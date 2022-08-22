(CNN) — Two pilots are believed to have fallen asleep and missed their landing during a flight from Sudan to Ethiopia on Monday, according to a report by commercial aviation news site Aviation Herald.
The incident took place on board an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 en route from Khartoum to Addis Ababa, the report said, "when the pilots fell asleep" and "the aircraft continued past the top of descent."
Data obtained by the website indicates that the aircraft was cruising at 37,000 feet on autopilot when it failed to descend at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, its scheduled destination, on August 15.
Air traffic control were apparently unable to reach the crew despite making several attempts at contact. However, an alarm was triggered when the plane overshot the runway and continued along the route.
The aircraft subsequently began to descend, landing safely around 25 minutes later.
Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data shows the aircraft overflying the runway, before beginning its descent and maneuvering for another approach.
"We have received a report which indicates Ethiopian flight number ET343 en route from Khartoum to Addis Ababa temporarily lost communication with Addis Ababa Air Traffic Control on 15 August 2022," reads a statement issued by Ethiopian Airlines on Friday.
"The flight later landed safely after communication was restored. The concerned crew have been removed from operation pending further investigation.
"Appropriate corrective action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation. Safety has always been and will continue to be our first priority," the statement said.
Aviation analyst Alex Macheras has since taken to Twitter to express his shock at the "deeply concerning incident," which he suggests may have been the result of pilot exhaustion.
"Pilot fatigue is nothing new, and continues to pose one of the most significant threats to air safety -- internationally," he tweeted on Thursday.
The report comes just months after pilots at Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines warned airline executives that pilot exhaustion was on the rise and urged them to treat fatigue and the resulting mistakes as a safety risk.
"Fatigue, both acute and cumulative, has become Southwest Airlines' number-one safety threat," the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, or SWAPA, told airline executives in a letter back in April.
According to the letter, the rising demand for air travel as the industry begins to bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic, and cancellation chaos brought about by severe weather were among the reasons for the increase in pilot exhaustion.
Back in May, Italian newspaper Repubblica reported that an ITA pilot had been fired after "falling asleep" during a flight between New York and Rome.
The co-pilot was said to be taking an "authorized rest" at the time, leading to the Airbus A330 losing communication with air traffic control for ten minutes, according to the report.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Love is a many splendored thing, and for one couple, love is proving to be just as splendid as never-ending breadsticks.
On July 27, Tennessee-based photographer Shea Cravens posted a TikTok of fiancés Carlsey Bibb and Caden Mills, a couple getting married this October, according to BuzzFeed.
Bibb and Mills recently tapped Cravens for an engagement photoshoot and wanted a special introduction as husband-and-wife-to-be. So, they agreed to quite a quirky suggestion. Cravens convinced them to stage an Italy-esque photoshoot at dawn, but didn’t board a private jet to Lake Como to do so. Instead, they agreed to a 6 a.m. photoshoot in front of Olive Garden.
“When you want Italy Vibes for your engagement photos, but you live in Tennessee … so you take your photos at Olive Garden,” reads the text on a TikTok posted by Cravens, who owns wedding photography business Hunter LaShea Photography. That video went viral, garnering 254,400 views on TikTok and hundreds of thrilled comments both on TikTok and elsewhere on social media.
“This is genius,” read a comment on the photographer’s Instagram.
“This is SO creative and stunning!!!” commented another Instagram user.
“I love this so much,” said influencer Brooke Barry on TikTok.
“You are the best!!!!” said bride-to-be Bibb on Instagram. “So so glad you had this idea!”
While many of the comments under the post captioned, “Tennessee but with a little italy spice,” were positive, some commenters said that they weren’t fans of the unorthodox engagement photo location. (You can’t please everyone!) In response, Cravens responded to some of the haters, defending the location as a fun and atypical way to announce a couples’ upcoming nuptials.
“Bestie please we can all tell its Olive Garden,” said one commenter on TikTok, to which Cravens replied, “I obviously wasn’t trying to hide that it’s Olive Garden.”
For their part, fans on the side of the tongue-in-cheek engagement photoshoot helped defend the idea by offering words of encouragement and a message to the trolling.
“Whole time coulda fooled me… I thought you were in Italy…,” said one TikTok comment. “Sooooo any haters can take a seat at red lobster.”
As for where this idea came from, Cravens said she’s wanted to do a photoshoot like this for a while.
“A little over a year ago I had the idea of doing a session at Olive Garden, I mentioned it to some friends but never got around to doing it,” Cravens wrote in an Instagram caption. “Fast forward to today, it finally happened and I am so happy with the outcome.”
Bibb and Mills were the lucky couple that she was able to convince. The rest is never-ending pasta history, if you will.
According to the couple's wedding website, they won't be getting hitched at the Olive Garden, but regardless of when they return, when they're there, they're family.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JERUSALEM (AP) — A bull escaped from its pen early Monday, setting off a panicked scene in the streets of a central Israeli city before entering an office building and evading capture for half an hour as it scampered through the hallways.
Bank Leumi said the bull entered its offices in an industrial zone in the city of Lod, near Tel Aviv.
Amateur videos showed residents scurrying for safety as the bull roamed the streets. Several cars appear to have been damaged, and the bull nearly gored one man who got too close.
Inside the building, the animal slid around the tiled floors as it ran through a hallway with several men chasing it.
The men unsuccessfully attempted to capture it with a makeshift lasso — a piece of rope that quickly frayed. After being chased out of the bank offices, the bull was tranquilized by city veterinary employees and taken from the area.
Despite the chaotic scene, the bank remained bullish. “No one was injured and no damage was caused,” it said in a statement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman's diamond wedding ring, a family heirloom, is back on her finger after a man with a metal detector responded to her social media plea for help and found it at the bottom of the ocean.
Francesca Teal told The Boston Globe that she was tossing a football with her husband this month at North Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire, when the ring that once belonged to her great-grandmother slipped off her finger.
They couldn't find the ring in the water after hours of searching, the 29-year-old from Groveland said.
Teal posted about the ordeal on Facebook and asked anyone who might frequent the beach with a metal detector to be on the lookout. Her post was shared thousands of times and got the attention of a man named Lou Asci.
Asci, 60 of Marshfield, put on a wetsuit and headlamp and went into the water searching for the ring with his metal detector. The first two days he went looking, he had no luck.
"I don't take failure all too well," Asci told the newspaper. "I wanted to go back and give it one last shot."
That's when he found the ring buried beneath the sandy ocean floor, he said. He sent Teal a picture, writing in a message: "Please tell me this is the ring so I can finally get off this beach."
Asci returned the ring to Teal's home, and her husband got on one knee to place it back on her finger.
"I have been so overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers this past week," Teal wrote on Facebook. "It has been so amazing to witness humanity in this positive way & has brought so much faith to myself & others."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Virginia came to the rescue of a kitten that ran under a city bus and climbed up into the engine compartment.
The Animal Welfare League of Arlington posted a video to TikTok showing the kitten rescued from the engine compartment of an Arlington Transport -- or ART -- bus.
The rescued cat was dubbed Artie in honor of the ART bus rescue.
"The bus was stopped at N. Randolph and Wilson Boulevard," AWLA representative Chelsea Jones told ARLnow. "The bus driver spotted Artie running across the street and then up under the bus."
AWLA said Artie was given a bath and examined by a veterinarian.
"Artie is doing well and is loving all the attention he's getting from staff and volunteers," AWLA said in a Facebook post. "He will need surgery to repair a hernia, but because of your support, he's going to get all the care he needs!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- An Australian woman said her sharp-eyed daughter prevented her from throwing out a scratch-off lottery ticket that turned out to be a winner worth nearly $7,000.
The Brookfield, Victoria, woman told The Lott officials she bought a few scratch-off tickets from Melton Station Lotto in Melton South and put them in her car.
"When my daughter and I were sitting in the doctor's waiting room, she asked if I had checked the Instant Scratch-Its tickets that I'd purchased, and I told her that they were in the car," the woman recalled. "She said to me, 'Why do you keep them in the car? Did you check them?' So, while we were waiting, I decided to get them out of the car and scratch them."
The player said she didn't think any of the tickets were winners, but she handed them to her daughter for a second opinion. The daughter discovered one of the tickets, a $1 Cow-A-Bunga-Cash game, was a $6,875.50 winner.
"I thought the tickets had won nothing, and I was close to dismissing them," the winner said.
She said she is making plans for her winnings.
"It's been over 25 years since I've visited my family overseas, and I think I can finally surprise them," she said. "I'd also love to share the prize with those in need -- children that need new school equipment or animal shelters that need supplies."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A wallaby is on the loose in Northern Ireland after escaping from its enclosure only hours after arriving at its new home.
Richard Beattie, owner of the Glenpark Estate farm and event venue in Omagh, County Tyrone, said two wallabies, smaller cousins of the kangaroo, arrived at the facility during the weekend and one of the marsupials escaped when it became startled.
Beattie said the wallaby was last seen heading into town on Sunday.
Beattie said Monday there had not yet been any further sightings of the animal. He asked any witnesses who spot the wallaby to contact him or Glenpark Estate employees.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WJAR) — A local lifeguard went above and beyond for a swimmer in Westerly on Friday.
The Windjammer Surf Bar said a woman at the beach lost her prosthetic leg in the ocean.
Lifeguard Dakota Bryson was quick to jump in the water with snorkel gear and search for the prosthetic leg.
After searching for around an hour, Dakota successfully found the leg.
Those at the shore greeted Dakota with a standing ovation when he returned.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo) You've heard of the expression, "It's a dog eat dog world."
This being Florida, the saying may have to be tinkered with a bit.
A python became another snake's meal, according to Zoo Miami, which has the receipts to prove it.
According to a Thursday Facebook post, the zoo explains that a python it was tracking was found in the digestive tract of a native cottonmouth, also known as an often deadly water moccasin.
Telltale sign: The python's transmitter that had been implanted by Zoo Miami surgeons lit up like a Christmas tree on the cottonmouth's X-ray. Apparently, the meal was consumed in June 2021 somewhere in the Everglades.
In the image, taken at the South Miami facility's animal hospital, you can clearly also see the spine of the python, which was a juvenile.
"That isn't the only native species that is fighting back!" says the post, which references a different Florida wildlife story about a bobcat that was caught cadging eggs from an invasive Burmese python in the Everglades back in March.
The release also includes research material about pythons from folks from the Conservancy of Southwest Florida and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Despite the pythons' relatively large size, findings indicate they are "vulnerable to predation," they say, but further research is needed.
The comments section did not disappoint:
"Florida native species built different."
"It had a tummy ache."
"Look at this craziness!"
Someone from the zoo answered many social media users' burning questions such as whether the cottonmouth pooped out the transmitter. (It did.) They also wondered if the cottonmouth was released. (It was and is fine.)