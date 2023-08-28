LONDON (AP) — Intrepid athletes donned snorkels and slithered through slime on Sunday during one of Britain's quirkiest sporting events: the World Bog Snorkeling Championships.
The annual competition in the tiny town of Llanwrtyd Wells, Wales, sees competitors race to complete two lengths of a 60-yard (55 meter) water-filled trench cut through a peat bog. They can use flippers on their feet, but conventional swimming strokes are banned.
Some contestants accessorized their snorkels, masks and flippers with more flamboyant touches -- one carried a giant plastic toad on their head, another had a bathing cap adorned with flowers. Spectators also got in on the fun, with two wearing pink cardboard boxes proclaiming them to be limited edition bog-snorkeling Barbie and Ken.
Competitors at the 35th annual contest were hoping to beat the time of current world record-holder Neil Rutter, who won in 1 minute, 18 seconds in 2018.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of people in various states of dress -- or undress – set out Saturday for a ride through some of Philadelphia's main streets and sights for the 14th Philly Naked Bike Ride.
The annual ride, which started in 2009, is billed as promoting cycling as a key form of transportation and fuel-conscious consumption. It is also meant to encourage body positivity. Organizers stress, however, that participants aren't required to ride completely in the buff, telling them to get "as bare as you dare."
The course, roughly 13 miles (21 kilometers) this year, changes annually but generally passes city landmarks. This year, bikers went by the Philadelphia Museum of Art, site of the steps featured in the "Rocky" movies, the historic City Hall, tony Rittenhouse Square and the South Street entertainment area. The ride was to end at Independence Hall.
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A man who found a message in a bottle from Ireland on a New Jersey beach was able to connect with the woman who wrote the message in the summer of 2019.
Frank Bolger of Wildwood was cleaning up trash on the 14th Street Beach with his wife, Karen, and granddaughter, Autumn, when they found the message in a bottle.
The note was dated July 17, 2019, and was signed, "Aoife."
"Greetings from Ireland," the note reads. "I have thrown this bottle into the sea for someone to find another day. Maybe it's traveled down to Africa or to Iceland! I won't know if someone found this, but I hope it is found!"
Bolger's discovery went viral online, eventually coming to the attention of Bray, Ireland, resident Aiofe Byrne. Byrne said her father was watching the news on TV when a story came up about the discovery and her called her in from another room.
Bolger said he was surprised and a little skeptical when Byrne reached out via email.
"I emailed her back and said, 'Can you send me some pictures and some writing samples?'" Bolger told WPVI-TV.
Byrne complied with the request, and Bolger was quickly convinced.
The author said she was excited to learn her message in a bottle had been found so far from home.
"I am kind of obsessed, well, very interested in messages in bottles, to be honest," Byrne said.
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- An Idaho restaurant unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a Philly cheesesteak sandwich measuring 722.8 feet long.
The Main Street Grill in Lewiston, operated by Happy Days Restaurants, hosted the record attempt in the city's Seventh Street alleyway.
The restaurant's team, aiming for the goal of 700 feet, assembled a Philly cheesesteak measuring 722.8 feet, beating the current record by 72.5 feet.
The current record was set by the Steak Thyme Bar & Grill in Miamisburg, Ohio, which created a cheesesteak measuring 650.3 feet long.
The Main Street Grill's massive sandwich was portioned into 6-inch pieces that were then sold to the public for $10 each. The world record attempt raised money for the Boys and Girls Club.
Evidence from the attempt is being submitted to Guinness World Records for official recognition.
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The owners of a Washington candy store shared security camera footage of the moment a sweet-toothed deer wandered into the business to browse the sweets.
Jenn Strobel, owner of Buddy and Howie's Candy Store in Ocean Shores, posted photos and video to the store's Facebook page showing the deer peering in through the open door before calmly coming inside for a closer look.
The deer appeared transfixed by the store's taffy boat display.
"He came in and the only damage done was he might have got a piece of wonderful taffy," Strobel told KOMO-TV.
The deer left the store on its own after a few moments of browsing, the video shows.
A real estate deal in Iran has been dogged by controversy after footage of a home being sold to a canine was shared online, Iranian media outlets reported Sunday.
The video showed an Iranian couple, who had no heirs, signing their apartment to a dog named Chester, who placed its paws on an ink pad to stamp on the contract, AFP reported.
Many of the details behind the real estate transaction are unclear, but apparently, the incident legitimately happened and Iranian authorities are taking action.
This has led to the realtor who was involved in the transaction being arrested and his company shut down on Friday by court order, Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency reported.
According to Iranian deputy prosecutor general Reza Tabar, as cited by the Iranian judiciary's website Mizan Online, the sale of an apartment to a dog is an act with no legal basis and attempts to "normalize the violation of society's moral values."
This isn't the first time news has come out of Iran against dogs.
Traditionally, while dog ownership isn't illegal in Iran, it is highly frowned upon as Islam has traditionally held dogs to be unclean animals. In fact, other conservative Muslim countries have laws against dogs, such as Saudi Arabia, which only allows dogs into the country if they are considered hunting dogs, guard dogs, or seeing-eye dogs.
In Iran, dogs have been readily adopted in farms and rural areas, but have also surged in popularity in cities among younger Iranians, many of whom see it as a sign of affluence, according to as report by RadioFreeEurope.
Dogs have faced cruel fates in Iran in the past, with images that circulated on social media in recent years depicting stray dogs dying in agony or brutally beaten by the authorities, something that had actually sparked protests in 2019, according to RadioFreeEurope.
Back in 2021, a law was proposed by Iranian legislators that sought to essentially ban pets, specifically banning "crocodiles, turtles, snakes, lizards, cats, mice, rabbits, dogs and other unclean animals as well as monkeys."
It was a fairly regular day on the ward for Canberra hospital infectious diseases physician Dr Sanjaya Senanayake, until a neurosurgeon colleague called him and said: "Oh my god, you wouldn't believe what I just found in this lady's brain – and it's alive and wriggling."
The neurosurgeon, Dr Hari Priya Bandi, had pulled an 8cm-long parasitic roundworm from her patient, prompting her to call on Senanayake and other hospital colleagues for advice about what to do next.
The patient, a 64-year-old woman from south-eastern New South Wales, was first admitted to her local hospital in late January 2021 after suffering three weeks of abdominal pain and diarrhoea, followed by a constant dry cough, fever and night sweats.
By 2022, her symptoms also included forgetfulness and depression, prompting a referral to Canberra hospital. An MRI scan of her brain revealed abnormalities requiring surgery.
"But the neurosurgeon certainly didn't go in there thinking they would find a wriggling worm," Senanayake said. "Neurosurgeons regularly deal with infections in the brain, but this was a once-in-a-career finding. No one was expecting to find that."
The surprising discovery prompted a team at the hospital to quickly come together to uncover what kind of roundworm it was and, most importantly, decide on any further treatment the patient might require.
"We just went for the textbooks, looking up all the different types of roundworm that could cause neurological invasion and disease," Senanayake said. Their search was fruitless and they looked to outside experts for help.
"Canberra is a small place, so we sent the worm, which was still alive, straight to the laboratory of a CSIRO scientist who is very experienced with parasites," Senanayake said. "He just looked at it and said, 'Oh my goodness, this is Ophidascaris robertsi'."
Ophidascaris robertsi is a roundworm usually found in pythons. The Canberra hospital patient marks the world-first case of the parasite being found in humans.
The patient resides near a lake area inhabited by carpet pythons. Despite no direct snake contact, she often collected native grasses, including warrigal greens, from around the lake to use in cooking, Senanayake said.
The doctors and scientists involved in her case hypothesise that a python may have shed the parasite via its faeces into the grass. They believe the patient was probably infected with the parasite from touching the native grass and transferring the eggs to food or kitchen utensils, or after eating the greens.
Senanayake, who is also an infectious diseases expert based at the Australian National University, said the patient needed to be treated for other larvae that might have invaded other parts of her body, such as the liver. But given no patient had ever been treated for the parasite before, care was taken. Some medications for example could trigger inflammation as the larvae died off. Inflammation can be harmful to organs such as the brain, so they also needed to administer medications to counteract any dangerous side-effects.
"That poor patient, she was so courageous and wonderful," Senanayake said. "You don't want to be the first patient in the world with a roundworm found in pythons and we really take our hats off to her. She's been wonderful."
The patient is recovering well and is still being regularly monitored, Senanayake said, and researchers are exploring whether a pre-existing medical condition that caused her to be immunocompromised could have led to the larvae taking hold. The case has been documented in the September edition of the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, three-quarters of new or emerging infectious diseases in people come from animals.
Senanayake said the world-first case highlighted the danger of diseases and infections passing from animals to humans, especially as people and animals start to live more closely together and habitats overlap more.
"There have been about 30 new infections in the world in the last 30 years," he said.
"Of the emerging infections globally, about 75% are zoonotic, meaning there has been transmission from the animal world to the human world. This includes coronaviruses.
"This Ophidascaris infection does not transmit between people, so this patient's case won't cause a pandemic like Covid-19 or Ebola. However, the snake and parasite are found in other parts of the world, so it is likely that other cases will be recognised in coming years in other countries."
Infectious diseases physician Prof Peter Collignon, who was not involved in the patient's case, said some cases of zoonotic diseases may never be diagnosed if they are rare and physicians don't know what to look for.
"Sometimes, people die with the cause never being found," he said.
"It's worth taking care when encountering animals and the environment, by washing foods thoroughly and cooking food properly, and wearing protection like long sleeves so you don't get bitten," he said.
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – A 62-year-old Mount Dora woman reportedly lost a part of her finger to a drop box at a local public library.
Barbara Haverly said she was injured while attempting to return books July 28, telling The Washington Post that "the whole thing is just such a nightmare."
What began as an errand run turned into a bloody scene for Haverly at W.T. Bland Public Library, located on North Donnelly Street, she said. Despite having returned books in the same manner numerous times before, Haverly reported feeling a rush of pain while pulling her left hand out of the box. What she at first assumed was just uncomfortable hand placement soon became clear as a severed middle finger, detached just below the fingernail.
Though she's a registered nurse, Haverly told The Post that she didn't know what to do while she watched herself bleed, claiming she was in shock. As library staff rushed to her aid and called 911, one employee retrieved her severed finger from the drop-off receptacle, according to the writeup.
Doctors could not reattach Haverly's finger and she was released from the hospital July 30, the report states. A sign since placed above the drop box reads, "Please do not place your hand inside this book drop," according to The Post.
Christopher Largey, Haverly's attorney, filed a claim against the city and told The Post it was unlike any other incident he's seen in 20 years of practice.
"She didn't do anything wrong other than return her books — to her peril," Largey said.