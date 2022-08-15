WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A red panda that spent two days on the lam after escaping from an Australian zoo was recaptured Sunday after he was spotted hanging out in a fig tree in a nearby park.
Named Ravi, the 7-year-old panda had arrived at Adelaide Zoo last week after he was brought in from another zoo with hopes that he would pair up with a female red panda named Mishry. But by Friday, Ravi was gone.
Adelaide Zoo Director Phil Ainsley told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that zookeepers spent Sunday trying to entice Ravi down from the fig tree with some of his favorite foods, including bamboo and sweet corn, to no avail.
In the end they fired a tranquilizer dart.
“We used a couple of different dart devices, finally got a dart into him and then just had to wait about 15 minutes just for the drug to take some effect,” Ainsley said.
Ravi then fell into the blankets of zookeepers who were waiting beneath the tree.
“Ravi’s doing really well,” Ainsley told the broadcaster. “Settling down into animal health hospital, where he’s just going to spend the next two or three days after being on the run. Just want to make sure he’s all healthy and recovered from his adventure.”
Ainsley said they discovered Ravi had escaped his enclosure Friday morning and initially focused their attention within the zoo, figuring he’d be up one of the large trees there. It wasn’t until Sunday morning that a zookeeper spotted him in the fig tree in the nearby botanic park.
Ainsley told the broadcaster they’d be reviewing the zoo’s CCTV footage to figure out how Ravi escaped.
“Obviously he’d just arrived and was testing his enclosure,” Ainsley said. “We know that red pandas are incredibly agile, and renowned for being escapologists.”
NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Officials in a Boston suburb are investigating a former city employee they say shut down the police website during a pay dispute.
Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the former employee, who was the police department information technology director, took down the department website in late June and July. The website instead directed visitors to a message that called on them to contact Fuller and ask the mayor to restore it, The Boston Globe reported on Friday.
Fuller said the employee controls access to the site and has not turned it over to the city. Newton has created a new police department website in its place. The old website was no longer active on Sunday.
Fuller told the Globe in a statement earlier this week that the employee shut down "a vital resource for the residents of the city of Newton." The employee notified city officials in March that he was leaving the job, the Globe reported. The paper reported the employee felt he was owed $137,000 in compensatory time at the time he shut down the website, the paper reported.
The employee said in a statement that he was "disheartened by the city's representation of the facts in this matter" and he would work with the city to resolve the problem.
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Texas said they do not know how a 50-pound African spurred tortoise came to be wandering alone through a city park.
San Antonio Animal Care Services said the large tortoise, dubbed Walter O'Hare by rescuers, was found by a group of visitors to Phil Hardberger Park and animal care officers responded to the scene.
"Estimating a weight of greater than 50 pounds and being a bulky and awkward shape, it took both officers to transport Walter off the trail and back to their transport vehicle," animal care services said in a Facebook post.
The tortoise was taken to Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation Inc. in Kendalia.
Investigators said they believe the tortoise was a pet that escaped from its home or was abandoned by its owner.
(Fox) A wanted Oregon man led deputies on a slow-speed chase in a construction excavator for more than half a mile before his arrest on Sunday, authorities said.
Jesse B. Shaw, who had three arrest warrants and was wanted for stealing a car, was found driving an excavator on a property north of Banks in Washington County, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
Shaw allegedly ignored deputies' commands to exit machinery and surrender.
Shaw drove more than a mile and a half in the slow-moving excavator as deputies plodded behind the vehicle in pursuit, the sheriff's office said.
Shaw eventually stopped and was arrested for attempting to elude police, the alleged stolen car, and the three arrest warrants.
The arrest warrants included delivery of meth in Clackamas County, eluding arrest in Columbia County and a state parole board violation, deputies said.
Banks is a rural town located about 24 miles west of Portland.
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A New Jersey library said a former patron recently returned a book he had checked out 75 years earlier.
The Jersey City Free Public Library said Bob Jablonski, 89, checked out Oden Rudolph's book Hitler from the James J. Ferris High School Branch in 1947.
Jablonski said he recently rediscovered the book while reorganizing his family home and wanted to make sure it found its way back to the library.
Librarians said the book remains in perfect condition and still has its original reference card.
Officials said Jablonski will not have to pay any fees for the 75-year overdue book, as the facility went fine-free in March 2021.
The Winnipeg Public Library said earlier in August that a copy of Baseball by Daniel E. Jessee was recently returned to its drop box after being due back June 18, 1974. The library also eliminated late fees in 2021.
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man is aiming to break his own Guinness World Record by taking his custom-built golf cart to speeds exceeding 150 mph.
Robby Steen, of Fort Mill, who previously set the Guinness World Record for fastest golf cart with a 118.76 mph drive in 2014, said he will attempt the record again on Wednesday, and this time he expects to increase the record to faster than 150 mph.
Steen, whose family business, Plum Quick Motors, has been building golf carts for 46 years, said his latest speedy cart has been six years in the making.
"We work on it, or I work on it, on nights and weekends," Steen told Queen City News.
Steen said his helpers in building the cart are his twin sons, Jacob and Noah.
"This one is capable on paper of a lot more than the other ones have been, but it's if it will actually stay on the track," Jacob Steen said.
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Oregon Lottery officials said they were able to reconstruct an $8 winning scratch-off ticket that was torn to shreds by the winner's dogs.
Lottery officials said they received a letter from Salem residents Nathan and Rachael Lamet explaining their $3 Pharaoh's Gold Crossword ticket had been ripped to bits by Apple and Jack, their Alaska klee kai dogs.
The letter included the torn-up ticket and a photo of the guilty canines.
"For some reason we left the ticket on the ottoman and they decided it was delicious," Rachel Lamet told the Oregon Lottery. "I went to bed and when I woke up it was eaten to the point that I thought it was unable to be checked. But my husband thought it was hilarious and someone might get a good laugh at the very least. He said it's for sure a winner."
Lottery officials were able to piece the ticket back together and confirmed it was an $8 winner.
The Lumets said they were shocked when officials replied to their letter and said a check would be mailed to them.
"That's too funny," Rachael said. "We are definitely getting more chew toys, they go through a lot. We love them, but they are crazy sometimes."
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said they are on the hunt for a wallaby spotted wandering loose on multiple occasions in recent days.
The Brewster Police Department said a member of the public reported seeing a baby kangaroo on the loose in Stark County on Thursday, and police later learned the animal was actually a wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo.
The animal was spotted again Friday and Saturday, and police were able to locate the wallaby in the woods, but were not successful in capturing it.
Police have not revealed the origins of the animal, but no wallabies were reported missing from any area zoos.
The department warned members of the public not to attempt to approach the wallaby.
(Yahoo) A gang of female shoplifters in Georgia is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of men's underwear from several Kohl's stores, according to Fox News affiliate station Fox 5 Atlanta.
Surveillance footage shows three women crouching over a display case in the men's department of a Kohl's store in Newnan, Georgia, in Metro Atlanta, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.
The footage also showed the women leaving the store, carrying merchandise in large bags, without paying for the items, per the local media outlet.
The Kohl's store said the women were after Nike men's boxer shorts which, according to the Kohl's website, cost between $24 and $40 for a pack of three.
Kohl's did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.
Coweta County Sheriff's Office, according to Fox 5 Atlanta, says that the women made off with about $1,800 worth of underwear from the Newnan store alone.
The women, and possibly others, are suspected of stealing men's underwear from other Kohl's stores in Georgia, the sheriff's office said.
More than $6,000 worth of underwear has been stolen from stores in Marietta, Woodstock, and McDonough, police said, per Fox 5 Atlanta.
Toby Nix of the Coweta County Sheriff's Office told Fox 5 Atlanta: "These girls are walking in the store, filling up reusable shopping bags, and walking out. Not a care in the world."