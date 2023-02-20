NEW YORK (AP) — It's no urban legend: An alligator was found in a chilly New York City lake on Sunday, far from the subtropical and tropical climates where such creatures thrive.
The 4-foot (1.2-meter) reptile was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn around 8:30 a.m. and taken to an animal care center and then the Bronx Zoo for medical treatment and rehabilitation.
City officials said the gator appeared lethargic and possibly cold shocked. It was likely dumped as an unwanted pet, they said. Releasing animals in city parks is illegal. Police are investigating.
For years, New Yorkers have pondered the myth that alligators roam the city's sewer system, even celebrating Alligators in the Sewers Day as an unofficial February holiday.
Sightings like Sunday's help keep the urban legend alive, but experts throw cold water on the sewer theory. Alligators aren't suited to the sewer system's frigid, toxic environment, they say.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
One of Jeff Koons' famous "balloon dog" sculptures was broken at an art festival in Miami this week after a woman allegedly tapped the sculpture and it fell off its stand, shattering into pieces.
The small glass sculpture, valued at $42,000, was on display during a VIP preview event for Art Wynwood when it was broken Thursday evening, according to the Miami Herald.
An art advisor at the event told the Herald the woman who broke the sculpture was an art collector who broke it by accident, and said the incident will be forgiven as the artwork was covered by insurance.
An artist at the event, Stephen Gamson, told the Herald that he assumed the woman was curious whether the particularly realistic-looking sculpture was actually a balloon, not aware that it was very breakable.
The Herald reported that the sound of the sculpture shattering drew a large crowd, and some wondered whether the piece breaking was part of a larger performance art piece.
The pieces of the sculpture were cleaned up and the event continued, as Gamson wondered whether the broken pieces could eventually sell for more than the original sculpture was worth, according to the Herald.
"I find value in it even when it's broken," Gamson told the Herald. "To me, it's the story. It makes the art even more interesting."
Some of Koons' most famous works include his incredibly realistic balloon animal sculptures, and the world renowned artist has sold works for some of the highest prices ever paid for works from a living artist.
A spokesperson for Koons did not immediately respond to Insider's request to comment.
Read the original article on Business Insider
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Months later, hoping to move into the home with his family, he went to meet with contractors to assess the water damage. But soon, Prince George's County police arrived. Officers placed him in handcuffs and arrested him as neighbors watched, Tubo said.
The former owner of the property, claiming to still be the owner, had called the police on Tubo for trespassing.
Proof of Tubo's property ownership was publicly accessible on a Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) government website. His Maryland driver's license listed the address as his. Nonetheless, police detained him and told him to leave his property, according to court filings.
The officers were "verbally abusive," and one, who is African American, told him that he should "go back to wherever he came from," said Tubo, a 60-year-old federal government security contractor who is originally from Nigeria.
"They treated me as if I was nothing on that day," Tubo said in an interview.
More than two years later, a Maryland jury awarded Tubo compensatory damages of $300,000 after he sued the county and won, according to online court records.
The jury found Prince George's County police officers Sean Tunstall and Daniel Black liable for battery, false arrest and false imprisonment. Tunstall was also found liable for assault. Tunstall, Black and another officer, Jeremy George, were found liable for violating Tubo's state constitutional rights.
Multiple efforts to reach Black, Tunstall and George were unsuccessful through the police union and using publicly listed numbers. The officers remain employed with the department, according to county police.
"It was a resounding victory for Mr. Tubo, who felt that he was mistreated and wanted to go to court to vindicate his rights," said James Papirmeister, who along with attorney Matthew Bennett represented Tubo. "He was able to do that."
The county filed motions asking the court to grant the officers a new trial and to remit the jury verdict. The motions were denied. The county withdrew an appeal, according to court filings. Rhonda L. Weaver, the county attorney for Prince George's, said in a statement that the county "plans to satisfy the judgment" and that litigation is "no longer being pursued." Weaver said her office will not comment further on the case.
An attorney representing the county at trial asserted that during the interaction with the officers, Tubo failed to show official documentation proving the home was his and that police had legal justification to detain him for refusing to leave the property, according to post-trial motions.
"The Defendants were confronted with circumstances where two people claimed ownership to the same property and where one person presented a deed which on its face proved ownership and another person without any proof of ownership," the motion said. "The Defendants were forced to make decisions based on the facts they knew at the time."
On April 17, 2020, at about 10:30 a.m., Tubo was visiting his house on Autumn Ridge Court in Bowie to meet with contractors inspecting water damage, he said.
Tubo had purchased the house in October 2019. According to online court records, the previous owner had been foreclosed. In a 911 call recording, an officer told the operator that a woman had walked into a district police station and told them she had "squatters at her house."
While Tubo was speaking with the contractors inside, Prince George's County police officers arrived along with the former property owner, Tubo said. The former owner showed them a deed from 1993, according to court documents. Tubo's lawyers asserted in their lawsuit that the officers would have known that "a deed does not verify the current state of ownership, but rather shows the date a property was transferred from one party to another" had they been "properly trained."
The officers and the former owner entered the house. Then, stepping outside, the officers asked him for documents to prove his ownership, Tubo said.
"I was shocked because, I mean, why would they come to ask me about something that I bought legally?" Tubo said.
Tubo explained that the documents were in storage due to the water damage, and asked for time to retrieve them, he said.
The officers said no, Tubo said, and told him that "the owner of the house has the documents here."
Tubo, who said Tunstall called him a thief, then contacted his real estate agent, who sent him an emailed copy of the deed, he said. Tunstall "replied that the deed was fake" and ordered Tubo "to immediately leave the property and not come back," the lawsuit asserts. Tunstall denied those allegations, according to post-trial documents.
They repeatedly asked Tubo to leave "until he could provide proof of ownership," according to the defense's motion to dismiss.
Tubo said he tried to reason with them and asked whether he could lock the house with his key before leaving, but officers arrested him. Black, with Tunstall's assistance, "pushed" Tubo, causing his "leg to strike the police vehicle," and handcuffed him, the lawsuit asserts. Black denied this at trial, according to the county's post-trial motions.
"They were very aggressive with me," Tubo said. "I decided, if I'm not careful, they might end up killing me."
Black then "unlawfully searched" Tubo, according to the lawsuit, as neighbors watched from their windows, which Tubo said was embarrassing.
The contractors at one point also tried to show officers online records that listed Tubo as the owner, but the police told them to leave the house too, Tubo said.
Tubo was in handcuffs for about 20 minutes before police released him. While searching Tubo, Black found a driver's license that had the home listed as Tubo's address, according to post-trial motions. The officers did not charge him, according to court filings.
Tubo left, and he and his real estate agent called 911 to request that new officers respond to the home. Tubo returned to the property with his agent, and an acting lieutenant arrived. That lieutenant verified on the SDAT website that Tubo was the owner, according to defense court documents.
As the encounter wound down, police told Tubo the officers would be recommended for training, Tubo said.
In the motion to dismiss, the county said that "the evidence clearly shows" the officers did not know Tubo "had purchased the residence months earlier" and that the officers "were acting with the information they had before them."
The defense's motion described Tubo as "irate and aggressive towards the officers" and said that they "feared a possible assault on their persons." Tubo said he "pleaded" with the officers but was not aggressive.
With a judgment entered in favor of Tubo, the county argued in post-trial motions that the officers did have probable cause and that the verdict was "excessive."
"The whole idea of this country, the whole reason for the Bill of Rights, is freedom, is liberty. To do what we want without government interference," said Bennett, one of Tubo's attorneys. "We've seen many occasions … where it's turned on its head for whatever reasons by police excesses."
Tubo said he and his family were able to move into the home a few months after the interaction with police, once the water damage was cleared.
"The money is secondary," Tubo said of the reward. "The most important thing to me, that makes me very happy, is that there's law and order in the United States."
Magda Jean-Louis contributed to this report.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Passengers on a British Airways flight from Texas to London said they had to leave their seats in mid-flight when a scorpion was spotted loose on the plane.
Luke Taylor, 25, said he was on the Austin-London flight when the crew started conducting a search for a loose scorpion on the plane.
It was unclear if the scorpion was a stowaway or had escaped from a container during transit.
"They couldn't find it, and they had to move everyone in that area to empty seats scattered across the plane," Taylor told LBC.
British Airways said no one was injured in the incident.
"The safety of our customers is our highest priority and we're sorry for any concern caused by this highly unusual event," the airline said in a statement.
It was unclear whether the scorpion was located after landing.
Texas is home to 18 types of scorpions. The two most common varieties in the Austin area are the striped bark scorpion and the Texas cave scorpion.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The University of Florida broke a Guinness World Record when its mascot, Albert Gator, fist-bumped students 340 times in three minutes.
The "Gator Record Breaker" event at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville saw a team of 30 UF students running in a circle and fist-bumping Albert as many times as they could in the three minute time period.
A Guinness World Records adjudicator was on hand to witness the attempt at breaking the record for most fist bumps by a mascot in three minutes.
The attempt ended with Albert doling out 340 fist bumps, breaking the previous record of 220.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW DELHI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - A small IT company in the central Indian city of Indore has come up with an unusual way to ensure its employees maintain a healthy work-life balance - by creating software to remind them when their shift is up and it is time to head home.
Softgrid Computers' software is equipped with a notification system that kicks in the moment an employee's shift is over, warning them that "the office system will shut down in 10 mins" and asking them to "please go home".
The measure comes amid an increased focus on and research into the adverse effect of long working hours on the health and relationships of employees across the world. The World Health Organisation, for example, warned in 2021 that working 55 or more hours a week can lead to a 35% higher risk of stroke, and a 17% higher risk of dying from heart disease.
"The thought behind this is providing employees a good work-life balance so that they can spend time with their families and loved ones," Chief Executive Ajay Golani told Reuters partner ANI.
The pop-up created a social media buzz recently when an employee, Tanvi Khandelwal, shared a picture of the warning on a company desktop.
"They put this special reminder, which locks my desktop after business hours and issues a warning," Khandelwal shared on LinkedIn a week ago. Her post has since received nearly 400,000 likes. "NO MORE CALLS AND MAILS OUTSIDE OF BUSINESS HOURS!! Isn't this fantastic?"
Kritika Dubey, one of 40 people employed at the company, told ANI that the pop-up helped her leave on time and fulfil other responsibilities at home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — PETA, the animal rights group, says it has offered to pay for repairs and maintenance for up to one year on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile that was damaged last week in the lot of a Las Vegas hotel if the vehicle goes vegan.
In a letter to Carlos-Abrams-Rivera, president of the Kraft-Heinz Co., Oscar Mayer's parent company, PETA says it will pay for a new catalytic converter on the Wienermobile "if the company converts it to a vegan hot dog mobile."
The Wienermobile's catalytic converter, a key part of the emissions system, was cut out by thieves as it was parked overnight at the Sonesta Suites on Paradise Road. In town for some appearances tied to Super Bowl weekend, the Wienermobile was temporarily repaired on the morning of Feb. 10, when its hot dog handlers discovered the missing part.
"PETA is willing to cover the cost of the replacement part and the maintenance of the vehicle for one year if you convert it into a Not Dogmobile or something similar," the letter reads. "With the rising demand for vegan hot dogs and following last year's report about the potential for Oscar Mayer Not Hot Dogs, now is the perfect time to put the brakes on an old idea and make a shift."
In keeping with the avalanche of word puns associated with stories on the wheeled wiener's damage, PETA president Ingrid Newkirk said in a news release: "PETA would relish the opportunity to help Oscar Mayer ketchup with the booming vegan food market."
A Kraft Heinz spokesperson, in an email, "respectfully declined" the PETA offer, noting that the damage already had been repaired. The email noted that Kraft Heinz has "long offered many plant-based options" and recently announced a new plant-based Philadelphia cream cheese. The letter also pointed out the company's plant-based cheese slices and plans to reveal more plant-based options "later this year."