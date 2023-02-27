MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's president posted a photo on his social media accounts Saturday showing what he said appeared to be a mythological woodland spirit similar to an elf.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not seem to be joking when he posted the photo of an "Aluxe," a mischievous woodland spirit in Mayan folklore.
López Obrador wrote the photo "was taken three days ago by an engineer, it appears to be an aluxe," adding "everything is mystical."
The nighttime photo shows a tree with a branch forming what looks like a halo of hair, and what may be stars forming the figure's eyes.
López Obrador has long expressed reverence for indigenous cultures and beliefs. Engineers and workers are in the Yucatan peninsula, constructing a tourist train that is the president's pet project.
According to traditional Mayan belief, "Aluxes" are small, mischievous creatures that inhabit forests and fields and are prone to playing tricks on people, like hiding things. Some people leave small offerings to appease them.
The ancient Mayan civilization reached its height from 300 A.D. to 900 A.D. on the Yucatan Peninsula and in adjacent parts of Central America, but the Mayas' descendants continue to live on the peninsula.
Many continue speaking the Mayan language and wearing traditional clothing, while also conserving traditional foods, crops, religion and medicine practices, despite the conquest of the region by the Spanish between 1527 and 1546.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — Listen up! At least 21 people in New York City have had their fancy Apple headphones stolen right off their heads by a roving team of moped-riding bandits, police say.
The thefts started on Jan. 28 and have typically involved four people on two mopeds riding up to victims from behind, snatching their Apple AirPods Max headphones and then speeding off. The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.
The sonic swipers have struck all over Manhattan, including one incident in Central Park, with victims ranging in age from 18 to 41, police said. The bulk of the thefts happened in mid-to-late afternoon. Five headphones were stolen on Feb. 8 and eight were taken on Feb. 18.
The thieves remain at large, and no arrests have been made.
Police this week released a photo of suspects riding mopeds and a video showing one of them getting off a moped carrying two AirPod Max headphones and walking into Washington Square Park.
Unlike AirPods and AirPods Pro, which are small and fit inside the ear, AirPods Max headphones rest over the ears and have an adjustable headband connecting the right and left sides.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday bestowed a state decoration on Steven Seagal, the American action-movie actor who also holds Russian citizenship.
The awarding of the Order of Friendship was announced on the Russian government's internet portal. The order recognizes people who Russia considers to have contributed to bettering international relations.
Seagal was a vocal supporter of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and last year visited the Russian-held Ukrainian town of Olenivka where dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war were reportedly killed in an attack for which Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other.
Seagal was named in 2018 as a Russian Foreign Ministry humanitarian envoy to the United States and Japan.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's Senate passed a bill Monday that would give $25,000 in tax credits to former residents who move back to the state to work.
The Senate passed the bill unanimously and sent it to the House of Delegates.
Those eligible for the tax credit had to live and work in West Virginia for at least 10 years or were born in the state. They had to live outside of the state for at least 10 consecutive years prior to 2023.
Unused portions of the credit could be applied to future tax years. The credit would expire in 2029.
State officials have tried other cash enticements in the past few years to try to beef up West Virginia's sagging population. The Department of Tourism is offering $12,000 cash plus free passes for a host of outdoor adventures to remote workers to move to certain areas of the state.
West Virginia lost a greater percentage of its residents than any other state from 2010 to 2020, when the population dropped 3.2%, or about 59,000 people. It's been such a problem due to long-term declines in the coal, steel and other industries that West Virginia is now the only state with fewer residents than it had in 1950.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin woman earned a Guinness World Record when a team of volunteers tallied her collection of four-leaf clovers at 118,791.
Gabriella Gerhardt, a clover collector who already holds the records for largest number of four-leaf clovers collected in eight hours, 887, and most four-leaf clovers collected in one hour, 451, brought her entire collection to the Fitchburg Public Library on Saturday to be counted by a team of 21 witnesses.
The team counted Gerhardt's clovers and arrived at a total of 118,791, more than enough to break the current record of 111,060.
Gerhardt, who has been collecting clovers since 2010, applied in January to break the records for largest collection of five-leaf clovers, 1,440, and largest collection of six-leaf clovers, 210.
"In order to really find a clover, you have to let your mind clear, it's a mindfulness exercise and so it was a very soothing experience. Every time you find one, I've found over 100 thousand, every time I find one I still get that little magic feeling it's a little boost of serotonin," she told WMTV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's Department of Transportation swung and missed with a road sign for the Jackie Robinson Parkway that spelled the baseball Hall of Famer's first name as "Jakie."
The sign spotted Sunday in Queens featured a picture of Robinson, Major League Baseball's first African American player in the modern era, over the words "Jakie Robinson Parkway."
Department of Transportation spokesperson Scott Gastel said the botched sign was replaced Monday.
Robinson broke baseball's color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. He is celebrated as a civil rights trailblazer and as a superstar athlete who made the All-Star Game six times and batted .313 over his 10-year MLB career.
The road formerly know as the Interboro Parkway was renamed for Robinson in 1997, the 50th anniversary of his groundbreaking rookie season.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WPHL) – A Chick-Fil-A in Pennsylvania has a new rule: no unaccompanied diners under 16.
After a series of unruly behaviors, the restaurant in Royersford has decided to ban kids under 16 years old from dining in without an accompanying adult.
The restaurant posted a statement to Facebook on Wednesday, explaining their decision. "We contemplated long and hard before posting this, but decided it was time."
The restaurant explained their staff had noticed a pattern of "unacceptable behaviors" occurring when unaccompanied children and teens would visit. They said the teens were often loud and used a lot of "explicit language." Sometimes they'd leave food and trash on the furniture and floors. They even reported some decorations had been stolen.
The disrespect went even further, the Chick-Fil-A location said.
"Employees are laughed at, made fun of and treated rudely. Employees are cursed at and ignored when they ask the children and teens to either change their behavior or leave. We are a family-friendly restaurant where this is not tolerated," wrote the restaurant on its Facebook page.
The new rule will apply to all people under the age of 16. The restaurant said those young customers who do not have an accompanying adult may go into the restaurant to order food but must take it to go.
The restaurant continued by saying, "To those unaccompanied children and teens that have visited us and acted appropriately, we thank you. But we also apologize. Due to the numerous extreme behaviors of many of your peers, we must make a blanket rule covering anyone under the age of 16."
The restaurant said it wasn't "blaming" parents, but encouraged them to talk to their children about if they've witnessed such behaviors from their peers – or even participated in the rowdiness.
Nexstar contacted Chick-Fil-A's corporate office for comment, but did not hear back by publication.