SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has formally lifted a ban on the import of full-body sex dolls, ending years of debate over how much the government can interfere in private life.
Although there are no laws or regulations banning the import of sex dolls, hundreds, and perhaps thousands, have been seized by the customs, which cited a clause in the law that bans the import of goods that “harm the country’s beautiful traditions and public moral.”
Importers complained and took their case to courts, most of which agreed with them and ordered customs to release the sex dolls, saying they are used in people’s private spaces and don’t undermine human dignity.
On Monday, the Korea Customs Service said in a statement that it began enforcing a revised guideline for import of life-size adult sex dolls. It said it reviewed recent court rulings and opinions from relevant government agencies including the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.
The customs service said it will still ban the import of child-like sex dolls or others embodying certain people. It said other countries like the United States, Australia and the U.K. also ban child-like sex dolls.
While the decision reflects South Korea’s slow yet gradual moves to restrict state interference into personal lives, some women’s rights and conservative organizations will likely again voice their opposition to the use of sex dolls. They say they deepen sexual objectification of women and undermine public moral.
Carenshare Co., a South Korean company that imports sex dolls, said in a statement that it was “deplorable” for the customs service to lift the import ban after allegedly wasting taxpayers’ money for lawsuits with importers. The company said it has suffered immense losses. It said South Korea must reform other regulations that have a negative impact on the economy.
“We thought our people’s rights to seek happiness and use (sex dolls) in their private lives have been restricted by the state,” said Lee Sang-jin, who headed one of the company’s online shopping malls. “There are various types of people who use (sex dolls), including those who are sexually alienated or those who need them for artistic purposes.”
Lee said the decision by the customs was “reasonable” but “bit late.”
South Korean authorities don’t crack down on the sale of domestically made sex dolls, but their quality is in general inferior to those made abroad, Lee said.
Lee said his former company has already taken back more than 20 sex dolls from customs officials through lawsuits. He said the company has filed separate lawsuits seeking government compensation as many of the retrieved sex dolls became unusable following about two years of seizures by the customs service.
The customs service’s decision would allow importers to get back their sex dolls held in government storages run by the agency.
Customs officials said they still likely hold more than 1,000 sex dolls that had been sent to South Korea since 2018.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
After getting stuck in a claw machine, a 4-year-old girl may have learned a valuable lesson.
On Dec. 20, while at a restaurant in Airlie Beach, Queensland, Australia, Poppy Pike apparently found herself in a predicament.
Melanie Pike, Poppy's mother, caught the moment on video when she discovered her daughter was trapped inside the machine, according to Storyful (SEE THE VIDEO at the top of this article).
Poppy's older sisters had convinced her get inside the claw machine in order to grab some teddy bears, Storyful reported.
Pike and her partner were reportedly enjoying lunch when they were alerted of Poppy's difficult situation by the eldest daughters in the family.
"At first we just thought her arm was stuck, until we walked outside and saw her fully in the machine," Pike told Storyful.
Poppy was able to get out in a matter of five minutes, with careful instruction from Pike and her partner, Storyful reported.
Poppy was able to direct herself back through the hole she had originally entered, as seen in the video.
Once Poppy had freed herself from the machine, she was instructed to return the stuffed animals which she had taken, Storyful reported.
"She stole two teddy's which I made her give back to the bar staff to teach her a lesson about stealing," Pike told the news agency.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK – It was a sticky situation in a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checked baggage screening room at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) yesterday, Dec. 22, when a TSA officer removed two jars of peanut butter, each containing parts of a disassembled semi-automatic handgun artfully concealed inside.
The .22 caliber gun parts were wrapped in plastic and had been jammed into the middle of two plastic jars of peanut butter. The gun's magazine was loaded with bullets.
When the checked bag triggered an alarm in a Terminal 8 X-ray unit, a TSA officer opened the bag and upon closer inspection uncovered the concealed firearm parts. TSA officials notified the Port Authority Police, who came to the checked baggage room in JFK's Terminal 8, confiscated the items, tracked down the traveler in the terminal and arrested him.
"The gun parts were artfully concealed in two smooth creamy jars of peanut butter, but there was certainly nothing smooth about the way the man went about trying to smuggle his gun," said John Essig, TSA's Federal Security Director for JFK Airport. "Our officers are good at their jobs and are focused on their mission—especially during the busy holiday travel period," Essig said.
Travelers may transport their firearms for a flight if they have a proper permit and the gun is properly packed. Firearms and firearm parts must be unloaded, packed in a locked hard-sided case and taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. At that point the airline representative will make sure that the firearm is transported in the belly of the plane. Additionally, replica firearms are prohibited in carry-on baggage and also must be transported in checked luggage.
Civil penalties for attempting to bring undeclared weapons onto a flight can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances. This individual now faces a stiff financial civil penalty—a penalty for carrying a weapon that was recently increased to a maximum of $15,000. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Raw Story) Movie fans disappointed that their favorite actor was cut from a film after appearing in the trailer can sue the studio for false advertising, a US judge has ruled.
Two film buffs say Universal Pictures tricked them into renting 2019 flick "Yesterday" because the trailer featured actress Ana de Armas.
Peter Michael Rosza, 45, of San Diego, and Conor Woulfe, 39, of Maryland, say they forked over $3.99 each to watch the Richard Curtis comedy on Amazon Prime, only to discover that de Armas had not made the final cut.
A class action suit filed earlier this year alleges fans had been led to expect the Cuban "No Time To Die" star would feature prominently.
However, they "did not receive a movie with any appearance of Ana de Armas at all," says the suit, reported by US media on Friday.
Accordingly, "such consumers were not provided with any value for their rental or purchase," the suit added.
Universal had asked US District Judge Stephen Wilson to throw out the complaint, arguing that trailers are protected by the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees free speech.
But in his ruling on Thursday, Wilson rejected the studio's argument, saying trailers are commercial speech and subject to laws around honest advertising.
"At its core, a trailer is an advertisement designed to sell a movie by providing consumers with a preview of the movie," the judge wrote.
AFP could not immediately reach a representative for Universal.
The suit is claiming at least $5 million on behalf of disappointed fans.
Lawyers will convene again for the case on April 3.
Danny Boyle's "Yesterday" tells the story of a musician, played by Himesh Patel, who is thrust into an alternative reality where The Beatles do not exist.
He achieves global megastardom by releasing the Fab Four's back catalogue as his own.
De Armas, 34, who also appeared in "Knives Out" in 2019, was originally cast in the movie, and appeared in the trailer and certain advertising, but her role did not make the final version, according to the suit.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Fox) A man in California was arrested for issuing fraudulent parking tickets to vehicles in the beach area of Santa Cruz Wednesday evening.
Santa Cruz police said 19-year-old Damian Vela, of Watsonville, was charged with unlawful use of a computer system and attempted fraud after he admitted to creating and issuing fake parking tickets.
The department said it received reports of the fraudulent citations on Thursday and began investigating.
Vela was located around 4 p.m. that day in the beach area where he told police he committed the crime. Officers also searched his vehicle and found evidence related to the scam.
The police department said the fake citations included a QR Code directing those who received the tickets to a website for payment. Police are not sure how many citations Vela issued or if any of the victims paid the "bogus citations."
When Vela admitted to the crime, he claimed he did not receive any payments.
When announcing the arrest, Santa Cruz police shared one of the fraudulent tickets and an official parking citation, so residents could see the differences. The biggest visual difference between the two is the fake ticket had a palm tree on either end of the "notice," which was also typed in an unofficial font.
Legitimate parking tickets will also have a barcode near the top, along with very detailed sections for ticket, vehicle, violation and payment information.
The department said detectives are looking for additional victims of the fraudulent act. Community members are encouraged to come forward and contact the Investigations Unit at 831-420-5820.
Anyone looking to validate a ticket can call the City of Santa Cruz Parking Office at 831-420-6100 or visit the parking office at 124 Locust Street.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBS) The city of Boulder closed its main library at 1001 Arapahoe Avenue on Monday afternoon for environmental testing after methamphetamine use was discovered in the facility's restrooms.
The testing will include swab samples of surfaces inside and outside of the restrooms.
"The question right now is whether these levels, which we're concerned about, are confined to the exhaust vents in the restrooms, or whether the residue has also developed or been deposited on parts of the library that people have more access to," said Sarah Huntley, spokesperson for the city of Boulder. "The biggest concern for methamphetamine contamination in short bursts like that... is if it's on the surfaces."
According to the city, the decision to close the library was made after air duct testing on six restrooms showed residue inside the ducts that had higher-than-acceptable levels of methamphetamine.
Those ducts blow air and contaminants outside the building. It is unclear if any of those contaminants showed up on surfaces.
This comes after a recent spike in reports of individuals smoking in public restrooms over the past four weeks.
On two occasions, city employees were evaluated and cleared of ongoing health concerns after "experiencing symptoms consistent with a potential exposure to meth residue or fumes."
"This is truly a sad situation and represents the impact of a widespread epidemic in our country," said Library Director David Farnan in a statement. "The city is consulting with Boulder County Public Health officials and will take all steps necessary to prioritize safety. We are committed to transparency and appropriate remediation."
The Meadows, George Reynolds, and NoBo Corner Library will remain open during the closure of the main library. Those employees at the main library will be reassigned to other city facilities or branch locations.
There is no set timeline right now, but the results of the testing will guide the city's remediation plan for the library, as well as the level of restroom service offered to patrons moving forward. The latter is a much more complicated decision since the warmth and restrooms inside the public building can be crucial resources for people experiencing homelessness.
"We want to obviously provide people with opportunities to deal with their biological needs with privacy and dignity and easy access, but we also have to strike a balance for folks who might choose to use those same spaces for illegal activities," Huntley said.
The city of Boulder also released this information: Symptoms of exposure to low levels of methamphetamine contamination can include headache, nausea, dizziness, and fatigue. Individuals who have visited the library recently and are experiencing any of these symptoms should consult their healthcare practitioner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A vintage armoured vehicle filled with Santas had to be freed by police after getting stuck in a Cornish lane.
The Santas, who were believed to be on a pub crawl, got wedged in a hedge at Marsh Lane, near Hayle.
Devon and Cornwall police were called at about 7.40pm on Thursday after reports that a vehicle had been damaged. No one was arrested.
Ian Jepson, who shot video footage of the Santa jam, said the lane was blocked for about two hours.
He said the Santas were on their annual pub crawl. "They shot past me singing and we later found them stuck where the lane narrows.
"They were quite tightly jammed but it says no parking. It was quite funny as they tried to free themselves."
The footage shows the Santas struggling to move their old army vehicle down the narrow streets as onlookers reprimand them for attempting the manoeuvre.
Several people who had tried to go to Angarrack to enjoy the village's Christmas lights took to social media.
"Well, that was eventful," one woman commented.
"An army tank, yes an actual army tank, driven by several inebriated Santas trying to get to the pub in Angarrack who got stuck on the way."
Another person joked: "I have seen it all now. A tank being driven by several Santas tried to drive into Angarrack, got wedged and blocked the entrance to the village."
Many people posted videos of the scenes, including showing the tank scraping past a parked car.
"That's why we couldn't drive into Angarrack," one person commented, while another replied: "We were there when the police arrived and they shut the road shortly after. Bet you never guessed that was the reason though."
The tankful of Santas was also spotted earlier in the day in other towns along the west coast of Cornwall, including St Ives and Helston.
Lisa Charrd, who filmed the group in St Ives, said: "There was a group of Santas in the tank and they were all very friendly and full of Christmas joy."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) — A dog abandoned at the San Francisco airport has found a forever home with a United Airlines captain, according to the San Francisco SPCA.
A pup named Polaris had arrived to San Francisco with a traveler from an international destination. But the dog was abandoned at the airport when "the customer chose to continue traveling on without his animal," the San Francisco SPCA said in a December 16 news release.
United Airlines "worked to ensure the puppy completed necessary requirements to enter the United States, including a quarantine period," said the nonprofit in the release.
And after completing quarantine, the pup has found a forever home with United Airlines Captain William Dale, according to the release. On December 15, the airline hosted a festive adoption party at the airport to celebrate Polaris' adoption. The airline also donated $5,000 to support the San Francisco SPCA's mission.
"United's Customer Service team took on quite a challenge to ensure Polaris would be safe, healthy, and find a loving home," said Lisa Feder, SF SPCA chief of rescue and welfare.
"From the moment Polaris landed in our care, our entire SFO United team cared for him 24/7 until we were able to get permission to keep him safely in the US," said Vincent Passafiume, director of customer service at United Airlines, in the release.
"It's a great feeling to see this story come full circle and that Polaris will have a loving home with United Airlines Captain Dale and his family — just in time for the holidays."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hadj Benhalima sized up the building in front of him then took a run at the wall, pushed off its surface with one foot, twisted around in mid-air and reached out to flick a switch a few metres off the ground.
A clunk and brief second later, the glaring outdoor sign of the currency exchange store went dark, one of many shop-front illuminations the wiry 21-year-old and his fellow Parkour athletes switched off one night last week in a bid to combat energy waste.
"There are many shop windows lit up at night and for no good reason. So given I can turn them off, I try to do it as much as possible," Benhalima said between leaps.
The young athletes whose Parkour sport involves running, swinging and vaulting in urban spaces dub their night-time escapades 'Lights Off' operations.
They make use of kill switches regularly placed on the outside of buildings in France to let emergency services cut off power in the event of a fire.
They say their actions help enforce Paris City Hall orders that stores extinguish all signs and window displays in the middle of the night. Patrolling police offer little resistance.
Passing through chic neighbourhoods near the Garnier Opera House and the Champs Elysees, Benhalima and his friends pick off barbers, cafes and local stores. Boutiques belonging to Rolex, Tiffany & Co and Swatch are shown no deference.