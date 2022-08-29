Do you really want to get away from it all? Well, there’s a Caribbean island on the market that’s being priced similarly to houses in many U.S. cities.
Located 12 miles off the coast of Bluefields, Nicaragua, in Central America, Iguana Island is a five-acre, turnkey property with a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house ready for you to move into. And the price? It is currently on the market for $475,000.
The property, which was once showcased on an episode of HGTV’s “Island Hunters,” is a volcanic island covered in coconut palms and banana trees that provide fresh fruit, a tropical setting and lots of privacy. The lush foliage also attracts migrating butterflies.
The home features a wraparound porch, dining room, bar, living area, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. There are also accommodations on the other side of the island for staff — a staff manager and caretakers also come with the dwelling. All of the housing was built by an American developer to modern standards.
You can wander the island on the boardwalk that runs through the property. A 28-foot observation tower lets you view across the ocean to distant rainforests.
While five acres is certainly sufficient if you wanted to add a swimming pool, you could also wade into the sea on the island’s west side near the dock, known as the calm side.
The area is abundant with fish, and you can sit on the dock to cast for snapper, mackerel and barracuda, or head offshore for tuna, billfish and wahoo. If you prefer to look at the sea life, many tropical species can be found on the surrounding reefs, providing great snorkeling and scuba opportunities.
The island has a backup generator, septic system and water catchment system for self-sufficiency. Television, internet and cell service are also available. And supplies are readily accessible thanks to its proximity to Bluefields, with the largest population on Nicaragua’s east coast.
There are multiple flights between the U.S. and Managua, Nicaragua, daily. From there, all it takes is a 45-minute plane ride to Bluefields and a boat transfer to Iguana Island.
Another significant selling point is that Iguana Island is safely below the hurricane belt. As a result, you can expect comfortable year-round temperatures and even a scarcity of biting insects.
According to the listing, Nicaragua doesn’t tax foreign-sourced income. It has a low cost of living, which could make it the perfect place to retire.
Private Islands Inc., which works with representatives of the island, states that it can also assist the new owner with establishing a rental plan to offer the property as a retreat or vacation rental with rates that are more competitive than other island areas of Nicaragua.
To inquire about Iguana Island, contact Private Islands Inc.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yankees reliever Lou Trivino got a tap on his shoulder as he warmed up in the bullpen alerting him he had on the wrong jersey: the No. 50 belonging to Jameson Taillon instead of his own 56.
Trivino had pulled off his sweatshirt to throw his pitches on a cool Friday night at the Coliseum and the problem became clear. He began to warm in case he was needed to replace Wandy Peralta, who surrendered an RBI single to pinch-hitter Dermis García but finished the 2-hour, 50-minute game for his third save as New York beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2.
"I don't know, it happens," Trivino said. "... I was warming up, I wasn't even paying attention."
A bat boy scurried out with the right jersey and Trivino made a quick change.
Who told him? "I don't know, it just happened," said Trivino, traded by the A's to New York at the deadline along with Frankie Montas.
Trivino laughed it all off, saying, "It wasn't the first time, it's probably not the last."
So he had done it before? "Oh, yeah, who hasn't?" he cracked.
Maybe pull on Aaron Judge's No. 99 next time for a little fun? — "yeah," the right-hander agreed.
Trivino had joked he wanted some attention since he wasn't playing. He got it all right.
"I didn't know that," Judge said, grinning, "I'll have to get on him."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WGAL) - A young archaeologist made quite a find while vacationing with his family.
Riley Gracely, 8, recently unearthed a prehistoric shark tooth when the family stopped by an educational fossil-hunting expedition with Palmetto Fossil Excursions.
The 8-year-old and his family have collected hundreds of shark teeth during their annual trips.
And while the family has found some impressive artifacts in the past, Riley was on the lookout.
"When this year came along, he was thinking, 'OK, it's my turn, I got to get something this time,'" said Justin Gracely, Riley's father.
And he did. Riley said he spotted a fossilized shark tooth stuck in a pile of dirt.
"As soon as I saw it, I was like, 'I'm going to wait until everybody comes around," Riley said.
The tooth measured nearly 5 inches, and the family believes the giant tooth is from a pretty large and ancient shark, likely dating back more than 22 million years.
"I think it predates the megalodon. It's called an angustiden," Justin Gracely said.
The tooth can be identified by the matching cups on each side and is likely worth around $2,000.
Palmetto Fossil Excursions congratulated Riley on its social media, calling it a "find of a lifetime."
Riley said he's not done yet in his fossil excursions, even after such a find.
'I want to go back to find more big teeth so I can add them to my collection," Riley said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Today) A 61-year-old Vermont woman was saved from a black bear that was biting her leg when her Jack Russell terrier started barking and drew the bear's attention, according to a news release by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.
Susan Lee told wildlife officials that she was walking on a trail on her property in Strafford on Aug. 20 with her two dogs, a Jack Russell terrier and a labradoodle, when she heard a "loud noise" and a black bear charged her, causing her to trip over a stone wall.
She then felt "pain on her upper left leg" and realized the bear had bitten her. The attack was halted when her Jack Russell terrier started barking at the bear.
The barking distracted the bear, which released Lee's leg. She and her dogs were able to retreat further down the trail, where she called 911. A neighbor helped transport her to Gifford Medical Center, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
According to a news release, Lee had a bite wound on her left leg and multiple scratches ranging from two inches to nine inches long on both legs.
Wildlife officials determined the bear was a female with cubs that was provoked after being surprised by Lee and her dogs. They were unsuccessful in locating the bear.
Lee's Jack Russell terrier did not suffer any injuries. The dog stayed safe by performing what Game Warden Sgt. Jeffrey Whipple described as "ninja moves" to USA Today.
"If I were to predict what would have happened if the dog wasn't there, the bear may have caused more damage to (Lee)," Whipple said. "But most likely, when she was knocked down and was out of the fight, the bear would have got off of her and retreated."
Vermont has one of the densest black bear populations in the country with approximately one bear for every three square miles, according to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department website.
There are about 6,000 in the state, and it's the only type of bear found in Vermont. The animals are shy and rarely seen by people, making the attack on Lee "extremely rare," Wildlife Department bear biologist Jaclyn Comeau said in the release. The department has only recorded three prior bear attacks in the state.
"However, at this time of year black bears are moving in family units and mothers will be protective of their cubs," Comeau said in a statement. "If confronted by a bear it is essential to remain calm and back away slowly, and to fight back immediately if attacked."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Today) Shoppers at a mall in Massachusetts were shocked when they spotted an elderly woman driving a car along the second floor of the building Thursday.
A video from the scene posted by a Twitter user identified as @ghettova shows an SUV slowly reversing in front of several stores. The clip, which was recorded at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts, a city just outside Boston, has been verified by NBC News.
Other bystanders told NBC10, NBC News' Boston affiliate, that they were alarmed by the scene.
"I heard screaming first. One of the mall security women was just screaming 'Stop! Stop! Stop!'" store clerk Stacy Bartkos told the station. "When I looked up, there was a car, like right in the corner of my window. She came in, took a left and somebody finally stopped her."
Janet Parsons, who was walking in the mall with family members, told NBC10 that the woman was driving "real slow." Parsons said she was able to stop the driver at one point.
"As (she) got closer I pushed my granddaughters against the wall and I moved and stopped (the driver)," Parsons said, but the vehicle "kept on coming," rounding the corner after Parsons left to get help. "It's a blessing no one got hurt."
According to a statement shared on Facebook by the Braintree Police Department, officers responded to a report that a vehicle had been driven inside the mall just before noon. Police arrived and found the late-model Lincoln NCX stopped on the second floor. The woman remained in the vehicle speaking to onlookers. It's not clear if Parsons was one of the people the driver was speaking with.
According to the department, the elderly woman was able to enter the mall by driving over a pedestrian bridge from a parking garage.
"Due to a recent accident, one of the safety bollards was missing in front of the entrance. The mall sensor doors opened, allowing the vehicle to travel inside," police said. "The driver slowly entered the mall and took a left, where she travelled about 60 yards down the main corridor on the second level."
When officers reached the woman, she was still seated inside of the vehicle and was speaking with a couple of onlookers. It's not clear if Parsons was one of the people the driver was speaking with.
According to the bystander who posted video on Twitter, the older woman behind the wheel appeared "confused."
Police said that no injuries were reported, though the vehicle suffered "minor damage" and knocked over a planter and other items at the mall.
The woman was evaluated at the scene by officers and a mental health clinician, according to the police statement, before being transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.
No charges are being filed at this time. However, police have requested an Immediate Threat License Suspension from the Registry of Motor Vehicles. The missing bollard that allowed for her entrance into the mall will be replaced as soon as possible, police said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An invading bird has some on Staten Island crying fowl.
Residents in the Midland Beach neighborhood have noticed more and more black vultures popping up over the past few weeks, and fear they could prey on the pets that live there — but there isn't much that anyone can do to get rid of them.
Deena Tomasulo has an 85-pound dog, but the birds are not fazed at all by the canine. One vulture was seen perched on a telephone pole right outside Tomasulo's home Friday evening.
"All I do know is these huge creatures that have a wingspan of about five feet have invaded Staten Island," she said. "They perch on the roofs and stare at the animals — the feral cats, racoons and opossums. I have never witnessed an attack yet, thank God...I just don't want any of the feral cats to get harmed, people have little small dogs. And if you put the dog in your yard, these birds will swoop in and attack."
For weeks, neighbors have been snapping pictures and videos, hoping to spread the word. To them, the big birds mean serious business.
"Yea it's serious! These birds are huge and can carry away a small animal!" said Tomasulo.
Michael Illuzi said that neighbors warned him that the creatures were lurking on his roof. The vultures have large talons, and Illuzi has small pets.
"They haven't really bothered us. My cats are inside," said Illuzi. "I don't think they're that bold where they'll swoop down when a person is standing next to your pet."
For now, families said that all they can really do is alert the public to be aware of what's happening. Because black vultures are a protected species, they can't touch the birds — they just hope the birds don't touch them.
"The thing is, they're federally protected, so there's not much we can do. They migrated from somewhere I'm guessing — how to get rid of them, that I don't know" said TKTK.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A library in Ontario said a patron cleaning out his grandparents' basement found a book that had been due back 46 years earlier.
The Hamilton Public Library said in a Facebook post that the book, Total Fitness In 30 Minutes A Week by Laurence E. Morehouse and Leonard Gross, had been due back July 22, 1976.
The post said a library member recently found the book "while decluttering his grandparents' basement."
"Thanks for returning to our Sherwood Branch," the post said.
The Hamilton Public Library eliminated late fees in 2021.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in Alabama captured photos and video when a pair of goats accosted his patrol vehicle and ate some of his paperwork.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Deputy Casey Thrower returned to his patrol vehicle after delivering some legal documents and found two curious goats investigating the car.
One of the goats climbed into the vehicle through the open driver's side door and started eating some of Thrower's paperwork. The other goat climbed up on the hood of the car, the sheriff's office said.
"Deputy Thrower explained that due to the number of homes he visits daily, on occasions he leaves his vehicle door open because he's had to retreat from being attacked by canines in the past," the post said.
Thrower was eventually able to shoo the animals away.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A flight arriving in South Carolina was briefly delayed by an unusual hazard on the taxiway: an alligator.
John Moroney, a passenger on a Delta Airlines flight that arrived from Atlanta on Saturday at Charleston International Airport, snapped a photo from a plane window showing the alligator on the taxiway when the plane arrived about 7 p.m. Saturday.
Moroney said the pilot announced the plane would be slightly delayed as he waited for the alligator to cross the taxiway.
The Naval Air Station in Key West, Fla., reported a similar hazard in April, when a crocodile was spotted sunning itself on the runway. The runway was shut down when the reptile refused to move, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel arrived with a trapper to relocate the crocodile outside the base.