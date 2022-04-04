MOAB, Utah — Dinosaur tracks from 112 million years ago have been damaged in southeastern Utah by heavy machinery used to rebuild a boardwalk at the popular tourist area, U.S. officials say.
The damage at the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite is minor but some footprints had fractures around the rims, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management recently said in a report.
The agency also said an area where a prehistoric crocodile crossed a mud flat appeared to have been driven over multiple times by a backhoe, causing fracturing, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.
The site is considered among the most important dinosaur track areas in the nation, containing tracks from at least 10 different species.
The agency in the report said the project should be reevaluated, the area clearly marked and work crews briefed on where they can and can’t go.
The report also noted that the agency should fill a vacancy for a regional paleontologist that has been vacant since 2018.
“To ensure this does not happen again, we will follow the recommendations in the assessment, seek public input, and work with the paleontology community as we collectively move forward on constructing boardwalks at the interpretive site,” the agency said.
That revised report should be done this summer.
“It’s good that we stopped more damage from happening,” said Jeremy Roberts, among those who sought to have the Bureau of Land Management pause the project. “But this will continue to plague the state until we get a paleontologist.”
BERLIN (AP) — A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves.
The man from the eastern Germany city of Magdeburg, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, is said to have received up to 90 shots against COVID-19 at vaccination centers in the eastern state of Saxony for months until criminal police caught him this month, the German news agency dpa reported Sunday.
The suspect was not detained but is under investigation for unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery, dpa reported.
He was caught at a vaccination center in Eilenburg in Saxony when he showed up for a COVID-19 shot for the second day in a row. Police confiscated several blank vaccination cards from him and initiated criminal proceedings.
It was not immediately clear what impact the approximately 90 shots of COVID-19 vaccines, which were from different brands, had on the man’s personal health.
German police have conducted many raids in connection with forgery of vaccination passports in recent months. Many COVID-19 deniers refuse to get vaccinated in Germany, but at the same time want to have the coveted COVID-19 passports that make access to public life and venues such as restaurants, theaters, swimming pools or workplaces much easier.
Germany has seen high infection numbers for weeks, yet many measures to rein in the pandemic ended on Friday. Donning masks is no longer compulsory in grocery stores and most theaters but it is still mandatory on public transportation.
In most schools in Germany, students also no longer have to wear masks, which has led teachers’ associations to warn of possible conflicts in class.
“There is now a danger that, on the one hand, children who wear masks will be teased by classmates as wimps and overprotective or, on the other hand, pressure will be exerted on non-mask wearers,” Heinz-Peter Meidinger, the president of the German Teachers’ Association, told dpa. He advocated a voluntary commitment by teachers and students to continue wearing masks in class and on school grounds, at least until the country goes on a two-week Easter holiday.
Health experts say the most recent surge of infections in Germany — triggered by the BA.2 omicron subvariant— may have peaked.
On Sunday, the country’s disease control agency reported 74,053 new COVID-19 infections in one day, while less than a week ago it reported 111,224 daily infections.
Overall, Germany has registered 130,029 COVID-19 deaths.
A California reptile expert called to remove a snake found in a resident's couch said he was shocked to discover the serpent was a 7-foot-long Vietnamese blue beauty rat snake.
Alex Trejo, owner of So-Cal Rattlesnake Removal, said he was summoned to a Chula Vista home on a report of an unusual discovery.
"This guy calls me, is pretty frantic and he's like, 'There's a snake in my couch,'" Trejo told KGTV.
Trejo said he was shocked to lift the sofa cushion and find the 7-foot snake, which is not native to the United States. He said in a Facebook post that the call was a "once in a lifetime snake rescue."
Trejo said the non-venomous snake was not eager to be captured.
"He didn't get my skin, but he actually got the lining of my shirt," he said.
Trejo said the snake is in the care of a specialist and being treated for a respiratory infection while he attempts to find the animal's owner.
A Texas drone business teamed up with an online content creator to create a giant QR code over Dallas to "Rickroll" the entire city.
Digital content creator Jared Guynes, best known as the creator of the "Epic Nerf Battles" series of events, teamed up with Fort Worth-based drone display company Sky Elements to put a giant QR code in the night sky over Dallas.
People on the ground who scanned the QR code with their phones were taken to the YouTube video for Rick Astley's song, "Never Gonna Give You Up," a classic online prank known as a "Rickroll."
"That's right Dallas. You were witness to the first ever drone rickroll in history. I thought you'd get a kick out of it," Guynes said in a Facebook post.
Sky Elements posted a video to YouTube showing some behind-the-scenes footage of how the QR code was created by an arrangement of drones and the reactions of people on the ground.
An Idaho man recaptured a Guinness World Record on the Tamron Hall Show by inserting 180 thumb tacks into a cork board in one minute.
David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, was invited on the Tamron Hall Show in New York to discuss his 2021 achievement of breaking 52 records in 52 weeks and to attempt to recapture a title.
Rush originally set the record for most thumb tacks inserted into a cork board in summer 2021, when he managed 133 in the one minute time limit, but he later lost the record to someone who managed 140.
A Guinness World Records adjudicator was present on set and confirmed that Rush recaptured the record by using both hands to push 180 thumb tacks into the board in one minute.
Rush said he was "a little bit nervous" breaking a record on TV, but he "finished strong" thanks to "a blazing fast start."
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — A wayward seal has been captured after an early morning foray through a Long Island, New York, town.
Police in Southampton said they received a call at approximately 6:30 a.m. Sunday from a person who saw the roving mammal, later identified as a phocid, or earless seal, in the parking lot of a beverage store about 500 feet (150 meters) from the Peconic River in Riverhead.
When officers arrived, the seal fled southwest toward a motel but eventually was corralled and taken into custody.
The seal was handed over to the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation for evaluation, according to police.
A Massachusetts man says he has the answer for those singing the blues about stratospheric gas prices.
Rick Madeira, of Fall River, has taken to riding his electric unicycle to work, saving on gas and cutting his commute time in the process.
“It’s just more convenient and it’s obviously more fun,” he told The Herald News.
Madeira’s Gotway Nikola Plus, with no seat or handle bars, just places for his feet, can go 70 or 80 miles (113 or 129 kilometers) on one charge and reaches speeds of up to 40 mph (64 kph), although he rarely goes that fast.
“It literally takes me four minutes to get to work, versus about eight minutes in a vehicle,” he said.
He’s allowed to ride on the sidewalk, but usually sticks to the road, keeping to the shoulder when possible. He can also move to the front of the line at red lights, like cyclists, he said.
His advice to those interested in buying an electric unicycle, which sell for more than $2,000: wear protective and reflective gear, and be respectful of pedestrians.
“It’s the future. In 10 or 20 years, I’m sure I won’t even have to bring it up,” he said.