't be without India. She is truly a sensation, she is so friendly and amazing.
"She is fundamentally the most important thing in my life after my children. By marrying India, I need any future landlords to know that we come as a package and we cannot be separated under any circumstances as she is as important to me as the children.
"I refuse to be parted with her. I'd rather live on the streets than be without her." Deborah confessed that whilst living in her previous home she was forced to give up her two huskies Siri and Starshine, after her landlord threatened her with eviction.
When she moved to her current home five years ago her landlord supposedly told her to get rid of her cat Jamal. If she failed to give up cat Jamal she would face eviction.
Deborah said: "It absolutely broke my heart. Your pets become part of your family and it was just absolutely devastating having to say goodbye to them."
After letting Jamal go Deborah begged her landlord to let her have another pet and her landlord eventually relented.
India then joined Deborah and her two children in 2017 and soon became part of the family, however in 2020, India was hit by a car and lost a leg.
Sadly in March, Deborah lost her job as a life coach and is fearful that if she fails to pay her rent on May 1 she will be evicted.
With the possibility the mum-of-two could be forced to find a new home soon she decided to marry her cat to show how important it is that they are kept together.
Deborah said: "I'm on my last pennies, I have nothing to lose and everything to gain, so I married my cat! I'm terrified of losing India. I can barely leave my house with anxiety over what the future holds and I'm just desperate not to lose my cat.
"By marrying India, I need any future landlords to know that we come as a package and we cannot be separated under any circumstances as she is as important to me as the children.
"Although some might think it a stupid idea, I wanted to be able to show physically, by holding the ceremony in front of my friends even though they thought I was bonkers that I am very serious.
"I had a group of friends there for the ceremony - they all think I've gone crazy but we all had a lovely day. My kids weren't there on the day, they just think that Mummy has lost the plot!