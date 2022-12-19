A semi-truck driver hauling red dye failed to stop despite knowing the liquid was leaking onto the roadway and splashing cars for miles through the Portland area on Saturday night, authorities said.
Deputies in Multnomah County responded to reports of a tractor trailer leaking a red substance in Troutdale, a city about 16 miles outside Portland, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.
The driver, 40-year-old Junior Jean, told deputies the liquid was used to dye mulch, according to authorities. Deputies said Jean also claimed to have stopped to inspect the leak when another driver flagged him, but his company had told him to continue driving to his destination.
Jean had driven the truck north on I-205 then took I-84 east for several miles, spilling the liquid from the trailer along the way before exiting in Troutdale, the sheriff’s office said.
Oregon State Police and the state’s Department of Transportation confirmed the liquid also spilled throughout Clackamas County, stretching for miles on I-205 and I-84, the sheriff’s office said.
While officials said that Jean told deputies that the liquid can be washed off with water, drivers reported on the department’s Facebook page that the liquid had stained their vehicles.
The sheriff’s office said that any drivers whose vehicles remain stained after a car wash to contact the department.
The driver told deputies the red liquid was used to dye mulch. (Multnomah County Sheriff's Office )
Meanwhile, Jean was issued citations for operating with sifting or leaking load, third-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a Florida highway where a blown-out tire caused a trailer loaded with thousands of pounds of onions to catch fire.
Ocala Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that multiple crews responded to a report of a freight vehicle fire on Interstate 75, just south of exit 354.
The crews arrived to find an open trailer being hauled by a pickup truck was "fully engulfed in flames."
The driver, who had exited the vehicle, told firefighters the blaze was sparked when one of the truck's tires blew out.
The trailer had been carrying six cargo bins loaded with a total of about 6,000 pounds of onions.
The flames were extinguished about 3 minutes after firefighters arrived on the scene. No one was injured in the incident, the department said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A network of animal lovers on Facebook helped a Colorado family reunite with their poodle after the animal fled during a Thanksgiving visit to Nebraska.
Stephen Weak of Denver said his family's dog, Snowflake, escaped during a Thanksgiving visit to Omaha, and the family turned to the Lost Pets of Omaha Area Facebook page for help.
Cathy Eaton, who founded the Facebook group in February 2014, said group members searched on foot and via drone for the missing Snowflake.
The dog was spotted last week in a wooded area in the La Vista neighborhood and volunteer Lisa Thurber set a trap that successfully captured Snowflake Dec. 10.
"She was tired, lost a few pounds and had a little frostbite," the lost pets group said on its website.
Weak and his daughter were on their way back to Omaha to help search when Snowflake was found, so they were able to go directly to the Papillion Animal Hospital for a reunion.
"We were really happy," Weak told the Omaha World Herald. "We had kind of given up."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A dog who went missing from his owner's California house is on his way home after turning up 14 months later in Kansas -- about 1,600 miles away.
Sandra O'Neill said her German shepherd mix, Zeppelin, would sometimes escape from home to visit a local construction site, but he would usually return on his own in the evening if she didn't find him there.
She said Zeppelin failed to return home one night in October 2021.
There was no trace of the beloved pooch until 14 months later, when a Louisburg, Kan., woman brought a dog into the Wildcat Veterinary Clinic, explaining she had found the canine on her property the previous evening.
The clinic scanned the dog for microchip and he was identified as the long-lost Zeppelin.
O'Neill told KTXL-TV she was shocked to hear he was in Kansas.
The veterinary clinic was able to find a volunteer, Mary Hastings, who was preparing to drive back to California after visiting her daughter in Kansas.
The clinic said in a Facebook post that Zeppelin and Hastings departed for the 1,600-mile drive on Sunday, expecting to be home by Christmas.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A North Carolina family shared video from the unusual festive scene that unfolded when a squirrel that entered their home tried to hide out in the Christmas tree.
Taylor Stading, who posted videos of the wildlife encounter to Facebook, said the squirrel apparently entered her family's Waxhaw home through a loose roof shingle, climbed through a sink pipe opening and emerged in an upstairs bathroom.
Stading said the family dog, Dixie, then chased the squirrel through the house until it managed to hide out in the Christmas tree.
Stading's videos show her attempting to get the squirrel out of a nearby window while advice and commentary is offered by her kids, Colton, 11, Savannah, 8 and Caroline, 8.
Stading eventually used a dust mop to give the squirrel an extra push out the window to return to the wild.
Commenters online said the videos evoked memories of the famous Christmas tree squirrel from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(USA Today) A small Iowa town of 800 residents likely has no need for a police force armed with 90 machine guns to keep the peace.
That, at least, is the view of federal prosecutors, who on Wednesday announced the indictment of Adair Chief of Police Bradley Wendt on charges of making false statements to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to obtain numerous machine guns over a four-year period on behalf of the Adair Police Department, which during Wendt's tenure has never had more than three officers.
Instead, according to prosecutors, weapons were resold for profit through Wendt's private gun store or another store owned by a friend who also is facing charges.
According to court filings and a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Wendt used his position as police chief to obtain 10 machine guns for the official use of the police department, but later resold at least six of those weapons for "significant profit."
In addition, Wendt obtained 13 guns for his Dennison- and Anita-based gun store, BW Outfitters, under the pretense they were to be used as demonstration models for potential future purchases by the department. Another 10 weapons were obtained in the same manner for Williams Contracting, a business Williams owned that is federally licensed as a firearms dealer.
Prosecutors say Wendt sought to purchase or demonstrate approximately 90 machine guns between July 2018 and August 2022. Some of the weapons were used for public machine gun shoots, where Wendt and Williams charged customers money to be able to fire the weapons.
The indictment describes the firearms as fully automatic weapons not legally available to the public, including an M60 machine gun, a belt-fed weapon widely used by the U.S. military since the Vietnam war that was purportedly obtained for official use by the Adair Police Department.
Wendt instead had the M60 mounted on his personally owned armored Humvee.
Wendt also sought repeatedly to obtain for the department a rotary M134 minigun capable of firing 50 rounds per second, usually mounted on military helicopters. The ATF denied the requested transfer.
"The Adair Police Department does not own a helicopter," the indictment notes.
At least some of the weapons purportedly obtained for the police department were bought with Wendt's personal funds, and it is not clear if city money was involved in the purchases.
Wendt is charged with 18 counts of making a false statement to the ATF and one for unlawfully possessing a machine gun. Williams is charged with three counts of false statements and with aiding and abetting. Prosecutors are also seeking forfeiture of at least 35 machine guns involved in the case.
"Brad Wendt is charged with exploiting his position as chief of police to unlawfully obtain and sell guns for his own personal profit," Eugene Kowel, a senior FBI agent based in Omaha, said in a statement. "The FBI is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to investigate and hold accountable those who violate their oath of office to enrich themselves."
Wendt was put on leave by the city in September after federal agents raided his gun stores and his City Hall offices. It is not clear if he remains employed with the city, which did not return an emailed message seeking comment. A phone number listed for the city clerk could not be connected.
The case against Wendt and Williams was not yet listed in online court records Thursday afternoon, and it is not clear if either man has an attorney currently representing him.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(BBC.com) A delivery robot that got stuck in the snow has thanked the man who put it back on the right track.
Graham Smith came across the robot struggling to mount an icy kerb in Cherry Hinton, Cambridge, on Monday.
Posting a photo on Facebook, he said he was concerned about the plight of the "poor little mite", which said "thank you" after he helped it up the kerb.
Starship Technologies, which run the robots, said they were designed to run at temperatures as low as -20C (-4F).
They were introduced in Cambridge last month.
Heavy snow fell across the city on Sunday night and by Monday it was blanketed in white.
A photo taken late on Sunday shows several of them happily trundling along a snowy pavement in Cambridge.
However, the Cherry Hinton bot hit a bit of bother on its journey the following day.
Mr Smith, who was out walking in Chequers Close, spotted it having trouble and took a photograph.
On his Facebook post he wrote: "Saw this poor little mite trying to negotiate a high, slippery kerb in Chequers Close earlier today, wheels spinning like crazy, we gave it a push onto the path, it very politely thanked us and carried on its way.
"Should it have been let out on its own in these weather conditions? It didn't even have a scarf."
He said the robot "looked a little lost" as it came across the road and then became stuck on the snow and ice trying to mount the kerb.
"I lifted its back end up to help it on, and it shunted backwards and forwards a bit, and then said 'thank you very much' before heading away."
A Starship Technologies spokesman said: "Our little helpers are busy delivering in the run up to Christmas, and a light dusting of snow won't stop them.
"They're designed to deliver in a range of different weather conditions, and although temperatures in the UK have fallen these past few days, the robot's batteries are designed to operate at -20C."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(OutsideOnline.com) This Tennessee black bear would walk 1,000 miles just to eat off the same picnic table.
On Wednesday, a local broadcast news channel in Knoxville reported the story of a determined black bear that had traveled across four states to return to its favorite feeding grounds, at a campsite in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The initial episode happened in June, when officials received complaints that a female black bear was grabbing food off picnic tables, sniffing trash cans, and even stealing backpacks. Wildlife crews trapped the animal and relocated her 1,000 miles to an area of South Cherokee National Forest in Georgia. Scientists labeled the animal Bear 609 and attached a geolocating device to it.
According to the report, wildlife biologists tracked Bear 609 as she proceeded to walk across Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina and then into Tennessee—eventually returning to the campsite where it had been trapped.
"This was definitely one of the most bizarre movements I've seen so far," Bill Stiver, one of the wildlife biologists who tracked 609, told television station WBIR 10 News. "She never slowed down. She just kept on going."
Stiver said the bear's journey is the longest he's seen among relocated individuals—typically bears will walk upwards of 200 miles to return to familiar territory, he said. Relocated bears returning to a favorite human source of food is, alas, not out of the ordinary. Public land managers often struggle with bruins that have become habituated to human food sources, like trash or unattended campsites. Adult bears will sometimes return to the scene of a break-in or encounter, or continue seeking sustenance from human sources. Often, wildlife managers euthanize adult bears that have become too dependent on humans for food. Otherwise, relocated bears are often killed by cars or humans while attempting to return to their homeland. Or, they fall victim to predators, or other bears.
Bear 609's voyage, while impressive, is yet another reminder that hikers and campers should always be careful with food and trash when recreating in bear country. Bears have powerful noses, claws and muscles, and can easily break into cars and homes in search of grub. There are far too many sad tales of bears that were put down due to human carelessness in the outdoors. Just a few months ago, a mother and her four cubs were euthanized outside Aspen, Colorado, after they were caught entering someone's house.
There's one more odd wrinkle to the story of Bear 609: After returning to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the bear ventured onward to Anderson, South Carolina. While walking through the small town, the bear came into contact with family members of one of the wildlife officials at the national park where its journey began. Lisa McInnis, chief of resource management and science at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, said her relatives sent her a photo they snapped of the bear walking across their driveway. She recognized the animal.
"It's a very, very small world," she told WBIR.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(SwitzerlandTimes.ch) Crime scene Lake Constance: A ball weighing 800 kilograms, filled with 230 liters of gin, attached to a concrete base several meters under water – is suddenly gone. Those responsible are shocked.
Mysterious theft at the bottom of Lake Constance! An 800-kilogram gin scoop seems to have swallowed up off the face of the earth. The alcohol container was attached to. The owner assumes that thieves have struck. "They were absolute professionals," says Cello Fisch, the managing director of Ginial. The recovery of the 230 liters is only possible with very special equipment.
Fisch and his team have been producing Lake Constance Gin for three years. For 100 days they leave the drink on the bottom of the lake. This gives it a very special aroma. Most of the 395 bottles were sold in advance. The self-made duffel bags and labels were also ready. Until a fateful dive last Wednesday.
The coordinates were correct. The floating crane was ready. The diver started. First dive. Nothing. Second dive. Nothing. Third dive. Again nothing. Panic spread. "The gin was nowhere to be found." The next day they continued the search. This time with two divers. Again they found nothing.
Another 24 hours later, they received prominent support. "The commercial diver Roger Eichenberger jumped to our side. Among other things, he found the K+W C-35 army aircraft that crashed into Lake Lucerne in 1941." But even he only discovered the imprints of the actual location of the sphere. The Maritime Police did the same. Now Fisch is hoping for the help of witnesses. "The place is not far from the lake promenade."
And who pays for the damage? An insurance? "It looks very bad. The insurance company is not aware of any such case, which is why various clarifications must be made. " Customers were offered to buy the numbered bottle – including a duffel bag – at cost price. "The feedback is positive – at least something positive."