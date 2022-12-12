RENO, Nev. (AP) — Pulled from a sunken trunk at an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina, work pants that auction officials describe as the oldest known pair of jeans in the world have sold for $114,000.
The white, heavy-duty miner’s pants with a five-button fly were among 270 Gold Rush-era artifacts that sold for a total of nearly $1 million in Reno last weekend, according to Holabird Western American Collections.
There’s disagreement about whether the pricey pants have any ties to the father of modern-day blue jeans, Levi Strauss, as they predate by 16 years the first pair officially manufactured by his San Francisco-based Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873. Some say historical evidence suggests there are links to Strauss, who was a wealthy wholesaler of dry goods at the time, and the pants could be a very early version of what would become the iconic jeans.
But the company’s historian and archive director, Tracey Panek, says any claims about their origin are “speculation.”
“The pants are not Levi’s nor do I believe they are miner’s work pants,” she wrote in an email to The Associated Press.
Regardless of their origin, there’s no denying the pants were made before the S.S. Central America sank in a hurricane on Sept. 12, 1857, packed with passengers who began their journey in San Francisco and were on their way to New York via Panama. And there’s no indication older work pants dating to the
“Those miner’s jeans are like the first flag on the moon, a historic moment in history,” said Dwight Manley, managing partner of the California Gold Marketing Group, which owns the artifacts and put them up for auction.
Other auction items that had been entombed for more than a century in the ship’s wreckage 7,200 feet (2,195 meters) below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean included the purser’s keys to the treasure room where tons of Gold Rush coins and assayers ingots were stored. It sold for $103,200.
Tens of millions of dollars worth of gold has been sold since shipwreck recovery began in 1988. But last Saturday marked the first time any artifacts hit the auction block. Another auction is planned in February.
“There has never been anything like the scope of these recovered artifacts, which represented a time capsule of daily life during the Gold Rush,” said Fred Holabird, president of the auction company.
The lid of a Wells Fargo & Co. treasure box believed to be the oldest of its kind went for $99,600. An 1849 Colt pocket pistol sold for $30,000. A $20 gold coin minted in San Francisco in 1856 and later stamped with a Sacramento drug store ad brought $43,200.
Most of the passengers aboard the S.S. Central America left San Francisco on another ship — the S.S. Sonora — and sailed to Panama, where they crossed the isthmus by train before boarding the doomed ship. Of those on board when the S.S. Central America went down, 425 died and 153 were saved.
The unique mix of artifacts from high society San Franciscans to blue-collar workers piqued the interest of historians and collectors alike. The pants came from the trunk of an Oregon man, John Dement, who served in the Mexican-American War.
“At the end of the day, nobody can say these are or are not Levi’s with 100% certainty,” Manley said. But “these are the only known Gold Rush jean ... not present in any collection in the world.”
Holabird, considered a Gold Rush-era expert in his over 50 years as a scientist and historian, agreed: “So far, no museum has come forward with another.”
Panek said Levi Strauss & Co. and Jacob Davis, a Reno tailor, received a U.S. Patent in May 1873 for “An Improvement in Fastening Pocket-Openings.” Months later, she said, the company began manufacturing the famous riveted pants — “Levi’s 501 jeans, the first modern blue jean.”
She said before the auction that the shipwreck pants have no company branding — no “patches, buttons or even rivets, the innovation patented in 1873.”
Panek added in emails to AP this week that the pants “are not typical of miner’s work pants in our archives.” She cited the color, “unusual fly design with extra side buttonholes” and the non-denim fabric that’s lighter weight “than cloth used for its earliest riveted clothing.”
Holabird said he told Panek while she examined the pants in Reno last week there was no way to compare them historically or scientifically to those made in 1873.
Everything had changed — the materials, product availability, manufacturing techniques and market distribution — between 1857 and the time Strauss came out with a rivet-enforced pocket, Holabird said. He said Panek didn’t disagree with him.
Levi Strauss & Co. has long maintained that up until 1873, the company was strictly a wholesaler and did no manufacturing of clothing.
Holabird believes the pants were made by a subcontractor for Strauss. He decided to “follow the money — follow the gold” and discovered Strauss’ had a market reach and sales “on a level never seen before.”
“Strauss was the largest single merchant to ship gold out of California in the 1857-1858 period,” Holabird said.
The list of the $1.6 million cargo that left San Francisco on the S.S. Sonora in August 1857 for Panama was topped by Wells Fargo’s $260,300 in gold. Five other big banks were next, followed by Levi Strauss with $76,441. Levi Strauss had at least 14 similar shipments averaging $91,033 each from 1856-58, Holabird said.
“Strauss is selling to every decent-sized dry goods store in the California gold regions, probably hundreds of them — from Shasta to Sonora and beyond,” Holabird said. “This guy was an absolute marketing genius, unforeseen.”
“In short, his huge sales create a cause to be manufactured. He would have to contract with producers for an entire production run.”
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Police in Texas were summoned to a business to remove an unusual trespasser -- a 6-foot alligator.
The Lufkin Police Department said officers Caleb Forrest and Christian Ibarra responded alongside Animal Control officers Carol Cintula and Alisha Holman when a local business called to report an alligator had found its way inside the property's fence.
The responders were able to safely capture and relocate the alligator.
"We believe this 6-foot guy likely came from Kurth or Ellen Trout Lake, which are both nearby," the department said in a Facebook post.
(NBC) A man trashed a liquor store in New Jersey after learning he didn't have enough money to make his purchase, chucking bottles at a clerk and threatening to kill an employee before running out of the store, authorities say.
Much of the late November chaos at Beno's Liquor store on Linden's North Wood Avenue was caught on camera (above). According to police, the man tried to buy a small bottle of liquor but didn't have enough cash.
When the employee refused to sell him the bottle at a discount, the man allegedly became enraged and threatened to kill the worker, according to police. He threw several large bottles of red wine at the employee, causing $3,000 in damage before grabbing a clear plastic container of small liquor bottles and running off, cops say.
Police say the employee suffered injuries but they didn't elaborate on the nature of those.
Anyone with information is asked to call 908-474-8552. Tips can also be submitted at crimetips@lpdnj.org.
NEWRY, Maine (AP) — A bunch of Santa lookalikes took to the ski slopes to spread some seasonal cheer on Sunday.
More than 300 jolly ol' elves — all dressed in red — dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at the Sunday River ski resort in Maine. A skiing Grinch and a skiing Christmas tree joined the party.
It wasn't exactly a winter wonderland — there was little natural snow. The snow-making machines at Sunday River produced enough of the fluffy stuff for the annual tradition. Santa Sunday has grown in popularity over more than two decades, raising $7,500 this year for a local charity.
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- An Arizona reptile wrangler was summoned to a golf driving range to remove a rattlesnake that found its way into a ball dispenser.
The Snake Relocation Team posted a video to YouTube showing what happened when a snake wrangler named Marissa Maki was summoned to the Topgolf location in Scottsdale.
The video shows Maki being directed by Topgolf employees to a ball dispenser machine where a loud rattling sound could be heard.
The reptile wrangler was able to use her tongs to safely ensnare the western diamondback rattlesnake and place it into a bucket for safe relocation to a less inhabited area.
"I've actually gotten a rattlesnake at this same Topgolf before and coworkers of mine have removed some as well. It is surrounded by desert, so you are in their habitat," Maki told The Tribune newspaper. "I wouldn't say its an unusual place to find one."
(Fox) A lawsuit has been filed in Canada by parents who say their kids are addicted to the video game Fortnite.
A Canadian Supreme Court judge authorized the filing by Quebec parents against Fortnite's manufacturer Epic Games.
Parents say their kids are so addicted that they don't take care of regular everyday hygiene such as showering.
Some kids are so dependent on Fortnite, they've stopped eating and sleeping, according to BBC News and reported by Insider.
"The court concludes that there is a serious issue to be argued, supported by sufficient and specific allegations as to the existence of risks or even dangers arising from the use of Fortnite," ruled Justice Sylvain Lussier.
An attorney from the firm that brought the suit equated the game's maker, Epic Games, to a tobacco manufacturer in an interview, and said the legal responsibility was "basically the same."
Lussier echoed the comparison of video game and tobacco addictions. "The harmful effect of tobacco was not recognized or admitted overnight," he ruled.
However, the court didn't agree with the parents' claim that Epic Games deliberately made Fortnite addictive.
"The court finds that there is no evidence for these allegations of the deliberate creation of an addictive game," the judge wrote. "This does not exclude the possibility that the game is in fact addictive and that its designer and distributor are presumed to know it."
Epic Games denied the validity of the suit in a statement obtained by BBC.
"Parents can receive playtime reports that track the amount of time their child plays each week, and require parental permission before purchases are made," the company said.
"We plan to fight this in court. We believe the evidence will show that this case is meritless."
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A deer fleeing from a pack of dogs in India ended up trapped inside an ATM vestibule and had to be rescued by wildlife officials.
Witnesses said the deer was fleeing from dogs when it ran into the ATM vestibule in Amreli, Gujarat, and became trapped inside.
A video captured by a witness shows the deer struggling to find an exit from the glass structure.
The local forest department was informed of the deer's plight and the animal was transported to a wooded area for release.
(Huffington Post) A pair of calves playing bit parts in a North Carolina church's live Nativity scene escaped to a nearby state park last week.
Photos show police waist-deep in the Cape Fear River at Carolina Beach State Park as they tried pulling the swimming animals back to dry land.
"When you're a police officer in a small island community, you may get some unusual calls," the local department noted in a Facebook post.
Officers were dispatched to help state park rangers round up the escapees, who had been "performing in the live nativity scene" at Seaside Chapel in the community of Carolina Beach, some 140 miles southeast of Raleigh, police recounted.
They were finally brought to heel with the help of community volunteers and a "K9 with specialized herding skills," noted the department.
One group with a particular beef about the incident was People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
"Please, to prevent future tragedies, will you stop using live animals in your events? Your sets and church members provide a perfectly lovely attraction on their own," said a letter the animal rights organization sent to Seaside Chapel's pastor, Jerry Vess, the Port City Daily reported Friday.
"Christian teachings are all about kindness — yet animals used in live Nativity scenes aren't treated with compassion," the letter added. "They're often stressed from transport and from being in a strange environment … they may be chained or confined to small holding pens."
The pastor's wife, Dana Vess, told the newspaper that the calves — along with donkeys and sheep — are provided by local farmers, who bring them to the church on two weekends for the Nativity scene. They go home to their farms between "performances," she noted. They're kept in roomy pens, not chained, and were fed their usual food, according to Vess.
"The farmers deliver them and pick them up, check the pens and make sure they're secure — it's their animals, so they want to ensure everything's good," she told the Port City Daily.
The Vesses first realized the calves were missing when police knocked on their door late last Saturday and told them their actors were on the run. It wasn't clear how they escaped from their pen.
The calves were on the lam for nearly 16 hours, according to the newspaper, and ended up about nine blocks north at the state park.
They won't be returning to the Nativity scene, which will only involve donkeys and sheep this weekend.
Seaside Chapel's "Journey to Bethlehem" — described as "an interactive walk-through Nativity complete with live animals" — attracted nearly 600 visitors on opening night Dec. 3, the church said.
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A barefooted man and his dog were caught on camera breaking into the tiki bar at the Tri-City Elk Lodge in Warwick this summer.
Police said it happened around 4 a.m. on Aug. 30.
A barefooted man and his dog were caught on camera breaking into the tiki bar at the Tri-City Elk Lodge in Warwick this summer. (WJAR)
The police department shared photos of the pair on social media on Thursday.
"It hurts us that somebody that might live in the area would come in and steal from us," House Committee Chairman Michael Marsh told NBC 10 News.
The man allegedly stole $400 worth of liquor.
The members of the Tri-City Elks on West Shore Road stay active all year helping others, including veterans, the homeless, disabled people, and school children.
"Everything we gain here, we give back," said member Lori Eaton. "This is what we're about."
Michael Marsh, house committee chairman of the Tri-City Elks Lodge in Warwick, holds photos of a man accused of taking his dog along to break into the tiki bar this summer. (WJAR)
The lodge has stepped up security as police are still searching for the man responsible.
"We wish nothing but good luck to this person, we don't wish any bad luck to this person, but hopefully he doesn't do it again - and don't arrest the dog," Marsh said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Randy Bell at 401-468-4249 or via email at randy.bell@warwickri.com.