A Georgia fugitive who asked on Facebook why he wasn’t on the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office's "Most Wanted List" helped lead police to him, the department said on Thursday.
After the sheriff's office posted its "Most Wanted List" for November earlier this week, Christopher Spaulding commented "How about me?" on Wednesday.
The department replied on Thursday, "you are correct you have two warrants, we are on the way."
It later reshared a screenshot of the exchange along with Spaulding’s arrest photo, writing, "We appreciate you for your assistance in your capture!"
The department thanked the Fugitive Unit for "efficiently" arresting Spaulding who it said had two arrest warrants for felony violation of probation.
It added, "Our Top 10 is compiled based off of the severity of the charges only. By not being on this list does not mean our Fugitive Unit is not looking for you if you have an active warrant."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Conservation officers in Idaho came to the rescue of a mule deer found trapped inside an abandoned water tank.
Idaho Fish & Game said conservation officers from the Magic Valley Region responded to a report of a buck trapped in an abandoned water storage tank outside of Hailey.
The department said it was unclear how long the mule deer had been trapped inside the 12-foot-deep tank, which is believed to have been used for water storage by the old Hawatha Hotel, built in the late 1880s.
The officers tranquilized the deer and used a sling to hoist the animal to safety.
"Before release, the deer received a green ear tag to indicate it had been darted with anesthetizing drugs and for future identification purposes," the department said.
The deer was examined for injuries by a veterinarian and released back into the wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TAMPA, Fla. -- The police chief in Tampa, Florida, resigned Monday after using her position to escape a ticket during a traffic stop involving a golf cart driven by her husband.
Mary O'Connor submitted her resignation after an internal affairs review found she violated police department policy during the Nov. 12 stop by a Pinellas County sheriff's deputy.
During that stop — which was recorded on video by the deputy's body camera — O'Connor identified herself as the Tampa chief, flashed her badge and said "I'm hoping you will let us go tonight."
The deputy issued only a verbal warning instead of a citation, according to the internal affairs review. The golf cart did not have a license tag, a requirement for when such vehicles are driven on public streets. O'Connor's husband, Keith, said they had just come from a restaurant and didn't usually drive the cart on streets.
The internal review found O'Connor violated regulations on standards of conduct and "abuse of position or identification."
"The Tampa Police Department has a code of conduct that includes high standards for ethical and professional behavior that apply to every member of our police force," Mayor Jane Castor — herself a former Tampa police chief — said in a statement requesting the resignation. "As the Chief of Police, you are not only to abide by and enforce those standards but to also lead by example. That clearly did not happen in this case."
Castor appointed Lee Bercaw, who was assistant chief, as acting chief while a nationwide search begins. O'Connor served in the post for nearly a year.
Last week, O'Connor issued a statement apologizing for her conduct.
"In hindsight, I realize how my handling of this matter could be viewed as inappropriate, but that was certainly not my intent," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Boston, MA - A man and his pet rat had to be escorted off an MBTA bus Thursday, according to Transit Pollice.
A Transit Police officer responded around 5 p.m. to a disturbance onboard an MBTA bus at Jackson Square. A 56-year-old man had his pet rat sitting on his shoulder, causing other riders to feel unsafe and leave the bus, according to the public safety agency.
The officer explained the MBTA policy on animals to the man, and he had to be escorted off with the pet rat.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Thousands of needle-nosed fish have recently washed up on Cape Cod Bay beaches in Massachusetts.
The fish in question are the Atlantic saury, a species of Scomberesocidae fish that swim in large schools, according to the Cape Cod Times, a Gannett-owned local newspaper in Barnstable County, Massachusetts.
The official cause of the mass fish beaching is currently unknown.
Owen Nichols, the director of marine fisheries research at the Center for Coastal Studies, told the Cape Cod Times possible could include prevailing winds, large tides, cooling water temperatures, predators or the fish breed's slender shape.
Similar mass beach strandings have happened in 2018, 2016 and 1998, Nichols told the news outlet.
Fox News Digital Reached out to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife and the Center for Coastal Studies for comment.
The Atlantic saury is considered an "open-ocean, forage fish," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
These needle-nosed fish can typically be found offshore of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, to Newfoundland, Canada.
The fish reportedly engage in seasonal cross-shelf migrations, the NOAA reported in an Atlantic saury profile, which cites information from a 1981 Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organization (NAFO) Science Council study.
In summer and fall, Atlantic sauries swim to continental shelf waters, including the Gulf of Maine, the Georges Bank, an elevated sea floor between Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and Cape Sable Island, Nova Scotia (Canada); and the Scotian Shelf, a geological formation located southwest of Nova Scotia, Canada.
The NOAA reports that Atlantic sauries have a "low" overall vulnerability rank.
The fish are reportedly eaten by squids, Swordfish, marlins, sharks, tunas, hakes, Atlantic Cod, Pollock, dolphins, whales and birds.
Atlantic sauries aren't fished as a source of food in the western Atlantic, however, it's said to be "an important food fish in other parts of the world," according to NOAA.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a man stole a car from a parking lot in Southeast Memphis and then used it to take a friend shopping.
The 2010 Infiniti G37 was taken from the 8000 block of Irene Boulevard early Wednesday morning, but thanks to GPS tracking was found a day later.
Police said they located the stolen car at a clothing store in the 2900 block and saw a man and woman come out of the business and get inside the vehicle.
The woman told police she needed a ride to the store and didn't know the Infiniti was stolen and was not arrested, but 21-year-old Antoine Carr was taken into custody.
Carr told investigators he purchased the car from an unknown friend with marijuana. Police said they found a clear bag of marijuana, a digital scale, and a stolen gun inside the vehicle.
Carr was charged with two counts of theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A kitten was rescued from the engine compartment of a British Columbia fire truck after the vehicle and its crew returned from an emergency call.
The City of Vernon said a Vernon Fire Rescue Service crew returned to their station after responding to a crash on Highway 97 at Birnie Road and heard the sounds of muffled meowing coming from inside their truck.
"A search of the vehicle resulted in firefighters locating a kitten, stowed away in the engine compartment," the City of Vernon said in a news release.
The kitten was taken to a local veterinary clinic, where staff said the feline appears happy and in good health. They said the kitten will likely be put up for adoption if no owner comes forward.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida man visiting his brother in Virginia found his vacation destination paid off when he scored a $100,000 Powerball prize.
Timothy Booker of Fort Pierce told Virginia Lottery officials he was visiting his brother in Virginia Beach when he decided to buy some Powerball tickets from the 7-Eleven store on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach.
Booker said he had played Powerball before, but hadn't had much luck until scoring a $100,000 prize in the Nov. 21 drawing.
"Your luck changed when you came to Virginia," Booker recalled his brother saying to him.
Booker said his winning ticket bore a set of random numbers he likes to use for lottery drawings. The winning numbers in the drawing were 1-6-40-51-67, with the Powerball number 2. Booker matched four numbers and the Powerball to earn his prize.
Booker did not reveal whether he had any immediate plans for his winnings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Officials in an Ohio county said two escaped emus were rounded up this week -- but another emu remains on the loose in the area.
Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said that deputies worked together with the owner of the two emus to get the flightless Australian birds back into their enclosure.
Barrera said a third emu, which does not belong to the same owner, has been on the loose since mid-November.
The emu has been repeatedly spotted in the Hillsboro area and was caught on camera walking down the middle of a busy road in one of the earliest sightings. Locals said the emu's origins are a mystery.